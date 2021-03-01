When Jeff Immelt retired as CEO of General Electric in 2017, his tumultuous tenure as leader of the company was legendary. Immelt reflects on his 35 years at GE and aims to tell the full story of his last 16 years he spent as CEO in his new book, “Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company.” Washington Post columnist David Ignatius will discuss with Immelt the challenges of leading during a crisis, globalization and China’s increasing influence, as well as the importance of innovation and perseverance. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, March 1 at 12:00pm ET.

Jeff Immelt, Former CEO, General Electric

Jeff Immelt is the former ninth chairman of General Electric and served as CEO for sixteen years. Currently, he is a partner at NEA and the author of Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company. Immelt has been named one of the “World’s Best CEOs” three times by Barron’s. During his tenure as CEO, GE was named “America’s Most Admired Company” by Fortune magazine and one of “The World’s Most Respected Companies” in polls by Barron’s and the Financial Times. Immelt has received fifteen honorary degrees and numerous awards for business leadership and chaired the President’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness under the Obama administration. He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a lecturer at Stanford University. Immelt earned a BA in applied mathematics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard University. He and his wife have one daughter.