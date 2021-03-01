MS. MORKEN: Thank you for having us, Frances. We are delighted to be here.

MS. BELL: Yes. Thank you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, we're delighted to have you. CeCe, maybe I can start with you and ask a little bit about the founding story of the company. We don't often think about mental health and startups in the same mouthful. Tell us a little bit about the founding and Andy Puddicombe, and his background as a meditation expert.

MS. MORKEN: Yeah, I'd love to. You know, the magic year was about 10 years ago, 2010, and, of course, founded by Andy and Rich Pierson in London. And when Andy was in his 20s, he traveled to Asia to become a Buddhist monk, and then he was ordained in the Tibetan monastery in the Himalayas. And when he returned, he wanted meditation to be accessible, relatable, and to deliver benefits to as many people as possible. So, he started doing meditation clinics, and that is where he met his future business partner, Rich, and then in 2012, the first Headspace mobile app was launched. And to this day, our vision remains the same, which is to improve the health and happiness of the world.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Megan, that's a great lead-in to you, because I'd love to know a bit more about the science behind meditation, and how it actually helps with anxiety and sleep and other functions that we suffer over sometimes.

MS. BELL: Absolutely. Well, there are, at this point, thousands of studies that are evaluating the efficacy of meditation and mindfulness practices more generally. And whether it's by reducing stress, improving sleep, increasing focus, or reducing job-related burnout and improving relationships, research consistently shows that mindfulness works for a variety of different outcomes and different age groups and populations.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: No, I was just going to say, define mindfulness for us, before you go ahead, if you can. I know people think of it in different ways, and tell us what Headspace means by mindfulness.

MS. BELL: Well, there is a distinction, as you know, between meditation, which is this formal practice of cultivating awareness and compassion, really training yourself in this ability to be present without judgment. Mindfulness is actually generalizing that quality of being aware and being present and carrying that with you throughout your day and all that you do in your life. So, it's really this distinction of the training, which is meditation, and this quality of being present, which is mindfulness.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And I didn't mean to interrupt you, but you were beginning to talk about the neuroscience, so just give us a little bit more about that.

MS. BELL: Absolutely. Well, I wanted to talk a little bit about the mechanism of why do we see these effects on stress, burnout, anxiety, and it's really because what is distinct about meditation training is that it's actually rewiring your brain. Neuroscientists talk about neuroplasticity, which is really your brain's ability to adapt, create new connections, and change. Mindfulness enhances neuroplasticity. We also see that affect our genes. One of our research collaborators, Elissa Epel, at UCSF, and Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn have shown that meditation actually impacts telomere length, which is showing that meditation may slow the effects of aging.

So, this is a powerful--it's different than relaxation. It really has a different mechanism by which you experience these benefits.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And telomeres are right at the end of the cells, right, these parts at the end of the cells that shorten with aging.

MS. BELL: Exactly.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: CeCe, do you use Headspace?

MS. MORKEN: Of course, I use Headspace. Yes, very much so. I use it both for meditation but I also use it to be more mindful when I eat, when I work out, and I certainly use our sleep content.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: In some ways, one of the things that I need to get away from when I'm feeling stressed is my electronic devices. So, it seems sort of counterintuitive to turn to them for relaxation and to de-stress. Tell us how those, as I said, counterintuitive proposals work together.

MS. MORKEN: It's a great question. Megan, do you want to take that first and then I can add onto it?

MS. BELL: Sure. So, we actually did a research study with about 900 participants, randomized to three conditions. This was done by an outside academic researcher. And we actually demonstrated that by using Headspace it reduced compulsive internet use. That's the more technical research term. But basically, it's showing that meditation, this training and your ability to be present and aware, puts you in a better position to understand and more actively choose how you engage with technology.

And so, we believe that technology can be used to enhance health and promote health, or it can be used to detract from it, and that it's through training yourself and being able to tune into how you feel when you engage with technology in a particular way, it actually puts you in the driver's seat over your health, and so you can make more informed choices that, of course, impact how you feel. And so that's what we've seen play out in research, and that's really, for us, using the phone apps is just a way of bringing this incredible technique to massive scale and putting it in people's pockets when they need it.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Did you want to add to that, CeCe?

MS. MORKEN: No. Well, the only thing is she did a great job, so I don't really have much to add to it. But the only other thing that we've done is also start to introduce off-platform content. So, you know, you may have heard of our Netflix series as an example of ways that we're giving people a methodology to do it without it necessarily being in the app, and also a way to expand awareness.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We just saw a clip of one of those. Is that right?

MS. MORKEN: Yes, you did.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, what sets Headspace apart from many other meditation apps? Is it these sorts of developments to go into other areas like Netflix, or how are you branding yourself differently from the other competitors out there?

MS. MORKEN: You know, if I think about the things that make us different, that we believe make us different, I think there are probably three key areas, and at the very center of it is our team. So, you know, our vision, to improve the health and happiness of the world, is what our team 100 percent focuses on. It is a very purpose-driven organization. People really care about the impact we make. And so, therefore, as we go about developing the content and the experience for members on our platform, everybody is very focused on did we deliver the benefit the person came to us to join.

And yesterday I had an opportunity to meet with our new employees, the February new employee group, and when I asked them, "Why did you join Headspace?" 100 percent of them said, "Because I want to make a difference in the world, and Headspace is a purpose-driven company."

The second reason, I would say, is highlighting what Megan just talked about, which is what we refer to as credible expertise backed by science. And Megan talked about the science, which is super important to us, but it also includes Andy's background in meditation from a process that's been out there for 3,000 years, on top of which any of the experts that we bring into our application are vetted and curated by us. So, our movement or running experience is through the Nike head coach Bennett. John Legend is our expert for focused music. And this is just really, really important to us so that we stay true to that expertise.

And the third piece that I would say that differentiates us is our content. So, it is in service to delivering on our strategy to build healthy routines that last a lifetime, and our content goes from sunrise to sunset. And I mentioned a little bit of that when I talked about how I use it, but we're there when you wake up. In fact, we greet you with a wakeup. We are there for you when you meditate, how you eat, how you move, how you go to sleep at night, how you deal with the things that come up during the day, both context during the day, daily stress and anxiety, panic, burnout, or even external factors. You know, we have content around COVID. We have content around doing a job interview, work, dealing with kids, even dealing with politics, and they're all delivered as teachable moments for these daily activities.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: That brings me very much to a question that's been on my mind about the pandemic. You've grown enormously during this past 12 months. Take us through the journey of Headspace through the pandemic and how you have adapted to it, both within your company and for the people who use you.

MS. MORKEN: Yeah. It's a great question. Let me start first with what we had to do internally, because, of course, we were not immune to the pandemic and everything that went with it. And probably just like everyone, the biggest impact is in this, sometimes we say blurring of lines of our personal life and our work lives. Sometimes I refer to it more as a collision that took place.

And so, we made several changes as a company. And, by the way, we actually share these changes with our enterprise clients, in case it's helpful to them. But one of things that we do is we practice what we preach. So, we start all of our all-hands, or we end all of our all-hands with a meditation. And so, this is just three to five minutes of us collectively getting focused together before we start into any content. Twice during the day, we have no-meeting blocks. So, we have 30-minute segments where nobody can schedule meetings. And if you want to join a group meditation you can. If you just want to use it for yourself and get up and walk around and at least not be on Zoom, do whatever it is you need to do.

Every other Friday now for us is a no-meeting day, and then the corresponding Friday, or alternative Friday, is what we call a mind day. So, it's just a day to take care of yourself. And we did both of those because we recognized that sometimes you just need a formal break, and unless we forced it, as an organization, we were afraid that just meetings would occupy everyone's time. And frankly, especially with caregivers, you just don't have any time in the day to take care of yourself.

We also started recording most of our meetings, so if you can't make one, that's fine. You can at least catch up by listening to the recording. And then we've also started to have our leaders show and speak to where they have stress. And the reason we do that is when people see leaders talking about their vulnerabilities, it just makes them feel that it's okay for them to have the same feelings and to raise their hand and ask for help.

So that's kind of what we've done internally. Externally, we've done several things, and let me first talk about what we did to try to give back. You know, we made Headspace free, and we continue to make it free for frontline workers, caregivers, health care providers. We made it free for educators, and we made it free for the unemployed. And I recognize that that just makes a small dent in some of the things that happened in 2020. But then we saw the behaviors change within our application. So, we've seen about a 30 percent increase in the number of minutes that are spent in our app, on average, and this is mainly due to people using multiple types of sessions, and I gave you an example of the different types a few minutes ago. We saw the use of stress-related content increase six-fold. We've seen sleep increase dramatically, and probably the biggest impact we saw was the demand from the enterprise space, or the B-to-B space, where employers are now focused on making this available to their employees. And we've seen a 300 percent increase year over year.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, this includes big companies like Hewlett-Packard and Tesco and Publix. Correct?

MS. MORKEN: Exactly. Exactly.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Megan, I'd love you to describe a little bit how Headspace works. This is from how an average consumer on their own might engage with your product.

MS. BELL: Well, it's such an important question, because when we implement Headspace for Work within an employer context, we have so many additional levers that we can use to reach and engage employees. And so, our offering to the workplace actually differs substantially, of course. All employees and dependents, if that's of interest to an employer, have full access to the app and all of its content. But they also get professional services that wrap around these experienced analytics that inform employers about the nature of content, the types of topics that their employees are engaging with, as well as a range of additional services, whether that is webinars or leadership development trainings that are mindfulness based. But a whole host of other tools and customized materials that help employers really bring mindfulness into the culture of their organization, engage leadership, which we know is incredibly important at making a workplace health or wellness program successful, is really creating permission for employees to engage with it. And so, we do a number of other things outside of the app that really help create the conditions for adoption, engagement, and really what I would describe as meaningful use of Headspace in the workplace.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Tell us a little bit more about what it means for these companies. Companies are under great pressure now to diversify, provide different wellness for different people with different backgrounds. How can you adapt to that? Is there a one-size-fits-all approach for employees in one company, or can you diversify within that company?

MS. BELL: I think it's incredibly important to diversify. And so, we are doing that in our core experience as well as in how we show up in the workplace. One of the things that we've done is we actually hired a director of content diversity, and we've conducted a range of different, what we call design research studies, but really qualitative research, where we interview an understand the needs of different populations, to whom we'd really like to customize our intervention. And what that's resulted in is Headspace bringing in new teachers that are more relatable to people of other backgrounds. We have created content that is more tailored to the needs of the BIPOC community, as an example. But we are trying to be more diverse and inclusive in what shows up in the Headspace content as well as then partner with employers and bring that into the wraparound experiences that we conduct. And really, when we think about the need for all of us to be more aware, more empathetic, and more compassionate, mindfulness is a great tool in the service of that.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mental health coverage has been very bad in most employee coverage, insurance plans. Are you just leaping into that gap and filling a gap that's been a longstanding problem?

MS. BELL: Well, it sure has been a longstanding problem, I'd say. You know, having tried to sell workplace mental health solutions eight years ago, when I spent most of my time trying to convince employers that it was their responsibility to address mental health, that is really the need that we fit into. And as we think about mental health, it's important for us to define it more holistically, not in a siloed way, as only referring to mental health disorders. And so, where Headspace fits in is when an employer is seeking to implement a more comprehensive mental health offering for their employees and/or their dependents, it's really important to invest upstream in mental health promoting and prevention-oriented, which, you know, we can describe as wellness services, as well as access to high-quality, evidence-based clinical services.

And that all fits together to create support for employees who are healthy, to stay healthy, to build resilience to buffer them from the effects of stress or reduce the likelihood that they will develop anxiety, depression, or burnout, as well as the other side, ensure they have swift access to effective care.

So, it has been heartening to see that many employers are starting to take this more holistic view of mental health and invest in resources across that continuum.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: CeCe, as you do this you are learning so much about individuals and about companies. You are grabbing an awful lot of data. What sort of privacy protections do you have in place?

MS. MORKEN: Yeah, it's a great question, and we're very judicious about the data that we have access to, and we also take very seriously the compliance requirements for things like HIPAA and HITRUST. And any of the data that we have access to never leaves our sites and our locations, and the only thing that we even do with that data is just improve the product offering, to make sure that the experiences are actually delivering what the member came to us to solve. But otherwise, we take that very, very seriously.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And what are you learning about how different people respond? And I don't mean to overgeneralize, but a White woman might respond very differently from somebody working tech on the West Coast. I can think of all sorts of differences. Do some people want a quick speed-through meditation and others want a slower program? Are you seeing patterns that develop?

MS. BELL: I'm going to take that. We do see patterns. I would say it's much more--we've shifted to talking more about personas and behavioral archetypes, because when we pigeonhole people around race or geography it doesn't really let us capture the personality or behavioral differences. And so, our team spends a lot of time trying to understand, if our goal is to help our members create healthy routines around mindfulness, then how are we tailoring our offerings, or creating more front doors into our offerings, so that people are guided and supported along that journey of creating those healthy routines with mindfulness?

So, we see that some people are ready to come in, close their eyes, sit down and meditate. Other people might need a little bit lighter of an approach. They're not ready to close their eyes and meditate, but they might be willing to take a walk and have a mindful walk. Or they might be willing to do a workout that has a mindfulness component, or fall asleep with a mindfulness, kind of relaxation-oriented content.

And so, for us it's really how this materializes in our app is through trying to create these other front doors for people who may need to first start with understanding and experiencing what is it like to have mindfulness and a run put together? And then that may actually lead to then engaging in guided meditation, which we know is really the most powerful part of our offering.

MS. MORKEN: And just to build on that--

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We can take that, and then we're getting close to the end of our time. But let me pop an audience question to you. This is Jean Perry from California, who asks, "What is the role of wellness apps in supporting older adults who may be less tech literate?" CeCe, do you want to start with that one?

MS. MORKEN: Sure. You know, I'm going to ask Megan to do it, because she's the scientist here. And so, I think that would be most appreciated.

MS. BELL: Well, we actually just finished a study looking at over-65-year-olds, so that we can use that understanding to inform how we tailor our app accordingly. I think one of the things that we're seeing emerge through this pandemic is that older adults are becoming very tech savvy. They are getting the majority of their health care virtually. And so, their ability to use an app really has enhanced.

One of the things that's unique about Headspace is it is audio-based. There are, of course, videos and other modalities, but it's quite easy to use for an older adult because there aren't some of the same usability concerns that you would have in navigating more complex technology. One of the things that we really value is simplifying complexity, and we take that to heart in designing the technology.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you, and now one for you, CeCe, about the future of Headspace. This is Terry Kelly from New Hampshire, who asks, "Do you have any plans to take Headspace into real life, to offer retreats or other in-person meditation experiences?"

MS. MORKEN: It's a great question, and I'm going to go back to some of the off-platform work that we are doing, because that's currently how we're taking it outside of the app. And so, I mentioned Netflix, and so we've got three series that will be coming on Netflix. The first one is already out there. The second one will be coming at the end of April, and will focus on sleep, and then we have a third one that we haven't yet announced the content for. We also show up for things to help children, like in Sesame Street, which is really exciting.

We also show up in other people's platforms. So, you'll see us in Starbucks now. You'll see us in Microsoft Teams. And so that's how we're branching outside of the app today. You know, we started with in-person clinics originally, and those are things we may continue to test and see. But right now, we find that we get the most access to the broadest range of people through various forms of digital media.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm afraid that's all we have time for today, but CeCe and Megan, thank you so much for joining me.

MS. MORKEN: Thank you for having us.

MS. BELL: Thank you so much for having us.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, it was delightful. Thank you. We learned a lot. And I will be back after a short break with Erica Volini. She is Deloitte's global human capital leader.

MS. COLLIS: I'm Kelly Collis, and today we're talking about the importance of employee wellness at work, and the new technology that is enabling better physical and mental health in our workforce.

Joining me for this discussion are Donna Kimmel, Chief People Officer at Citrix;

And Dr. Amit Sood, Executive Director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Well-Being.

Dr. Sood, I want to start with you. How can technology play a role in our emotional health?

DR. SOOD: That's a great question, Kelly. Technology can both hurt and help our emotional wellbeing. A few use cases--good uses cases:

So, my mother is 86 years old, and she runs a global yoga class, connecting with her old friends and buddies and lots of people across the world, and she comes beaming after the class. It helps her with uplifting emotions. So, technology helps us connect with each other.

The second thing, it's so peculiar about our brain that when you're doing some cognitive task, our brain gets tired in about 90 minutes or so. So, we need a little bit of emotional snacks every 90 minutes or so. Technology provides a beautiful buffet of wonderful, you know, apps and videos and, you know, good news and images and connection with people. So, technology is a wonderful source--provides us access to uplifting emotions. So, that's the second use case.

The third use case, I don't know about you, but when a donut is 100 feet away from me, I'm safe; but if a donut is one foot away from me, it's going to be part of my body; so, self-regulation. So, there are so many good apps and gadgets that help us with self-regulation about our nutrition and sleep and exercise and so on.

And finally, one idea, never change two passwords on the same day. I did that and it was a disaster--two important passwords. So, technology helps us with efficiency and productivity. So, those four use cases really help us with emotions: connecting with others, giving us access to uplifting emotions, source of uplifting emotions; helping us self-regulate, we know people who are self-regulated are happier; and helping our productivity and efficiency.

MS. COLLIS: Okay. Donna, now, let's play that to work. How can we embrace technology without letting it overwhelm us?

MS. KIMMEL: Yeah, you know, technology, I think, as Dr. Sood was really alluding to, is one of our new coworkers, now. And sometimes that coworker can be really helpful to us, and sometimes not so much. You know, most of us are using a lot of apps and we've been able to show at least 11 apps a day that we're using. And we know that the context switching, going between from one app to another, really wears us down and increases, you know, our exhaustion and our anxiety. And the more we can streamline and integrate our technology, the better off we're going to be.

We know that more and more apps out there are designed, and technology, are designed to help us kick old bad--you know, bad habits and old ones and really substitute them with newer, healthier ones. And it's these digital tools that definitely can improve our wellbeing, very similar to standup or sit-down desks, or the ergonomic chairs that we use. We want to be able to provide technology that really does prioritize employee experience and our work experience. It's really about helping us focus on what truly matters, that technology helping to minimize our distractions, help [audio distortion] to enable us to work more productively, and really support our overall wellbeing.

MS. COLLIS: I want to follow-up with that, Donna, because it's clear that people rely on technology in their personal and their work lives. Nearly 50 percent of workers today are more likely to use productivity and wellness apps than before the pandemic, according to a recent survey from The Washington Post Insights team, and Citrix.

Knowing that more of us are using this kind of technology and the options are practically limitless, how should companies think about wellness apps that track health data, steps, sleep, heartrate, in terms of privacy, productivity, and performance?

MS. KIMMEL: Yeah, it's a--and that's a great question and a great issue for us to really wrestle with. We know that tracking data utilizing these tools is truly a growing trend in organizations today, and the possibilities are really exciting and certainly go beyond people being able to just, you know, move around.

We know that I can be alerted--you know, if my blood pressure or my blood sugar is low, I can go grab a snack. If I'm feeling agitated, I might get a little alert that tells me to maybe take a breath or postpone a meeting. But I think ultimately, as all of this data gets collected, some critical elements that we really need to consider regarding the use of the technology, how we collect and monitor the data, the data privacy is all about using data responsibly.

And when companies provide employees with the technology that monitors and reports this data, we need to really ensure that we're complying not only with country and state privacy laws, but we're also clarifying what data gets collected, how that data gets used, and who gets to use it. But I can't stress enough that we absolutely have to use this data with integrity and with transparency, while ensuring that the data and the decisions that we're making aligns with our company values.

I do challenge all of us to put people first and use data for good and not for surveillance. Leaders really can choose to use technology tracking that supports employee wellbeing and productivity and doing it from a growth mindset perspective, one that has a true, genuine focus on improvement.

Employees--again, give employees the opportunity to access their data to enable them to increase their own self-awareness, to improve their wellness and their productivity. And once again, if these technologies are going to be sustainable inside of our workplace and you want to be able to build trust in your organization, it has to be from a supportive perspective, not a punitive perspective. So, I challenge all of us to use data for good.

MS. COLLIS: And just to wrap up, Dr. Sood, I want to ask you, when it comes to technology at work, what should companies keep, ditch, and strive for in the coming months?

DR. SOOD: I'll talk about what we should keep, three most important things at organizational level: telehealth, tele mental health, absolutely essential; support with childcare, absolutely essential; adaptation around flexibility and remote work, absolutely essential.

When it comes to individual, my order of priority is support with productivity and efficiency, connection with each other, self-regulation, and, finally, access to uplifting emotions and relaxation. So, that would be my priority with respect to integrating--continuing to integrate technology.

MS. COLLIS: Well, thank you both. That's all the time we have today. I'd like to turn it over to The Washington Post.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello and welcome to Washington Post Live. If you're just joining me, I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer at The Washington Post. We are talking today about the intersection of workplace and wellness technology, and joining me now is Erica Volini. She is from Deloitte, where she is the global human capital leader. Welcome.

MS. VOLINI: Thank you for having me, Frances. Great to be here.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, delighted to have you. I'd like to start by talking right away about the pandemic. What are the big trends you're seeing in this field across the world?

MS. VOLINI: Yeah, the pandemic has brought in many shifts, but we ran a survey back in December, a Deloitte Human Capital Trends survey, and one of the biggest trends that we found is a shift around how organizations are viewing work. Before the pandemic, only 29 percent of business executives thought about work beyond what we call re-engineering, tweaking around the edges. Post-pandemic, that number skyrocketed to 61 percent of business executives saying that they want to focus on re-imagining work, on fundamentally opening up how we think about work moving forward, how we're going to execute it, who needs to be a part of it, how we bring technology into it, and how we make work better for humans.

And that, to me, is the biggest fundamental shift that we're seeing. And it's so important, because it comes against the backdrop of executives also realizing that disruption is here to stay, that in order to be prepared, they need a workforce that has the ability to adapt, reskill, and redeploy into new roles quickly, they need the ability for their organization to make rapid decisions, and they need the infrastructure, the culture, and the work policies to be able to support all of that. So, in a nutshell, that's the big shift that we're really seeing in the human capital world.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And then jump into some specific examples, if you can, about how workplaces, how employers are investing in wellness for their employees.

MS. VOLINI: Well, first of all, let's talk about the fact that our survey found that 80 percent--and we are talking about 9,000 respondents around the world--said that well-being is their number one priority. It is the most important trend that they are facing today. So, it is certainly front and center. And when we talk about well-being, we have to take a holistic approach. So, we're talking about physical, mental, financial, and social.

You know, we're seeing organizations respond on all of those levers. In the physical world, we're seeing organizations put in stipends, helping workers invest in whether it's standing desks or walking desks or yoga balls, or name your favorite tool, things that they need in their home to make their physical workspace work for them.

We are seeing increase in time off programs, whether that's unlimited time off, whether that's the ability to carry over time off. Just making sure that people have that time that they need.

From a mental standpoint, huge investments here. We are seeing everything from new apps. You know, I think about apps like Calm, that I used to see on the airplane when I traveled for work, which I no longer do. Those consumer-grade technologies are now being brought in. We are seeing use of EAP programs, employee assistant programs. We are seeing peer-to-peer networks being set up to help employees so they can call and talk to a peer about how they're feeling. And we're seeing a ton of work being done on sentiment analysis, using data to understand, in real time, how workers are feeling, and then producing actions on how to tackle when a worker isn't at the right mental well-being.

If we switch to financial, child care, elder care, putting the financial resources in place, helping workers think about how they can stay stable financially amongst all this economic instability.

And then from a social standpoint, it all comes down to culture. How do we start to understand which workers are connecting and collaborating with one another, which ones aren't, and what are the parts of your culture that you want to keep going? We've seen everything from virtual happy hours to the use of teams in innovative ways, to new virtual technologies that are simulating workplace environments, to give people a sense that they are having that social connection and interaction that they need.

So that just gives you a flavor, but this is a huge issue, well-being, and enterprises are really looking at it from a multitude of ways.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And, of course, part of well-being is knowing when you are not at work. Tell me a little bit about what companies are doing to create those boundaries between work time and non-work time, when they are moving into so many areas that one might have considered to be free of work time.

MS. VOLINI: It is so hard, to your point, in a virtual work environment. One of the best stories that I have heard came out of Daimler. They have an app that they call "Mail on Holiday," and this is just one small example, where an employee can opt in and choose to have their emails deleted while they're on holiday, just to separate that work from life. Now that's just a small example, but I think it points to this need to set those boundaries. And this is a great place where we can use technology, because technology has the ability to allow you to shut off, to say this is time that I need, that I absolutely need to preserve. And I think we've seen much more willingness from organizations to do that.

I mean, for myself, just to make it personal--and this is not very advanced in terms of technology--but I block my calendar during certain parts of the day, because I have a two-year-old, and I know that when my child care is over, I need that time to focus on my son.

And so, I think enterprises are just supporting that more. They are asking questions proactively. We are seeing managers be educated on empathy, active listening, the need to constantly check in with your workers. And then I mentioned sentiment analysis, understanding, in real time, how workers are feeling, but using data. You know, you could know how often, how many hours are being logged on video, and then go back to that worker and say, "Okay, we need to create a little bit of separation for you, because you might be heading in towards burnout," or giving them that view.

So, those are some of the things that organizations can start to do to create that separation between work and life, and I don't think it has to be that complex. I think it starts with recognizing that each individual worker is different. It's not going to be a one-size-fits-all solution. So, you need to understand your employees on a much deeper level. You need to create personalized solutions for them. You need to make sure you're communicating in a very transparent way. And this has to come all the way from the top. We've seen CEOs have a higher degree of transparency than we ever have before, communicating that it's okay, sharing their personal stories to create the culture that it's okay to talk about it, and it's okay to have to need a different way of interacting at work or doing your work, given the circumstance we're in.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I work in a 24/7 newsroom. So many of us work in global organizations which have demands 24/7. How does that work? How do you catch up if you block out time?

MS. VOLINI: Oh, man, I wish I knew that answer. I just wish I knew and could give you that silver bullet. But I think it's about being deliberate. You know, I talk to a lot of people who have asked me this question, and I talked about some of the shifts that we've seen. Here is another shift. We have all gotten exposure to what's happening in our personal lives, because we're all on video and people are seeing what's happening. How do we take advantage of this moment of transparency to communicate what we need and to set different expectations, to be clear on outcomes?

I think we're going to see a real shift at work where it's not about, you know, how many hours I logged, or what I'm tracking during the day. It's going to be progress towards an outcome versus measuring my specific output. And that's a way, in a 24/7 world, I think you have to be allowed to focus on an outcome and design the way you're working for you. What works best for you to get it done? How do you tap into the full resources of the organization, not just in your individual team, to help get that work done? How can you use technology? I mean, we talk about a concept called "super teams." As AI is coming more into the workplace in a meaningful way, how can you use those more advanced technologies to take on some of the work that you might have been doing that can be done by technology, that will help you, as a human worker, be able to spend more time on things that are more meaningful, where you need to be thinking, you need to be emoting, you need to be relating to people, things that only humans, but not technology, can do.

So those are some of the ways, but I think it starts with transparency. It starts with being clear on what you need, and setting those boundaries, and us all realizing we're in this together. If you could say there was a good thing about the pandemic--and I'm not sure you can--but if you can, it would be that we are all facing it together so we all know what the circumstance is.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, some companies like Salesforce are talking about remaining with remote work. Others are talking about hybrid models. We know that during the pandemic women have been particularly hard hit, trying to manage caregiving and their work. How do you see managing those challenges going ahead, particularly for women?

MS. VOLINI: Yeah. I mean, I'm a believer that the hybrid workforce will stay. It will be in different forms, depending on the organization. There are always going to be a need to come in and connect with people, and that's just human nature. I think we have to recognize that.

For women, in particular, again, it's a combination of things. One, I think we're having a much more meaningful conversation around child care than we've ever had before. Child care and elder care falls primarily to women. How do we make sure we're getting the support, whether it's financial, whether it's on-site support. How can we make sure that this becomes a bigger part of the dialogue.

And then this goes back to everyone having different needs. We need to start to understand the needs of our different workforce segments. We often don't think about it. We think about the workforce in, you know, individual contributors, managers, executives, or some variation of that. We need to start segmenting our workforce and understanding, specifically, young mothers, what do they need? I would put myself in that category. Even though I'm an executive, I'm a young mother with a two-year-old. I'm going to have certain needs that need to be met. How do we start personalizing based on those individuals and saying, here's one office space to be available to you? What else do you need? Do you need things at home, to make your home environment easier? How do we customize the benefits that are available to you, so you have that level of flexibility? What does your schedule need to be? Is it easier for you to work in the mornings or the evenings, and let's build that into the way we're scheduling. Let's use this trend towards teams to put together teams that recognize individual circumstances. So maybe someone on my team is someone who has the ability to work between 3:30 and 6:30, when I need my time off to care for my son, and how do we create that balance by using some of the trends that we're seeing emerging in the workplace and the work right now?

I do think it's an issue we have to pay attention to. Kamala Harris called it a national crisis, and I agree with her. We have too many women exiting the workforce right now, especially in the course of the pandemic, and we need to start recognizing how this important segment of our workforce needs to change the environment to make it work for them.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Erica, one very quick question to finish up. I'm sorry we're running out of time, but we have an audience question I'd like to ask you. It's from Elliot Marsing from California, who asks, "How are you currently supporting your employees wellness today? What's working? Are there areas of potential improvement?"

And I'm sorry, it's a big question for very little time, but have at it.

MS. VOLINI: Yeah, it's a huge question and I would say, first of all, let me be clear. We are always going to be improving. I mean, one of the things that organizations need to do is constantly adjust, by listening and sensing to what's going on. What do I think we're doing well? We are constantly sensing how our employees are feeling, and understanding that and responding in real time, number one. Two, we are being incredibly transparent. I think about all of our executives across the firm. Well-being is a front-and-center topic that all of us bring into every single meeting we have, so we're trying to create that culture of transparency.

I think in terms of improvement, it's getting down to that segment level. It's understanding the different groups and how we can support them individually, and helping to recognize who we are as individuals versus categorizing us by role or by generation or by location. Who are we, as humans, and what are our needs, and how do we start customizing solutions to us?

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, one of words I'll take away from that discussion is "transparency." I can see it's very, very important, and understanding one another.

Erica Volini, thank you so much for joining me.

MS. VOLINI: Thank you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm sorry we didn't have time for more.

If you’d like to see any more programming coming up later this week, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com, where you will be able to register for upcoming events. Thank you so much.