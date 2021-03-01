Here to talk with us are three--

MR. IGNATIUS: So, we have with us Christiane Amanpour, the international anchor for CNN; Jeff Kaufman, who is the producer and writer of this film; and my colleague, Jason Rezaian, who is our Tehran bureau chief.

If I could ask Jeff to begin--

MR. IGNATIUS: If I could ask Jeff to begin by telling us a little bit about Nasrin, her career as a human rights activist, how you came to make this documentary about her.

MR. KAUFMAN: Thank you, David. I want to thank The Washington Post, first of all, for hosting this event and for the individual concern that you have all shown for Nasrin, personally, but for all the people she represents. And that actually connects to your question.

When we first reached out to Nasrin about doing a documentary about her life and work, there was a trust-building process through friends, and one of the things that she shared with us was a strong interest in having her story really be a story about so many others. We had known Nasrin's work for years, and one of the things I loved about Nasrin is she is a Muslim woman who often reached out on behalf of other faiths and other backgrounds to support people in need. And I thought that that was such a powerful message for our own country as well. As a matter of fact, I think everything about Nasrin is a powerful message for democracy and mutual respect in this country and around the world.

So, when Nasrin said yes, we could do a film with her, she worked out sort of a complicated process. I couldn't go to Iran because of past work I had done, and it wouldn't have made sense to have a big American crew show up in Tehran anyway. So, we worked with these really remarkable, talented, and courageous individuals who followed Nasrin around from both working with at-risk clients, to protests, to art galleries, theaters, bookstores. It was a thrill for us to sort of be there with them, and we are so happy to be able to bring her story to you.

MR. IGNATIUS: Jeff, if I could ask, one of the most powerful things about this film is the footage from inside Iran. Did the people who were shooting this footage for you run personal risks? And I worry that some of them may have, themselves, been subject to arrest or difficulties with the authorities.

MR. KAUFMAN: No one has been subject to arrest or difficulties with authorities because of the film itself, but because they are also activists and believed that their work can push society forward, they have put themselves, on occasion, at risk for that.

We--Marcia and I, so often throughout the production of this film, would say to Nasrin and her husband, Reza, you know, we will stop at any moment if you feel this puts you or anyone else at risk. That was always our largest concern. And we did the whole film in secret, didn't even fundraise in public, because we wanted to keep as much privacy for them as possible during the process. And even when we were editing, we said to Nasrin and Reza, "Hey, we will stop now if you think this is a concern." But they felt--you know, Nasrin has this wonderful quote. She says, "Our children must not inherit silence." And she will say over and over again, as do other human rights advocates, that repressive governments, they use pressure and force and intimidation to make people quiet, and Nasrin refuses to have her voice muffled. So, we are proud that the film can help amplify that voice.

Can I share one more quick thing?

MR. IGNATIUS: Yes, please.

MR. KAUFMAN: I just want to say that I got a message from Nasrin's husband this morning. I had asked if there was a message from Nasrin. And he said two things. He said that the cell she is in now, just so you know, is an 8-foot by 13-foot cell that has 12 beds in it, bunkbeds. And it is a low ceiling, there's no windows, and very little access to clean water. So that is the conditions that she is living in right now.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask Christiane. Christiane, I think you have interviewed Nasrin in the past and you have interviewed many other courageous men and women who have taken these risks to stand up for human rights. What it is that motivates a special person like Nasrin, in your experience?

MS. AMANPOUR: Well, you know, I'm shaking my head because I am just so horrified at what her husband, Reza, has described as her latest terrible conditions inside a political prison, where she is not a political person. And I think this is what also really, for me, has been emblematic of all the human rights defenders who I have interviewed around the world. I haven't had the pleasure of interviewing Nasrin, but I have had the pleasure of interviewing Shirin Ebadi, who as you remember also was a human rights lawyer in Iran. She also cannot go back to Iran. She was the first Iranian to win the Nobel Prize, and I covered the stories that she, and the cases that got her that Nobel Prize. And I know the risk that comes with it, and I know that they are not strictly speaking party political.

And I think this is one thing that came across in Jeff and Marcia's film, and we talked about it when we did the interview. She is not being political. She is not talking about tearing down the regime or wanting any kind of regime change. She is just talking about basic, fundamental rights for the people of Iran, mostly in her case women and children, but some young men as well, under their own constitution. It is not like she is going out saying and taking cases to court that she is trying to try under Western law or whatever. It is under their own constitution. And this is what makes everybody, and certainly me, so angry that this is what has happened to her, this incredible woman.

I think what makes them take those risks, David, is that they truly believe in human rights. They truly believe in the dignity of each and every individual, and--this is important--they truly believe and want to hold their own governments accountable to the promises that those governments made. As I said, Nasrin defends cases based on the Islamic law in Iran, of the Islamic Republic, based on the promises that that regime made to the people 40 years ago, when the revolution started. And you can see that they have completely reneged on those promises, and that is why people like her are so utterly important.

And it is heartbreaking, really, to see how somebody like Nasrin, such a dignified, such a quiet, such a human woman, with so many feelings and so much emotion, can be treated like some common criminal with no resource and no rights. It is unacceptable under any jurisdiction, and that is why I was so pleased to be able to interview around the film, and, you know, see the sacrifices that she has made, and people should know that, especially for her own family--her kids, her husband, who have supported her the whole way, and it hasn't been easy.

MR. IGNATIUS: Jason, you were imprisoned in the same prison where Nasrin is being held today. As Christiane said, the reports from her husband, Reza, her conditions are horrifying. You have been there. Maybe you could just describe for our audience a little bit of what that prison is like, what it feels like to be there, the feelings that go through the many, many dozens, hundreds of people who are being held there unjustly.

MR. REZAIAN: Well, thank you for the question, David, and for the opportunity, and thank you to all three of you for taking part in this, and for David and Christiane for supporting me and my family while I was locked up in Evin Prison, which is a big reason why this film has been so important for me to get involved with.

I think that the reality of the political prisoner system in Iran, Christiane makes a very important point. I wasn't a political prisoner, either. I was just a reporter doing my job. But our arrests and our detentions are very much politicized events.

The intention of our jailers is to really break us, to make us hopeless, to disassociate ourselves from society, and in Nasrin's case, they have failed miserably. I did have the opportunity to interview Nasrin once, in 2013. It was a couple of months after Hassan Rouhani was elected president, and there was the hope that there would be more moderate attitude from the leadership in Tehran.

And ahead of his first trip to the UNGA, they released Nasrin, and my wife and I, who was working for Bloomberg at the time, visited Reza and Nasrin and their children in their home, on that very first day that she was released. And although she was relieved and happy to be back with her family, she made it clear that she was not at all satisfied that she had been released, because so many of her colleagues and friends and other innocent people were being held in prison.

And I think for someone like her, I imagine one of the most frustrating things about her experience would be that she understands the laws that she is trying to uphold much better than the people who are implementing them and using them against her, and I think that for that reason she is an incredible example and hero to so many.

MR. IGNATIUS: I hope, Jason, as I know we all do, that Nasrin's husband, Reza, will tell her that today, in America, many thousands of people were thinking about her, watching little bits of her story.

Let's take a look at another clip from Jeff Kaufman's film. If we can roll that, and then, Jeff, I will ask you to comment on it.

[Video plays]

MR. IGNATIUS: Jeff, tell us a little bit more about the One Million Signatures campaign that was described in that little piece of film, and what role it plays today in the women's and human rights activist movements in Iran.

MR. KAUFMAN: Of course. First of all, I just have to note, and it is easy to miss in passing, Nasrin is not wearing a head scarf while she is driving her car, and that would mean that she could be subject to ten years in prison just for that very act. The defiance seems so small, and yet it is just so remarkably big.

I think one of the things that I find moving about the entire women's rights movement in Iran, and specifically the One Million Signatures campaign, which, as Christiane was saying, was an effort to use the law, the actual laws in Iran, to address inequities for women in that country, which are grave, but out of respect for the law--not trying to tear things down but to build things properly. We made this film during a time when democracy was under assault in our country, and yet here you see these women who believe in grassroots democracy and believe in the rule of law, and are trying to get a million signatures from men and women, and they have many male allies in the process, to systematically address inequities in the Iranian law and make it a more just society.

So, both for them, as an example, and also as a reminder of what is going on in our country, I find their work just incredibly moving. And also, just again, shows the resilience, not just of Nasrin but of just countless women who need to be respected in that society.

MR. IGNATIUS: Christiane, if I remember correctly you lived in Iran as a young girl. You remember Iran before the 1979 revolution. Maybe you could share with us a picture of the arc of women's rights, women's struggle for justice over that long course of Iran's modern history.

MS. AMANPOUR: Well, yes, I lived in Iran and I grew up in Iran--my father was Iranian--until the revolution, with a little bit of schooling abroad, but until the 1979 revolution. So of course, there was a very pronounced class structure. There were very serious socioeconomic divisions. But on the whole, the Shah actually did bring rights to women, legal rights to women. Women could work. Women could go to college, school, all of that stuff.

When the Ayatollahs came in, what happened was that their legal rights were taken away. In other words, you know, when it came to property rights, when it came to custody rights, divorce law rights, inheritance rights, all of that, women took a second-, third-, and fourth-class position. And that is why women's activists in Iran have been so very important over the last 40 years, since the Islamic revolution. And women, historically in Iran, have played a vital role--and this is really important to understand. They are not shy, blushing, you know, fragile flowers who don't speak their mind. As you can see from Nasrin, women in Iran are on the forefront of so much of the political change, the human rights change, the legal change, and indeed reform. Whenever it is visible in Iran, women are on the front lines.

And so, it is quite humbling to see the bravery with which people like Nasrin and all the other names you showed, that she was talking about in that clip, and as I said, Shirin Ebadi, who was the first Nobel Prize winner, she won a case that was to do with custody. And the custody was automatically given to the father, and the child, a young daughter, literally was killed in the father's custody, and that changed the law in Iran. So, these were very big deals.

And I just think that, you know, I want everybody to understand that Iranian woman are the backbone of that country. There is no doubt about it. They really, really are. Unlike women in many parts of the Islamic world, the Iranian women have been very strong, very mobilized, very much part of society, as you can see. Nasrin and Shirin and the others don't just emerge out of nowhere. It is a long, long tradition. And I think it is great that Jeff is showing this, and I think it's great that the world needs to understand it. And if I might just say also, you know, the first female to win a field mathematics medal was an Iranian-American.

So, there is a huge amount of success by Iranian women around the world, and that is why I think it is really important to show what Iranian woman are trying to do for their own girls and women and for their rights in their own country, and what an incredible hard, hard job it is, and how much personal risk they take.

And I also want to pay tribute to the journalists, as Jeff said. At the beginning of the film, he said, "I pay tribute to all the camera people and the crews, who I cannot name." He explained why. But it is really important to understand that this story is being told despite the massive crackdown, and I think that is fantastic.

MR. IGNATIUS: Christiane, I want to just stay with you for a moment and ask you, briefly, just recently a Saudi woman, human rights activist, Loujain al-Hathloul, was released from prison, and I am wondering whether you, as a journalist, see a broader movement among women in the Middle East, in Iran certainly, but perhaps in other countries as well, to try to bring pressure for greater rights.

MS. AMANPOUR: You know, I actually do, and I have spent a lot of my career in the field, actually focusing a lot on the women's movement. It just was organic--I'm a woman, I guess I gravitated to those kinds of stories, but they were real. I didn't have to look for them, or they are not tokens. They are absolutely front and center of so many of these countries. And so many of these nations--my country, Iran, Saudi Arabia, across the Middle East, the majority of the population are young people, whether it is boys and girls. But in Iran, for instance, women make up the majority of university students. That is a fact, they do, and they do really, really well. And Saudi Arabia is a perfect case. It is a perfect case study, because it is the women in Saudi Arabia who have been on the front lines of the human rights and reform activism, whether it is for driving, whether it is for the freedom of expression, whatever it might be.

And I had the opportunity to talk to Loujain al-Hathloul's sister, because she still is not allowed talk. She was released but she is not free from jail, in that she is not allowed to move, you know, her movements are restricted, and she can't speak publicly. But these women have been so brave. Loujain was put in jail by the same crown prince who endeared himself to the West by advocating and proposing reform for women--women's ability to drive, women getting a bigger part in society--and then he goes and puts the female activist in jail.

So, it is not just in the Middle East either. It is in Africa. It is all over the place, where we see women. Even in Myanmar right now you see women front and center with the others, confronting a very tough military junta who will upon on them with live fire.

So, I think it is a very important moment right now to really focus on what these women are doing for their nations.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Jeff, I want to ask you about one of the really moving parts of this film, and that is the footage of Nasrin's husband, Reza, who has stood by her unflinchingly, supporting her, believing in her. He seems like a remarkable person. The fact that you were in touch with him today is especially moving to me. Tell our audience a little bit about Reza, Nasrin's husband, and why he has been such a supporter of his wife's cause and commitment.

MR. KAUFMAN: I will. I am so glad you asked. One of the reasons we wanted to do this film, besides profiling Nasrin, was because we wanted to fight back on the demonization of Iran and the demonization of Islam, that is being used too often for political purposes in this country, and no one has a better way to do that than Nasrin and Reza.

My partner, Marcia Ross, the producer of this documentary, called Reza Khandan, who is Nasrin's husband, "Nasrin's Marty Ginsburg." In other words, if you think of the way Marty Ginsburg supported Ruth Bader Ginsburg with such adoration and support but was her equal intellectually and in the law, that's very much the relationship between Nasrin and Reza. They met because they were both working for a journal years ago that was called The Gate, trying to create communication about human rights in Iran, and he has been at her side ever since.

A few months after she was arrested in June of 2018, Reza himself was arrested and imprisoned, and he keeps advocating on her behalf but he has a six-year prison sentence hanging over his head. They have that hanging over his head to keep him silent, but like his wife, he refuses to be silent.

MR. IGNATIUS: Jason, let me ask you whether the example of courageous women like Nasrin, like Shirin Ebadi, the other people that we have described, is having an effect on Iranian men and their attitudes, as they see these brave women, assuming that some of the stereotypes that they may have had are beginning to change. Is that right?

MR. REZAIAN: Yeah, it is. I think that's a great question, David. I think the last few years in particular there has been a big shift. You know, it is a male-dominated society legally, but as Christiane pointed out, women are the backbone of that culture and have been, going back for years. Iran, in the last few months, has been facing its own "MeToo" moment, with a lot of very prominent men being implicated in sexual harassment and abuse cases, and this was the sort of thing that several years back women would not likely be able to get any tractions with. But very suddenly, with the support of more and more men, you know, this something that is able to be talked about in society.

And I think there is a blossoming happening in a society that, frankly, has been very macho for many centuries, in a lot of ways. But I am hopeful, and it is one more reason that I am sad that I am not able to go to Iran anymore, because I would like to see this blossoming happening and this change in terms of men supporting women. It is a fact, as Christiane pointed out, that women make up the vast majority of--excuse me--not the vast majority, but the majority of university students, and as you go higher and higher up educational rungs women are more often the students than men. There are more women in the workplace than there ever have been before. So, it is quite natural, I think, that they should expect the same rights, equal pay, and same opportunities as men, and I feel as though more and more men in Iran are finally coming around to that understanding.

MR. IGNATIUS: Christiane, like me, you, as a journalist, have watched the ebb and flow of U.S.-Iran relations for several decades now. We are entering a new cycle with the Biden administration saying that it is ready to resume negotiations with Iran over the nuclear issue and other issues. How do you think that dialogue should proceed, and in particular, is there a way to put human rights issues, issues of people like Nasrin, more squarely in the center of that story?

MS. AMANPOUR: I wish there was, and, you know, again, Shirin Ebadi used to say if only the West would approach Iran on a human rights basis rather than, you know, the other ways, it might have made a difference.

And I just want to note that the first-ever human rights document was delivered by Cyrus the Great, 2,500 years ago, an Iranian emperor who freed the Jews from Babylon, allowed them to rebuild their temple, and became a real human rights champion. And his cylinder did a tour of the United States several years ago. I just want to remember that, you know, we were doing human rights before it was even a speck in anybody's eye, and we need to get back to that. Iran needs to get back to that and to respect it.

I believe, personally--and I am speaking as a person now, not as a CNN or whatever--that they have to get back to this Iran nuclear deal, because as we have been told, as journalists, and as people all over the world, the biggest threat is the Iran nuclear program. Well, there was a deal to constrain it. The United States came out of that deal, was in contravention of that deal, and now they need to go back into that deal. As painful as it might be, they need to go back into that deal and not argue about who goes first and whatnot, and then try to build on the other legitimate challenges that the West has with Iran--human rights, support for militants around the world, and all the other things that they want to talk about.

But it seems to me to miss an opportunity to go back into that deal would put yet another big problem on the world's plate. We don't want to see nuclear proliferation, so we need that deal to constrain that.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Jeff, I want to focus a little bit more on the question of what the United States can do to help. President Biden, last year, when he was a candidate, wrote, in an op-ed, about Nasrin Sotoudeh and her case. Now he is in the White House. What would you like to see President Biden and other members of his administration do specifically? Is there a way that they can help and make this case more of an issue and bring some pressure on the regime to reduce her sentence or get her out of prison?

MR. KAUFMAN: It's always easier to campaign than to actually govern. But I think that the principles that the Biden administration expressed during the campaign, and they have expressed since, still hold. And I am strong believer in the nuclear accord, but I also--I'm sorry. I just lost everybody. Can you still see me? I will keep talking as if you are there.

I still believe that we can do more than one thing at a time, and we can advance the nuclear accord and use that as a way also to finally reestablish some credibility for this country on that level, and then use that as a way to advance human rights as well. The two don't have to be separate, but they are both built on credibility, communication, and certain standards that serve both countries.

Again, I can't tell if I am still with you.

MR. IGNATIUS: Jeff, you are. I think we are seeing you, and I have been just sent a message that you may have a message from Nasrin that you can share with us. Is that so?

MR. KAUFMAN: Sure. Yes, I do, and I am sorry for the brief technical glitch.

I think this film is an example that we can overcome obstacles from great distances, and even technological imitations, but sometimes it's difficult.

I asked Reza, Nasrin's husband, if Nasrin had any message to share for this conversation, and I got a note from him this morning. These are Nasrin's words through Reza. Nasrin said, "What occupies my thoughts the most is those who are on Death Row here in Gharchak Prison. Right now, there are 17 women on Death Row facing imminent execution." And she closed by saying, "I am hoping for an end to the death penalty across the world."

So, you know, there's Nasrin facing enormous pressure and difficulties, but as usual she is not thinking about herself. She is thinking about others and she is trying to push her country forward.

MR. IGNATIUS: That is very powerful to hear from this remarkable woman in words that she sent today.

Jason, let me ask you, as someone who was imprisoned unjustly, whose cause was taken up by your newspaper and by many, many thousands of Americans, what difference you think that public pressure from the United States, from world public opinion, made in your ultimately being released?

MR. REZAIAN: So, I think it made a huge amount of difference in my case. And oftentimes when we are talking about foreign nationals being held hostage in Iran, usually they are dual nationals, and, you know, Iran tries to suppress this information of our second nationality as much as possible. For me, it became clear, as my case was being brought up more and more, my treatment by my captors got better and better. And I realized, at some point during the process of going on trial in Iran's Revolutionary Court, I don't think I need to tell anybody that's in the conversation with me but maybe some folks at home listening should know that if you ever find yourself on trial in a court with "revolutionary" in its name, you don't have a good chance of winning.

But I realized that my real case was in the case of international public opinion, and the more people who kind of pushed for my release, the more involved the U.S. government got, and so much of that started, first and foremost, with my family, very early on with my imprisonment. My mom went on Christiane's show and talked about my situation. And our colleagues at The Washington Post, who didn't let a day go by without raising my case.

So now, you know, when I'm contacted by the families of people who are being held in prison in Iran, unfortunately there are five Americans being held at this very moment, and I'm in touch with every one of those families, I tell each one of them, make as much noise as you possibly can, and when your loved one gets out, they will thank you for it. And time and again, when people have been released, that I have written about, they contact me and say, "Thank you for making sure that I wasn't forgotten about." And my attitude is, what kind of hypocrite would I be if, after getting all the support that I got, that I didn't pay it forward by helping people who have had their voices silenced?

MR. IGNATIUS: I hope we made a little noise today on Nasrin's behalf. We are unfortunately out of time, but I want to close by thanking our guests, Christiane Amanpour from CNN, Jeff Kaufman, in particular, who made this extraordinary film, and my colleague, Jason Rezaian. You can watch "NASRIN," this powerful, upsetting film, in the USA and Canada now on demand. International audiences can stream the film starting in a week, on March 8.

Thank you for being with us, in watching us bearing witness to the suffering and difficulty of Nasrin. Thanks to all of our guests and all of you for watching.