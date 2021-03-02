Register for the program here.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)
Michelle Lujan Grisham is governor of New Mexico. She is the first-ever Democratic Latina governor in the United States. As governor, Lujan Grisham has enacted progressive and groundbreaking policies and investments that have transformed New Mexico’s public education system, expanded the state’s economy to include more high-quality career opportunities and preserved New Mexico’s precious natural resources and environment. She was a three-term Congresswoman, chairing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and she served as a state health and aging Cabinet secretary under three governors, delivering lasting improvements in senior welfare and sweeping investments in public health. Her administration has been aggressive in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, issuing emergency public health restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus and authorizing economic and tax relief packages for small businesses, local governments and individuals. Lujan Grisham is a twelfth-generation New Mexican. She is caretaker for her mother, Sonja, mother of two adult daughters and grandmother of three.