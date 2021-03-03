Register for the program here.

Daniel Dae Kim

DANIEL DAE KIM has made a career of creating multifaceted and stereotype-breaking roles as an actor, director and now, producer. Currently, he can be seen in NBC’s “New Amsterdam” playing trauma surgeon, Cassian Shin. This summer, he stars in the highly anticipated Netflix film “Stowaway,” opposite Toni Collette and Anna Kendrick, as well as in the Sundance favorite “Blast Beat.” Most recently, Kim was announced as one of the leads in National Geographic’s scientific thriller anthology series, “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” and can also be heard in Disney’s animated feature, “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

AD

AD

In addition to his work in film and tv, Daniel has been an outspoken advocate for diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry and culture at large. In 2015, Kim forged a new path in his career by creating his own production company, 3AD. With the goal of featuring those traditionally underrepresented in front of, and behind the camera, 3AD is currently developing a number of projects, as well producing ABC’s current hit, “The Good Doctor, ” where he serves as Executive Producer.

Daniel Wu

Daniel Wu is a Hong Kong American actor, director and producer. He is known as a "flexible and distinctive" leading actor in the Chinese language film industry. Since his film debut in 1998, he has been featured in over 60 films.

AD