MR. SCOTT: That is very true for me and for us, and I certainly hope the same for you as well. We are really looking forward to hearing how you have kept so many New Mexicans safe, or at least helped keep them safe, and what other states and citizens and political leaders can learn from what you have done correctly there. So, if you don't mind, we are just going to go right into the questions now.

AD

I want to hear your thoughts on, you know, all of these like logistical problems we are seeing a lot of states have, with their rollout. We know that New Mexico has done pretty well and administered the highest percentage of vaccines in the nation, based on what you have received, of course. So how did you accomplish that? Like, what was your strategy that made you all so effective?

AD

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, frankly, I think it is threefold. One, it's important to note that New Mexico is a centralized public health delivery system, and I have to say that that's an advantage. And I don't want to opine about why states, and particularly large population states where you have a huge population, much bigger than the population of New Mexico in one county. I can understand how you have to have county-by-county public health systems, but then it really creates a number of barriers, potentially, and issues when you're fighting a pandemic. So, we don't have that issue. We are a centralized state system.

Two, we were probably the first state in the nation to set up a really robust private-public partnership in the delivery of everything COVID. Our hospitals were coordinated, both public and private hospitals, where patients were doing. We coordinated on PPE. We coordinated on testing. We did all of that work a year ago. So, when it came time to have the vaccines, we did the same effort. We leverage public and private folks. We can do 50,000, I should say, vaccines a day, and we are nowhere close to that. So, we just need supply. So, we just set up an infrastructure.

AD

The third thing we did, so that shots can go into arms, and, Eugene, probably the most important thing, is we created a data registry system that pushes out appointments, that helps people get to appointments. You can do it over the telephone, reaches hard-to-reach populations, doesn't allow us to waste vaccine, and really, to the highest degree possible, allows you to hold priority populations in the positions they should be in to have access to the vaccine.

AD

And I think all three of those things have certainly made us incredibly successful, and we want to do more.

MR. SCOTT: I'm sure there is much to be done, and based on your previous experience as secretary of health for New Mexico in the early 2000s, you have dealt with some of these major challenges in terms of trying to get multiple people the help that they need. How would you say that holding that position influenced your approach today to combatting this virus and how you organized the vaccine rollout?

AD

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, I want to have a shout-out to the former secretary of health, a woman by the name of Kathyleen Kunkel, who is incredible, and the current secretary of health, Dr. Tracie Collins, who both had incredible expertise in these areas, and I pale in comparison to the work that they have done during a once-in-100 years, so century, pandemic.

AD

But my experience there is have real clarity on the roles of your partners and that your centralized system, that when you get input from your stakeholders, once you land on a system, hold to the system, and to make sure that your partners adhere to those guidelines or that guidance.

Here's an example. In the former administration, federal administration, they were sending the Moderna vaccine to CVS and Walgreen's and saying that they could unilaterally just administer vaccine to long-term care facilities. On one hand, priority population, got to get done. Other hand, they have very little experience at doing that. I think they really stumbled out of the gate. Most states are still struggling with them. We brought them all in and I made it really clear--you will be held accountable to the highest standards. You will do these clinics. You will communicate directly with us. You will report directly to us. And if you don't do it, there are fines and other accountability measures. We don't want to do that. We want to be your partner, but we won't hesitate. And that sped up to an incredible degree, getting everyone vaccinated in our long-term care facilities.

AD

But I think states struggle to figure out what their role was, if the federal government was just sending vaccine directly. And in the current administration, while they are doing that, with pharmacy partners and others, they make it clear to those partners that you have to follow the state's rules and protocols, and that is making a world of difference for us, and I believe for most of the states in the country.

AD

MR. SCOTT: We know that the demand for vaccines is high across the country. How are vaccine shortages and COVID variants shaping how you are thinking about loosening restrictions or reopening guidelines?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: So, we've tried to do an interesting balance. So, here's an example. You know, our case counts are lower, by far, than they have been, Eugene, in months. It feels like nearly a half a year. Our positivity rate is below 3 statewide, and if not right today, we think in the next day or so--I have to look at our map; I apologize that I can't give you that specifically--but it looks to me like every single county in the state is at a positivity rate at 5, which is one of our thresholds, to keep it at 5 or lower, so that we know that we are mitigating community spread, so that you can introduce some risk.

AD

So, we have been. If you get to 5 or below, and you get a case count that is low enough, then you are able to do some additional capacity inside businesses. We let you do safe certified, which means you've got to go through a certification process. You can have additional capacity in restaurants. And way at the end of that process we can start to do tourism and maybe even some large entertainment venues, at a limited capacity.

AD

Here is what won't change. Absolute mask mandates, mandates for social distancing, making sure that businesses go through a safe certified, which also requires each business sector to have very strong COVID-safe practices, that we approve, as the state, and then we do random checks and we also have a complaint hotline. So, if that's not being followed, we know about it and we do something about it.

We think that, coupled with vaccines--we are seeing case counts low enough that we believe that vaccines account for 20 percent of that incredible reduction. So, to say it another way, our cases would be 20 percent higher without vaccines, and the variants we are concerned about--and we are doing testing, the genomic testing, required--we haven't seen community spread in New Mexico related to the variants. It has all been travel. But the more vaccines [audio drops] be in the next several weeks to deal with those variants--and again, mask mandates for the entire state and all of the other public health practices that we believe will make the difference, as long as we keep doing the good work we're doing with vaccines.

AD

MR. SCOTT: Well, speaking of getting more vaccines to more people, one of the focuses that we've seen increase, you know, in conversation across the country is related to equity, and making sure that people from historically marginalized groups have access to vaccines. And we know that New Mexico recently launched a vaccine equity program. Can you talk to us about that program and how it works, why it matters, who it helps?

AD

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Absolutely. This is a state that has to get the equity distribution right, and we are a minority-majority state, and that is not to say that that shouldn't be the case in every state. But here, we are really clear about both the benefits of that and the challenges in reaching high-risk populations.

So, what we saw, as every state did, that the majority of individuals in long-term care facilities, and still, unfortunately, far too high a percentage of health care workers are non-minorities. And so, you have kind of a, I think, artificial issue where we are all concerned about the lack of minority representations in getting vaccines out.

AD

So, we looked at that data, and we have decided that we can do two things better. One, we can get much more granular at the ZIP code level to really make sure that we are reaching high-risk minorities, so you've got an equity distribution population. And two, we are actually going to use census data as we go granular, so that we have a vulnerability index factor that looks at everything, from socioeconomic status to your minority racial status, and household circumstances. That means that we are going to take a certain percentage of vaccine off the top. As long as this amount of vaccine, and now with Johnson & Johnson, continues to increase and come to the states, including us, we think that we can do 25 percent off the top will go to this vulnerability index system. We will bring vaccine to you, mobile vehicles to you, mobile clinics to you, and set aside these vaccines and do whole populations, whole sovereign nations. We will do all of that work statewide, no matter how hard to reach you are.

AD

And then we are really going to assess, every single week, whether we are accomplishing our goals to reach every single minority and ethnic group in the state, in an equal, equitable, effective manner, which will also help us reduce spread and risk, because these are the populations that have a higher mortality rate, have less access to health care, and when they do have access to health care, they are sicker and more at risk for longer hospital stays.

So, we know how valuable and important it is. We are going to save more New Mexico lives, we are going to keep more people out of New Mexico hospitals, and we are going to reduce the rate of transmission in the state. And I'm just really excited about that.

AD

MR. SCOTT: That's quite a lot to be excited about, and we have an audience question that wants to ask a bit more specifically about everything you just explained to us. And it's related to tribal communities. It's from Gila Bronner and she asks, "Can you speak about New Mexico's collaboration with tribal communities to ensure that no group or individual is left out of vaccination?"

AD

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: This is a really important question, and Ms. Bronner, thank you very much for raising it. There is a challenge that I want to highlight first. Indian Health Service, which is the federal program that provides the trust responsibility for health care, they are underfunded, which means they aren't equipped to meet basic health care demands for sovereign nations. And so that has been an area I have been very passionate about, that the federal government has got to do more, and states can do more to supplement and support expansion for health care access in the tribal communities.

So, New Mexico's got the largest number of independent tribes in the country. We have got a very close working relationship. But because Indian Health Service gets their own allocations, which I can see at the federal level that aggregate amount, I can't tell you where it went in each tribal community, and I can't tell you who got that vaccine. So that's been very challenging to get our arms around, and I don't think, in our state, they are doing their clinics as frequently as they need to.

In this federal vaccine distribution, sovereign nations were given the ability to opt out of IHS. In New Mexico, three different pueblos asked us to do their vaccines directly, and in the next several days we will have completely done every single tribal member in those three pueblos, something I am very proud of. As a result, we are going to partner up with IHS and make sure that our vulnerability index work is translating. So, we will do side-by-side clinics with them.

And here is another issue that is problematic. If you are a tribal member and IHS, Indian Health Service, is doing a clinic, and you are married to a non-tribal member, that spouse isn't going to get that vaccine, necessarily. So, we are really working here to make sure that you don't leave out families in that regard, and if they need us to have vaccine available during these clinics, we want folks to feel like no wrong door, priority populations, and to do it equitably, in that fashion.

So, it's been challenging but I think that we're doing a pretty effective job. I'd like better coordination with the Biden administration, and they are working to make that a reality with New Mexico right now.

MR. SCOTT: I want to pivot to the economy a bit and let's stay on topic, obviously. You were very aggressive about coronavirus restrictions from the outset of the pandemic, and I just want to hear what you would say to critics who say business has been crushed in New Mexico, people are struggling because of these restrictions. How are you thinking about rebuilding the state's economy?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, one, let's own that businesses were lost, livelihoods were lost and diminished, and the financial insecurity for far too many New Mexicans and far too many Americans is real, which is why the rescue plan is so critical to us.

But we also stepped up, as a state, and when I saw the pandemic coming a year ago, and we saw that one of our large energy economies was struggling, I made key decisions that put more money into our reserves than originally planned. So, as an example, I vetoed a $200 million appropriations bill, and we fought hard to get money into savings accounts in the state, so that we were as prepared to have strict restrictions, because of the increased health care issues that we have--we don't have access in the same way other states do--and we are a minority-majority state, and a very poor state, which creates more risk for us.

But we've had two special sessions where we provided economic relief directly to businesses as a state program, because not enough folks got that, you know, Paycheck Protection Program by the feds, and we also did a stimulus check directly to individuals who were about to lose unemployment in the fall.

And this legislative session, we are pumping about $700 million into grants and low-interest loans into businesses, and doing economic investments, and highlighting broadband as a partnership. We believe that this gives us the best opportunity to sort of jump-start the economy again and to shore up businesses, including allowing them to use the resources that we have set aside to deal with landlord-tenant issues, rent and mortgage issues, utility issues, all of the above.

Which is why this rescue plan is critical to New Mexico, because if that stops then we are going to see a decline in our economic opportunities, a drastic decline, in '22, in '23. We also have half our population on Medicaid, and we covered every COVID expense on the front end, all of it, which means that we've got to make sure that that doesn't get passed on to businesses. And I'm incredibly confident that that is not going to happen in New Mexico. And during the pandemic, we actually lowered insurance premiums for many, if not most, New Mexicans. So, it's critical that you do that, and that's what we did to create the kind of protections that recognize this is a cruel hardship to businesses that didn't invite a pandemic into their doors.

MR. SCOTT: Now pivoting to a more national issue, we know that you are the chair of the Democratic Governors Association, and last night, as I was preparing for this interview, Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice of New York called on Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York to resign, after a third woman accused him of sexual harassment. And I was just hoping to get your reaction as DGA chair, and as a woman, do you think the organization is going to release a statement or weigh in on this at all?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: I believe that we will, and we should. Look, we have to take seriously all these allegations, and I'm, frankly, in that group of elected leaders that you believe the individual, you give real credibility there. If you don't, we are re-victimizing brave men and women who come forward. And so that's critical.

Here, earlier, certainly you've got someone, an elected leader, who isn't challenging the veracity of the facts, the statements. It happened. I had staff involved, and apologized. That's the climate we should come to expect by every elected leader in that context, and having a transparent, independent investigation so that you can look at the context of these conversations and statements, I think is important.

But I find it very troubling. I think others do, that we have a third allegation. And I know Congresswoman Rice to be a fierce champion in this area, and has high expectations for all elected leaders, and I think that folks should expect that the Democratic Governors Association will, in fact, release a statement. We haven't done that yet, but you should expect that we will.

MR. SCOTT: Given what you've heard, the third allegation that you mentioned, do you think the organization will call on him to resign?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: I think that it's troubling enough that that will be a significant part of the discussion, but it's premature for me to determine what governors, at this point, when you've got an independent, transparent investigation occurring. I don't want to jump ahead, Eugene, but we will have a very serious conversation about what we ought to do, and what standard we expect all elected leaders to adhere to and stand by. And again, that third allegation is troubling.

MR. SCOTT: Well, I certainly appreciate you coming on to talk to me about everything that's happening in New Mexico, and the challenges that elected officials are facing, even beyond your state. And I certainly hope you come back really soon.

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Eugene, you invite me any time. Thank you for making sure that states all across America are clear that we've got to do better, we have to do more, we have to finish getting through this pandemic, and that there is optimism about the effectiveness of all the vaccines.

And I want to boast one more thing. New Mexico, according to one health care system's review, thus far, we've got about 79 percent of the population who wants this vaccine. It tells me that New Mexicans are ready to see the other side, they are committed to good public health practices, and we are all in it together. And probably all of our successes is because, by and large, that is how we are treating our attack against the spread of this virus. We are all in it together.

MR. SCOTT: Indeed. Thanks so much for talking with me, and I hope to see you again soon.

Unfortunately, we are out of time, so we will have to leave things right there. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, you did such a great job talking to us, and I certainly hope that you all will come back and hear so many more of our Post Live sessions very, very soon.

At 9:30 a.m. tomorrow, my colleague, David Ignatius, will interview Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky. So, you won't want to miss that. I'm going to be paying attention, and so should you.

I'm Eugene Scott. Thank you for watching.