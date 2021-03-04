Heather Boushey is a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers helping President Biden formulate economic policy to combat the largest economic crisis in nearly a century. Boushey will discuss the impact of the pandemic on women and how the American Rescue Plan will work to alleviate the economic toll on women and children during the crisis. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, March 4 at 10:00am ET.

Heather Boushey is a member of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers. Heather Boushey is co-founder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, where she was President and CEO from 2013 – 2020. She previously served as chief economist for Secretary Clinton’s 2016 transition team and as an economist for the Center for American Progress, the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress, the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and the Economic Policy Institute.