Heather Boushey, welcome to Washington Post Live.

AD

MS. BOUSHEY: Thank you, it is a pleasure to be here.

MR. CAPEHART: So, I'm going to jump right into it. Since February 2020, more than 2.3 million women have left the workforce. In December, 100 percent of the jobs lost belong to women. Why is the pandemic hitting women harder than men?

AD

MS. BOUSHEY: That is [audio distortion] things. I mean, first of all, the kinds of jobs that women have tended to hold tend to be in face-to-face sectors that were very hard hit by the pandemic. And you add on top of that, the fact that the foundation of our care economy has been upended by the pandemic, and those go a long way to explain the really difficult economic challenges that women have been facing.

AD

So, with schools closed or remote, and childcare centers closed, women have had to take on more and more of the at-home caregiving work, even as they still have had to support their families. So, what we've seen is a lot of women have dropped out of the labor force; we've seen their unemployment rates high; and we've seen this be an exceptionally difficult recession for women, and particularly for women of color.

MR. CAPEHART: I'm sorry about that. Talk about doing these interviews from home, a little--camera issues. But I do want to hone in on something that you were just talking about in terms of women and the pandemic. And I'm wondering, how much of the impact on women is connected actually to school closings and the lack of childcare benefits?

AD

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, so, I think a really key issue is the two things that you just mentioned, Jonathan. I mean, it is school closings and it is about lack of care.

AD

So, you think about all those families who are both struggling to, you know, manage maybe remote working themselves, or getting to work, but the childcare center's closed, or the nanny, if you're lucky to have one [audio distortion] job, because she's got her own family issues because of COVID.

And then, you think about the schools that are closed and just how much additional work that is creating for parents. So, that is [audio distortion]. But I want to stress, it's one piece of it. And we also see the fact that women are in so many of those jobs that have been hardest hit, it's this twin issue hitting women on both sides.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, are there any measures in the American Rescue Plan that target disparities impacting women?

AD

AD

MS. BOUSHEY: There are so many. I mean, when you think about this package, it was [audio distortion] to address the crisis in front of us. And you know, it starts by focusing on the things we need to do to contain the pandemic and folks can get back to work. That's certainly going to help women. But a lot of those pieces, you know, additional funds to help schools reopen, [audio distortion] vaccines, and all of those things that we need to do, those are [audio distortion], but we also see, in the parts of the package that are focused on providing support to families themselves, there's additional money to help reopen childcare centers.

You know, and let me just pause and note that many childcare centers are owned by--you know, those are owned or operated by women, and those are women workers, disproportionately women of color. So, that money is going to help both those women workers and small business owners, as well as helping families that rely on that really important support for their families of childcare.

There's also emergency paid leave, which is going to help those families that need to take off time to care for a loved one, or if they themselves are sick, but [audio distortion] to which we can contain the pandemic and get back to work, that [audio distortion] going to help those women workers who, again, have been disproportionately hit in the labor market themselves.

AD

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Ms. Boushey, I want to bring in a question from Ann Garcia in Tennessee, and she asks, "How will the administration's policy address the inequity of losses among Black, Latina, and White women?"

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, you know, one of the statistics that I think is just so compelling about this package, there's a set of stats on how this will affect poverty. So, let me just, you know, give you a few.

One is that we think that this policy, if implemented, will reduce child poverty in half this year. It will cut Black poverty by 34 percent, by about a third; and Latino poverty by 40 percent. And that is because so much of the money is targeted at the people that need it most.

AD

So, you think about the expansions of the child tax credit. That's going to go to families with children. It's going to go a long way towards reducing poverty, helping families--disproportionately families of [audio distortion] extended unemployment benefits and that bump up, that additional [audio distortion] dollars folks are going to get. That's disproportionately going to support those lower-wage workers who have lost their jobs. Again, there's going to be equity effects there.

AD

So, we could go line by line through all the pieces of the package; we don't have time this morning. But so many of them really do help families that are the hardest hit, and specifically families of color.

MR. CAPEHART: So, let's talk about the American Rescue Plan more broadly. President Biden has been pushing for Democrats to unite behind the $1.9 trillion package. With a budget reconciliation process, the bill will only need, as we all know, 51 votes in the Senate before it can reach his desk.

AD

What is the White House hearing about the bill's prospects? Will the White House get all 50 Democrats to vote for the bill?

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, here's the thing: This is an incredibly popular bill. You know, you look at the polling around this piece of legislation and it has the support of the majority of the American people, and even the majority of independents and Republicans. So, I think that gives a lot of evidence that this is something that the American people want. And of course, it's passed the House and now it's in the Senate. So, I think the prospects look very good.

AD

You know, the core issue here is that if we fail to act, if we fail to pass this, and especially if we fail to do it quickly, the economic consequences for families, for businesses, for our economy, quite potent and could [audio distortion] millions of people who are going to lose unemployment benefits [audio distortion] March, just in a couple of weeks if we don't pass this. People understand this out there, all across America, as [audio distortion] record numbers of people applying for unemployment benefits. So, I think the prospects of this, you know, being the kind of package that has [audio distortion]--you know, given that it's passed the House, I mean, it's got to get to the president's desk.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: And to be clear, you need all 50 Democrats to vote for it so that Vice President Harris can cast the tiebreaking vote.

But in terms of that deadline of the expiration of unemployment benefits, that's March 14th. So, is the White House bullish on getting that bill passed and to his desk by that date?

AD

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, certainly the president and across the administration, folks are doing everything they can to make it happen. There have been meetings with hundreds of members of Congress and their staff in a bipartisan way. There has been an outcry from mayors all across the country, again, in a bipartisan way, demanding these resources and what this bill will provide. So, there's a lot of urgency and, you know, a lot of discussion happening. And I think that this is, you know, really the most important economic policy facing the American people right now. So, let's hope that Congress can do its job.

MR. CAPEHART: So, to dive back into the bill, this is a particularly contentious piece of the bill, two dozen governors, one of them a Democrat, they've pushed back on the plan, arguing that--and this is a quote--that the bill "punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies."

Do you think the bill unfairly benefits states with Democratic governors at the expense of those with Republican governors?

AD

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, here's the thing: The bill provides support [audio distortion] localities [audio distortion] and to support people and their communities as everyone tries to [audio distortion] we can get to everyone having the vaccine and herd immunity.

So, the resources out there--the resources in the legislation will put funds out there to help support schools as they reopen, help make sure that we're getting, you know, sites started to distribute the vaccine, to make sure that there's protective gear for all those who need it, and all of the other things that we need to do.

And we know that states have been struggling with having enough resources, we know that they've been laying off workers. And so, making sure that those resources are there across the country is a critical step in actually addressing the problem in front of us. We rely so much on state and local governments to execute on policy, and having a coordinated attack on this virus that gives the states the resources they need to do it and to [audio distortion], that is an imperative step.

And again, we've heard from, you know, [audio distortion] this is quite important to them and [audio distortion] communities.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk about the stimulus checks, or as a lot of Democrats are calling them, "survival checks." Ten Senate Democrats pushed for the $1,400 stimulus checks to recur every month until this pandemic is over. Is that a viable option?

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, at this point, you know, we have a plan on the table, and that's to get, you know, $1,400 out there to everyone--almost, actually, every single family that got it in the last package. About 98 percent of folks who got a check in the last package would get a check under the proposal that the Senate is talking about right now.

This is an urgent issue. Families need these resources. And so, getting that money out, especially in--you know, as we've seen that job gains over the past few months have been slower than they were back in the fall. Families are struggling with income. They're struggling to be able to afford all the things that they need to address the pandemic and pay the rent, put food on the table. This is an imperative issue, and you know, there's a policy out there that really needs to be a part of this package now.

MR. CAPEHART: Can I get you to address a quirk that is in the House stimulus bill, and it's this: It is the emergency federal employee leave fund, which would allow federal employees to receive $1,400 a week in paid time off for 15 weeks if they decide to stay at home and virtually school their child. Why does this provision extend only to federal employees? I'm sure there are a lot of non-federal employees who would also love that benefit.

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, you know, paid leave is a super important piece of the puzzle, and we'll have to see where the Senate--you know, how this passes--how this works its way through the whole process.

But one of the things that we saw out of the spring legislation that passed in extended [audio distortion] communities that didn't already--places that didn't already have it, is that it was absolutely pivotal in helping to slow the spread of the virus. So, again, making sure that workers don't have to go into work sick and making sure that they have that time to care for their families is a super important piece of the puzzle, and it needs to continue to make its way through this process.

MR. CAPEHART: And I just want to say, thank you for your patience, Ms. Boushey, and also for the audience with the technical difficulties we are having, but this is an important conversation to have.

I want to move on to minimum wage. President Biden has seen some criticism for not pushing the minimum wage. As you know, the minimum wage was--the Senate Parliamentarian says that it could not be a part of the Senate American Rescue Plan. So, and the president has said that he will push for minimum wage. My question for you is, when's he going to do that? When's he going to push for it?

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, you know, the president has been pushing this for quite a long time. This was an important issue to him on the campaign trail. And as he's moved into governing--and he wanted this to be a part of the American Rescue Plan, to get that federal minimum wage up to $15 an hour. [Audio distortion] you know, the Senate Parliamentarian said that it doesn't count--you know, ruled that we cannot do that in this piece of legislation. But that has not dimmed the commitment to making sure that every worker gets that fair day's pay.

You know, the thing is that especially during the pandemic, so many essential workers out there doing their job day after day--you know, the childcare worker, the homecare worker, the grocery store worker, the person that's delivering meals or food, all of these workers are disproportionately likely to be making the minimum wage, and this increase is a really important benefit for these workers who [audio distortion] over the past year are so essential to keeping our economy functioning.

[Audio distortion] that this is a policy that disproportionately affects women and people of color who are more likely to be making the minimum wage, or who would receive a raise if the minimum wage was raised. [Audio distortion] so, this is a priority and, you know, we have to get through this package. We have to get this American Rescue Plan passed, but you know, once we get through that, this will continue to be a priority for the president.

MR. CAPEHART: So, there's a story in Politico with the headline, "White House Weighs Minimum Wage Negotiations with Republicans."

So, I'm wondering, yes, President Biden wants to raise the minimum wage, but is he willing--would he be willing to lower the increase in the minimum wage if it meant getting the bill passed and on his desk for signage?

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, it's not my job to negotiate for him today with you. But you know, what I can tell you is that this is such an important issue. But the president has been steadfast that, you know, we need to get to a level that will support America's families. And let me be very clear, raising the minimum wage is something that's popular. You know, we just saw the State of Florida raise their minimum wage back in November through a ballot initiative. I think it passed by about 60 percent.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah.

MS. BOUSHEY: This is something that, across the country, people want to see and people understand the value of a hard day's work, right? And they understand that people need to be paid fairly.

So, I don't expect the president's commitment to this issue to diminish, and I know he looks forward to talking to folks across the aisle about how we can make this happen.

MR. CAPEHART: All right, so, you are the perfect person to ask this next question, and it's still related to minimum wage, and that is the Republican pushback on raising the minimum wage, certainly to $15. But always, in terms of raising the minimum wage, there's Republican pushback. And would this do as much damage to the economy as Republicans say that it would? I know we have--I think it's the CBO that noted that it's 1.4 million jobs would be lost, but 900,000 children would be lifted out of poverty.

Is the pushback against raising the minimum wage, and certainly raising it to $15 an hour, is it rooted in reality or is it more hysterical?

MS. BOUSHEY: Well, here's the thing: We actually have so much evidence from so many studies from across the country. This is actually one of the most studied issues in all of labor economics, because you can look at what happens when you raise the minimum wage in a state or a city and measure the economic effects, and you can compare it to neighboring communities or what happened before or after. So, we have all of this research.

And what it shows, time and time again, is that increases in the minimum wage, they help workers; it boosts their incomes. That helps families; it reduces poverty; it means that families can be more--you know, they can buy more goods and services. They can afford better apartments and rent and mortgages. They can put food on the table, all those important things. And the employment effects are minimal at best. So, you see across studies that, you know, a firm may--if you raise the minimum wage, maybe they might hire fewer workers over time, but that is vastly outweighed by the improvements overall in the labor market, economy, and for families and communities.

And so, the other thing that we see is that, you know, firms adapt. Oftentimes, I feel like when we hear these conversations around the minimum wage, people talk about it as though just one business was going to experience this policy. That's not the way it works. We raise the minimum wage; every firm has to pay a higher wage. So, it levels the playing field. It's not like one business is disadvantaged relative to another, but every business has the same increase in their labor costs.

And then, what you see is that firms improve productivity, maybe they increase costs a little bit, but the benefits to the workers far outweigh the costs overall, and that is just--it is shown time and time again.

And let me end by saying this is one of those policies that can have a really significant effect on closing pay gaps between Black and White workers, because so many workers of color are in this lower pay band, and that when you raise the minimum wage it helps them and it helps their families. And so, you know, I really think this is, from the economics perspective, this is such a great policy to be doing and an important policy to be, quite frankly--to be doing right now.

MR. CAPEHART: But Ms. Boushey, what do you say to those critics who say, "Sure, companies in New York might be able to afford $15 an hour," but, say, a company in West Virginia or Arkansas, or Mississippi, $15 an hour, relatively speaking, is a fortune. What do you say to that?

MS. BOUSHEY: We're one country and part of the goal of having federal policy, especially around labor standards, is to have that federal floor, right? States can have higher minimum wages, so those states that, you know, have higher pay tend to. But you know, we need to make sure we bring everybody along, all across the country. We don't want to have a country where you have vastly different labor markets, and the minimum wage is a really important policy to set that floor across the country.

And again, every firm will experience the same increase. So, all those firms in, you know, different states will experience that same uptick in cost. And so, they'll be able to pass on some of that to their consumers, they'll be able to think about ways to improve their productivity. But it is important to remember that, you know, as we're thinking about these federal policies, that federal floor is a really important piece of the puzzle.

MR. CAPEHART: One more question on minimum wage, and I swear this is the last one, but it is--why isn't the minimum wage indexed to inflation? Would it be wise for the next time the minimum wage is increased, that that one missing piece is filled in?

MS. BOUSHEY: Ah, well, this is a question--I'm so glad that we got to this one. Yes, 100 percent yes. We should be indexing it, and we should be indexing it to a metric like the increase in median wages in a community--right?--or across the country. We should be making sure that those workers at the bottom see their pay increase commensurate with the increases in wages overall. This is so important for communities, for workers, for their families.

You know, we live in a country where [audio distortion] gap [audio distortion] bottom and [audio distortion] up the ladder increasing starkly over time. And we could do a lot to poverty, to address economic inequality and mobility [audio distortion] set the minimum wage at a level that allows [audio distortion] support their family, put food on the table, and [audio distortion] that number keeps up with what's happening at the middle part of the wage [audio distortion].

MR. CAPEHART: All right, new question, I swear. This time it's on carbon price. The Biden administration raised the social cost of carbon from around a dollar a ton to $51 a ton. How will this impact policy decisions moving forward with regard to the environment?

[Technical difficulties]

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, did we lose Ms. Boushey? Oh, we got her back. Go ahead.

Okay, all right. Hang with us--

MS. BOUSHEY: I think I'm back.

MR. CAPEHART: We dialed her back. There she is.

Okay. Were you able to hear the question? Ms. Boushey, are you with us?

MS. BOUSHEY: I am with you and let me [audio distortion] the carbon price.

MR. CAPEHART: Yes, right, and this was the social--go ahead.

MS. BOUSHEY: So, this is such an important issue for [audio distortion] did a couple weeks ago, last week, to increase the social cost of carbon [audio distortion] the government thinking about new regulations is we're thinking about things that we're [audio distortion] effect the economy [audio distortion] to deal with the [audio distortion] future cost that climate change is going to [audio distortion] the economy. We want to make sure we take that into account [audio distortion]--

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. So, once again, we've had some issues with Heather Boushey's connection. We're going to hang up and redial with Ms. Boushey. Hopefully that will take just a few seconds.

Just as a reminder, the question that I asked her had to do with the carbon price and the Biden administration raising the social cost of carbon from around a dollar a ton to $51 a ton. And I'm wondering how that will impact policy decisions moving forward in regards to the environment. And I think we have Heather Boushey back. I've restated the question and hopefully you've heard it and are able to answer.

[Pause]

[Technical difficulties]

MR. CAPEHART: Ms. Boushey? Ms. Boushey, do we have you? Okay, so, again, the question is about the social cost of carbon being raised from a dollar a ton to $51 a ton and how that will impact policy decisions by the Biden administration moving forward in regards to the environment.

[Pause]

[Technical difficulties]

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. We--you know, this is the perils of working from home and doing events from home. We have lost Heather Boushey's signal one more time. So, we are going to call it a day today for this Washington Post Live.

But I just want to say thank you to Heather Boushey, member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors, for coming on Washington Post Live this afternoon. And also, to thank you as always for tuning in and also for your patience with our technical difficulties today. I'll be back tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. for First Look, Washington Post Live's one-stop shop for news and analysis.

And then, at noon tomorrow, The Path Forward, the economy series returns when my colleague, Heather Long talks with Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Go to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and to catch up on Post Live conversations you may have missed. Once again, I’m Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for the The Washington Post. Thank you very much for tuning into Washington Post Live.