Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg is a fashion designer, philanthropist and Founder and Chairwoman of the company that bears her name. In 1974, she created the iconic wrap dress, which became a symbol of power and independence for women and grew into a global brand. She’s been a champion of women her entire life, supporting and empowering emerging women leaders across the globe. In 2010, with the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation, Diane established the DVF Awards to honor and provide grants to women who have displayed leadership, strength and courage in their commitment to their causes. She served as president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America from 2006-2019. In 2015, she was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People and the following year, she received the CFDA Swarovski Award for Positive Change. In September of 2019, Diane von Furstenberg was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame honored for her leadership and achievements which have changed the course of history. She currently serves on the boards of Vital Voices, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the Statue of Liberty–Ellis Island Foundation. She has written several books, including Diane: A Signature Life and The Woman I Wanted to Be and upcoming release, Own It: The Secret to Life.