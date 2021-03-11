It was one year ago when the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Scott Gottlieb, MD, and Leana S. Wen, MD, join Washington Post Live to look back at the most disruptive global health crisis in over 100 years. They will assess the lessons learned, the strain on our health-care systems, the concern about new variants and the enormous progress made in developing and administering effective vaccines. Join the conversation on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00pm ET, moderated by Washington Post health policy reporter Paige Winfield Cunningham.

Guests

Scott Gottlieb, MD

Dr. Scott Gottlieb served as the 23rd Commissioner of Food and Drugs on May 11, 2017 to April 5, 2019. Dr. Gottlieb is a physician, medical policy expert, and public health advocate who previously served as the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs and before that, as a senior advisor to the FDA Commissioner. He also worked on implementation of the Medicare drug benefit as a senior advisor to the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, where he supported policy work on quality improvement and the agency’s coverage process, particularly as it related to new medical technologies.

Leana S. Wen, MD

Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is a contributing columnist for The Washington Post and a CNN medical analyst. Previously, she served as Baltimore’s Health Commissioner.