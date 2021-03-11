Register for the program here.
Guests
Scott Gottlieb, MD
Dr. Scott Gottlieb served as the 23rd Commissioner of Food and Drugs on May 11, 2017 to April 5, 2019. Dr. Gottlieb is a physician, medical policy expert, and public health advocate who previously served as the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs and before that, as a senior advisor to the FDA Commissioner. He also worked on implementation of the Medicare drug benefit as a senior advisor to the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, where he supported policy work on quality improvement and the agency’s coverage process, particularly as it related to new medical technologies.
Leana S. Wen, MD
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is a contributing columnist for The Washington Post and a CNN medical analyst. Previously, she served as Baltimore’s Health Commissioner.