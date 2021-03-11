Register for the program here.

Mark Reuss

Mark Reuss is president of General Motors Company. In this role, he leads the company’s regional operations, including North America, South America, China, and General Motors International. GM’s Global Product Development team, led by EVP Doug Parks, also reports to Reuss, as does Global Design, Global Quality and Operational Excellence. In addition, Reuss serves on the board of GM China’s joint venture, Shanghai General Motors Co., Ltd., (SGM), and is a member of the GM Senior Leadership Team.

Reuss became GM president in January 2019 and expanded his role to include the regional responsibilities in November 2019. In 2018, he added Global Cadillac and Global Product Planning to his responsibilities, and continues to lead them today.

From 2013-2018, Reuss was executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, and led program management of GM cars, trucks and crossovers worldwide. In this role, he oversaw a major transformation of the product development organization in 2018 to increase focus and development of electrification and autonomous vehicles.

Before that, starting in 2009, Reuss was president of General Motors North America, responsible for GM’s performance, manufacturing, portfolio and dealer network. Under his watch, GM’s North America region produced consistent profits and improved margins during a product renaissance featuring a slate of award-winning vehicles.

Reuss also served briefly as GM’s vice president of global engineering after spending two years overseas as vice president and managing director of GM Australia and New Zealand. During this time, he was a member of the GM Asia Pacific Strategy Board.

Reuss is a mechanical engineer who began his GM career as a student intern in 1983. He has held numerous engineering and management positions, including chief engineer of GM’s large luxury vehicles and manufacturing body shop tooling launches.

He created and led the GM Performance Division in 2001 while serving as executive director of Architecture Engineering. In this role, he was responsible for GM’s racing vehicles, including the V-Series Cadillacs and SS Chevrolets. In 2005, he was appointed executive director of GM’s North America Vehicle Systems and Architecture, and a year later was named executive director of Global Vehicle Integration, Safety and Virtual Development.

A lifelong auto enthusiast, Reuss is a certified industry pool test driver on the North Course of the Nürburgring Motorsport Racetrack in Germany and is licensed for FIA C and IMSA Road Racing. His first car was a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro he bought and restored himself. In 2018, he was honored as the Enthusiast of the Year at the Concours d’Elegance of America.

Reuss was born and raised in metro Detroit and is deeply committed to revitalizing the region via education, community and philanthropy.

In 2010, he spearheaded a $27.1 million grant to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan to improve graduation rates at seven Detroit-area high schools.

In 2013, he championed the GM Student Corps, a summer internship and career development program for underserved youth in metro Detroit and Flint.

He was instrumental in bringing the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix back to Detroit’s Belle Isle Park. The event generates millions in economic impact for the region.

In 2013, he oversaw the purchase of the historic Durant-Dort Factory One, the birthplace of General Motors. After extensive renovations, Factory One reopened in 2017 as a modern, world-class facility that hosts events and holds the iconic Kettering University automotive archives.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.