Art Acevedo, Houston Police Chief and President, Major Cities Chiefs Association

Art Acevedo is currently the Chief of Police for the Houston Police Department (HPD) in Texas and was appointed by Mayor Sylvester Turner. He was sworn into office on November 30, 2016, and leads a department of 5,400 sworn law enforcement officers and 892 civilian support personnel in the fourth largest city in the United States that has 671 square miles. HPD has an annual general fund budget of $931 million, and $1.05 billion total budget.

Chief Acevedo firmly believes that good, two-way communication is vital for a successful community and steadily works to strengthen the bond between the community and its police department. As a proponent of community policing, Chief Acevedo refers to the proven practice as "Relational Policing," which is an opportunity to forge a relationship with each and every person a department member comes in contact with. He also subscribes to law enforcement being a data driven, intelligence led process that is well-suited to the policing profession in the 21st Century.

As the first Hispanic to lead HPD, Chief Acevedo brings a unique understanding to the concerns of the diverse communities in Houston. Born in Cuba, he was four years old when he immigrated to the United States with his family in 1968. Acevedo subsequently grew up in California and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from the University of La Verne in California. He has been awarded a myriad of leadership and community service awards, and In July 2018 was named by the Carnegie Corporation a “Great Immigrant * Great American.”

Acevedo began his law enforcement career with the California Highway Patrol in 1986 as a field patrol officer in East Los Angeles. Ultimately, he rose through the ranks and was named Chief of the California Highway Patrol in 2005. Prior to his nomination and appointment to lead the Houston Police Department, Chief Acevedo served over nine years as the Chief of Police for the Austin, Texas Police Department from July 2007 – December 2016.

Chief Acevedo has held various leadership positions with the Major Cities Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and is currently the President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. He is married and has three children.

Chuck Wexler, Executive Director, Police Executive Research Forum

Chuck Wexler is Executive Director of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), a research organization of law enforcement officials and others dedicated to improving the professionalism of policing. PERF is the leading American “think tank” that police chiefs go to for guidance on the difficult emerging issues they are facing.

In recent years, Wexler and PERF have focused on police reforms, especially strategies for de-escalating incidents to reduce the use of force by officers. Working with police chiefs and other experts, PERF produced a set of 30 guiding principles on use of force, based on the concept of the sanctity of human life. Next, PERF produced a training program to implement the guiding principles, known as ICAT: Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics. ICAT has been implemented in many police agencies nationwide, and the New Jersey Attorney General recently mandated that all 38,000 police officers in the state complete ICAT training in 2021.

PERF also has conducted extensive work for more than a decade on strategies for reducing violent crime and homicides. In recent months, PERF detected increases in violence in many cities, conducted a survey that verified that trend, and produced a series of reports about how police agencies are responding to violent crime, including carjackings.

In 2020, Wexler focused on the police response to the COVID-19, producing a series of more than 100 reports on every aspect of how the pandemic has changed police operations. PERF also produced 100 daily reports on other issues in policing, including the demonstrations across the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In recent years, PERF also has identified best practices for reducing police use of force in interactions with suicidal or mentally ill persons, reducing fatal drug overdoses in the opioid epidemic, developing humane approaches to homelessness, and other issues.

A native of Boston, Wexler held a number of key positions in the Boston Police Department. Prior to joining PERF, Wexler worked as an assistant to the nation’s first Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Wexler has a bachelor's degree from Boston University, a master’s degree in criminology from Florida State University and a Ph.D. in urban studies and planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In February 2006, Wexler was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for his extensive work with British and American police agencies.

In 2016, Politico Magazine named Wexler one of the “Politico 50,” which the magazine describes as its “guide to the thinkers, doers, and visionaries transforming American politics.”