But, first, I just want to say, Mark, thank you for joining us.

MR. REUSS: David, I'm honored and humbled to be part of this today. So, thank you very much for having me. I'm very excited.

MR. IGNATIUS: Great. So, let's jump right in. You've plugged GM's future into electric vehicles, if I can say that, in a serious way. You've said that you want to sell a million of these vehicles by 2025. You've said that GM will roll out its new Chevy Bolt electrical vehicle, I believe, this summer for a price, $34,000 or less, which would underprice some of your competition in the market.

My question for starters is that's an enormous change for GM. How are you going to pull this off? How are you going to make what's in effect a quite different company over this next four years?

MR. REUSS: That's a great question. I mean, if you look at our EV history, it does all the way back to, well, let's just say a long time ago, but the first real commercial vehicle that we went to market with was the EV1 in the '90s, and we did the Volt and then the Bolt and then now we've got the Bolt EUV. So, we've had--and the ELR for Cadillac, actually, along the way. But those were a lot of learning entries that we did around batteries and vehicle integration, and we've learned a ton, both from our consumers that are buying those but also what we want to do and how we want to do it to get scale, and frankly, part of what we're doing here is to get everybody into an EV, and to be able to do that, as you might know, there's friction points--there has been in the market--around price, around infrastructure, and frankly scale.

General Motors, if no one else, has an incredibly broad portfolio with all of our brands globally and different price points. So, we decided a couple years ago that we weren't going to get into a large hybrid or plug-in hybrid play but rather go right to pure battery electric vehicles based on all the learnings we've had and do it in a way that gets scale for people, both on the battery cost, the vehicle cost, but also build excitement into those vehicles for all the different tastes in customers that we have today.

So, we decided to vertically integrate many of the big aspects of getting scale around cost, including the cell itself, the battery cell itself, a pack, and then finally the vehicle, which we've got pretty big manufacturing scale worldwide as well.

So, leveraging all that and our R&D capability, we decided to go all in. So that was the beginning of it.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask you about a particular part of this technology, and that's your battery, the "Ultium battery," I think you call it. With electric vehicles, the battery obviously is critical in terms of how far you can drive a vehicle, its usefulness to the consumer. Tell us about this battery technology, what's different about it, how quickly you think it's coming on, and what the implications are in terms of how we think about electric vehicles.

MR. REUSS: Sure. If you look at the scale piece of this, the Ultium platform, which we first really told the world about it on EV Day but then followed it up in the pandemic with our CES presentation that we gave here not too long ago, and really, it's a modular cell construction. Whether it be prismatic or cylindrical, we can adapt the Ultium platform to handle either one of those cell physicalities, which is very important as we go global because there are parts in the world that simply don't have one or the other.

So, when you look at that and you look at what we're doing internally, we can actually manufacture our own cell itself and develop chemistries very rapidly on-site in our Tech Center in Warren, Michigan. The reason why that's important is as we develop the chemistries for that, we can go back and forth and validate the vehicle life and the battery use in the validation piece of that laboratory as well.

So, the lithium-ion piece of it is the first gen of Ultium packs that you'll see going into the Hummer EV that will launch this fall and then the Lyriq, and then we have a lot of vehicles behind that, obviously, to be able to do a million vehicles in that time frame.

But also, we're converting a lot of our plants. We're in a joint manufacturing venture with LG, which we're finishing up the factory in Lordstown, Ohio, which will add about 1,100 jobs to that area, and it's converting, frankly, Voltage Valley. So that's a very exciting piece of it.

We're also looking at big factory conversions like the $2.2 billion factory in Hamtramck, in the city of Detroit, which is really good, and so those big investments are really important to get scale.

So, the chemistry itself is actually backward compatible, which is extremely important, because when we start with the first gen of Ultium, we really can update those chemistries and also back-feed those into the products as they begin to roll out. So, it's not a static development piece of it, and it's extremely important as we look forward to the future chemistries, which will come rapidly after Ultium 1.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let me ask you how that would work. If I buy a new Bolt this summer or next year and it's got your current first generation of this battery technology--and as you say, there will be improvements--let's imagine a couple years from now, there's a significantly more efficient battery that would let my car run much longer on a charge. Can I sub out the battery that I had and get a new one? Do you have provisions for that?

MR. REUSS: Well, we do, and the Bolt EUV will be the last battery pack off of our previous gen chemistry, David. So, the next gen with the Ultium platform starts with Hummer and then continues onward. So, everything past Hummer will be the Ultium platform, and that's entirely possible.

In fact, today I'd like to announce that we're going to enter into a joint development agreement with a company called SolidEnergy Systems, which that is a very exciting program for us because it's the development of solid-state batteries, or "lithium metal batteries," as they're called commonly. So that's a big breakthrough.

So, for something that we're going to actually prototype, build a prototype factory in Massachusetts, in Woburn, Massachusetts, we'll actually build those prototypes, and then when we go into production for the next gen of Ultium, which will be shortly after that, hopefully, we'll build a back-feed and be backward compatible to all the platforms that carry Ultium.

So that's a big announcement for us. It's very exciting. I'm announcing that today in this forum, and we couldn't be prouder to get into that joint development agreement with SES.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Mark, that sounds like a significant announcement, and I want to ask you to say a little bit more about it.

First, explain what that solid-state battery would be like. Tell us a little bit about your partner that you're going into the joint venture with, and tell us, if you can, how you think this may change the economics, the value proposition of your broad effort with EVs.

AD

MR. REUSS: Sure. If you look at where we're going to launch Ultium with Hummer and Lyriq in the first gen of that, we're looking for solid state and the battery chemistry developed for that to cut--to be about 60 percent of the cost of our batteries today, and with double--most importantly double the energy density.

So, when you think about the massive percentage of what batteries cost in electric vehicles today, we're moving down that curve very quickly, and really what we're talking about there is something that's been thought would be a great thing for batteries for a few years, but the commercialization of that around some of the problems that have led to avoiding that chemistry--and without getting into too much detail and disclosing what we're doing there, but those new lithium metal pieces of the batteries are really anode- and cathode-centered. And with that doubling of the energy density at 60 percent of the cost, we can offer and put, again, the availability and the accessibility of electric vehicles to the very lowest end of the market from a cost standpoint and value standpoint for the customer.

So, when we talk about that and looking to build that prototype factory with SES in '23, that's a year after we launch the Ultium 1 first-gen platform. So, this is very rapid.

In fact, we've tested and developed that chemistry with SES as an investor since 2015. So, we've been doing this for a little while. We've got 150,000 simulated miles on the lithium metal cell in our Tech Center facility in R&D, and so this is happening very, very fast. It's incredibly exciting. It can change--it really can change the whole calculus of adoption, accessibility, and having people actually have electric vehicles as their primary vehicle in terms of range, cost, and being able to do that.

So, it's a breakthrough that we're very excited about, and we're very hopeful for the future, the very near future of that.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask if you could give our viewers some simple handle on that. When I go shopping for electric vehicle, I see some models, plug-ins, that say that they can go 34 miles on a charge. That's one that sticks in my memory.

MR. REUSS: Sure.

MR. IGNATIUS: There's some that go longer than that.

For your new battery technology that you've been describing with us that you're going to be working on with your new partner, how much greater distance can we expect, taking the current batteries that are available just as X? I won't say 34 miles, but just the X. Are you going to come up with 2X, 1.5X? What difference will it make to the consumer?

MR. REUSS: I'll give you some range numbers. Oh, that's a great question because it's a bit confusing when you look at plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and you can plug a vehicle in and get 34 miles, which that's what you're speaking of right there.

Those actually carry both batteries and internal combustion engines on them, and so what we're talking about now is going to a complete battery electric vehicle.

So, if you look at the Bolt that we're--the Bolt EUV and the Bolt that we're launching out of our Orion, Michigan, plant right now--and I'm driving one right now--we can get almost 260 miles of range on that chemistry, which is a previous gen chemistry, which is pretty, relatively difficult for a relatively small vehicle at a very competitive price point.

If you look at what we're going to do with Hummer in the first Ultium platforms, we're approaching 450-plus miles on those battery packs, which is pretty close to internal combustion engine fuel ranges, and then if you look at what a solid-state lithium metal cell chemistry can do, we're talking about 500 to 600 miles of range in those battery packs. So, these are big leaps, but of course, you have to decide as a customer and a maker what level of range you really want and what you're willing to pay for.

For people that don't drive very many miles or drive to and from work as their primary vehicle, those ranges on Bolt, Bolt EUV are very good. You tap it off at night. Over 70 percent of our customers that drive Bolts don't really need a charging station. They charge at home, and they use a charging station at home. And for that car, we're giving away the charging stations at home, for home installation, with a purchase of those Bolts. So, we're removing those friction points, but that gives you sort of the stepping of range, and of course, if you wanted to build a low-roof sports car, the Ultium platform can give you that type of a roofline when we turn on the modular cells on their side and get the car down. And we may decide that we want to use that power and that capability not only on range, but also for fun, for performance.

So, you got all that flexibility that you can use, and it really just depends on the segment, the price, and the customer on how you use it.

MR. IGNATIUS: Those are pretty startling range numbers, and I just want to ask, since you mentioned it, what improvements in performance you might be able to get applying this new battery technology. Are there any estimates you could give us about some metric of--

MR. REUSS: Sure.

MR. IGNATIUS: --improved performance that might be possible?

MR. REUSS: Well, we came out when we launched and showed the Hummer for the first time, we said about 1,000 horsepower and zero to 60 at three seconds or under. I don't think the power is limited when we get into these type of battery packs that can delivery that.

What becomes the limiting factor is how much can you really get to the ground, and so how you architect the car, how you put that power to the road is extremely important. And because you don't have torque converters or a sequential shift, those are very different direct-drive instant torque. That feeling of an electric car is like no other, and everything happens with a lot of satisfaction for the driver, a lot of fun in most cases.

And we have something called "one-pedal driving" on the Bolt, which you really don't have to use the brake pedal unless you're in an emergency situation, but you can drive the car all the time in regen, using the regen of the electric drive unit to actually slow the car and stop the car and use the gas pedal just to accelerate or off the gas pedal you decelerate and activate that regen, which in fact charges the battery.

So, there's all kinds of really fun things on EVs that you frankly can't get on an internal combustion engine car. So, it's a whole new experience.

MR. IGNATIUS: I like your focus on the fun factor as opposed to the "Eat your broccoli" factor because I have a feeling that's going to be crucial in the marketplace.

Let me, speaking of fun factors, ask you about your ad during the Super Bowl for electric vehicles, which had Will Ferrell, a comedian well known to us, who was all spun up about the competition with Norway and talking how we're going to crush those lugers, the luge being a sled that Will Ferrell imagines is a big deal in Norway.

But there is a serious issue here, which is Norway's commitment to electric vehicles is so significant that 54 percent-plus of new vehicles registered in Norway last year were electric, according to statistics that they gather. That's compared to 2 percent of the market share in the U.S.

So, I want to ask, realistically, how are we going to compete with those "lugers" who are at levels of electric vehicle purchase that are just so far from where we are?

MR. REUSS: That's a great question, and the actual spot was meant to provoke a lot of those questions and thought. It was very un-GM. We used that opportunity to introduce our new logo. We took some chances there, which we're going to do, and we actually had a great relationship with Norway around that whole spot too. We had a lot of back-and-forth. So, it was a lot of fun.

The serious piece of that is a big question because we've got a huge car park of used vehicles that are internal combustion engine-based, but we also have all the friction points that I touched on a little bit, which was sort of the range anxiety piece of that. "Can I have an electric vehicle for my only car? Can I drive from Detroit to Cedar Point or SeaWorld, and can I charge my car along the way?"

There's a lot of great things that we're doing, including an app that lays out the whole charging station infrastructure. It actually tells you the most efficient route to drive with your EV. Those are big enablers for people to get past those pain points, but I've got to say the public policy piece of this, which is very encouraging with the new administration, around the infrastructure of charging stations is crucial.

So, they're well aware of that, and they're working very hard on that. And we have a massive gasoline, petroleum infrastructure. There's no reason why companies like Shell and some of the other oil companies can't participate in the infrastructure with EVs.

I also talked to some of the CEOs at the Edison Group the other day around some of the announcements they made, which was a commitment to build out and help build out infrastructure of charging stations too, and so you've got that. You've got our commitment to EVgo, which is tripling the number of DC fast chargers across the United States. That's happening. There's a lot of things happening here that will help that.

The other piece I mentioned was value and getting everybody into EVs from an accessibility, from a utility standpoint has to be different answers in the cars themselves for carrying families and still providing what the automobile has always done, which is freedom. Freedom and passion as a reflection of who you are and what your values are in any segment of the automobile industry is so important.

So, we want to make sure the vehicles we deliver are beautiful, they are still a very passionate decision to purchase, and they provide all the freedom and utility that we know our customers want. So, when we get into those things and we start reducing those friction points and solving them for our customers, which we are, really magical things happen on adoption.

So, it's a big country. It's got a lot of different customers. There's rural customers. There's urban customers. There's different congestion in some of our bigger urban cities, and the infrastructure is widely varying. So, we have to have those kind of things, and when we talk about trucks, trucks are sort of the workhorse and so popular right now and will be for a long time. We have to solve the equation for duty cycle and the whole way trucks are used and the versatility of that. So that's what we're doing.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask you about the culture change that's implicit here. You're a car guy. Looking at your bio, I note that you were a test car driver. You told me before we started, you still get out on the test track. You were responsible for GM's racing program at one point in your career, I think. The love affair that Americans have with their--put in parentheses--gas-powered cars and trucks, it is a part of our culture, and the attempt-to-change aspects of that could easily run into resistance, and I'm curious about how you are planning your marketing strategy so that your EVs aren't seen as, again, the "Eat your broccoli. This is good for you. We're going to save the environment." Those are crucial goals for all of us, but you could run into cultural resistance. How are you going to deal with that problem?

MR. REUSS: Well, I don't think, David, that this happens overnight, number one. So, we're not going to throw a switch and have everybody driving EVs next year. So, there will be--and there's fleets involved here too. There's not just retail customers, but there's big fleets, corporate fleets, so we're working very hard on things like BrightDrop, which we just talked about at CES for the first time, which solves the retail customer's big pain points of delivering packages and goods into highly congested areas and doing it with an EV but doing it with a connected set of final delivery, last-mile creative solutions. So, there's that piece of it.

There's also most people haven't actually driven an EV. So, if we can get people into vehicles and drive them--and we've got great dealer partners. We've got a great network of dealers that are ready and really great thoughts around how we do that, and a lot of that changes as we look at this.

A connected customer is extremely important for us. In fact, we've got a whole great team of people working on the connected customer delivering things that people haven't even thought about or know they want along with their car experience. So, we've been in OnStar for 20 years or so, and so that's been a great source of safety, connectivity. We deliver things like The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal or The New York Times. Any of that content, we deliver into the car so people can listen to it. All those breakthroughs not only help people with the desirability of EVs and that connected customer, but also provides all that information along with the freedom that an automobile has always provided.

So, I think it's a big change. The industry is really changing. In fact, this could be the real tipping point of when we get scale, value, and accessibility for everybody, which hasn't been true.

So, I think the people like our Bolt customers are the most loyal Chevrolet customers we have, and there's a reason for that. They absolutely love the vehicle. They love what it delivers. So that's the opportunity.

So, we look at it as a huge opportunity. I'm not sure going out and talking to customers about what the pain points are, taking that back, solving the pain points, and then looking at the desirability of some of the future models that we're going to introduce in a clinic environment has told us that people are ready to do this. So, there's a lot of data behind this.

MR. IGNATIUS: And, Mark, have you gotten any pushback from your dealers, and will these new electric vehicles be sold through your existing dealer networks? Or will you have dealers that specialize in EVs and try to make that a market niche in their areas?

MR. REUSS: Well, David, I think a couple of publications have covered this fairly well, and the dealers look at this as a growth opportunity in addition to internal combustion engines they sell today. So, the dealers that are participating in our transformation to an electric vehicle future realize that growth potential and are very excited about it and are very excited about the models that we're going to do, which is the Cadillacs. You've seen some of the Cadillacs we're doing. You've seen the Hummer, the GMC Hummer. You're going to see more Chevrolets here shortly.

So, you're going to see all those fill out the brands, and again, this is a growth opportunity for General Motors, our dealer body, but it's going to change the way people buy vehicles, and they're, frankly, a big voice in how that needs to change along with the voice of the customer, obviously.

So, we're taking those voices and greatly simplifying how people buy cars, and our dealers are great partners in that. So, it's an exciting time, I really got to say.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, we have just a couple minutes left. I want to close with a fundamental question, but it's one that comes through every answer you've given today. Is it fair to say that you and your CEO are essentially betting GM's future on the success of electric vehicles for your company?

MR. REUSS: I think it's a bet. It's a well-calculated bet, but we always bet our future on our company. I mean, this is a long lead capital business with--you know, you really have to have your intelligence and then know the market better than anybody else to be successful.

We've cut our development times from 50 months down to about 26. We're going to be very agile. We are going to be very market-driven, and so we've got that agility both with the portfolio we have today and also the portfolio that's coming. So, we will be able to flex those portfolios to what the market tells us, but we definitely bet the future on battery electric vehicles, not plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that carry, frankly, two propulsion systems. We haven't put money into that part of what people are saying is some sort of in-between road. We're going all the way. We're going there as fast as we can. So that's the bet we have, but we've done it in a very agile way where we have flexibility that's based on our customers and our market, and hopefully, that helps.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mark Reuss, thank you for an absolutely fascinating conversation about part of the future that most of us are just beginning to think about. Thanks for explaining it in such detail. We hope you'll come back as this experiment rolls forward.

MR. REUSS: I'd be honored to. David, thank you so much for having me today. It's a rare opportunity for me. So, I really appreciate you giving me that opportunity to tell people and yourself with some great questions, by the way, of what we're up to.

MR. IGNATIUS: Great. We'll see you in the future.

MR. REUSS: Thank you.

