So, thank you both for joining us.

CHIEF ACEVEDO: Thank you. Thanks for having us, and I apologize that we had all that technical difficulty. It was not The Washington Post. I think it was [unclear], but actually it was the Houston Police Department, we were having problems. So, our third device was a charm. I am on my cellphone.

MR. JACKMAN: Great--which you are on a lot. You are a tweeting machine down there. We'll talk about that in a second. But first let's talk about 2020. What a year--a pandemic, racial justice protests, and then skyrocketing homicide rates. Houston's murder total went up 40 percent, while other crimes like rape, robberies, burglaries, and larcenies dropped almost as much. When everyone was supposed to be inside, Chief, how did homicides rise like they did? What happened last year?

CHIEF ACEVEDO: Well, I mean, I would say it's a perfect storm, right. We've had to deal with COVID-19 and the impact it's had on our psyche, the impact it's had on the economy, the impact it's had on families, and the fuses have been shorter than usual across our city and across the nation. We are seeing a lot of murders that are people making split-second decisions. So that is part of it.

And the other part of it is the fact that it's not just murders that are starting to up now but it's other violent crimes, and I think that part of it is going to end up being, once we get past COVID, that it's criminal justice reform that is a little bit off the rails, where we're taking low-level misdemeanor reform and bail reform and now we're applying it to violent criminals. And what we're seeing here in Houston, especially this year, is people that have a history of violence, convictions for violence, are going in one door and out the other, and I think that is something we are going to need to talk about as a nation.

MR. JACKMAN: Let's go right there. I have that question lined up for later, but I think you've raised a good point, because you were sort of a big supporter of bail reform as a way of creating equality in the justice system, that people are not held in jail because they're poor. But you, and other police chiefs, have raised the issue that too many people, I think in your view, are being released. What has gone wrong? You said it went off the rails. What happened?

CHIEF ACEVEDO: Well, there is a push across our nation from these folks, and Alec Karakatsanis--I always kill his name--is the Washington lawyer there that is always pushing it. They have taken misdemeanor bail reform, nonviolent offense reform with bail, we believe, and I don't think anybody would argue, that people shouldn't be in jail simply because they can't afford it, and we shouldn't let people out of jail just because they have the money. It disproportionately affects communities of color.

But let me tell you what else is disproportionately affecting communities of color, and that is violence. Our victims in our big cities are disproportionately people of color and poor people in poor White communities.

And so, what's happened is they've taken that bail reform mentality that, quite frankly, for us it's about justice and for others it's about mayhem, and they're applying it to people and suspects and people charged with murder, with robbery. Just yesterday, we had someone that was arrested on 11 bonds. This guy is a serial robber. We have murder suspects that are charged with murder, with a history of violent crimes and convictions for violent crimes, that are being released on $300 bonds, on $1,000 bonds. It is a mockery of the criminal justice system, and I think that we are really going to have to take a hard look at what's going on across the country.

And the last piece that nobody's talking about is the fact that too many courts across this country, because of COVID, have decided that, you know what? We shouldn't have to work. We only had six jury trials in all of Harris County last year. Somehow, supermarkets are open, schools are both in-class and virtual, airports are open, restaurants are open. Society is continuing to move forward, but our judges have just decided that trying to hold people accountable [unclear] isn’t important. So that is something we're going to have to look at.

MR. JACKMAN: Chuck, you've spoken to chiefs about this, about this issue, about people going in and out of jail. Is there blame that lies here? Is it that the people are still figuring out bail reform? Do you have any thoughts on that?

MR. WEXLER: Well, look. Art is in Houston and I'm not going to disagree with what he's facing. I think it's larger than one issue, than just bail reform. I think if you look back at this past year, during the pandemic, at first crime was pretty flat. And then as you went into the summer, that's when violent crime, homicides really took off. And honestly, if you look at cities like Louisville and Chicago and Atlanta and Minneapolis, unbelievable high numbers.

I think it's a combination of factors. I think the entire criminal justice system had to shut down because of COVID. But I think you had a bunch of other factors too. You had demonstrations which pulled cops away from locations. You had the COVID factor. Cops didn't want to engage with people during this period. And I think Art makes a point about some percentage of the people who were let out reoffended. You can't get away from that.

Look at carjackings, for example. In Chicago, you can have a 14-year-old kid who can get picked up three or four times, brought in, and let out, juveniles, and carjacking is a very serious crime.

So, I guess I wouldn't just focus just on bail reform. I think it's a combination of factors.

MR. JACKMAN: I am interested in the carjacking topic, though, and Chief Acevedo, I haven't heard what's happened in Houston there. We have been hearing that juveniles, as Chuck just mentioned, were really causing a surge in this. Have you guys seen that down there, and also with the other chiefs that you've spoken to?

CHIEF ACEVEDO: Yeah, let me just say, just so you all know, close to 100 of our murders last year were people that were out on bond for felony, low bond or personal bond. If those 100 people would have been in jail, based on our risk assessment, we would have, arguably, had 100 fewer murders.

What's happening in a lot of the big cities, and Houston is not unique to that, is that the gang organizations and the drug trafficking organizations, they are actually using juveniles as trigger pullers. We are seeing more and more juveniles involved in criminal enterprises, involved in armed robberies, aggravated robberies, aggravated assaults, and murders. I mean, we have 11 juvies that are charged with murder, of last count that I had in our country, 2 with capital murder, and then hundreds are charged with violent felonies. The OGs [phonetic] are figuring out, you know what? These kids can go in and out, and so they're starting to use them, and it's become a huge problem.

And the other problem is that we have criminal justice reformists. Now they're saying, you know, 17 or 18, the brain hasn't fully developed. And so now what they're talking about is trying to push to not charge these individuals until they're 25. So, imagine what's going to happen if reformists get their way. Look, I'm a refugee. English is my second language, I grew up in a rough little town, and guess what? My brain didn't develop, and some would argue it still hasn't developed, but I didn't go around shooting people, robbing people, stabbing people, beating people.

And so, this is going to continue, and I think it will continue until the American people are no longer distracted by COVID and start paying attention to what's going on in our criminal justice system.

MR. JACKMAN: Chuck, we've got a question from the audience, from Stephen Swenerton in Colorado, who said, "What cities have not seen this rise, and what are they doing right?" Have you spoken to folks? There were some, in some of the various cities, that didn't see big rises last year.

MR. WEXLER: Yeah, no, there have been some cities. Interestingly enough, Baltimore, right up here about 30 miles from Washington, their numbers are high--their homicide number is high, and Mike Harrison would be the first to admit it--but it didn't go up the way other cities did. Anchorage, Alaska, interestingly enough, they had a decrease. I think they had the Public Safety Partnership involved there. Columbia, South Carolina, had a decrease. El Paso, Texas had a decrease.

But I have to say, those are the exceptions. By and large, when we did a survey, about 80 percent of the large cities went up, 22 percent of 223 cities went up. So those are the exceptions.

But it is a good question to be asking what they're doing right, but that's not really the trend. The trend is significantly--and we're talking about numbers you haven't seen for 10 or 15 years. New York City, which has had a 20-year decline, saw a significant number of homicides. And as Art will tell you, you can multiply that number of homicides by four, because that's the number of people who have gotten shot. They simply didn't die.

MR. JACKMAN: So, there was a big call to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd, but in Houston, the mayor told me last summer, "I don't want to defund the police. I want increase police funding," and he did that, by $20 million. Many politicians and mayors I've spoken to have agreed that defunding was not the answer, but some cities, such as L.A., have reduced police funding.

So Chief, what are you going to do with that additional funding that will improve public safety?

CHIEF ACEVEDO: Well, let me just say I think it's a misnomer that we've increased funding. Part of it is we actually took the CARES Act funding that the city, thank God for the second iteration of COVID relief for cities, because we were going to cancel all five of our academy classes this year, all five. A police department that has not grown in over 22 years, despite the city being 677 square miles and has grown by over 500,000 people, we still have the same number, actually a fewer number of police officers than we had 22 years ago. And our support staff has been cut in half by 53 percent in those 20 years.

Fortunately, what our mayor understands and our city council understood unanimously, is that our community, in the most diverse big city in the country, it's a minority-majority city, this community wants to be safe. They want to feel safe, and they don't want less policing. They want better and more policing. They want better and more safety. And our mayor and council understood that, and that's why they decided to restore our classes.

But we are nowhere near where we need to be, and when we're handling the same violent felons, 11 times--okay, and that's fast becoming the rule instead of the exception--that's not bail reform. That's called judges that are activist judges, that are placing the community at risk. Not only are they not having trials, they are going three to five years until you can get somebody to trial. I'm not sure why they don't respect the right to a speedy trial. That's gone by the wayside across this country, and it's really creating havoc in our city and in other cities across the country.

So, we've got a lot of work to do but it's going to take the American people speaking out before, I think, we get it handled.

MR. JACKMAN: Chuck, what's happening in the cities where they have had some defunding? I know you've been speaking to the chiefs there. How have they dealt with it?

MR. WEXLER: Well, Mr. Jackman, one of the more interesting stories I think is Minneapolis. You know, the trial is going on here now. What's interesting is if you talk to people in Minneapolis, if you talk to the chief, and so forth, nobody's talking about the defund movement in Minneapolis, especially if you're in the third or the fourth precinct of Minneapolis, where homicides have gone off the chart. People in those areas, who live there, they want police. They want better police. They want good police. But the last thing they want is resources taken away.

I think the defund movement really has done a disservice to some of the legitimate issues that have come out of the George Floyd incident. We did a survey of about 250 departments, and about 48 percent of them had cut their funding. Look at New York, look at Los Angeles, where you've had an increase in homicides. I mean, at a time when we should be stepping up, we're really going to step back.

The Washington Post had a story about the amount of money that cities pay out in terms of damages. It's unbelievable. People wouldn't imagine it.

And so, at a time when we should be talking about changing training, blowing training up and really looking at it in a very different way, looking at prevention--how do we prevent the next officer-involved shooting?--that's how we should be thinking.

So, the defund movement, nobody's talking about that anymore. That's probably one of the really unintended consequences that came out of the tragedy in Minneapolis.

MR. JACKMAN: It seems that, you know, you mentioned this briefly, Chuck, that police use of force incidents keep occurring, and at the same time, reform efforts have increased. Are the reform efforts--and you can take this first, Chief--are the police reform efforts getting at the real issue of use of force?

CHIEF ACEVEDO: Well, look. It's not about use of force or responding to resistance. It's about what led up to it. It's about whether or not we did everything we could through de-escalation, utilizing time, distance, numbers, and cover. It's about changing the mindset of police chiefs, and I think I've talked to Chuck about this. We've always heard that term "lawful but awful," and the awful usually is officers that are trained to do things a certain way--in terms of their tactics, in terms of their approach, in terms of repositioning--completely abandon their training and get themselves in a position where they are forced to utilize deadly force and someone dies.

But I think this "lawful but awful," we have to change the mindset of police chiefs and police executives who are truly the problem in American policing, not the cops. This is the best generation of cops that we've ever had, best trained, best equipped that we've had, most professional, best educated. But it's police chiefs. If it's that awful then why are we keeping those officers? If you're not going to hold officers accountable to their training, where they're abandoning, and instead of doing a felony stop, they just run up and, you know, fat, dumb, and happy, reach in and they end up [unclear] somebody--we have to start holding people accountable for the awful, and that means that if it is so awful, you should not be a police officer, and I think that that's where we're headed.

The other thing I would say to that is to remind the American people, even that perspective, in terms of context. For every one that goes wrong, like our mental health. Last year we killed a young man by the name if Nicholas Chavez that was in crisis and high on dope. You know, so everybody acts like this learning site, do some PD, like we don't know what we're doing, when, in fact, we have 50,000 calls that are very similar to that call, and that's the only one where we ended up taking a life. But those four people lost their jobs because they didn't utilize the tactics that I told them I would hold them to on day one, which is the time, distance, numbers, cover, and concealment, and tactical repositioning.

And so again, it's not about policing being broken, because way more often than not they're doing the right things. It's about police chiefs holding people accountable for the tactics that they've been training their people to do and following the policies and procedures.

MR. JACKMAN: Chuck, what do you think on that? Do you think the reform efforts are working? Where do they land? Chief Acevedo just blamed his colleagues in the chiefs world. What's your take on that?

MR. WEXLER: Well, you know, I'm not going to blame anyone. I think we have to recognize that policing fundamentally, in terms of training, hasn't changed much in 25 years, and every time there's an officer-involved shooting people will ask, you know, why did that happen? And the answer is usually, from our perspective, is the officer did what they're trained to do. We have 18,000 police departments in this country, and we now know that there are ways, when The Washington Post did their study of 1,000 officer-involved shootings, 60 percent of them are guns. We can't do anything about that. Active shooter, we expect an officer to step up. But there's that 40 percent--that's 400 out of 1,000. Those are people who are in crisis. Those are people who have knives, or 2x4's, and so forth.

We need to train police officers, and we've been doing this, started doing this, how to deal with that situation. You know, when someone is in crisis, pointing a gun at them and yelling at them, especially if they're suicidal, is about the worst thing you can do, but cops don't know that. They just had an incident up in Rochester the other night, and they had one outside of Syracuse. Both were suicide-by-cop situations, but the cops didn't know that, but a dispatcher had the information.

So, there's a lot we can do. Look, I agree with Art, by the way, that we're not painting a broad brush and everyone's bad. But, you know, when you take a human life that you didn't have to, when a mother calls you up and says, "My kid's in trouble and I need you to help," they don't expect you to take their life. They expect you to help them. And even if that means walking out of that house, and time out, let's get some other situation, the police don't always have to win, at any cost.

There's a lot we can do. I agree with Art, though. I don't want to paint a broad brush that cops are bad. They're not. Believe me, when a cop shoots someone like in a situation, if you watch the video, up in Rochester, that cop felt horrible that he had to do that. But he didn't have any training. He didn't know how to recognize suicide-by-cop. That's the dilemma we're in. We need to change, fundamentally, how we think--it's about culture, you know. And I think, Art--if I said to you, Art, what are the three or four things your cops think of, they would come up with the 21-foot rule, they would come up with all of these things that have been engrained in them, for 25 years. We need to change that thinking.

MR. JACKMAN: So then, Chief, there's been a backlash against policing that some have said have led officers to pull back from intervening in contentious situations that could land them in trouble. Have you seen that? Is that going to be a problem going forward?

CHIEF ACEVEDO: I think if you look across the national landscape that you will probably see that arrests and proactive policing has been impacted. I like to think that it is not as bad as it could have been, because, quite honestly, most cops are not wired--we're just not wired to not go after bad actors that are hurting our community.

But the problem with activist judges, the problem with activist DA's, that are not holding bad actors accountable and people are committing violence--and I can show you real videos of hard-core criminals going to jail, laughing at our cops, mocking them, "Hey, man, I'm going to be out in just a couple of hours"--at some point, when you put everything together, look, there's a great scrutiny, rightfully so, with everything we do is going to be scrutinized. We've got DA's that are running with platforms, "I'm going to prosecute cops, and I'm going to hold them accountable, and I'm going to charge them all with murder." I mean, you can just hear that narrative. They're going to do a risk-versus-gain analysis and they're going to come to the conclusion, why put myself, my family at risk? Especially for a bad actor that's not going to be held accountable at all.

So, I think we've got to be very careful. We had a really interesting call with progressive prosecutors that understood--and big-city mayors, that understand that if you completely get rid of, on top of everything that's going on, completely get rid of immunity, we're going to have a real problem, not only just attracting officers, but we're going to have a problem with officers not engaging and not being crime-fighters.

So, it is having an impact. I think it would be worse if officers weren't wired the way they're wired, where they actually want to save lives in neighborhoods, but it's something we have to continue to keep an eye on.

MR. JACKMAN: Speaking of officers, let's talk briefly about January 6th and how police departments are dealing with extremism in their ranks. Chief, you told The Post earlier this year that you had accepted the resignation of an 18-year member of your department because of his involvement in the riot at the Capitol here. What's going on? Help us understand what's drawing law enforcement to such extremism, in some instances.

CHIEF ACEVEDO: Well, the question--I think you have to back up. What's causing Americans across a broad section of life. I mean, you had CEOs of companies that were part of that mob that attacked the Capitol. You had military. You had teachers. You had people from a broad spectrum. And I think the first thing that we have to acknowledge is if the FBI's assessment is that the threat from the right-wing extremists and hate groups, and so on and so forth, is probably one of the emerging threats and one of the biggest threats to our nation, well, we get our officers from the community.

And so, the first thing we have to do, as police chiefs, is acknowledge the fact that they are amongst us. There is no way to get around that. And we have to have systems, robust systems, in place to assess the hearts, the mindsets of our people. And so, what we have to start doing is rethinking what are the assessment tools, from the psychological standpoint? I have meetings with my psych team. Are we using the right tools? When we do the polygraph exams, I know we ask about, have you lied about stealing and all this other stuff, but are we waking them, you know, "Are you a racist?" "Are you a member of a militia? Yes or no."

So, we have to put out a wider net, because the assumption has to be that if it is a growing threat in society, across the board, it's a growing threat within the ranks of the military and the ranks of law enforcement, and you can't fix a problem unless you admit it exists.

So, I think it's something we're all talking about, and I know Chuck and PERF is talking about, Major Cities Chiefs is talking about it, and we're vigilant, and I think you're going to see different approaches moving forward, in terms of trying to keep them out in the first place, but weed them out once you find them within your ranks.

MR. WEXLER: Hey, Tom, can I comment on that for a second?

MR. JACKMAN: I guess so.

MR. WEXLER: Okay. You know, I agree with what the chief said, but, you know, when we're talking about the January 6th event, let's also remember the other side, of the cops that were in uniform that day. I mean, those guys were like gladiators, the ones that came in there. They were fighting for like four hours. Usually fights take, you know, five or ten minutes. You see the videos of those cops standing there--they were overwhelmed. But they fought hard.

So yeah, there's cops that are bad cops. Any cop out of uniform that went into the Capitol shouldn't be a cop.

On the other side of it, there were some cops that really stood up, a number of cops that stood up for four hours, had a heart attack, got their eyes gouged out. So that's just a small point there, Tom.

MR. JACKMAN: Well, meaning what, that there are a lot of cops that still have their heart in the right place? I mean, what are you trying to say?

MR. WEXLER: No, no. I'm simply saying yes, you know, the bad planning for the bosses, but the cops that worked that day, that tried to get control back, they were overwhelmed but they fought, and the Metropolitan Police that came in and helped. I just think, I hand it to those cops. They've got a tough job. Imagine you're standing there, you're outnumbered, people are putting bear spray in your face, and, you know, fire extinguishers, and all of that stuff, people getting heart attacks. Two cops have committed suicide since then. It ain't easy. They made a mistake in planning it, but the cops who had to work [inaudible].

CHIEF ACEVEDO: [Inaudible] is adding context, right, putting in the context. Yeah, did they find some officers that were off-duty, and former officers like that--

MR. WEXLER: Yes.

CHIEF ACEVEDO: --New York PD officer that I hope he rots in prison because he violated not just the oath that he took to defend the Constitution of the United States. But I think what he's pointing out is what we've all been pointing out. Yeah, there were some cops, but guess what? The vast majority of those outnumbered police officers gave their all. And we have to be a glass-half-full nation, whether it's officer-involved shootings or cops that are extremists. Let's not lose sight of the fact that, are there bad actors in policing? Yes, but to this day, the majority, especially as scrutinized as we are, with cellphones and body-worn cameras, the majority of our police officers are still salt of the earth people that really care about what they're doing, and I don't think we should lose sight of that.

MR. JACKMAN: Fair enough. Because the change in administration was a subject of that protest, do you guys--Chuck, do you think that the Biden administration can have an impact on policing? Policing is mainly conducted at the state and local levels. Can the Biden administration change things?

MR. WEXLER: Oh, I think what the Justice Department does is very important. I mean, the Justice Department can set the tone. Justice Department can play a role. I mean, it's still state and local that drive decision-making, but the Justice Department, through their Office of Justice Program for the National Institute of Justice, through the Attorney General, they can set a tone.

Certainly, in terms of holding officers accountable I think you're going to see that, but I think there's another part of this. Look, policing needs support. It need investment. There's a role for the federal government here, setting the tone. I don't think we need a president that slaps cops on the back and tells them what a great job we're doing. I think we need a president--and this president, many of us have known him for 25 years--he knows policing. Look, he's got a tough job, get the country back in order, but we could use, you know, leadership that really makes sense.

MR. JACKMAN: All right. Well, we're about out of time, but I do have one last question for Chief Acevedo. Chief, as a man who has devoted his life to law and order I have to ask you, do you believe the Houston Astros were sufficiently punished for cheating in the 2017 season in which they won the World Series?

The correct answer is no.

CHIEF ACEVEDO: What's your name again?

[Laughter]

CHIEF ACEVEDO: Well, you guys figured it out and came up with your own double, triple scheme to beat us the following year. And remember, I grew up a Dodger fan, so, oh Lord.

MR. JACKMAN: Noted.

CHIEF ACEVEDO: Lord. It's a shame you needed to put that out there.

MR. JACKMAN: What happened to the answer that some of the guys had to run extra laps? Was that the punishment there?

All right. Let's wrap this up. That's all the time we have. Thank you, Chuck Wexler and Chief Art Acevedo, for speaking with me today, and thank you, the Washington Post Live audience, for joining.

