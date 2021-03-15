Author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s debut novel, “The Sympathizer,” about a communist double agent after the Vietnam War, won a Pulitzer Prize among many other accolades. On Monday, March 15 at 2:00pm ET, Washington Post senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan speaks with Nguyen about his new book, “The Committed,” how history and memory have shaped his life and writing, and how he sees the rising attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Viet Thanh Nguyen was born in Vietnam and raised in America. He is the author of The Sympathizer , which was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction alongside six other prizes. He is also the author of the short story collection The Refugees, the nonfiction book Nothing Ever Dies, a finalist for the National Book Award, and is the editor of an anthology of refugee writing, The Displaced. He is the Aerol Arnold Professor of English and American Studies and Ethnicity at the University of Southern California and a recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim and MacArthur foundations. This year he became the first Asian-American member of the Pulitzer Board. He lives in Los Angeles.