Guests

Kurt Newman

Dr. Kurt Newman is president and chief executive officer of Children's National Hospital. He is a surgeon and recognized leader in pediatric health care nationally and in Washington, D.C.

Since becoming CEO of Children’s National in 2011, he has fostered a culture of patient-centered care and championed a culture of innovation in research, operations and clinical care. Dr. Newman is a strong advocate for expanding mental health access for kids and has led two national forums on this issue.

Dr. Newman joined Children’s National as a surgical fellow in 1984 and became Surgeon-in-Chief and Senior Vice President for the Joseph E. Robert, Jr., Center for Surgical Care in 2003. In 2009, he was instrumental in securing the transformational $150 million gift to create the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation at Children’s National. The institute has the bold vision of making surgery for children minimally invasive and pain-free.

In 2017, Dr. Newman’s medical memoir, Healing Children: A Surgeon’s Stories from the Frontiers of Pediatric Medicine, debuted as an Amazon bestseller in pediatrics and earned national attention and critical praise in The New York Times Book Review, The Washington Post and Harvard Business Review. All of the proceeds from his book go to pediatric research.

Content from PhRMA

This content was produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom was not involved in the production of this content.

Beating COVID-19 and Preparing for the Future

When the pandemic began, America’s biopharmaceutical companies immediately started to develop solutions to help diagnose, treat and prevent COVID-19 infection. While authorized vaccines provide hope that this pandemic may soon be over, the biopharmaceutical industry is preparing for the next public health emergency.

PhRMA’s CEO, Stephen J. Ubl, will share lessons the biopharmaceutical has learned from COVID-19, what allowed the industry to respond so quickly and how we need to plan for future pandemics.

Stephen J. Ubl, President and Chief Executive Officer, PhRMA

Stephen J. Ubl is president and chief executive officer of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), which represents America’s leading biopharmaceutical research companies. The U.S. biopharmaceutical sector directly employs more than 800,000 Americans and invests more than $100 billion in research and development annually -- more than any other industry in America.

Mr. Ubl leads PhRMA’s work preserving and strengthening a health care and economic environment that encourages medical innovation, new drug discovery and access to life-saving medicines. Ubl is recognized around the world as a leading health care advocate and policy expert who collaborates successfully with diverse stakeholder groups – including patient and physician groups, regulators, public and private payers, and global trade organizations – to help ensure timely patient access to innovative treatments and cures. “If anyone can find areas of agreement with the critics, or at least work productively with them, it may be Mr. Ubl," the New York Times wrote in February 2016. "He is more conversant with the intricacies of health policy, and more adept at the politics."

As president and CEO of medical technology association AdvaMed, Ubl helped facilitate landmark reforms related to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration product review process and Medicare’s coverage and reimbursement of medical technologies. He led the industry’s defense of breakthrough R&D, successfully delaying an innovation-stifling device tax, and, in 2013, was recognized by a leading industry publication as one of 10 people to have a lasting impact on the medical technology industry.

Ubl has worked extensively with patient advocacy organizations in health policy, including longstanding service on the board of the National Health Council, a leading umbrella organization for voluntary health care organizations and has been personally involved with JDRF (formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).

He is routinely recognized as one of Washington’s most effective advocates, and, in 2019, was named one of Business Insider’s “DC Healthcare Power Players.” He is consistently named to Modern Healthcare’s “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” list and is identified as a top health influencer by Medical Marketing & Media and PR Week magazines.

Prior to AdvaMed, Ubl was vice president of legislation for the Federation of American Hospitals. He began his Washington career on Capitol Hill.

Interviewed by Elise Labott, Adjunct Professor, American University