Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers speaks with “Queer Eye” host Karamo Brown, Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington and Yale psychologist Laurie Santos on Thursday, March 18 at 12:00pm ET.

Guests

Karamo Brown, Host, “Queer Eye”

The Emmy nominated host and Culture Expert on Netflix’s international hit series Queer Eye, Karamo is a ‘sympathetic talk therapist wrapped inside a life coach and zipped into a fast fashion bomber jacket…” according to The New Yorker.

Lauded for his ease and natural comfort in relating to different types of people, Karamo is tasked with making-over the hearts and minds of the individuals they help on the show; by helping them to confront and grow beyond internal and external issues.

Onstage, Karamo draws from his work in social services to show how he both discovered and learned to explore his many different “identities”. Whether as a black man, openly gay man, a son of immigrant parents, a Christian or a single father; Karamo strategically utilizes the strength of his numerous identities to achieve success – and teaches others to do the same.

Available through Luminary, Karamo’s Podcast, Karamo, is an in-depth look at life’s thorniest issues where everyday people from around the world can call in and chat with Karamo to receive direct advice or share their personal feelings on the everyday situations affecting their lives. The show also includes special interviews with Karamo’s celebrity friends who share personal moments from their lives with Karamo. Season 3 returns in 2021.

In early 2020 he launched skincare brand MANTL, aimed at empowering bald(ing) men to continue to feel powerful and embracing themselves. An instant success, the brand is now sold online on mantl.co and at Nordstrom Nationwide. It launches in Europe in Spring 2021.

His memoir, “ Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope, ” explores how the challenges in his own life have allowed him to forever transform the lives of those in need. His best-selling children’s book, “ I Am Perfectly Designed ,” is an empowering mantra for kids and adults to embrace autheticity. The beautifully illustrated book is co-authored with his son, Jason ‘Rachel’ Brown.

In 2004 Brown was the first openly gay African-American in the history of reality television on the iconic series The Real World.

Shortly after the conclusion of The Real World, Karamo learned that he was a father of a nine-year-old boy, Jason. With the support of his child’s mother, Brown petitioned and gained full custody of his son. A year later, Karamo adopted Jason’s half-brother, Christian.

Karamo was the recipient of the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award. Karamo continues to work directly with President Obama and his My Brother’s Keeper Alliance empowering today’s youth. He also meets with members of congress on policy and legislation supporting LGBTQ youth and their allies on both sides of the aisle.

Arianna Huffington, CEO, Thrive Global

Arianna Huffington is the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, the founder of The Huffington Post, and the author of 15 books, including, most recently, Thrive and The Sleep Revolution. In 2016, she launched Thrive Global, a leading behavior change tech company with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success.

She has been named to Time Magazine's list of the world’s 100 most influential people and the Forbes Most Powerful Women list. Originally from Greece, she moved to England when she was 16 and graduated from Cambridge University with an M.A. in economics. At 21, she became president of the famed debating society, the Cambridge Union.

She serves on numerous boards, including Onex and The B Team.

Laurie Santos, Professor of Psychology, Yale University

Dr. Laurie Santos is Professor of Psychology and Head of Silliman College at Yale University. Dr. Santos is an expert on human cognition and the cognitive biases that impede better choices. Her new course, Psychology and the Good Life, teaches students how the science of psychology can provide important hints about how to make wiser choices and live a life that’s happier and more fulfilling. Her course recently became Yale’s most popular course in over 300 years, with almost one of our four students at Yale enrolled. Her course has been featured in numerous news outlets including the New York Times, NBC Nightly News, The Today Show, GQ Magazine, Slate and O! Magazine. A winner of numerous awards both for her science and teaching, she was recently voted as one of Popular Science Magazine’s “Brilliant 10” young minds, and was named in Time Magazine as a “Leading Campus Celebrity.” Her podcast, The Happiness Lab, has over 35 million downloads.

Prioritizing Self-Care in the Workplace

Donna Kimmel, chief people officer at Citrix, and Amit Sood, MD, executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Well-Being, discuss creative ways employees can maintain wellness at work and at home.

Amit Sood, MD, Executive Director, Global Center for Resiliency and Well-Being

Dr. Sood is one of the world’s leading experts on resilience and wellbeing, and executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Wellbeing. He was also professor of medicine, and Chair for student life and wellness at Mayo Clinic.

Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix

Donna Kimmel is the executive vice president and chief people officer of Citrix. She is responsible for all aspects of identifying, fostering and developing top talent as well as overseeing organizational strategies that maximize engagement and position the company to win in the marketplace.

Moderated by Kelly Collis, Partner, Real.Fun.DC