Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price
Betsy Price, a Fort Worth native, was elected in 2011 as the 44th mayor of the City of Fort Worth. In 2019, Price was re-elected to a historic 5th term and is the longest serving Mayor of Fort Worth. As the 13th largest city in the U.S., Fort Worth remains one of the fastest growing large cities in the country. Since taking office, Price has initiated a broad agenda founded in the values of fiscal responsibility, accessibility, transparency and accountability. Price focuses her work on the basics of any growing city to ensure sustainability for future generations. Along with her emphasis on economic development, strengthening education, promoting public safety and improving mobility, Price has made significant strides along the path toward her vision of a healthy, engaged and fiscally responsible city.