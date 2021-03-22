Register for the program here.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin

Since being elected mayor in a record turnout election in April 2010, Mayor Steve Benjamin has made it his mission to create in Columbia the most talented, educated and entrepreneurial city in America.

AD

President Barack Obama’s administration commended Mayor Benjamin on his work on behalf of My Brother’s Keeper (MBK). The city’s MBK efforts, in addition to Mayor Benjamin’s leadership, have led to Columbia being seen as a nationwide leader in implementing and upholding the missions of the program.

AD

Mayor Benjamin was asked to speak at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, where he talked about the importance of instilling in his daughters that they can do anything they set their minds to, even becoming President of the United States.

In addition to serving as Mayor of Columbia, Mayor Benjamin also served as the 2018-2019 President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and as Chairman for Municipal Bonds for America, Member of the Federal Communications Commission’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, Member of the Accelerator for America Advisory Council and Co-Chair of the Mayors for 100% Clean Energy campaign.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer

Jerry Dyer is the 26th Mayor of the City of Fresno, sworn into office on January 5th, 2021.

AD

Dyer served in the Fresno Police Department for 40 years to include 18 years as the Police Chief. He has the distinction of being the longest tenured police chief in the history of the Fresno Police Department.

AD

He was born in Fresno, but grew up in the Fowler area where he graduated from Fowler High School.

Dyer earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology from California State University Fresno, and a master’s degree in Management from California Polytechnic University at Pomona.

He is also a graduate of the California Command College, where his peers recognized him as the Most Inspirational Student. In addition, he is a graduate of the FBI’s National Executive Institute.

AD

Dyer has served as the President of the California Police Chiefs Association and 2nd Vice President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

As far as recognitions, Dyer was chosen as a Paul Harris Fellow for Rotary International and was recognized in 2018 with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Fresno County Office of Education.

He is a past board member of the Boys and Girls Club, Fresno Rescue Mission, Marjaree Mason Center, and Breaking the Chains.