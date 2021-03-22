MAYOR BENJAMIN: We are mayors. We are mayors. There's no party when it comes to mayors. We just got to get the job done.

MAYOR DYER: Amen.

MR. JACKMAN: All right. We'll keep you--we'll hold you to that, and welcome to you viewing us at Washington Post Live.

Mayor Dyer, let's start with you. You were a cop for 40 years, 18 of those as chief, as I mentioned, and you might well agree with something that Houston's Chief Art Acevedo said last week, which was the problem with rising crime is not policing. So, you must have been as--in your years as chief, you must have thought, "God, if only I were in charge and I could change all the things that are causing crime." Now you're in charge, and you come in nationwide where there's a rise in violent crime, including in Fresno, which had its worst murder rate in 16 years last year. So, what's contributing to the rise in Fresno, and what are your strategies for dealing with it?

MAYOR DYER: Well, I think, first off, thanks for having this forum. It's unfortunate we're having to do this, but there is a significant increase in violent crime in America. We saw it this weekend in our city where an innocent street vendor was shot and killed, a homeless person inside of a tent was shot and killed, a person standing at a gas station shot and killed. So, it's not only real, it's recent here in Fresno and very personal.

Chief Acevedo is absolutely right. It's not just a police issue; it's a systems issue. We rely on the district attorney's office, our California prison systems, our local jails for the accountability piece. Policing in and of itself is important. It's important that we have accurate and timely data so that we can put forth good policing strategies and make sure that we're targeting or focusing on the right individuals to arrest, but we also need that accountability piece.

I can tell you in California and in Fresno during this last year, during the pandemic, that our California prisons actually stopped receiving inmates into the system which meant that they had to stay within our local jails here in Fresno, and what that meant was there was overcrowding.

So, when a gang member would be arrested with a gang--or with a gun, which happened multiple times a day in our city, and booked into jail, they would simply be released that night or the next day, only to go back out and commit a violent crime. And so that is part of the issue.

But it is important that we have accurate and timely data, develop good policing strategies, that we have accountability in place from our district attorney, our jails and our prisons, and also that we have community support.

I think one of the things that we saw this last year with all of the social unrest in America was that police officers started to feel that they weren't supported. They didn't have the freedom to go out and do their job. So I believe it caused police officers, at least my conversations with police chiefs across California and across the country--they were a little bit more risk-averse, not willing to maybe make that traffic stop that they used to make with a carload of individuals that were potentially gang members, and so they--I hate to use the word "de-policing," but I do believe you saw police officers were much more thoughtful before they engaged in proactive policing. And proactive policing for the most part is what leads to reductions in crime in general, specifically violent crime.

MR. JACKMAN: Well, is this going to be an ongoing problem where de-policing happens? Will this be sort of a permanent condition that will lead to more crime? Mayor Dyer, what are your thoughts? Will we slowly get back to proactive policing? Where are we going?

MAYOR DYER: I think we already are. We're starting to feel--or at least see police officers feel more supported, but every time we have an incident and those incidents unfortunately with the presence of body-worn cameras or iPhones that capture police officers doing stupid things on video and it goes viral, every time one of those things happens, it sets law enforcement back in two fronts. One, it causes the profession in and of itself to have a black eye, to deteriorate, but it also causes an uprising in communities about the need for police reform. And when that happens, oftentimes you see police officers back away from perhaps doing the policing that they know they need to do.

So, I believe you can do both. You can have police reform, which is needed, but we cannot take our eye off the need to keep our communities safe. So, they go hand in hand.

MR. JACKMAN: Mayor Benjamin, we had an earlier conversation here about the rise in violent crime with Chuck Wexler of the Police Executive Research Forum, who cited Columbia for seeing a decline in homicides. What led to this drop, and what strategies are Columbia using to make a dent?

MAYOR BENJAMIN: Well, thank you, and thank you for having me and Mayor Dyer. We've been on more calls lately than I think either one of us cares to be on. We've been Zooming nonstop, but it does underscore the fact that America's mayors are on the front line to try to deal with this challenge across the country.

We have, although we've seen a rise of aggravated assaults and murders all across the country, in Columbia, we have a 24 percent decrease in murders, 11 percent decrease in all-person hits, shootings, and this comes with precision policing.

You have to hire good people. We have an excellent police chief and command staff. We give him the tools that he needs to do his job, and we make sure that there's not only transparency, but also accountability. At the end of the day, I couldn't agree with Mayor Dyer more. Data is so important in understanding obviously who the greatest perpetrators of gun crimes tend to be in your community. A very small number of individuals commit the vast majority of crimes across, usually, a very small geographic area as well. So being able to use data and to humanize that data, working arm in arm with communities, improving the communication with communities that have for so long felt the pressure. And I want to be very clear. We're past the point of talking about reinventing policing. We're talking about reimagining policing.

I spent the early part of my life as the chief of the state's second largest law enforcement agency, long before I was mayor. I am a firearms owner. I'm a gun owner. I own several firearms. Almost all of my city council does as well, but I will tell you that there are too many damn guns on the streets of America right now, 400 million firearms for a population of just north of 330 million people. We've got to do more to make sure that people understand that with the right to bear arms comes responsibilities as well, and we have to have more thoughtful prudent responses to how we curtail firearms in the hands of people who don't deserve to have them. That is a major issue.

Some of the issues I dealt with as a young man, I'm sure the two of you as well, issues that would have been resolved with a fistfight now has escalated to firearms play very quickly in a lot of our communities, and that's intolerable. There's a way in which we can do it that's very human-centered, addressing the intersectoral challenges that we're facing, because I think it's probably the same in Fresno and every other city across the country.

Some of the communities in which we see significant amounts of gunplay are also communities where you have significant challenges with food deserts. You have significant challenges with access to high-quality education, access to transportation. These issues unearthed by the pandemic for many of us recognize that the last year has been a wonderful opportunity to have an x-ray of American society, and we show a lot of broken bones, but these bones are connected in a number of different ways. And we have to have thoughtful approaches to try and make sure that everyone has a chance of a high-quality life, regardless of where you live in America.

MR. JACKMAN: So, you mentioned having "too many damn guns," which was a line you used in a press conference in 2019, and so then you got federal funding for a new crime gun unit. Has that had any impact yet, and did gun purchases go up in Columbia last year, if you know?

MAYOR BENJAMIN: Between our new crime gun unit, obviously active access denied and also aggressive use of ShotSpotter, we've been able to take, over the last year, usually about a thousand guns off the street, which is two times what we were taking off the streets just a few years ago. So, we've been very focused on trying to do what we can, improve the quality of life of our citizens. The vast majority, 95-plus percent, maybe 99 percent of people who live in these neighborhoods that are most affected by gun crime, hardworking strivers working to make sure that their kids have a better life than they have. But, no, all of the technology--and that's the greatest challenge that we face right now is that so many of us are still somewhat suspicious of technology. We've got to be able to use data in a very thoughtful way to help us bring great intelligence and then use that in policymaking.

And we've used that in Columbia, not just with the crime gun intelligence center and using NIBIN and then ShotSpotter, but also pushing off--the leaders have to be able to and willing to push new policy. We were the first city in the country after Las Vegas to ban the attachment of bump stocks to firearms in our city. We've been--over the last few years, all the laws, we've been passing gun-free school zones. We've worked to ban ghost guns in Columbia.

I'm currently being sued by our attorney general here in South Carolina because we're being very active in making sure again that with the right to bear arms comes responsibilities, because if you're not active, then those guns wind up out into the streets of your community in the hands of people who don't need them, and they will cause problems across the city.

MR. JACKMAN: Yeah. I was going to ask you about your somewhat aggressive moves on gun control, some would say. The Post and Courier said these gun issues are one of a number of areas where Columbia often conducts itself as if it's its own state, and so how does that work for you? I mean, you are getting sued in that one area. Are you going to try to keep plowing your own way forward, regardless of what the state legislature and others might say?

MAYOR BENJAMIN: I'm a lawyer as well, and I have offered to our legal department. They haven't fully taken me up on it, but when it goes state supreme court or circuit court, I've offered to help argue the case. That's how strongly--

MR. JACKMAN: Oh, they'd love having you do that.

MAYOR BENJAMIN: --how strongly--exactly. That's how strongly I feel about it.

We also, of course, have a red flag law as well, which just makes sense. I mean, if someone has a history of abusing their partner or significant--or under significant mental duress for a period of time, emotional duress, we ought to be more thoughtful as a society. This is the greatest and most powerful nation in the history of the world. We ought to have policies that reflect the fact that this is--I think this is an amazing--I love my country, and I think in this specific area, the way in which we deal with violent crime in America, this is one of our greatest failings. And I think the citizens that we represent deserve so much more.

So, yes, I don't mind being strident, and my council has almost unanimously on each of the issues we pass--and we have a nonpartisan council. I'm elected nonpartisan. I am a Democrat. We have a council that represents a great--the left and the right and everyone in between. We've been uniform in our clear declarations against violent crime, and we're not going to stop.

MR. JACKMAN: Mayor Dyer, what are your thoughts on being more aggressive about gun laws? I don't know exactly what's going on with that in Fresno and whether or not you'd be willing to take on the state with more aggressive gun control.

MAYOR DYER: Well, California has the most aggressive gun laws in the United States, quite frankly. So, I think the gun laws are there. It's the enforcement of those gun laws that are important, both at the state--well, and state prosecution as well as federal prosecution. That is important.

But there's no question that there's too many guns out there--I agree with Mayor Benjamin totally--too many guns in the hands of the wrong people, and when you have guns in the hands of the wrong people and they come across rival gang members or there's some type of a confrontation, then it's too easy to pull out that firearm and shoot someone. And that's what we see daily, which is why it is important that you have that enforcement mode out there where you can take away the anonymity of some of these criminals, some of the gang members that really roam around their street and the streets of our cities who are looking for rivals to shoot in terms of gang activity or they have those firearms immediately present when there's that confrontation.

And then when you do arrest those folks for a firearm, then it's important that you meet with your state and federal prosecutors to make sure that if you have a person that's been arrested who is a gang member, who has a significant violent crime history, that those cases be prosecuted at the federal level.

Our federal partners, the U.S. attorney's office, is very, very effective in sending that message that gun violence is not tolerated, because, quite frankly, when you can have somebody sentenced for 15 or 20 years for gun violations versus what you may get in a state prosecution, that is the message we have to send to gang members in our community. So, enforcement is key.

Mayor Benjamin talked about technology. We were one of the early adopters of the gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, very effective. We have that throughout our city in those areas that have high concentration of gunfire. It allows our officers to respond more quickly to the scene, to collect shell casings, to apprehend suspects as they're driving away, to locate victims, to be able to analyze those shell casing in our NIBIN so that we can connect those to other shootings, all of that is really important. And so those things are being done in Fresno and have been done for many years.

I'll tell you what's difficult as a mayor, what's frustrating, is that when I left as the police chief of Fresno, we had about a 25-year low in violent crime, shootings, homicides, and other types of violent crimes like robbery, and in a short period of time, to see that over the last 18 months change its course and to see that upward trend in violent crime is disturbing. So, I can tell you we have a new police chief in Fresno that is getting his hands around it, and I look forward to watching those numbers continue to drop.

But I can tell you one thing as the mayor of this city. It's important I get the resources to our police department. What we've seen this last year with the pandemic is a lack of resources, more officers that are out on quarantine because of an exposure, and we've also seen a reluctance on the part of people to want to get into law enforcement in California. And so, we're carrying an abnormal level of vacancies in our city that we have to address, and again, that comes from us as a community, us as elected officials, supporting our police officers out there on the front lines so that they can do their job.

MR. JACKMAN: Well, let me ask you this. Mayor Dyer, you've been mayor for two months, but you had ten months to think about it. You were elected last March. What, if anything, has surprised you about the job? You must have had all these years where you were thinking as chief, "If only I were the mayor, I could do this. I could do that." So, what has surprised you? Have there been things you wanted to do that haven't turned out to be that easy? And, you know, you've got a new police chief, and the mayor just walked into the police chief's office and say, "Hey, do this." I mean, I think a lot of people are expecting that you as an ex-chief will have a lot of answers because you've been in both places. So how is it going?

MAYOR DYER: Well, you know, one of the things I wanted to go was to separate myself a little bit from the police department, give that autonomy to our new police chief. I did not want to be seen as a police chief trying to be the mayor. I wanted to be seen as a mayor who just happened to be a police chief in his time, and so I am very engaged right now with our new police chief and talking about strategies that were very effective in the past, making sure that he is getting the resources.

But you asked a question: What's the most difficult? I think it's the incredible expectations of city government at all levels with the limited resources that we have to be able to meet those expectations, and that certainly holds true with crime.

So, we've been very effective as of late dealing with our homeless population and housing the homeless and providing services and dealing with that issue and beautifying our city, but the foundational thing that a mayor does in any city is keep people safe. If people do not feel safe in your city, they're not going to allow their children to walk to school, to go out and play in a park. They're not going to feel safe to where they would go out into a shopping center, and it can create a paralysis. So, foundationally, safety of a community has got to be number one as a mayor, regardless if you're a Republican or a Democrat.

As Mayor Benjamin said, we're nonpartisan. We're mayors. We represent the people, not a party, and so--but safety has got to be our primary foundational principle, and that's where our resources need to go as a city.

MR. JACKMAN: Mayor Benjamin, let's talk about that sort of relationship between mayors and police chiefs, because in the movement to reform policing, mayors may be some of the most powerful players. So how do mayors balance the competing pressures they face from city council members, police unions, activists? How do you get along with the police?

MAYOR BENJAMIN: Mayor Dyer is 100 percent right. Safety is a prerequisite for prosperity. If you don't have a safe city, you'll never have a prosperous city.

He's also 100 percent right that when there's gunfire or an explosion or a major event happening, while everyone else is running in one direction, men and women in uniform are running straight towards the danger, and that's something that I think we've lost because of a few bad apples and some systemic issues, but a few bad apples. I think we've lost sight of that, that these are men and women who have sworn to serve and protect, who work aggressively every single day.

Our job needs to be as mayors and as policymakers, to make sure, first of all, that we treat those men and women like the professionals that they are, that they get not only the training but the pay and all the other ideas, the creative ideas we can come up with to help make sure that they are the very best police officers they can be.

We modified one of our home loan programs here in Columbia in which we give our officers now a residency bonus, so that they're able to walk into a home here in Columbia with a very low interest loan and no down payment into a new home here in the city, again, trying to work on that proximity issue, to have officers policing the neighborhoods maybe in which they live. That takes some effort and thoughtfulness, but it does start first with the belief that these men and women are indeed professionals who ought to be regarded as such.

We're losing that. Just in the second quarter of last year, we went from our first responders being the heroes of the pandemic. Literally, they've gone from GOATs, the greatest of all time, to goats very quickly, and we've got to work to make sure that we rebuild that sense of trust and belief in our law enforcement system, or else we won't have the prosperous cities that we had pre-pandemic.

I'm excited about the resources flowing to cities through the American Rescue Plan. We've got to make sure that actually hits the streets and make sure including improving law enforcement services and the very different great ideas we're seeing pop up all across the country as to how, again, we can recognize that the crime and violent crime is a community issue. It's not a law enforcement issue.

If you dial 911, it's too late. We've got to make sure we're investing on the front end to make sure that you never have to dial 911, because the police are responding to your call. So, there's some major challenges, I believe, that policymakers have to make sure that we actually try to solve these systemic issues that have taken years to develop. So, we're not going to solve them overnight, but we have to be thoughtful. We have to be innovative. We have to be iterative, knowing that everything is not going to work the first time around. We also have to make sure that we're very inclusive and that we're listening twice as much as we're talking, and as my grandmother might say, God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason. You're supposed to listen twice as much as you talk. Listen to communities. If you listen to them, it's amazing what that grandmother on the porch can tell you not only about crime in that community, but about ways in which you might be able to successfully address those issues. But that's what policymaker should do.

We don't need helicopter--under the mayor--helicopter, former chief. I don't want the chief's job. We have an amazing police chief. We need to make sure that he and his team, that they have the resources to do their job, that we trust them, that we hold them accountable, but also that we support them because they have probably the very toughest job in the community.

MR. JACKMAN: Thinking of communities, how do you guys--and this is going to go to both of you, but maybe you can start first, Mayor Dyer. How do you see the rising attacks in racism against Asian American communities? I know the Fresno police put out a statement last week about increasing its patrols in areas where the larger Asian population. What's going on, and what can be done about it? Mayor Dyer, why don't you go first?

MAYOR DYER: Well, in Fresno, we're a very, very diverse community, whether it's our Asian population, Hispanic population, Punjabi population, and anytime you have an attack on a particular group of people based on race, they are very, very disturbing. Violence in general is disturbing, but when it is unsolicited, targeted on innocent people simply because of their race, it's unacceptable.

And so, what can be done and what has to be done is just like our police chief did. Send out a message to all of our community that it won't be accepted, making sure for those locations where our Asians are frequenting--we have a very, very large Hmong population in Fresno, the largest population in the United States of Hmong, and so when you talk about Asians, it's Cambodian. It's Hmong. It's Chinese. It's Japanese. People don't distinguish between the various Asian groups. So, wherever they are, we want to be, and we want them to know that they're not alone. We won't tolerate this. We're going to have an increased police presence at those locations in which they frequent, and that could be from Asian massage parlors to various events that involve our Hmong population, but we want to be there for them, with them, and to let them know that they're not alone.

And when we do apprehend people that have committed a violent crime against one of these people based on race, it's important that we prosecute those folks federally for a hate crime and to make sure that we're sending a message to those people in our community, not only will it not be tolerated, but there are severe consequences for perpetrating a hate crime.

MR. JACKMAN: Mayor Benjamin, got anything to add to that?

MAYOR BENJAMIN: Absolutely. Thank you so much for the question, and I think it's so important that our Asian American community understands that we stand with you at this incredible moment in time.

We've seen hate crimes increase significantly, Asian American hate crimes, anti-Semitic crimes also peaking over the last few years, and it's not who we are. We're in the heart of the American South, but we are cosmopolitan, a microcosm of American society. We have citizens now from almost every one of the 194 sovereign nations of the world, speak 90 different languages here. We are an amazing melting pot of what America is supposed to represent.

An assault against any one of us is an assault against every one of us, and we've got to make sure that as Mayor Dyer said just now and also previously that when people commit these crimes, we must hold them accountable. We passed a hate crimes ordinance here in Columbia just two years ago, and we're pushing now one through the state legislature. So, we'll finally have a hate crimes law at the state level, but in lieu of that, we need to prosecute these crimes federally in the meantime as well.

We've got to stand with our Asian American citizens and everyone who might deal with the blunt of racism or anti-Semitism or other type of hatred. It's who we are, and I think who we inspire to be.

MR. JACKMAN: We've got time for one last question, and I wanted to ask both of you this. You may have heard that a new president was elected recently. Do you have--and Mayor Dyer, you mentioned use of federal prosecution. What hopes do you have of how the Biden administration might be able to affect policing and enforcement and crime going forward? How can they do it at that level when you guys are down here on the ground actually dealing with it?

MAYOR DYER: Well, I think it starts with making sure that we do have the resources and the support here at the local level. The mayors are the ones closest to the people, and this American Rescue Plan is a really good start, because I can tell you absent those dollars coming to us locally, it would have been a very, very difficult budget to be able to manage this coming year. In fact, we would have been facing a significant deficit, and so those dollars are going to help us to make sure that we have the resources in place throughout city government but specifically in the police department to make sure that our officers are equipped and that they are able to go out and do their job.

So that American Rescue Plan, as Mayor Benjamin talked about, is vital for us at the local level, which is why I went out publicly and supported it, and quite honestly, there was a lot of criticism from the Republican Party about me doing that. But I felt it was important to the people in our community from a number of fronts but public safety being one of them.

And the other thing is to make sure that we're able to take advantage of the resources that the federal government has, whether that's the FBI, ATF, the U.S. attorney's office. All of those organizations, we work with, I've worked with over the years, partnered with them. When you can join forces in local law enforcement, state law enforcement, and federal law enforcement resources and then have state and federal prosecution, you can really have an impact on violent crime in your community.

So, it's important that the president--and I know he recognizes that. We worked with him when I was vice president of Major Cities Chiefs organization. We worked with the Vice President Biden at that time. So, I know he gets it, and he's going to be the one to support us here at the local level.

MR. JACKMAN: Mayor Benjamin?

MAYOR BENJAMIN: I know we're over time, so I'll say this. I agree with everything Mayor Dyer just had to say.

It comes out of partnership. The reality is that every city, while we have some similarities, we can also be very different, so having the latitude and resources to address our problems in a very precise way, the resources coming through the American Rescue Plan.

I would tell you I'm excited about the leadership of Judge Garland at the Justice Department. I think we're going to find the partnerships that help see some of our tax dollars that we send to Washington every April 15th be repatriated back to our cities so that we can actually continue to do the work that the mayor and our council, chiefs, and law enforcement officers need to do. I'm very optimistic about the leadership of the Biden-Harris administration, very optimistic.

MR. JACKMAN: Well, unfortunately, that's all the time we have today. Thank you, Mayor Jerry Dyer and Major Steve Benjamin, for speaking with me. There was an alarming lack of conflict between the two of you, but we'll work on that for next time.

[Laughter]

MR. JACKMAN: And thank you for joining us.

Tomorrow at 10:00 a.m., join Washington Post Live for a discussion with Water.org founder Gary White and co-founder Matt Damon, some actor guy, about water and climate conservation.

I'm Tom Jackman and thank you for watching Washington Post Live.