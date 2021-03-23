Senator-designate Alex Padilla, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. PADILLA: Thank you, Jonathan. It's great to be with you. I hope the first of many.

MR. CAPEHART: Yes. Well, yes, guaranteed. So, we talked, about a week ago, just after your designation, on MSNBC. So now a week later, how does it feel? Has it sunk in yet that you are about to become a United States senator?

MR. PADILLA: I think it sinks in more and more each day, the tremendous opportunity that it represents but also the tremendous responsibility. You know, it is a significant enough job under normal times, but given the COVID-19 pandemic, which we talked about on the show last week, and add to that the incidents of this last Wednesday, what transpired at the Capitol. As horrific as those images were to watch, it was equally horrific that it really didn't come as a shock to many people, in paying attention to the toxic rhetoric that our nation's been going through for the last four years.

So, the need to get to work quickly, the gravity of a lot of these issues is not lost on me. It's been drinking out of a firehose in transition, but I'm eager and ready to get to work.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I'm glad you brought up what happened on January 6th, because I wondered what your reaction was to seeing the images coming from the U.S. Capitol, with pro-Trump insurrectionists storming the United States Capitol. As someone who is about to join that body, what are you thinking now in terms of the government actually being able to function once the Biden-Harris administration is inaugurated?

MR. PADILLA: I'm glad we have more than just a three-minute segment on television here because there's a lot to share. First of all, thank you for using the term "insurrection," because that's exactly what it was. It was not a protest. It wasn't even a riot. It was an insurrection. It was a rebellion attacking the very foundation of our democracy. That is what we witnessed.

As I said a second ago, as horrific as the images were and the violence was, it's sad it does not come as a shock if you've been paying attention to what's happening. You know, I saw this one image floating around on Twitter from a, I don't know if it was a principal or a superintendent, that said, "Dear Congress, nobody should have to fear for their lives and hide under their desks when they're at work. Signed, every preschooler through 12th-grader in America." That not only hit home, as it brings back the emotions and the feelings of Sandy Hook, of Parkland, and so many others, but if you extrapolate that, it's the feeling that a lot of people of color have felt since before Charlottesville and after, since before George Floyd and after. I can tell you, for Latinos, we have been feeling this since before the shooting in El Paso, before the shooting in Gilroy, and it's now at the doorstep for members of the House and members of the Senate.

So again, not a shock, and I hope it just rattles the consciousness [audio distortion] about [unclear] reminded me last Wednesday, because I was in touch with friends that are serving in the House and in touch with my soon-to-be colleagues in the Senate, not once was there ever any question that once the calm and order was restored that both houses would reconvene and finish the job of the electoral college vote acceptance and announcement of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

MR. CAPEHART: Secretary Padilla, what do you think--what should happen to President Trump right now? A resolution has been introduced in the house calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, and if nothing happens by a certain period of time, impeachment proceedings are going to happen. Should the president be impeached, and if the trial gets underway once you are finally sworn in as senator, will you vote to convict him?

MR. PADILLA: No doubt, Trump should be removed as soon as possible. Every day that he remains in office he remains a clear and present danger to the country and to our security. So, I think Speaker Pelosi is absolutely right--come on, Pence, invoke the 25th for the sake of the nation. And if they fail to do so, then the House should move as quickly as possible. And yes, I would be a vote in the Senate.

Trump must be held accountable. A whole lot of others, including a lot of his enablers, need to be held accountable. Nobody is above the law. So, I do look forward to not just investigations but prosecutions at the appropriate time.

MR. CAPEHART: A lot of your soon-to-be colleagues in the Senate, on the Democratic side, have been calling for--and I think a few Republicans as well--have been calling on Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to resign, to be removed from the Senate. Do you agree with that?

MR. PADILLA: Absolutely. The letter of the law is clear. We started this conversation with calling last Wednesday what it was. It was an insurrection. And you are either enabling it and complicit with it or you're not, and I think the record is clear. That's why hometown papers in the home states of both Senators Cruz and Hawley have called for their resignation. It's not just a kneejerk reaction. It's not just an opinion. The consequences of their actions over the last four years have been literally fatal.

MR. CAPEHART: You have Cruz and Hawley, but then there were six other Senators who, in addition to those two, even after the insurrection, voted in favor of the electoral college obligations. Again, you're about to join this body. How do you expect to work with people who, as you've said, helped foster or are a part of this insurrection?

MR. PADILLA: So again, it's sort of mixed impressions that we're getting. Look at what happened in the House of Representatives. Despite what happened on Wednesday, was it the majority of the Republican members in the House still voted to uphold the challenge unsuccessfully, but not even that changed their mind or opened their eyes. There were a few members in the Senate, Republican members, that still went forward with challenging the results, but it was at least a little bit encouraging to see a handful of Senate Republicans say, "Yeah, that crossed the line. Enough is enough," and they chose, even though they announced prior to that they would, they chose not to challenge the results, maybe the beginning of the turning of a page.

I know I've been asked the question a lot, I'm coming from California, the land of the resistance over the last four years, and what's considered now a very blue state in the nation. But I'll remind people of my history in public service. I started on the Los Angeles City Council, where technically we serve on a nonpartisan basis, working with Democrats and Republicans to get things done. When I was in the state legislature, the Democratic majorities were not nearly as big as they are today, and a lot, including the budget, needed to be done on a two-thirds basis. I had to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get things done, and I did. And even the last six years, as secretary of state in the executive branch in California, constantly coordinating, collaborating with Republican and Democratic colleagues across the country to ensure, for the most part, a very safe, secure, accessible election during a global pandemic.

So, I have a lot of years and experience of working across the aisle to this next chapter in the U.S. Senate.

MR. CAPEHART: So that sounds like you're confident that you're going to be able to work with Republicans in the Senate, which is a whole different playing field and a whole different ballgame than dealing with Republicans at the state level, where you have to get things done. Budgets have to be passed. Things have to work. At the Senate, not so much.

So, given that, are you still confident that you're going to be able to work with Republicans, who haven't really shown any interest in working with Democrats, on the big issues?

MR. PADILLA: I'm not suggesting in the least bit that it's going to be easy. I'm not even suggesting in the least bit that it's going to be a whole lot of fun. But it's necessary, and yes, you have to keep hope alive. Those of us in public service, you know, we're not tilting at windmills. We all believe we can make this nation, our respective states, and the world a better place, and that's why we choose not to be nine-to-fivers in this line of work.

So again, maybe just glimpses, but glimpses, nonetheless, of hope, optimism, and encouragement to see that there was movement amongst Senate Republicans in the challenges to the electoral college last Wednesday, one example that's come up. Because immigration reform is yet another front-burner item for the nation in the near term. 2012 was actually not that long ago, and there was a gang of like four Democrats, four Republicans that passed comprehensive immigration reform out of the U.S. Senate. It didn't clear the House but there's at least precedent for some of this activity. Maybe some of the members have changed with retirements and whatnot. Maybe some of the members themselves have changed--they're still there but their politics have shifted. But I've got to be hopeful, nonetheless.

MR. CAPEHART: One of the horrendous things that is happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is the explosion of cases around the country, but no state is being hammered as hard as California, and I'm especially thinking of Los Angeles County. Can you talk about the impact of the pandemic on the state right now, and what you think you can do, as a Senator, to bring relief, bring action to the Golden State?

MR. PADILLA: Sure. First, maybe underscore the gravity of what we're dealing with. You see the headlines and you see the images on the news. ICUs way beyond capacity that they were set up for. The number of the cases, the number of fatalities each and every day. Sadly, it doesn't come as a surprise. I mean, if every state in the nation would have been both as aggressive in their actions early on in the pandemic as California was, under Governor Newsom's leadership, we could have had our arms around it much better, but we didn't. What we're experiencing now is completely the result of a failure and lack of cohesive national strategies, whether it's about vaccine distribution or even face coverings. You know, California did a lot of things right, but when you continued to allow travel between the states, especially states which have been way too lax and not nearly as aggressive into and out of states like California, add to that the previous position of Californians to contract the disease and be harder hit by it. We've known from the beginning.

Listen to Dr. Fauci. Listen to the CDC. Communities of color, essential workers and other frontline workers have higher risks of exposure, getting the disease, and more severe impacts of it. So, it felt like we were living on borrowed time, and it's just now coming home to roost. So, for that and many other reasons I can't wait for January 20th. The Biden-Harris administration have made COVID response clearly a top, top priority. I'm looking forward to an administration that doesn't just believe in science but that follows science and the expertise of the public health professionals at the CDC and others.

And what can I do, coming into the U.S. Senate? It begins with asking all the right questions. It's great that two vaccines have already been approved. There seem to be others on the way. That's great. But let's talk about production. We know that the first rounds of vaccines have been administered in different parts of the country, but the volume of doses available is nowhere near what we need, sooner rather than later, to get that vaccination rate across the country to the levels that we need to turn the tide on this pandemic.

What about the distribution plan and the logistics involved? It's not just a matter of refrigeration equipment. Are we targeting strategically the very communities that experts have said are most vulnerable and most impacted. So, I agree. Health workers, other frontline workers should be the first to be vaccinated, but as we look at more broad vaccination, let's go directly to the ground zeroes in California and throughout the country.

And last but not least, after the last four years of grappling with a lot of election misinformation and disinformation, we're seeing it in the public health space as well, where there are doubts and hesitancy from some to even want to get the vaccine. We have to overcome that. We've got to trust the science and make sure people know we need the vaccine for their sake, for their family's sake, and for our nation's sake.

MR. CAPEHART: Secretary Padilla, let's talk about the economic impact of this pandemic. As we saw last month, there was wrangling in the Senate, well, in Congress, over the size of the checks that should be sent to the American people who desperately need them, $600 or $2,000, as President Trump wanted, and that didn't happen. You come to Washington. Where do you stand? Should the stimulus checks be $2,000?

MR. PADILLA: Look, if there is a proposal to approve $2,000 direct assistance to families, I would vote for it in a heartbeat. I'm going to challenge the premise of Trump being supportive of it. If he was genuine in that support, we would have heard from him a lot earlier. I know that the House did the right thing in passing it. McConnell squashed it in the Senate.

The other thing I want to be clear on is these are not stimulus checks. These are basic survival checks. Folks that don't know where the next meal is coming from, folks that don't know if, you know, they're going to be evicted at the end of the month. This $2,000 direct assistance is just survival for now, but we're going to need a lot more direct aid for many months, until we get to the other side of this pandemic.

So, I'm going to be quickly advocating for not just additional direct assistance to families, direct assistance to state and local governments, including school districts but not excluding--or exclusive to school districts. We've got to better support our health care infrastructure. Again, you see doctors, nurses, hospitals, community clinics beyond capacity they were built for. We have a lot more support to do to weather the pandemic and then begin to rebuild the economy.

MR. CAPEHART: You anticipated my question, because I was going to ask you, should states--one of the other sticking points on Capitol Hill was whether Democrats wanted to help states and localities that have been crushed by the pandemic, and Republicans do not. But you definitely support aid to states and localities.

MR. PADILLA: Of course. And look, I think most people get it. While the news will, appropriately so, cover the graphic images of what we're seeing in hospitals--ERs and ICUs, for example--most people, know when you're sick and you dial 911, who is it that comes to pick you up to transport you to the hospital? It's an ambulance, the fire department. That is a city/county jurisdiction. So, you know, we can say, okay, the stimulus--but if you leave state and local government out, you're missing a big piece of the required infrastructure that we're all leaning on during this pandemic, before we even get to the rebuilding part.

So, listen, we're still in survival mode, and again, another reason why so many people are more hopeful, come January 20th there will be a responsible leadership coming in with the Biden-Harris administration, in a majority--thin, but a majority nonetheless--in the U.S. Senate, and the ongoing leadership with Speaker Pelosi in the House.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk about some other issues that might come your way during your term as senator. Adding seats to the Supreme Court--that was a big issue during the Democratic primary and at certain points during the general election campaign. If a proposal comes before the Senate to add seats to the Supreme Court, to stagger the terms, or actually put a term limit of some sort on Supreme Court justices, would you support it?

MR. PADILLA: Expanding, in my mind balancing the Supreme Court, absolutely. Anybody who tries to criticize those proposals and tries to reframe it as stacking, stacking is what McConnell and Trump have been doing the last several years. So yes, it's time to rebalance the Supreme Court.

In terms of term limits, I'll be honest, I have mixed feelings on that, seeing the impact on term limits for legislators and other office holders. I do think there are good arguments to be had there. But the true independence of the judiciary, I think, is fundamental to the balance of powers in the three branches of government.

MR. CAPEHART: What about Medicare for All? If a Medicare for All proposal were to come before the Senate, which I think is highly unlikely, but if it did, where are you on that?

MR. PADILLA: Supportive. I think that's a good, ideal solution. The question is how quickly can we get there and what is the transition period between now and then? Most are very supportive of the plans that have been laid out by the Biden-Harris administration to even sooner be able to cover more people. We need to cover as many people as possible, regardless of preexisting conditions. That made sense prior to this pandemic and it makes even more sense now.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk about the Green New Deal. What aspects of the Green New Deal do you support? Some? None? All?

MR. PADILLA: Again, the Green New Deal, a great model, and what I'm excited to be able to contribute to, is the specific plans for how we achieve the goals outlined in the green new deal. For six years of my eight years in the California State Senate I chaired the Senate Energy Committee, overseeing energy, utilities, and communication. California has been the most aggressive state in the nation on not just tackling climate change overall but specifically shifting to an aggressive, renewable portfolio standard, how much of our electricity comes from renewable energy sources as opposed to fossil fuels. And so, we have done the policy work in the weeds, working with utilities, working with solar, wind, geothermal companies and others, to make sure that we can maintain greater reliability, protect rate-payers, while achieving the environmental protection gains, that we need to do our part for the planet in the years ahead.

MR. CAPEHART: Pathway to citizenship. You've talked in an earlier answer about immigration reform, but a pathway to citizenship, do you think that there is support among the American people, but more specifically, support within Congress, to actually move the ball and make that pathway to citizenship actually law, make it happen?

MR. PADILLA: I do believe there is. It's not lost on me. I'm not saying it's going to be easy and a slam-dunk on day one. I do believe the support is there, not just the moral argument to be made are there. But I think the policy and economic argument for comprehensive immigration reform, which includes the pathway to citizenship. And no state has more at stake in this conversation than the state of California, not just because of the size of our population, the size of the immigrant population, you know, more DREAMers and DACA recipients in California than any other state in the nation. So, it's a big, big priority.

MR. CAPEHART: The Wall Street Journal once described you as a "business-friendly moderate." Is that accurate?

MR. PADILLA: [Laughs.] Look, I try not comment on what other people call me. I try to let my track record speak for itself. Seriously. I mean, I try to make it clear in every campaign, and in this case it's an appointment, not an election, what I stand for and what I'm going to fight for. Will I work with [unclear] to try to achieve those goals? Absolutely. I'm proud of my track record, not just as secretary of state. We've created the most inclusive and secure electoral system in California than any state in the nation. My time in the legislature, in advancing proposals to tackle climate change, improve access to higher education, address public health, specifically in areas like diabetes. You know, the very first bill I introduced when I entered the legislature was to require chair restaurants to post nutritional information on their menus and their menu boards because of the type 2 diabetes epidemic in California, especially in communities of color. It took a couple of years to get it done. We got it signed by a Republican governor, to your point earlier about working across the aisle, and it was integrated into the ACA. So, it's actually the foundation for national policy.

So, a lot of examples like that, where I leaned in. And I've just got to tell you. What drives my public service passion since day one is issues of equity. The inequities that I've witnessed as a young Latino growing up in Los Angeles, you know, born in the '70s, kind of raised in the '80s and '90s, it was not always an easy experience to go through. And really inspired by the movement against Proposition 187, Latino scapegoating, anti-immigrant measure in the state of California.

So, once I got involved in public service, I realized I could make a big impact on creating a more equitable fill-in-the-blank. Are we talking health care? Are we talking education? Are we talking public safety in our communities? Are we talking economic opportunity? On and on and on. That's what's fueled my passion at all levels of government, and it's the passion I'm going to take to the U.S. Senate.

MR. CAPEHART: One thing I mentioned, and I think you also mentioned in an answer, is that, yes, you have been appointed to this seat by Governor Newsom, and you are filling out the rest of Senator Harris' term, which is two years. So, the question now is, are you committed to running for a full six-year term in 2022?

MR. PADILLA: Yes, I do have big Chuck Taylors to fill.

[Laughter.]

MR. PADILLA: Figuratively, not literally. I'm a size 13. But to the point about seeking re-election, look, absolutely. I've been blessed to have public service opportunities for 20 years now. I enjoy what I do, which is fundamentally how can we change the world, make this world a better place, and help people. It's not something that I'll dip my toe in for 18 months and call it a day. A lot of these big issues that we've been talking about are comprehensive, long-term solutions, and that's my commitment, to being in it for the long term, not just the two years ahead of me. But I'm not taking anything for granted. It was the governor who spoke to this appointment but it will be the voters of California who will speak in 2022, so that's not lost on me. As I'm in this transition period, it's a matter of transitioning out of the secretary of state's office, making the welcome as seamless as possible for my successor, Dr. Shirley Weber. But as I transition into the Senate office, trying to put together a top-notch team that will help me deliver for California, starting on day one, and earning the support of voters over the next year, year and a half.

MR. CAPEHART: When you run for re-election in two years, in one sentence, what will you say your goals, the goals that have been achieved?

MR. PADILLA: To have influence in all the major decisions coming out of the Senate, coming out of Congress, being as fierce of an advocate as I can for the most populous state in the nation, the most diverse state in the nation, the state that represents the largest economy of any state in the nation. You know, our strength needs to be reflected, not just in terms of policy but in appropriations as well.

MR. CAPEHART: What do you make--because I just saw a news story, I believe in Politico, about there is a nascent effort to recall Governor Newsom. What's that about, and is there any way that it could actually be successful in the way it was successful in recalling Governor, was that Gray Davis?

MR. PADILLA: Right. That was back in 2003, and I remember those days pretty vividly.

Look, from all measures, it seems like a lot of the same forces that have been behind Trump for the last four-plus years, a lot of the same forces that were behind the incidents of last Wednesday in the Capitol are the same forces that are behind not just this recall effort but prior unsuccessful recall efforts to recall Governor Newsom, just in the last year, year and a half.

Now that being said, I know the governor is not taking anything for granted. He takes all the political threats seriously. It's still a good question as to whether this recall effort will or will not qualify. It doesn't help democracy when the biggest boost of this recall effort is a recent $500,000 infusion of dark money. That speaks volumes in and of itself. But even if it were to qualify, I think by the time the recall is voted upon by the voters, Governor Newsom will have a lot of great things to be able to tell, both in terms of COVID response, budget priorities, actions on climate, reopening of schools, on and on and on.

So, I support the governor until the very end and I think most Californians will too.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's end this conversation where we started, and that is with the events of January 6th. Last week I interviewed brand-new Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Republican, who told me that she got to town and didn't feel safe, even before the 6th. This was last Sunday she said she didn't feel safe. The next morning, Monday morning, she put her two young children on a plane back to South Carolina because she didn't want them in town because she didn't feel right, and her intuition proved right.

You are about to be working in the U.S. Capitol. Do you have any concerns about your own safety once you arrive?

MR. PADILLA: Look, I'd be lying if I said that's not on my mind and not on my wife's mind. We've been talking about how are we going to get through the next two weeks, as big of a milestone as this is, and again, sobered by the work ahead. But just appreciating the moment for a second, to think that my family might not be standing right beside me as I raise my right hand and take the oath of office breaks my heart. But it's a sign of the times. As if trying to navigate travel during COVID wasn't a tough enough challenge, to also now consider this. I don't know what the final answer is going to be, but again, regardless of what we decide to do and how we decide to celebrate, a sober reminder of the times that we're living in and the gravity and the urgency of the work ahead.

MR. CAPEHART: Secretary Padilla, are you surprised that we have not seen or heard or had any hearing--or not a hearing but a briefing from a federal agency about what happened on January 6th?

MR. PADILLA: Surprised, but I guess, again, not shocked, in part--and this doesn't explain or justify anything, but, you know, a real serious question--how much of law enforcement, and FBI, for that matter, were to be directed at investigating what happened on the 6th and beginning to hold people accountable versus ensuring that as we approach January 20th, we're giving it sufficient time, resources, and attention to maintain a safe environment, not just for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris but for everybody in and around the district, and around the country, for that matter. Some of what you're seeing on social media is calling for armed protests and demonstrations at every single state capitol, not just the nation's capitol.

But I do, again, believe in due time we need to investigate every lead, prosecute everybody, not just for trespassing, not just for vandalism, for insurrection and rebellion, hold everybody accountable, all the way up to Donald Trump. Nobody is above the law.

MR. CAPEHART: And, therefore, you evoked his name, Donald Trump. Last question. What do you think Donald Trump's legacy is?

MR. PADILLA: You know, for a lot of us--and we've known what his legacy was going to be for a long time now, but I think it's manifested itself most significantly in the images of last Wednesday. He clearly had a huge hand in it. The dog whistle became a bull horn, and the target was the U.S. Congress. We will recover. Our democracy is resilient. The damage has been done. And that is the legacy of Donald Trump.

MR. CAPEHART: California Secretary of State, Senator-designate Alex Padilla, thank you very much for coming to Washington Post Live, and I look forward to having you here in the city. And maybe one day when this pandemic is over, we can actually meet face to face.

MR. PADILLA: I'd love that. I'd love that.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. Thanks again. Have a good day.

MR. PADILLA: Thank you. Stay safe, everybody.

And as always, thank you for tuning in.

In the meantime, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion write for The Washington Post. Thank you for tuning in to Washington Post Live.