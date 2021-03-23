Whip Clyburn, welcome back to Washington Post Live.

REP. CLYBURN: Thank you very much for having me back.

MR. CAPEHART: So, you've been to many inaugurations, yet probably nothing like the one we're about to have--to see, virtually, tomorrow. What are your thoughts when you look out and you see that Washington has basically become an armed encampment?

REP. CLYBURN: Well, trying to get to the office today was quite an experience. I have never seen anything like it before. All of the inaugurations I have attended--and I go all the way back to Jimmy Carter--never anything like this. But the country has never been in a place like this before. Our experiences of recent years, they have been experiences that I have only read about. I can just imagine what it was like for Lincoln's second inauguration. I have read about it, and I suspect that we have something akin to that taking place today.

MR. CAPEHART: So, The Washington Post has reported over the weekend about insider threat screenings of about 25,000 National Guard troops here in the capital. Today we are reporting about efforts by QAnon supporters trying to infiltrate the National Guard, and now we know that the AP is reporting--The Washington Post has not independently verified this, but the AP is now reporting that two members of the National Guard have been removed from inaugural duty.

And so, I am just wondering, how concerned are you about insider threat or infiltration by people who would want to disrupt the inauguration tomorrow?

REP. CLYBURN: I am very concerned about that. You know, Jonathan, I tell people often that if I were not such a lover and reader of history, I might not have a lot of concerns that I do have. But because I sincerely believe, and I used to tell my students when I taught history, that anything that has happened before can happen again. And I am very concerned when I think about two major, let's just say assassinations, of heads of state in recent years, that I am aware of, came from inside. When you have someone's personal guard being the assassin, which we have seen in recent years, you are always concerned about these kinds of things, especially when you experience what we did on the 6th of January.

It tells me, when I see the tapes, I hear some of the conversations taking place, and I talk to some of my colleagues, that some things were going on the day before, on the 5th of January, that were untoward. And I said often that something untoward was taking place. You could see it. You could feel it. And nothing would surprise me about what's going on now, and I'm glad to see the National Guard taking the steps that they are taking, and I would hope that this happens in other law enforcement units, as well.

MR. CAPEHART: Whip Clyburn, let's keep talking about what you were just mentioning before, about people being at the Capitol on January 5th. And you have said, in many interviews, including two with me, where you talked about the fact that you found it curious that a lot of the insurrectionists were able to find your hidden-away, hard-to-get-to office on the third floor. And so, I'm going to ask you, in yet another interview, how concerned are you that what happened on January 6th was an "inside job," that there were other members of Congress who were in on the planning of what happened on January 6th?

REP. CLYBURN: I'm very concerned about that, and I'm convinced that there was some complicity involved here. All you have to do is listen to what some of the members are saying. I mean, why is it--what is it about coming to the floor of the House of Representatives and insisting that you bring a firearm to the floor? What is that about? This is just the kind of craziness that is going on here. When you listen to some of these speeches, you know, come on. That speech Giuliani gave, the speech that Mo Brooks, a member of this body, gave, and some of us heard a couple of QAnon, if not members, sympathizers, the things that they are saying. This is just insane.

You know, I don't know what all this anger is about. These people have been treated by this country in a way my parents and grandparents dreamed about being treated. And all of a sudden, they find so much wrong with it. And it's kind of strange to me that all of the people that are being singled out as heroes here by and large are African Americans. And since I've been in the Congress for 28 years, we have gotten so many complaints about mistreatment from African Americans, the same ones who are working hard now and getting hero status for helping to preserve this body that is the greatest deliberative body in the world. We are working to preserve this.

So, what is the source, what is the cause of all this anger? Now, I get real concerned when I hear that someone may have stolen a laptop out of the speaker's office and now talking about selling it to the Russians. This is the kind of stuff that I've been talking about now for about four years. Back in January of 2018, I compared the current administration here to a dictatorship. And I was asked at the time, was I comparing Trump to Hitler? And I said, "No. I compare him to Mussolini."

And it's kind of interesting, when he came out of the hospital after a bout with COVID-19, I heard two commentators the next morning talk about his standing on the Truman balcony, calling it a "Mussolini stance." Well, that was not new to me. I have studied enough history. I've read enough history to compare him to Mussolini way back in 2018.

MR. CAPEHART: So, Whip Clyburn, then, what should happen to your congressional colleagues--Congressman Mo Brooks, I think Congressman Gosar, and others who may have been, if not part of the planning of the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the insurrection but who might be found to have been, as you say, complicit in what happened, by bringing people in for those tours of the Capitol on January 5th? What should happen to them?

REP. CLYBURN: I think that we should have a thorough investigation, I have said before, a 9/11 kind of commission, to do a thorough investigation of what took place here; look at who may or may not be complicit, look at what conspiracies are out there, and there are some, in my not-so-humble opinion; and recommendations should be made for prosecution all the way up to expulsion or maybe expulsion all the way up to prosecution. I really believe that some criminal behavior took place. They need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This should not be about just this one incident but it should be such that nobody will feel safe to do it again.

MR. CAPEHART: So, you would be fine if, say, after an investigation, insurrection charges or federal charges were brought against members of Congress if indeed evidence is found that they coordinated with folks who were part of the insurrection.

REP. CLYBURN: Absolutely. People have been expelled from Congress for less. You know, one of the things--look, I'm from South Carolina, as you know. Preston Brooks was from South Carolina, and for the people who may not remember who he was, Preston Brooks was a guy that caned Senator Sumner to near death on the floor of the Senate. And when he fell to the floor, he just wasn't satisfied with that, he continued. That was a criminal act.

Now, what was so funny is back then Preston Brooks went back home to Abbeville, South Carolina, and was considered to be a hero. Sumner was considered to be a hero for having been a victim. But how do you have--that kind of stuff, is in our history, and that's the kind of stuff I thought we had gotten beyond, but it seems that we have not.

I don't remember exactly what happened to Preston Brooks, but I know this: Whoever is a part of this must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and when I say "fullest," I mean fullest.

MR. CAPEHART: One more question on this. There is an investigation that is now underway, I should say. Last week, Speaker Pelosi tapped Lieutenant Colonel Russel Honoré to do a top-to-bottom review of security at the Capitol. Given everything that you have just said, what specific questions do you want Colonel Honoré to answer?

REP. CLYBURN: Well, Jon, Honoré is a very thorough, no-nonsense kind of guy. I worked very closely with him back during Katrina and Rita. He was a prolific leader throughout that process. He and Dr. Francis, at Xavier University, I found the two of them to be top-notch people. And when Nancy Pelosi informed me that she was going to ask him to conduct an investigation, I said to her, "You could not have made a better choice."

So, I feel very strongly that we are going to get--now I don't know what all is going to be in his portfolio. I don't know if he will get to what I'm talking about with the 9/11 commission. I don't think he will. He would be looking at the security side of this. I want to look at the other side of this that led to the lack of security.

MR. CAPEHART: So, let's do some speed-round questions, because time flies when you're having fun and we're running out of time. But let's talk about impeachment. Last week President Trump was impeached for the second time in his presidency; and yet, the article of impeachment has not been delivered to the Senate. When will it be delivered?

REP. CLYBURN: I don't know. That's the speaker's call and I would hope, and I am sure she is--she would be coordinating that with the Senators McConnell and Schumer and with the Biden administration. As you know, hearings are taking place now for confirmations. Votes, I think, will be taking place on Thursday. I know that this new president will be sworn in without his Cabinet in place, but I don't think that will last long. And when that happens, when they decide how to proceed with both things taking place, that is a possible impeachment trial but at the same time you're doing confirmations, we can do two things at the same time here.

The last time we had an impeachment trial, the trial was conducted in the afternoons. Well, there's nothing wrong with us having these other hearings for confirmations in the mornings and having other business done in the evenings. So, we have had all-night sessions up here before, so maybe we need to have some all-night sessions to get the people's work done.

MR. CAPEHART: And what do you say to folks who wonder, what purpose does it serve to hold a trial against a man who is no longer president when the trial begins? What purpose does that serve?

REP. CLYBURN: It serves a great purpose. It's almost like saying if you promise not to do it again you ought not be punished this time. If you recall, Adam Schiff, in his closing argument, he said to the senators, "If you do not do this now, do not convict this man, he will do it again." How many people did we hear a day or two later saying "he learned his lesson" or "he has touched a hot stove and he won't do it again"? Well, not only did he do it again but he doubled down the next time. That speech he gave on the day, the morning of this mob violence, did nothing but incite people. Mitch McConnell was on the floor today saying that this mob was fed lies, and it was done by the president of the United States and other people in high places.

So, we may be starting an impeachment with this president but this may not end the kind of impeachment that we need to have.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, then, Whip Clyburn, what would it say about the effort if President Trump is put on trial in the Senate but is not convicted?

REP. CLYBURN: It will simply say that there was evidence there for an indictment and not enough evidence to convict, though I believe there is enough. You and I both know that this is also a political process. An impeachment process is a bit political. The trial, we've never had anyone convicted before. Andrew Johnson, who succeeded Abraham Lincoln, I think he not only committed impeachable offenses, I think he should have been convicted, but he missed being convicted by one vote, if my memory serves well.

So, just because you survive the conviction, which requires two-thirds, by the way, doesn't mean that you have been absolved of wrongdoing.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk about the incoming Biden Cabinet. During his selection you were out there, way out in front saying, you know, we need Black people in the cabinet, we need Black women, we need Black men, the cabinet needs to look like America. Well, the cabinet has been filled out. What do you think about the way the Biden-Harris administration is looking, cabinet-wise?

REP. CLYBURN: It looks good. It looks real good. I think it does reflect what America looks like. Remember, I spoke up after the first rollout. You know, I'm kind of old school. I remember my dad used to tell me all the time, "Son, you be careful with what you do. You never get a second chance to make a first impression." And that, to me, the first rollout, would give an impression, because when that rollout came, immediately my phone started ringing. People were raising Cain. It just didn't look like the Cabinet was going to look.

And so, that's all I spoke out about, first impressions. And we've had other nominees, and these nominations, there will be a hearing on one this afternoon, General Austin, who is just a great pick; and Marcia Fudge, an outstanding pick. And so, I think that these are two African Americans that will be in the cabinet, and there are others. Now EPA is not really cabinet, but an African American from North Carolina. I think he's made some real good picks. I just wanted the first rollout to set a tone that people would not be beating up on me.

And I remember when I first endorsed Joe Biden, I got a lot of flak from a lot of people. I felt strongly that I was doing the right thing. Your great friend, my late wife, who loved you like a son, she told me, in no uncertain terms, that our best chance of defeating Donald Trump would be Joe Biden. So, I felt strongly--Emily had passed away at the time--that I had done the right thing, but I lot of people felt differently. And so, when that first rollout came, I started saying to myself, oh, my goodness. What have we wrought? Well, it's turned out pretty darn good.

MR. CAPEHART: And final question for you, because I know you have to go. Tomorrow, the first Black woman, the first woman of color, first woman, is going to be inaugurated vice president of the United States. Talk about the significance, from your vantage point, as someone who got arrested during the civil rights movement, the significance of that historic moment, at this time in our country's history.

REP. CLYBURN: Oh, it means so much, so much, as a father of three Black women, the grandfather of two women, females. One is not quite a woman yet. I want that little granddaughter of mine, Layla, when she sees this inauguration, just to feel, "That's something I could be." It is important. Symbols are important. Now there is no substitute for substance, but symbols are still important, and symbolically, this inauguration on tomorrow will mean so much to little Black girls who are growing up.

Someone did a great work the other day showing Kamala and Ruby Bridges, and Ruby Bridges was a little girl trying to integrate down in New Orleans. That, to me, said so much. I hope there are going to be some renditions of that that I can get a copy of, because I would love to give a copy of that to Layla so she can see Ruby Bridges as a seven-year-old could be a Kamala Harris.

MR. CAPEHART: And did you think, when you were sitting in that jail cell, when you met Ms. Emily, and you were marching, you were doing all these things, did you ever think that not only you would be there to see the first Black president elected but would also be there to see the first Black woman achieve such heights?

REP. CLYBURN: No, I didn't. I've got to be honest with you. I absolutely thought that is what we were doing it for. In fact, my first conversation with Emily was that night, as we walked back to the campus from that jailhouse, and we talked about the future. And we talked about why we needed to do some other things on the campus at South Carolina State because of young people coming after us. I didn't know at the time that I was talking about my own children and grandchildren. But no, I didn't think I would live to see it. I thought it would happen, but I never thought it would happen in my lifetime.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, Whip Clyburn, I will speak for myself, and I'm sure there are a lot of people who are watching right now, who are thrilled that you were alive and are alive to see both monumental things happen for this country. Whip Clyburn, we are out of time. Thanks so much for coming back to Washington Post Live.

REP. CLYBURN: Thank you very much for having me.

Then, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Washington Post Live's coverage of the coronavirus continues with a conversation with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.