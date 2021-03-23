Welcome to Washington Post Live, David. It is good to have you.

MR. RICKS: Great to be with you. Thank you.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let's start with these two new therapies. We've had so much news around the world in the last week about the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer, emergency approval by the FDA, and then the first shots, administering it here in the United States. Governor Andrew Cuomo said yesterday that this is "the weapon that will win the war." But there are other lesser-known weapons in this war, and among them are the therapeutic drugs that Eli Lilly has been developing, that I think people know less about.

So, let's begin with those. Two of your therapies have received FDA Emergency Use Authorization, an anti-inflammatory arthritis drug, baricitinib, and a synthetic coronavirus antibody drug, bamlanivimab. Forgive me for botching the pronunciations.

MR. RICKS: That's a hard one.

MR. IGNATIUS: But explain, if you would, for your non-scientist host and for our audience what these drugs are and what they do for COVID patients.

MR. RICKS: Absolutely. Well, I do think this is a moment for some optimism, that we are at the beginning of the end for this pandemic, not just for the vaccine reasons you mentioned but because medicines are emerging and becoming more widely available.

So, at the beginning, if we go back to February, the industry and our company, Lilly, worked on three basic pathways to make a difference. One is to repurpose medicines we already have against COVID-19, see if they're effective. Baricitinib, or its trade name is Olumiant, that is sold as a rheumatoid arthritis drug in the U.S., is such an example, where combined with another medicine from Gilead, called remdesivir, it appears to allow people to leave the hospital early, and particularly those who are on oxygen and more advanced. That is so important because today there are 100,000 people in the hospital with COVID-19, beds are filling up, and in some localities, full, and discharging from the hospital is obviously a very positive indicator for survival.

So that is an important advance. We developed that with the NIH and the other company, Gilead, and that is available now, widely available. There are no constraints. Doctors are using it around the country.

The second strategy was to develop new medicines to attack COVID-19, and here is where the synthetic antibody, which has a complicated name that a lot of people have fun with, called bamlanivimab--you can just call it the Lilly antibody if you are sick and interested in finding out more about it--this strategy basically takes a turbocharged version of what your body does by itself when you first become infected. When you first become infected, your body notices the virus is different and it mounts an antibody response against it.

We have isolated antibodies from survivors of COVID-19 and taken the very best one, the most potent and effective, and we turned it into a medicine by engineering it, and then we make it in factories, at huge scale. This is a relative of the idea of plasma, if viewers are familiar with that strategy, where you take the whole-blood plasma from survivors, only it is much more potent, and we can make more of it because we don't rely on donors. We just make it in tanks.

And so that received approval here this fall, and to date we have shipped over a quarter million doses around the country, and many of those have been dispensed, and it's proven to reduce the risk of going to the hospital if you're early in the disease, by 70 to 80 percent. So, we are directing that at those over 65 and with preexisting conditions.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, there are two interesting testimonials that I read about--and I'm not going to attempt the name again, but the Lilly antibody. One I think was from Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, who said he received it in October and that he thought it aided significantly in his recovery. And then I saw a comment from a nurse practitioner in Florida, who was quoted this week as saying that this Lilly antibody "provides almost a temporary immunity that prevents the progression of symptoms." Help us to understand what those comments are telling us about the efficacy of this therapy.

MR. RICKS: Well, I think they are very similar to what we have proven in controlled clinical trials, which is there is a profound impact, and it's quick. Within a few days' time, patients who begin to develop a lot of symptoms feel better, not universally but most patients feel better rather quickly. I think Governor Christie's experience exhibited that. He acquired the drug, I should say before it had emergency use approval, through a special pathway the FDA has for single person clinical trials. His doctor pursued that for him, and obviously it was a successful case.

Today, though, you don't need to do that, and I think this is an important message to get out. There has been a lot of reporting that these antibodies are scarce. And while it's true--we don't have enough to treat all Americans who get COVID--we do have enough to treat the highest-risk Americans, and we have distributed them in all 50 states and the territories in the United States. And what people need to do is ask their doctor if they are a candidate. Usually that means you have those risk factors.

What the nurse was saying is, in fact, true biologically. What we are doing, it's called "passive immunization." We are giving you an artificial immune response as if you had the virus prior, and what that does is it allows your body to rapidly attack the virus and dispose of it. And then this medicine stays in your system for four to six weeks, so during that period of time it should not be possible to become reinfected, and that is an important protection.

Ultimately, we need the vaccine. That is the idea, is we get universally vaccinated. But as you know, David, we won't have enough vaccines for every American probably until sometime mid-summer. And so, until we get to that point, medicines like these can make a big difference in improving the lives of many of our citizens.

MR. IGNATIUS: And just so our viewers are clear, these therapies are for use if you get sick. In other words, they are not vaccines, they are not preventive, but once you have an onset of symptoms. Is that right?

MR. RICKS: That's right, although with this Lilly antibody there are analogous situations where we've given similar medicine, for a different virus, before you have the virus, and it actually can prevent infection. So that was the case with Ebola, for instance. There is another virus, a respiratory virus called RSV where that's the case. And in animal experiments, in monkeys, we can simulate that same effect. You give the medicine prophylactically and it prevents the infection.

We have a very large clinical study going on with nursing home residents. Here the idea is you give it to the residents before there is infection, or if they are in a facility where there has been one infection and they are not yet positive, to see if we can stop the spread. But that experiment is still ongoing and it hasn't been proven yet.

MR. IGNATIUS: In the case of vaccines, we've had this extraordinary logistical effort to facilitate distribution and storage facilities, known as Operation Warp Speed. Are your therapeutics part of that Operation Warp Speed process, and if not, just give us a sense of how the distribution logistical part of this is working.

MR. RICKS: Yeah. So, one of our medicines is part of the Operation Warp Speed and one of them isn't. The Lilly antibody, which was developed specifically for COVID is, and Operation Warp Speed is one of the most effective things the government has done, to my eye, in this pandemic, which is essentially a big red tape-cutting exercise so that we can move at the speed of the science and take risks on development we wouldn't normally take, because we have more information we're sharing with the government agencies of interest, whether that be the FDA or the CDC or NIH.

So that's what Warp Speed has done. It allowed us to go from the idea of an antibody in late February to introducing a new product for a disease we didn't know about 12 months ago, inside of nine months, which is a record for our company and its history, and maybe for the industry, to be frank. The same thing happened with the vaccine. The incredible speed enabled by that red tape-cutting.

We have sold all of our U.S. doses to Operation Warp Speed. The military is managing the logistics and procurement side of that, and then they direct us where to ship the product to hospitals and infusion centers around the country, in the case of the antibody.

In the case of Olumiant, or baricitinib, this is already a marketed drug, so the role of Operation Warp Speed is more limited. We don't have supply constraints. We're coordinating with them to make sure that key hospitals in outbreak centers have access to it, but actually hospitals can just buy the drug as they would from their wholesaler, like any other medicine.

MR. IGNATIUS: And are there priorities for the distribution of this Lilly antibody as with the COVID vaccine? In other words, who gets it first? What's the order in which you can stand to get it?

MR. RICKS: The government is playing two roles here. One is to dictate which states receive how much. And so, as I said, we've made a quarter million doses and shipped those so far. We will make another almost three-quarters of a million in the balance of this month, and those will go out to the states as well, as directed by the government. They are using a calculation based on disease burden in populations to do that, and I think it is a reasonable task for them to do. As a manufacturer, I think we would find ourselves in a difficult position trying to make those kinds of choices. They have good public health data and they are directing the allocation.

The other thing they do, and the FDA worked with us on, is we know we don't have enough for every American, as we said, but we do have enough for those high-risk patients, who are at the highest risk of developing more disease and going to the hospital. The goal here is to treat right after you have a positive diagnosis to prevent that. So, we defined with them who that is, which is people over 65, and those over 50 with preexisting health conditions, and some with compromised immune systems down to the age of 18.

And so that's we call in the label. That's the directions for doctors is to use it in those patients, and that helps restrict the supply too, to those who can benefit the most, given we don't have enough for universal coverage.

MR. IGNATIUS: So just to underline, for our viewers, to make sure that we are all understanding this, if you're over 65 and you've got symptoms you ought to go to your doctor and say, "This Lilly antibody may be able to help me," and if you're over 50 and you have comorbidities, you are especially at risk, same thing. Is that basically the takeaway here?

MR. RICKS: Exactly right. And as I said before, there's been some reporting that people can't get them. This should not be because of supply. It's a last-mile problem, where maybe their doctor is not aware, or their hospital hasn't set up a special place to receive the drug, which is an infusion. It's kind of like giving blood but in reverse. You need to go sit in a chair and they put a line in your arm and you the medicine drips into you, and that's how you receive it. It's a routine practice in medicine, but when patients have COVID, the hospitals have had to set up special facilities.

That is being done, day by day, everywhere. Some states have used up all their inventory because they have done a great job getting it out to the patients in need. Some states have not. So, I just want to encourage patients who are in those categories we just discussed, David, to really ask their doctor and be persistent to see if they are a candidate for this therapy. It could really make a significant difference in their outcome.

MR. IGNATIUS: You told us that Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government has bought on the order of 1 million doses of this.

MR. RICKS: Correct.

MR. IGNATIUS: What about distribution globally? How is that proceeding? On what basis? With the COVID vaccine produced by Pfizer, there was some chagrin thinking that the U.S. government didn't buy enough maybe. What about in this case, if there's a desire for more in the United States, are you able to supply it?

MR. RICKS: Well, supply is increasing. We've partnered with another drug company, Amgen, and then a contract organization that makes this kind of complicated drug in Korea as well. So, we are ramping up supply. We repurposed two of our own factories, and we'll really start to hit stride in Q1.

So far, in 2020, we've sold about 95 percent of what we're going to be able to ship to the U.S. government, the other 5 percent to Canada, who approved this as well and is distributing it. So far there are countries in central Europe and the Middle East who also have just approved it and will get supplied beginning at the end of the month, early next year.

We tried to be very thoughtful about this. It can be controversial, as a global company, and as you appreciate, David, we operate in all these places and we are a citizen there as well. We went to the U.S. first, but as countries approve the Lilly antibody, they can then procure it from us directly. And we've committed to allocate that, should we have constraints, by disease burden, between countries. So, the countries with the most outbreak will get more, and those countries with less will get less. That is a difficult decision to make but one we think is ethical, independent of ability to pay or other factors.

And then we also have decided to price the medicine in a very different way than normal, which is to ask the wealthiest countries, as defined by gross national income per capita, to pay the same amount, which is the U.S. price, essentially, a little more than $1,000 a dose. And those middle-income countries, countries like Brazil and South Africa, to pay quite a bit less than that, less than half of that. And then low-income countries, we've partnered with the Gates Foundation to make this available at no cost or marginal cost, so that they are really paying well below the total cost of the therapy, and that is just beginning now in a few countries as well.

So, kind of a unique setup, given the pandemic, that we thought was the most ethical and appropriate approach.

MR. IGNATIUS: That is fascinating, and I need to just ask you, is that a model, do you think, for future distribution of crucial drugs, therapeutic medicines, that sliding scale, pay according to your ability?

MR. RICKS: I do, and as an industry leader we have advocated for this system, not just for pandemics but for regular medicines as well. You know, the cost to produce a medicine is not zero, but most of the cost is the R&D cost, to prove it's worth something, the cost of your scientific laboratories to develop it. And we think that more of the burden of that cost should be shared amongst wealthy countries and less of the burden of that amongst poorer countries, for any medicine. And that way we can have more equitable health improvement everywhere, and that ability to pay, at the country level anyway, is not a barrier to access for new, breakthrough medicines.

We are trying it here in this pandemic, because it is new, things are moving fast, governments seem to be pretty cooperative with the idea, but we hope that elements of this catch on.

MR. IGNATIUS: Before we leave these Lilly therapeutics, I want to ask you about a third therapeutic that's said to be on trial now, I believe in Florida. Could you tell us about that third drug, how the trial seems to be going, and then more broadly, I'm just curious about the role of these, I believe I am saying this right, monoclonal antibodies, in treatment of disease more broadly. Are we entering a new era in terms of the efficacy, of the ability to target and have efficacious treatment?

MR. RICKS: Right. So, David, the name of the third drug, did you have the name of that?

MR. IGNATIUS: It is a Lilly drug and I just had it in my notes, and forgive me, I don't have the name.

MR. RICKS: Yeah. So, there's a companion antibody we've developed that is also being trialed now, as you're saying, and it's under review at the FDA as a potential combination. So, it would go with the bamlanivimab, the one that's available now, and it would boost its effect to some degree, and together provide almost complete harnessing of the virus, and could boost the ability to stay out of the hospital and get better even faster. This kind of second-generation approach, we are completing the studies and reviewing that material with the FDA as we speak. Probably in 2021 that will become available, and may become the standard that gets used.

Your broader question is a very important one. Monoclonal antibodies were developed in the U.S., in the laboratories of drug companies like Lilly, in the '90s, and have evolved to become one of the main ways we target serious disease. Started with diseases like cancer and arthritis, chronic conditions, but now are being used pretty broadly, including two years ago we launched one for migraine headaches, a new monoclonal antibody that is very effective in that condition. That's a very common condition. But the costs to make them are coming down and our ability to target them is getting better and better. It is a very promising new type of medicine.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, it's probably a hidden benefit of this terrible pandemic that it's encouraged us all to learn more about what's happening out in the pharma space. We will come back to that issue in a moment. But I want to ask you to speak for a moment about the vaccine side of the COVID-19 story. We now have begun the mass vaccination, but begun it initially, slowly, with high-risk health care workers, then moving on to different categories. What's your reaction to the way in which the distribution of the vaccine is being planned? Is that the right way to be doing this?

MR. RICKS: I think that tiering by patient type is very important. We need to avoid a first-come, first-served system--that would be chaotic--or even worse, to the highest bidder system, where people could cut the line based on means.

My wife is a pediatrician so I have some empathy for this position, but the most at-risk people for COVID-19, and we saw this in the spring in the horrible outbreak in New York City, are people who are constantly exposed to a high viral load in the air around them. And even with the most careful mask wearing that you could do, sometimes the virus can still--that's just reducing the odds, and that kind of exposure is very dangerous over time.

So, nurses, even those who are cleaning hospitals, working to admit patients, et cetera, transfer patients, all of them I think should be the first priority.

Then the protocol from the CDC is to go to seniors, who are particularly in nursing homes in congregate settings. That has proven to be the most lethal setting. If you are a health care worker you are most probable to get sick. If you are a senior in a nursing home you are the most likely to die of COVID-19, and we need to stop that. And the way to do that is using vaccination as well. So those priorities seem clear.

From there, the argument probably gets more complicated. There is a discussion about essential workers, so, you know, food service workers and people who work in a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, that they should be next. But there's a lot of people in that category, and we can't get to them all at once.

States are then determining who, in that bucket, goes in what order, and I suspect that we will have some differences between states, and that will cause some consternation.

The good news is the volumes are growing pretty rapidly, and speaking to my colleague at Pfizer, I think that February will be constrained, but by March and April pretty much all essential workers and many others who want to be vaccinated will be able to get vaccinated, and that the spring will really be the time where we will have to lean harder into persuading reluctant, hesitant people to get vaccinated. We will have enough supply but not enough citizens who are lining up. And, of course, the value of a vaccine isn't the vaccine. It's the vaccination. You need to put it into people for it to stop the spread of the virus.

So, I hope that helped to give you a lay of the land.

MR. IGNATIUS: It helps a lot and it's encouraging. I should have asked you, you are operating around the world. How do you think the U.S. is doing in terms of this distribution challenge relative to other countries where you're located?

MR. RICKS: Well, it's just started in one or two other countries, in UK a week or so ahead of us, and Canada is beginning as well. So far, I think it's fine. Now, the real test won't be for health care workers. Health care facilities are quite used to administering vaccines to their own populations. In the hospital where my wife works, for instance, you have to get a TB test annually, a flu vaccine, you have to have up-to-date vaccinations scheduled for all serious infectious diseases, which is accepted because people don't want to get sick from their physician or their nurse. And that regimen is given frequently by the hospital to their employees. That's the phase we're in now so I don't expect many problems and I don't think we've seen them.

As this grows to nursing homes, that becomes a little more complicated, but their residents are stationary. They are in their home and being cared for by health care professionals. And then as we get out to essential workers, I think it will get logistically harder. We will need drive-through facilities, or for large employers like us to set up on-site perhaps tents where people can go and get the shot.

And then record-keeping will become even more important, so people get the shot at the right frequency. As you know, you need to get two different shots of this initial two vaccines, Moderna's or Pfizer's. J&J's holds the promise of one shot. That is quite a bit simpler than two. You need to have them spaced apart by three or four weeks, depending on which one you get. And then we don't want to double-vaccinate people when we have a constrained volume. So, record-keeping will be important.

Those are all challenges ahead of us, and, you know, this administration has taken an approach to delegate many of the decision-making to states, much like with our medicine we just spoke about, the Lilly antibody. You see a lot of differences by states in how they're executing, and I suspect that will be true with the vaccine as well.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask about one small but worrisome bit of news, and that was the discovery in England, I believe, in southwest England, of a new variant of COVID. Are you concerned about mutations, new variants, and are you confident that your therapies and the vaccines will be able to cope with those strands as this disease evolves?

MR. RICKS: It's an important thing to watch. I've read a little bit about this new strain. There was a lot of reporting two weeks before about this mink farm in Denmark, which had another strain. It's important that people know there are hundreds of variant strains already out in the wild. Most of them aren't fit, meaning they lose the race with other forms of the virus to spread. They don't spread as well, and so they die off.

What we are watching for is more fit strains that out-compete the core one we're seeing now, and if they have some difference in the symptoms and the downstream infection. So far, we haven't seen that. We have seen a couple variants of this virus since its natural history began in Wuhan, and some of those variants have improved the ability to spread of the virus--from the virus's standpoint that's improved; from ours it's worse. But they haven't been more infectious once you get it, so that's important.

Most scientists would say it's a relatively stable virus in terms of these mutations. You know, we've taken caution against this with this second-generation approach to the Lilly antibody I described. The single antibody is good. The double antibody we're studying now, and could be available in the winter, will block all variants, to the spike protein, which is the main way the virus attaches to cells and spreads. And so, we feel much more secure. That's one of the reasons we developed that combination.

With vaccine, there is the thought that they will be protected again most common variants that we know about, but we will have to monitor that.

MR. IGNATIUS: Last bit of news that just broke today, that I know our viewers would love to hear your comments about. That was the FDA approval of an at-home antigen test--inexpensive, easy, something you can do at home, get the results right away. How big a difference do you think that kind of testing could make in dealing with this pandemic or future ones?

MR. RICKS: I think that's a significant move, actually, and I understand they approved it as over-the-counter, so people won't need to use a time of a doctor or nurse to access it, and people can just test. It is not as accurate as the gold standard, the so-called PCR test, the one you get the deep nasal probe to get the material, but it could be useful. Because this disease is spreading before people get very sick, and that's its most infectious period, either asymptomatic or just as they have mild symptoms.

Being aware of that, so that people can self-isolate, it will be a key control strategy, and it has been one of the most vexing things about COVID-19 is that, well, of course, initially we didn't have enough testing. In fact, our company got into the testing game to help support our state in the early days, just because we had laboratories that could do it. We were really in tough shape on volume early. Now there's enough volume of testing, but at times it's not as responsive as it needs to be to prevent viral spread. If it takes five days to get your test back, think of all of the people, David, you would have had contact with in those five days, and they can then become infected.

So, by having an at-home test that's reasonably accurate and easily accessible, I think that can really help people do the right thing, which is stay home if you have symptoms, and if you have a self-administered test and it's positive, definitely stay home for 10 days until you're clear of the virus.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, we've run out of time. I want to thank David Ricks, the CEO of Eli Lilly, for explaining complicated issues, therapeutic issues that his company faces, and taking us all inside the world of Big Pharma, which we don't know much about. David, thank you so much for being with us today.

MR. RICKS: It's been a pleasure, and the thanks really needs to go to our 8,000 scientists here in the U.S. who developed these medicines for the people who need them, and thankfully we did that in a rapid way so we're making a difference today.

