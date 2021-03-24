Register for the program here.
Draymond Green
Draymond Green an American professional basketball player for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Green, who plays primarily at the power forward position, is a three-time NBA champion and a three-time NBA All-Star. In 2017, he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Green grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, and he played college basketball for Michigan State, where he helped the Spartans earn two Final Four appearances and a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2012. Throughout his four-year college career, Green earned conference and national honors, including Big Ten Conference Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore and consensus All-American and NABC National Player of the Year honors as a senior. He was drafted 35th overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors and later played a key role on the Warriors’ 2015, 2017, and 2018 championship teams. Green, who often plays significant minutes for the Warriors as an undersized center, has been cited as one of the leaders in an emerging trend in the NBA of versatile frontcourt players capable of playing and defending multiple positions, making plays for teammates and spacing the floor. Off the court, Green has dedicated himself to philanthropic efforts, making multi-million-dollar investments in young athletes in his hometown and in California. He’s gone beyond athletics in recent years, pushing lawmakers and community leaders to address systemic issues of race and inequality. He teamed up with Lebron James on the “More Than a Vote” initiative; he’s publicly advocated for better healthcare policies for African Americans; and continues to mentor others on the value of managing money and practicing fiscal responsibility.
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)
Chris Murphy is a United States Senator from Connecticut. He serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and the Appropriations Committee. Prior to the Senate, Murphy served for three terms in the U.S. House representing the state's fifth congressional district. In Congress, Murphy is acknowledged as a leading voice for stronger anti-gun violence measures, a smarter foreign policy, and reform of our nation's mental health system as well as the critical need to compensate college athletes.
Before being elected to Congress, Murphy served for eight years in the Connecticut state legislature. Murphy graduated with honors from Williams College in Massachusetts, and received his law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law. He is married to Catherine Holahan, an attorney, and they have two sons, Owen and Rider.