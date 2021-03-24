Draymond Green

Draymond Green an American professional basketball player for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Green, who plays primarily at the power forward position, is a three-time NBA champion and a three-time NBA All-Star. In 2017, he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Green grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, and he played college basketball for Michigan State, where he helped the Spartans earn two Final Four appearances and a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2012. Throughout his four-year college career, Green earned conference and national honors, including Big Ten Conference Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore and consensus All-American and NABC National Player of the Year honors as a senior. He was drafted 35th overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors and later played a key role on the Warriors’ 2015, 2017, and 2018 championship teams. Green, who often plays significant minutes for the Warriors as an undersized center, has been cited as one of the leaders in an emerging trend in the NBA of versatile frontcourt players capable of playing and defending multiple positions, making plays for teammates and spacing the floor. Off the court, Green has dedicated himself to philanthropic efforts, making multi-million-dollar investments in young athletes in his hometown and in California. He’s gone beyond athletics in recent years, pushing lawmakers and community leaders to address systemic issues of race and inequality. He teamed up with Lebron James on the “More Than a Vote” initiative; he’s publicly advocated for better healthcare policies for African Americans; and continues to mentor others on the value of managing money and practicing fiscal responsibility.