GOV. EDWARDS: Thank you. It’s good to be with you, Karen.

MS. TUMULTY: But you right now are facing two gigantic challenges, and so I’d like to start by asking you how things are going down there with the weather and the power situation and the water situation.

GOV. EDWARDS: Well, it is very challenging, especially across North Louisiana from Shreveport in the northwest over to Monroe, but really central Louisiana. Even Lake Charles has had significant disruptions to its water system because of freezing pipes, and we are having to deliver bulk and bottled water to a big part of the state today. And the infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana in particular was damaged by two hurricanes this past fall, and so we are still dealing with that and recovering from that when the cold weather came. And this causes some challenges. But I will tell you, the people of Louisiana are very resilient. They are being good neighbors to one another, checking on individuals, making sure that they’re warm enough and that they’re fed, and so forth, and doing it in a COVID environment, which makes it much more difficult. We’ve got one more night here of below average--in fact, record lows tonight expected across much of the state, and then we will have a warming trend. And I expect that over the next several days we will make repairs to the water systems and get things functioning as close to normal as possible.

But this is a very, very challenging situation in Louisiana. This morning, we’ve got about 80,000 customers without electricity. And when I say customers, those are accounts, so that’s households, that’s businesses. So, things remain very serious here. But we’re thankful that the warmer weather’s around the corner, and we’re encouraging people to be safe and be patient, because many of the roads and highways, especially across north Louisiana, they have not been able to clear off the snow and the ice and so forth. So, the driving conditions remain very dangerous.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, you had requested a federal disaster declaration, which the president, President Biden, has granted. Of course, governors are really on the frontlines when a disaster strikes. But how well has the federal government responded, and especially, you know, the brand-new Biden administration, and how responsive have they been? Are you getting what you need out of Washington?

GOV. EDWARDS: Yes, they have been responsive. And because of the COVID crisis, because of the hurricanes, we’ve actually had people from FEMA embedded in my governor’s office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for many months now. And so, it has been seamless. The president made time on Tuesday afternoon to speak with governors from this region, and I was able to talk to him, let him know that a request was coming for a federal disaster declaration that would enable us to take advantage of Category B measures, the emergency protective measures, including sheltering. And sheltering is very difficult in COVID because you need to do as much non-congregant sheltering as possible to protect people from passing the virus back and forth, but also for direct federal assistance from federal agencies. And that was granted less than 24 hours after it was requested. And so, we really appreciate that. It’s going to make a big difference going forward. But in the short term, we need the warmer weather, and we’re working very hard to get water in particular to hospitals, nursing homes, dialysis centers so that they can continue taking care of their patients. And that’s bulk water but also bottled water to these affected regions.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, you certainly have our best wishes, as do the citizens of Louisiana. This week would have been Mardi Gras. Things in New Orleans look very different than they did a year ago when Mardi Gras became a super spreader event and was really blamed as the reason that Louisiana became an early hot spot. You are now in--I think it’s modified Phase 2, which was supposed to be lifted, but you’ve decided to extend it. Can you describe what modified Phase 2 is and why you decided to sort of get--keep people hunkered down a little bit longer?

GOV. EDWARDS: Well, so we’ve been in one stage or another of restrictions and mitigation measures because of the COVID pandemic going back to March of last year. And the restrictions that are in place reflect how serious the situation is at that particular time. And if you look at things like the positivity rate, the percentage of tests yielding a positive result for COVID but also case growth, hospitalizations and deaths, those are the metrics that we use to make our decisions. We were in the most precarious situation throughout the pandemic on about January the 8th or 9th of this year, and quite frankly we had well over 2,000 people in the hospital in Louisiana because of COVID. Positivity was around 15 percent. Our trajectory was just awful. And by the way, that’s almost exactly two weeks after Christmas, right? So, it was the Christmas travel, the gatherings, the functions that people engaged in without distancing and masking the way that they should have.

And so, we had to put restrictions in place, and we maintained our posture, which basically limits churches to no more than 75 percent occupancy, places of worship 75 percent, with a minimum of six feet between people of different households. We’ve got restaurants down at no more than 50 percent occupancy, making sure that we’re distancing. And bars are not open at all for indoor on-premises consumption if the parish in which they’re situated has got a positivity rate that exceeds 5 percent. So, we just maintained that, especially through the Mardi Gras period, because as you mentioned, those million and a half visitors we had last year for Mardi Gras brought in, and then many of them brought home as well, COVID before we ever knew that there was a problem and seeded it very deeply so that we actually had the steepest growth rate in cases anywhere in the world, according to Johns Hopkins’ data at the time.

And we certainly didn’t want a repeat of that this year. The number of visitors was just a tiny fraction of what it was before. The bars were closed. There were no balls. There were no parades. Although the people of Louisiana, particularly in New Orleans, did find a way to decorate their homes, and they called them house floats and people could drive by and see decorated houses as opposed to people standing in a parade route watching floats come by, but a very difficult situation.

But the restrictions we’ve had in place have always reflected guidance we’ve gotten from CDC and have been based on the data that we’re seeing in Louisiana at any particular time. And I’m very happy to tell you that over the last few weeks we have made a lot of progress. Our positivity rate today is about 5 percent. We have 800 people in the hospital, not 2,100 people in the hospital. Deaths are finally starting to come down, although they remain very high. So, we’re making progress in Louisiana, and I want to thank the people of our state because it’s because of them that we’re able to have that progress.

MS. TUMULTY: So, Governor Edwards, so even as the numbers are going all in the right direction, how worried are you about these new variants of COVID that we are hearing so much about from the UK and particularly the scary version that’s from South Africa?

GOV. EDWARDS: Well, we’re very concerned. And it’s not just theoretical. We know through genetic sequencing of samples taken of the virus here in Louisiana that the UK variant is widespread across Louisiana. We’ve heard from the CDC and experts that they believe that in as little as a month that the UK variant could become the predominant strain in the country. And we know that it is estimated to be 50 percent more transmissible, about 30 percent more serious for those people who get it in terms of hospitalizations and deaths. So, we are very concerned even as we ramp up vaccinations and we’re closing in on 900,000 individuals who received at least their first dose. But because the vaccine is not available in sufficient quantities for everybody, this mask remains the number-one tool at our disposal to protect against COVID, and that includes against these variants.

But we are extremely concerned here in Louisiana about that. It’s one of the reasons that the mask mandate remains in place and is likely to remain in place for at least a few more months. And I hope we get to a place in the near future where we can ease the restrictions and the mitigation measures, but we’re certainly not there yet, especially when this UK variant looms. I think every 10 days the number of cases attributable to this variant doubles, and so this is a significant situation that we have to--we have to mitigate against now. And by the way, the president has called for as much masking as possible for the first hundred days of his administration, and it seems like the right thing to do not just because he’s asked for it but because of what the CDC is saying as well.

MS. TUMULTY: And yet, Governor Edwards, you’ve had some pushback on this mask mandate. The Lafayette City Council voted to reject it. How do you--what do you think is driving that, and how do you respond as the governor?

GOV. EDWARDS: Yeah, well, first of all, let me be clear. The mask mandate is in force and effect all across the state of Louisiana. The Lafayette City Council doesn’t have the authority to opt out of that mandate. There’s an action saying that they weren’t going to enforce it at their level. And that’s regrettable, it’s unfortunate because that region of our state at numerous times throughout the pandemic has actually had some of the highest positivity rates in case growth and hospitalizations, and hospital capacity has been threatened in that region of our state probably more than any other. It’s a basic failure of leadership, you know, and there’s a partisan edge to this that quite frankly I don’t understand.

You know, the mask mandate was something that we were encouraged to do by the Trump White House, through the White House Coronavirus Task Force. And every step that I’ve taken has been fully consistent with what they were asking us to do, and now I’m obviously looking to the Biden administration and to the CDC on these issues, as well as talking to locals, our own Office of Public Health for example and physicians all across the state of Louisiana.

So, it’s regrettable, but the mask mandate remains in effect. We’re going to continue to enforce it at the state level. And it is the most effective tool we have to reduce spread and save lives. And how this has taken an air of partnership I will never, ever understand. That virus doesn’t know and doesn’t care whether someone’s a Republican or a Democrat, and so we shouldn’t be playing these partisan games as we--as we respond to this pandemic.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, and of course, the ultimate answer, which is on the horizon, is vaccines. And we have a question here from one of our viewers, Rachel Berwald, who is also a constituent of yours, Governor. And she wants to know what is the timeline for vaccinating teachers and other essential workers.

GOV. EDWARDS: Well, I can tell you teachers will be eligible on Monday of next week. We made that announcement yesterday. It’s a function of the fact that our vaccine allocations are increasing, both allocations given directly to the state so that we can control the distribution and administration, but also there’s a retail pharmacy program that’s being set up by the federal government. They’re doubling the doses that are going to be available through the pharmacies as well. So now is the right time.

And it’s not just teachers. It’s K-12 on-site workers. So, these are teachers, counselors, school nurses, administrators, lunchroom workers, custodians, you name it. But it’s also for early childhood education folks that they’re going to be eligible on Monday of next week.

So, they go to the website for the Louisiana Department of Health. They can see all of the providers, and there will be more than 400 providers across the state next week that will be receiving and administering doses. They can either call or email and set up their appointments starting on Monday. And then we will expand that to other essential workers going forward as we can. So, we’re very happy to be able to get to teachers starting next week.

And we’re also adding next week those individuals 55 to 64 who have at least one of the 12 co-morbid health conditions that have been set forth by the CDC as making them--putting them at higher risk for severe case of COVID or death, should they contract the disease. And then we’re going to get to pregnant women regardless of age next week as well. So, we’re making progress. And then future orders of priority will be opening up vaccines for other essential workers.

But as you know, Karen, you can’t have everybody in the mix all at one time when the vaccine doses are limited, otherwise you just--you’re not prioritizing anybody effectively, and you’re going to create so much frustration because there’s going to be so much demand for so few doses in terms of getting those appointments and getting those doses administered that people are just going to give up. So, you have to time this and progress. And we’re able to do that, and I’m thankful that we now have three weeks of visibility on the doses we’re going to receive rather than just a few days. And I’m also thankful that I think over the last month or so the doses we are receiving have increased by about 28 percent.

And I’m looking forward to the next vaccine being approved and being available for us. Perhaps it’s going to be the Johnson & Johnson that should come online, and those should be available sometime next month. That should be a gamechanger because it’s a single dose vaccine, as you know. But obviously we need to get significant allocation of doses as well for that to make a big difference, and we won’t know exactly when it’s going to be available or what the allocation’s going to be for some time. But we’re looking forward to that as well.

MS. TUMULTY: You know, this vaccine rollout has been such a learning experience for all of the states. Everyone’s hit glitches here and there. What have you learned along the way? What do you think Louisiana has done right, and what did it do wrong?

GOV. EDWARDS: Well, first of all, we’ve been working extremely hard for months going back to last spring to prepare for the vaccination program. And we are trying to build in as much efficiency and equity at the same time. I don’t believe they’re mutually exclusive. We know that the virus has had a disparate impact on African Americans and Hispanics, for example, and so we need to make sure that the vaccine is available in those communities as well. And not just available, but the uptake actually happens.

And so, we’re learning and we’re making adjustments every single week with outreach, and we’re trying to push out of our hospitals and clinics and into the community. And in fact, we were one of the first states in the nation to have enrolled providers all over the state. And in fact, I think the second week we were in all 64 parishes. We were one of the first to enroll pharmacies. So, for a state our size, we actually have right at 2,000 enrolled providers who are approved by the CDC and by the state to both receive direct shipments of vaccine and to administer them. We’re using about 400 of those now. That can grow over time as we receive more vaccine. But we’re able to be in every single community, whether it’s a parish health unit, a doctor’s office, a clinic, a hospital. And then we have hundreds of pharmacies that are administering vaccine as well. And so that is serving us well.

I will tell you we are having particular challenges this week, because we typically get our weekly allocations in on Monday and Tuesday. They haven’t come yet for this week because of the storm. So, it appears that next we’re going to be trying to double up, stay open longer, have more weekend sites open next weekend so that we can literally administer double the number of doses next week than we did last week. But, yes, we are learning. And we’re meeting with stakeholders all over the state of Louisiana trying to be more responsive to their particular communities. We’ve developed strike teams, both with National Guard and with private vendors to be able to go into communities and make vaccination available so that those people who may not have transportation or other access will have access to vaccine.

But every single day we’re making adjustments as we learn. But I do want to thank all of the people working so hard, not just state workers but all of our private partners, and quite frankly the federal government. Operation Warp Speed, look, have there been challenges? Yes. But never in the history of mankind have vaccines been developed so quickly and then produced and then actually get into people’s arms. And so, we should be thankful for that at the same time we all acknowledge that things need to get better as well.

And by the way, I think that they will get better. They have gotten better over the last several weeks. And I can see it here. You know, it was a big milestone for us two weeks ago when we actually had more people who had started their vaccinations than had contracted COVID, and so we’re making steady progress here and elsewhere around the country.

And what I want to impart to the people today is the vaccine is safe, it is effective. Otherwise, the FDA wouldn’t have authorized it. And the only way we put the pandemic behind us is to have enough people be vaccinated when they eligible for the vaccine. And so, for those people who don’t like the restrictions on businesses, if they don’t like the mitigation measures, they don’t like the mask mandate, they ought to be embracing this vaccination program, these vaccines as a way to finally put all of this behind us so that we can return to normal. And hopefully that’s going to happen at some point in 2021. I personally think it’s going to get very close to that by about the end of the summer, by the time we will start school next year.

MS. TUMULTY: One of the issues we hear a lot about with communities of color, and especially African American communities, is the issue of trust. You mentioned that this vaccine has been developed very quickly. Are you finding that confidence is a problem in communities of color? And what are you doing to address that?

GOV. EDWARDS: Well, first of all, we are finding that, but it’s not exclusively in communities of color. It’s across the spectrum, but I think it’s more pronounced in communities of color. And I think that that mistrust is there for a reason, and it’s historical in nature. But while this vaccine was developed very quickly, I am very confident that none of the steps were omitted. They were just taken simultaneously rather than consecutive, or sequentially I should say, so that they could develop these vaccines much quicker.

And the good news is, the vast majority of people aren’t saying I’m never going to take the vaccine if they’re hesitant. What they’re saying is, I’m not going to take it now. I’m going to sit back and watch and see what happens to those people who do take it. And every single day, I believe vaccine confidence is increasing because they’re seeing their coworkers, their relatives, their neighbors be vaccinated and they’re not suffering any tremendous side effects. They’re very mild and short-lasting. And when the evidence comes out, as it’s starting to, as vaccinations improve, as to just how effective they are at preventing the disease, then I really believe we’re going to have many more people who are going to want to step up and be vaccinated. But the longer it takes for them to make that decision and to avail themselves of the vaccine, the longer we’re going to be in this pandemic. And so, we’re trying to get there.

And one of the things we’ve learned, Karen, quite frankly, is that while I talk about the safety and efficacy of this vaccine every single day, the message may not be as well received coming from me as it will be coming from someone who is African American. You know, so we have engaged individuals in higher education, various physicians and nurses and so forth, to really go out across Louisiana and on webinars and other venues, really promote vaccine confidence in terms of safety and efficacy and to lead by example. So, every time we have vaccination events, we make sure that the people vaccinated look like the people coming from the community. And we believe that that’s having a positive impact. But quite frankly, we have a long ways to go.

MS. TUMULTY: So, one of the things that the COVID-19 pandemic has done really has drawn a bright line on a problem that’s existed in this country for a very, very long time, which is that there are large swaths of our population who are just underserved by the healthcare system. What do you think this says in terms of the sorts of long-term strategies that states and other governments should be doing to address that?

GOV. EDWARDS: Well, it’s about investing in the right areas, right? And it’s true for health, it’s true for energy production. You know, we’ve seen what happens when you don’t winterize your powerplants and your windmills and all those sorts of things. Well, guess what? If you don’t invest in healthcare and make it accessible and affordable and high quality, then people who don’t have the means are going to be more vulnerable when you have a pandemic like this. And so, we know that those individuals with certain co-morbid health conditions are going to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus. And those co-morbid health conditions are more prevalent where you don’t have access to high-quality healthcare, and those diseases aren’t being diagnosed as soon as they should be. They’re not being prevented, they’re not being diagnosed, they’re not be treated as well as you would want. And we were one of the first states, and I think we may have been the very first state back in April, to realize the disparate impact that COVID was having on communities of color, and we established the Health Equity Task Force because at that time--and things have gotten much better since--but at that time, even though our state’s population is only about 32 percent Black, close to 70 percent of all the deaths were happening among African Americans, and that has gotten well below 50 percent now and it’s much more even. But I will tell you, African Americans and members of the Hispanic community are more likely to go to the hospital and more likely to die than their White counterparts even today. So, we have to do more.

I will tell you, I’m very gratified that the first official act I took as governor back in January of 2016 was to expand Medicaid. So, we have had about 450,000 working poor people with access to healthcare coverage for primary and preventive care, and many more people did have diseases diagnosed and treated, and they prescription drugs available. And so, they were healthier than they would have otherwise been, and the toll would have been much higher in Louisiana than it was. And it was high enough. If you remember, we spent two or three months as the state with the highest number of cases per capita anywhere in the country, and that was because it seeded so widely and deeply before we ever knew we had it. But we’ve done much, much better since then.

But this Health Equity Task Force isn’t just about responding to COVID. It has a long-term focus on making sure that we reduce these health disparities, and that we do everything we can--whether it’s in urban areas of Louisiana, rural areas, you name it--to get our people healthier. And now, you know, we always knew we had a problem, quite frankly. Many states do, and we’ve never been as healthy as we want to be in Louisiana. But, boy, COVID really shined a very bright spotlight on it. And shame on us if we don’t--if we don’t accelerate our efforts to meaningfully increase access and affordability to high-quality healthcare going forward.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, we just have a little bit of time left, but I want to ask you about the economic crisis that has accompanied the health crisis of COVID. The U.S. Census Bureau says that more than 1 in 5 Louisianans say that they sometimes or frequently even don’t have enough to eat. And nearly half of the state says they’re having trouble paying their bills. What do you think needs--how soon are we going to be able to crawl out of that hole, and what needs to be done?

GOV. EDWARDS: Yeah. Well, thankfully we’ve already started doing that. As bad as things are in Louisiana and elsewhere in the country today, I will tell you that our economic activity, you know, about a month into this pandemic fell to 84 percent of what it had been in the previous year. And we’ve gotten that back up above 90 percent. We had about 281,000 people who lost their jobs at the height of our unemployment crisis. More than 200,000 of those individuals have been reconnected with employment. So, we’re making progress. But it is still a very challenging situation. And again, we need to put this pandemic behind us, because we’ve got the double whammy here. Demand for oil and gas products fell so much because people weren’t traveling, weren’t flying, and of course that’s--we’re an oil and gas state, so that really hit us hard.

But secondly--and we talked about it already with respect to Mardi Gras at least in New Orleans--but our state receives upwards of 15 million visitors a year as tourists, and that is a huge part of our economy. Well, there isn’t the consumer confidence about safety that’s required to travel in big numbers, and so that has fallen off to a fraction of what it was before. So as soon as we put this pandemic behind us, I believe you’re going to see demand for these oil and gas products increase, and you’re going to see the confidence restored and people are going to start traveling again.

And we’re going to be working very hard on economic development projects. I will tell you, Karen, last year we landed the number-two economic development project in the country here in the Port of Baton Rouge, a $9.2 billion investment over the course of a number of years--by the way, related to clean renewable energy. And so, we’re excited about the future, but we’re very mindful about how hard we’re going to have to work in order to fully get past this crisis and get our economy back to where it was this time last year.

MS. TUMULTY: That’s all the time we have this morning. And, Governor Edwards, we want to thank you so much for joining us at what we know is an extremely busy time for you and a stressful time for your state.

GOV. EDWARDS: Thank you so much, Karen. Appreciate the opportunity.

