GOV. NORTHAM: Thank you so much, Karen. And I hope that you and your viewers are staying safe and healthy, and I think all of us are ready to put this pandemic behind us and get back to our near normal lives. So, thanks for having me today.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, thank you again, as I said, for being here. You know, your state had some problems at the very beginning of trying to get the vaccines out. It's shown some pretty dramatic improvement more recently. Could you talk about what some of your assumptions were going into this sort of challenge, which is unlike anything we've seen in modern history? And what were you right about, and what did you get wrong?

GOV. NORTHAM: Well, you know, Karen, first of all, I think Americans, all of us, and Virginians are tired of this pandemic. Our first case in Virginia was on March the 7th, and we had to, you know, put a lot of measures in place to mitigate the number of our hospitals. We're at capacity, people dying every day. And so, the--I think the light, the hope at the end of a dark and long tunnel was the vaccine. And so, we prepared for this. We started back in September.

But there's no doubt. It's been a frustrating process. It's a major undertaking. And so, the vaccination program has been in place now for about six weeks. I was not satisfied with the pace that we were getting shots into arms. And so about four weeks ago we made some significant adjustments. As you know, we brought in a field general, if you will, to oversee the vaccination process. We set goals of 25,000 doses a day that would increase to 50,000 doses a day. I'm pleased to say that now our running average is around 40,000 doses a day. We're certainly in the top-10 of how many doses we're putting into arms per population. So, you know, we're heading in a much better direction. We're in a much better place today than we were six weeks ago. But we still have a lot of work to do.

And I won't be satisfied, Karen, until every Virginian has a shot in their arm and that we can put this pandemic behind us and get back to our near normal lives. Our children, they need to be back in school. Our businesses need to be back up and running. And so, I sense that. I feel that frustration amongst Virginians. And we're doing everything we can.

I know your next guest is going to talk about volunteerism, but there are so many good people in Virginia, in this country that have stepped up to be part of the solution. I see it every day. I'm encouraged, and we're going to get through this together.

MS. TUMULTY: You know, The Post has a pretty interesting story this morning on the front page, where they say that the states that are doing better with this are the ones that have gone to a simpler distribution system, in many cases a more centralized distribution system.

GOV. NORTHAM: Yeah.

MS. TUMULTY: Are you finding that to be the case in Virginia, and what kind of lessons does that say for other parts of the country?

GOV. NORTHAM: Well, that's a great question. And certainly, you know, one size doesn't fit all. What--you know, we started initially, Karen, with our 1a phase and, you know, really getting shots into the arms of our frontline healthcare workers, getting into our long-term care facilities. And that worked well. And then what happened is that eligibility was expanded, and that came from Washington and the previous administration. Remember they said that the stockpile would be released, and then two days later, after we announced that, you know, we're expanding eligibility, taking the age down to 65, individuals with pre-existing conditions, vaccinated our teachers, frontline workers, you know, that stockpile was pulled away from us. And so that was a major frustration that we had.

But we have made adjustments. We have sites set up across Virginia now. Equity is certainly a major focus of ours to make sure we get into some of the lesser served neighborhoods. And so, we're working with our faith leaders, our community leaders. And it's really been, Karen, an all hands on deck process. But we still have a lot of work to do.

And our main challenge right now--and this is not unique to Virginia. I talk with my fellow governors every day. We need more doses. And you know, right now, Virginia is getting about 120,000 doses a week. In order to get to 50,000 doses a day in Virginia, we need--if you do the math, we need about 350,000 per week. And so, it's nice to have a partner in Washington who is factual, who's committed to getting Americans vaccinated. And he has promised us that we will have at least a three-week planning phase where we'll increase our number of doses to--by 15 percent. And then just two days ago we announced another 5 percent. We have a federal program through the pharmacies, where 26,000 additional doses will come into CVS in Virginia. So, we really feel good about where we're headed. But bottom line, we need more doses.

MS. TUMULTY: You've mentioned that 50,000 number a couple of times now. That is what your state health coordinator has said: 50,000 doses a day is necessary to get to herd immunity.

GOV. NORTHAM: Yeah.

MS. TUMULTY: How soon--and you're--you know, you said you're doing upwards of 40,000. So how soon would herd immunity arrive in Virginia at that rate?

GOV. NORTHAM: Well, our anticipated date is really by, you know, early to mid-summer. That's what we would like to accomplish. You know, one of the things, Karen, that was a challenge for us is that, you know, we didn't know how many doses we would have in Virginia, and so the pharmacies and the healthcare systems were keeping that second dose. And now that we've got a commitment to have more shipment coming in each [audio distortion] second doses and convert them into first doses, and that's why we've been able to, you know, reduce our backlog significantly, and again, get more shots into arms. But the answer to your question, we would really like to have Virginia vaccinated by certainly mid-summer and again get back to our normal lives, get our children back in school and be ready for the fall.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, the administration made a big announcement yesterday, which is that they are going to make a lot of vaccine supplies available to pharmacies and other outlets across the country. I think they're talking about upwards of 6,500 pharmacies in the country. How does that change how things look on the ground?

GOV. NORTHAM: Well, it's another tool in our toolbox. And you know, we have sites set up across Virginia. The healthcare systems have been phenomenal to work with. But to have our pharmacies able to have those doses, you know, for the usual flu season each year, most people are--you know, they're quite used to going to their pharmacies to get that shot. So that was a really important announcement from Washington yesterday, and so we have now set up 36 CVS pharmacies in Virginia. We've put them hopefully in equitable locations across Virginia so that we can get into some of the underserved communities. But we hope that that program is expanded. So, in addition to the sites that we already have going into churches, mobile units, a lot of different ways to get shots in people's arms. The pharmacies will be a big part of that process as we move forward. So, we're very excited about that.

MS. TUMULTY: You mentioned that you now have a different kind of partner in Washington in President Biden. One of the things that he has done is issued a requirement that at all federal property people have to wear masks. Is that something that governors should do as well on state property, and how are you approaching this?

GOV. NORTHAM: Well, thank you for that question. And you know, while we're getting our population vaccinated, while we work toward that herd immunity, we have to all remain vigilant and continue to wear our facial protection. We have to keep our hands washed. We have to keep our social distancing, not gathering in large groups. And so, we have a mask mandate in Virginia, and I think that's one of the things that has allowed us to keep our numbers low, to keep our hospital capacity at where they can take care of sick individuals. So, I am all about the president moving forward with that mandate, and I think Virginians and certainly I hope other Americans are ready to follow his lead. But we know--that's pretty straightforward science, Karen. We know what works to mitigate these numbers, to prevent the spread of this virus. And we all have to be vigilant.

And just on another note, as you know, there are other variants. There's the U.K. variant, which we now have four cases that are documented in Virginia, there's the South African variant, and also a Brazilian variant. And so, these viruses, they're known to mutate. That's the way they survive and exist. And the sooner we can get individuals vaccinated, the sooner we can get these numbers in our communities lower, the better off we're going to be as a--as a nation.

MS. TUMULTY: How else--we're only two weeks into the Biden presidency, but how else does it feel different? I mean, he has sort of put together a drastically stepped-up role for the federal government. Does that leave the states the kind of flexibility then that they need to sort of innovate and customized their programs for their own populations?

GOV. NORTHAM: You know, it does, Karen. And you know, the governors have had to take this role on back from February and March. We were asked to fight a biological war with really no supplies and no direction. And so, the answer to your question, what's different now, the difference is leadership, the difference is being factual, following the science. That's certainly very important to me as a physician, because the science, it's clear. And if we follow those guidelines, we'll get to the objective that we need to have, and that is to get this pandemic behind us.

But you know, Karen, when our previous president was talking about things like using disinfectants, using ultraviolet lights, using hydroxychloroquine when it hadn't, you know, been approved, that mixed messaging--and also, I might add, the political divisiveness that was present with, you know, just the simple thing about wearing a mask. What's so difficult about that? But it became political in this country, where people that supported the previous president chose not to wear a mask. Well, now we have a president that's following the science, that's being truthful with our fellow Americans. And you know, Americans can handle the truth. Let's give them the truth. Let's give them the facts, and then we'll deal with the rest. So, it's like night and day between the leadership now and what we had previously.

MS. TUMULTY: And so, what else would you like to see them do, and how are you communicating this to the White House?

GOV. NORTHAM: Wow, that's a great question. And you know, I'm in touch with the White House once a week. I'm also in touch with our congressional delegation. We have great senators and congressmen and congresswomen. And first of all, we need resources. And the main area that that will be helpful for is to help Virginians get back on their feet. Obviously, businesses have been lost. People have lost their jobs. Over 1.5 million Virginians have filed for unemployment. We have people that have lost roofs with evictions, food insecurity. Helping small businesses get back on their feet, so the resources that will come from Washington.

And we've already had a couple of relief packages. I'm pleased that the president is talking about another relief package. But people are hurting, Karen. We've been at this for a year. And so, that help from the federal government as we move forward will be just very, very important.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, this $1.9 trillion package is meeting some resistance on Capitol Hill. I mean, President Biden is on two tracks: He is negotiating with Republican senators, although their package is something like a third the size of what the White house wants to see.

And one of the areas that is getting the most resistance from Republicans is the aid in the package for state and local governments. Why do you--and you know, Republicans will often phrase that as a bailout for Democratic-run states and cities. Why do you think that part of this has become so politicized?

GOV. NORTHAM: Well, I don't know why it's become politicized, but it's unfortunate that it's become politicized. And you know, to your point, the localities, especially our schools--let's take them as an example--to be able to get our children, you know, back into the classrooms, to be able to do that safely and responsibly with the equipment they need, to be able to sanitize--all of these things are so important. And so, you know, this is not the time to play politics. This is the time to recognize that Virginians, in our case, but Americans are hurting. As I said earlier, we've been at this for over a year, and people are suffering right now. And we're elected to, you know, take care of our constituents and make their lives easier for them. And so, I think if we all keep that attitude in mind and put our politics aside, you know, we call it the Virginia way, Karen. And that is, we can agree to disagree. But at the end of the day, we do what's in the best interest of Virginians. That's the approach that I've tried to take as the governor, and that's the way we'll get out of this pandemic.

MS. TUMULTY: You know, you made a career as a doctor treating children and families. What do you think has been lost in what is now, you know, almost a year of schools and education being disrupted? Are these kids ever going to be able to make this up?

GOV. NORTHAM: I certainly hope so, but our children definitely learn better when they're in the classroom. The social interaction is important. You know, we've seen higher rates of depression, certainly suicide, which is so unfortunate. We just had a discussion a little while ago with my staff that we're doing everything that we can to get our children back into the classroom safely and responsibly. As you know, we've put teachers very high up in the priority of 1b to get vaccinated.

One of the things that I think is very important that we'll be announcing tomorrow is that we want to extend our classroom this summer to allow our children to catch up so that everybody will be ready in the fall. So, we're working with our teachers, our schoolboards, our superintendents. It has to be a top priority for all of us to get our children back into the classroom.

MS. TUMULTY: Though doing that in the summer, also, I would assume gives you some flexibility on social distancing and, you know, presumably even some of this could be done outside.

GOV. NORTHAM: Exactly. And again, we want our children back in school. We need to continue to follow the measures of wearing facemasks. And the kids have been great. Kids are so resilient and are able to adapt to that. To continue to distance, as you said, will be important. But to really--you know, I think it's two-fold, Karen. And I speak--I was a child at one point, obviously, but also as a parent, our kids need to be back in school. Our parents need a break, too. You know, we've asked a lot for the past year from our children and their families, and now it's time for us to help them. And I think to help them out, to give them some extra time this summer to get them prepared will be in everybody's best interest.

MS. TUMULTY: So, in the time we have left, can you describe for people what is it going to look like, what is it going to feel like when people can look up and say, you know, we are really turning the corner on this, life is getting back to normal? What do you see as the benchmarks for that?

GOV. NORTHAM: Well, we've really tried to follow the science and the data. And you know, Dr. Fauci talks about this also, as far as when can we get back to our near normal. But I really think that, you know, we have to follow the positivity rates. Right now, in Virginia it's around 10 percent, a little bit over 10 percent. We would like that to, you know, come down to at least less than 5 percent, so where the numbers in the communities are much lower. We want to see our hospitalization rates continue to come down, our death rates continue to come down. So, we follow all of those numbers on a daily basis. And as we're able to, you know, we'll lift some of the measures that we've had to put in place, such as the close in bars, the restaurant restrictions, the curfew that we have after midnight. All of these things have worked.

But I think everybody, Karen, is looking forward to that day, you know, when we can say, finally we've got this--we've got this pandemic under control. We've got a certain amount of the percentage of Virginians vaccinated. We've obtained herd immunity. Those are all the things that we'll be looking for to finally say that we've beat this pandemic. But what a process this has been for the last year.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, Governor Northam, thank you so much for being with us this morning, and we hope we'll see you again soon here at Post Live.

GOV. NORTHAM: Absolutely. Thanks so much for having me, Karen. And it's just so important that we give our Virginians and Americans just updated and accurate information, and I thank you for doing that.

MS. TUMULTY: Thank you. And I'll be back with our next guest is just a moment.

MS. TUMULTY: Now I'd like to bring in Jake Wood, who is the co-founder and CEO of Team Rubicon. And as we noted in the video, you guys have a very big announcement this morning with five other veterans' groups. Can you describe how this came together and what you are hoping to accomplish here?

MR. WOOD: Yes, absolutely. And first, thank you for giving us the opportunity to come on here and join you. Yeah, it was, you know, a really incredible opportunity to listen to Governor Northam talk about the challenges that he's facing in the State of Virginia. From our perspective, operating all across the country in the face of this pandemic, his challenges are not unique. So, today we are really excited to announce the formation and launch of a new coalition. It's the first of its kind. Team Rubicon, along with five other veterans service organizations, are launching what is known as the Veterans Coalition for Vaccination. It's really an effort to coalesce the--as many of the millions of veterans that live in this country as we can to support state and local governments, healthcare systems, and any medical providers that are in need of assistance as we roll out this vaccination nationwide.

I mean, the one thing that we know is that it's a miracle that we have multiple viable vaccines. But vaccines don't save lives. Vaccinations do. This needs to be an all hands on deck, nationwide effort. And Team Rubicon, with our deep expertise in disaster response and humanitarian crises, is poised to serve, you know, a prominent role in helping some of these institutions who are not used to the chaos of rolling out complex operations and logistics like this, to assist them with, you know, implementing plans and executing vaccination programs, whether that's in urban communities, rural communities. You know, we're here to stand by and support.

MS. TUMULTY: So, what are the specific skills and life experiences that veterans bring to a chaotic situation, a desperate situation like the one that the country is in now?

MR. WOOD: Yeah. Well, you know, I'm a veteran myself. I served in the Marine Corps for four years. I deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan as a scout sniper. So, I've served in the fog of war. I have, you know, operated on complex battlefields. And my experience is really not that different than the 3 million other men and women who've raised their right hands since 9/11 to serve their country and who have been deployed overseas. And their experience isn't all that different than the other 15- to 20 million Americans who are veterans in this country, who live in communities amongst us, all around us.

And what does the military do well? It trains these men and women to execute complex tasks on the best equipment, and to do that in some of the most austere and ambiguous environments imaginable. These men and women have performed magnificently over the last couple of decades, and they are standing by as an asset, as a resource in these communities and are capable of helping healthcare administrators, of public health departments, of local pharmacies to operate, you know, mass vaccination sites.

We started to harness this potential 10 years ago, 11 years ago, in fact, with Team Rubicon. You know, our mission is to recruit, train, and deploy military veterans for disaster response. And over the last decade, you know, we've done that over 750 times, responding to floods and tornados and hurricanes and earthquakes. And really this pandemic, in some ways, is not that much different: We have limited resources; we have limited information. And what we need to do is bring order to that chaos.

And so, that's exactly what this coalition is doing. This coalition with--among all of its constituents give us access to over a million veterans. They're eligible to sign up for the vaccination locations that Team Rubicon is launching. We currently have 26 vaccination locations in partnerships with county officials, in partnerships with tribal nations, with healthcare systems. And we're hoping to expand in the coming months to over 500 vaccination sites nationwide.

MS. TUMULTY: So, what should people--what specifically will people be seeing these veteran volunteers doing at these vaccination centers?

MR. WOOD: You know, nothing miraculous. I mean, they're going to be wearing orange vests. They're going to be setting up traffic cones. They're going to be making sure that people are maintaining social distancing. They're going to be registering patients. They're going to be assisting with logistics, and they're going to be monitoring patients on the backside.

And in some locations, as we've seen with the work that we're doing currently in Navajo Nation, we are actually going to be administering the vaccine. You know, we've been--we've been running vaccination sites now for over two months. We've developed a playbook for how you can set up vaccination sites in community centers, in massive parking lots. None of this, Karen, is actually that challenging. I mean, the beauty is in the simplicity.

And I think one of the things that I heard you speaking about with Governor Northam is, you know, the states that are doing this best are not overthinking it, right? And we're taking that same approach. It's that--it's that military principle of KISS: Keep it simple, stupid. You know, we have to make sure that these protocols make sense. We have to make sure that they're simple, repeatable, and that, ultimately, people are able to follow them, to stand by the protocols so that we can keep people safe while they're getting this vaccine, but also that we're operating these sites efficiently so that we can continue that throughput so that Governor Northam can get his 50,000 vaccinations a day. He can't do that if you have overly complex systems.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, speaking of complexity, the other word is "coordination." And your previous disaster relief work, you've had to work very, very closely with FEMA, with Veterans Affairs. I mean, how are--what is the coordination look like to you at this point? And you know, are all the states really as organized as they should be?

MR. WOOD: Yeah. Well, you struck on a really important word there. Coordination is the key to staying alive on the battlefield. And so, this is second nature for military veterans, particularly on battlefields like we served in in Iraq and Afghanistan that had large multinational coalitions. And so, you know, coordination has been key to what Team Rubicon has done over the years.

Understand that the American emergency management system is really designed for local execution. There are over 3,000 counties and parishes in this country, and those are the primary points of responsibility for emergency management, as well for the execution of this vaccine program. And so, yes, there's massive complexity to this. States have a significant role. The federal government, of course, has a significant role.

But the competency that we bring is that over the last 11 years we've been responding in hundreds of these communities across the country. And when we haven't been responding in these communities, we've been helping these communities to prepare for disasters, to mitigate--to execute mitigation projects in advance, or to execute long-term recovery projects on the back end. So, this is really a relationship-driven business. And so, people have to trust in the strength of your programs. They have to trust in the training of your volunteers in order to allow you into that fold and give you the opportunity to assist in a volunteer capacity in situations like vaccination.

MS. TUMULTY: And back to my original question as to how this came together, did the VA come to you, or did you raise your hand and say, you need us?

MR. WOOD: Well, you know, understand that we are still working through possible collaborations in alignment with the VA. I will say that it's been really incredible over the last couple of weeks the level of outreach that we have received from the new administration, you know, senior level leaders within the White House, within the VA, within HHS, FEMA, DOD, all across the spectrum of federal agencies have been reaching out to learn more about what we are doing and to try to, you know, chart a path for collaboration where we can add value to their efforts.

I will say that, you know, everything that we're doing, the design of our programs, our path to scale, is integrated fully in the president's vaccination plan that was revealed last week. We've been very careful and deliberate to ensure that, you know, the designs and plans of our vaccination program nest effectively into the federal, state, and local plans so that we're adding value and not simply contributing to a problem.

MS. TUMULTY: Do you think that there is a role for the active-duty military in this? And also, in some states, governors--West Virginia, for instance--governors have brought in the National Guard as well.

MR. WOOD: Well, I absolutely think that there's a role for the National Guard. You know, this plays to their strengths quite well. I would hope that governors continue to consider easing the licensure requirements for who is able to administer the vaccine. Currently, in many states it requires a nurse or higher, and I think that that's simply putting a very unnecessary constraint and limiting factor on the volume of vaccinations that we can give.

Listen, nurses and doctors have been on the frontlines of this battle with COVID for a year now. They are taxed. They are overwhelmed. Vaccinating somebody is not that challenging. You know, I'll speak to my military experience. I went through numerous medical courses in my work designed to teach me battlefield medicine. I've put a tourniquet on a severed limb. I have shoved a needle into a Marine's chest to decompress a lung. Like, I can stick a needle in somebody's arm and vaccinate them. And so, we have to rethink some of these protocols. And that is up to our 50 governors across the country. Some states are allowing EMTs to execute this. You know, we're recruiting dentists and veterinarians to do the same thing. We really need to think about increasing capacity there.

Which brings me back to the National Guard: Many of them are going to have recent training on some of these medical practices. We should be allowing them to execute the administration of the vaccine. But as well, I mean, we need people out there. We need 10 people--for every single person that's sticking a needle in the arm, we need 10 people helping to monitor, to direct traffic, register patients, monitor patients on the backside. So again, for every nurse and doctor, we need 10:1 people to support. That's what our coalition is aimed to do, and that's exactly what the National Guard can be assisting with.

As for the active duty, bear in mind that we've got 15 times the number of veterans in this country than we do active-duty troops. So, let's not go to the well, you know, our active-duty soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen, and Space Force folks, and activate them for this. They need to keep our country safe from our foreign enemies. We have people who used to do that job, who are willing to keep our country safe from this unseen health enemy here.

MS. TUMULTY: You mentioned your work in the Navajo Nation, which is a reminder that, you know, healthcare in this country is very unevenly distributed and provided. But in addition to being a medical and health crisis, this pandemic has been an economic crisis for a lot of families, a lot of children sliding into poverty. You have also been involved in other types of programs, including food assistance. Could you talk a little bit about that?

MR. WOOD: Yes, absolutely. And you know, a year ago when this pandemic first gripped the United States, you know, we were, of course, in the process of preparing for our standard mission set, which is responding to natural disasters: floods, fires, tornados, and hurricanes. And we knew that those things were going to continue to happen, and we were going to have to adapt our protocols to operate in a COVID environment. But we also knew that this was going to place enormous strain across society and that we were perhaps uniquely positioned to rise to that occasion.

One of our first assumptions was that food banks were going to suffer dramatically because the typical food bank volunteer is over the age of 65. And so, knowing that many people were going to be plunged into food insecurity, we quickly maneuvered our volunteers to go in and assist with organizations like Feeding America and Meals on Wheels. I believe we sent nearly 10,000 volunteers into food banks across the country, helping them with operations, helping them to develop last-mile logistics and food delivery directly to homes, things that they didn't have to do before the pandemic.

But you know, you hit on a thread that I think is really important: This virus is, you know, impacting our entire country, but it's not impacting our entire country equally. This is dramatically increasing inequity across the United States. And one of the primary things that we're focusing on with our coalition and our vaccination efforts, as we did with all of our other COVID efforts, is how can we ensure that your ZIP code does not dictate how easy it is for you to get a vaccine. That would be a tragedy. And as we know, you know, communities of color are being impacted health-wise at a disproportionate rate. We cannot allow them to have a disproportionately low opportunity to receive this vaccination.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, so, Jake, in the time we have left, I'd like to ask you about sort of the broader question of this country and volunteerism. This pandemic has simultaneously made us all feel very isolated, but also, you know, there's a recognition that everyone in the country is also up against the same enemy, to some degree or another. Do you think that, you know, it may be the thinnest of silver linings, but that the country is going to come out of this with any sort of different attitudes as to what we owe each other?

MR. WOOD: You know, we have a saying at Team Rubicon that if everybody acted every day like they do after a disaster, we'd live in a truly special place. You know, we've seen it after tornados and hurricanes. You have people emerge that will go out and help a neighbor that they've never met across the proverbial train tracks and go help a neighborhood that they've never set foot in. You know, I certainly think that we have, you know, gained some perspective over the course of the last year. I think people have seen enormous suffering. And as a result, they've become more empathetic.

At the same time, I think we have seen a rise in misinformation, disinformation, and with that, subsequent rise in conspiratorial thinking and a--and a refusal to acknowledge that this suffering is real. And so, you know, yes, there is a silver lining, but I don't think it's a panacea. I think we have to continue to work to aggressively counter those other narratives. You know, I actually see it as an existential crisis.

So, what can we do? Well, we need to--we need to provide avenues for people to serve one another, and we need to encourage people to do that. There's legislation that we can pass that would encourage that. There's funding that we could allocate to encourage that. And then, you know, as appropriate for this--for this moment and this time and this interview, you know, if we're going to get to herd immunity as quickly as people would like to see it, you know, it's time, I think, for us to call on our citizen servants and ask them to set up and assist us in getting there.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, Jake Wood, thank you so much for being with us this morning, and really, good luck on this endeavor that you are taking on now. I mean, so many people are depending on you.

MR. WOOD: Thank you, Karen. Thank you for having us.

So, thank you so much for joining us this morning. And please tune in Monday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern when my colleague Heather Long will be discussing economic mobility during a pandemic with Raphael Bostic, who is the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.