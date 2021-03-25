Sacha Baron Cohen

An Academy Award-nominated actor and screenwriter, Sacha Baron Cohen is an iconic actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. Best known for his creation and portrayal of legendary characters Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Brüno Gehard, Admiral General Aladeen and Erran Morrad, Baron Cohen has also acted in Adam McKay’s TALLADEGA NIGHTS, Tom Hooper’s LES MISERABLES, Tim Burton’s SWEENEY TODD and Martin Scorsese’s HUGO. In 2020, he wowed audiences and critics alike with his work in two timely films: BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, for which he won and two Golden Globe Awards - for Best Lead Actor Comedy and Best Picture Comedy - and made Baron Cohen the first person in Golden Globes history to win two awards for the same film character, as well as the WGA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay; and in Aaron Sorkin’s TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7, for which he received Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal as legendary activist Abbie Hoffman. Additionally, Baron Cohen is a founding member and leading voice for Stop Hate for Profit, a coalition that calls out the social media companies who profit from the proliferation of conspiracy theories, racism, and hateful rhetoric on their platforms.