MR. COHEN: Okay, I'm in. I feel very positive.

MS. HORNADAY: Oh, it's #PostLive. I'm sorry, it's #PostLive, Washington Post Live.

MR. COHEN: Okay, there we go. I need new glasses; that's what clear. Academy Award nominee, but unable to read the small print.

MS. HORNADAY: Well, between us, we'll get it right, eventually.

Congratulations, sir. You're nominated for two awards: one for best adapted screenplay for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm;" the other for your supporting performance in "Trial of the Chicago 7" as Abbie Hoffman. It's amazing. And both of these meeting are sort of uncannily--they rhyme, right? They both deal with issues of free speech, political activism. It's--was that by design or a happy accident?

MR. COHEN: In some ways, I--oh, am I echoing there? In some ways it was an accident in that I had first joined the cast of Chicago 7 13 years ago when Spielberg was directing. But the movie had got away and then I had heard that it was happening again, and I was shooting Borat and I basically decided that I had to stop Borat and play Abbie Hoffman, because this was a character I'd been obsessed with since the age of 20, when I first came across him while writing my thesis at university. So, yeah, so, I--it was a coincidence and intentional.

MS. HORNADAY: Indeed. And I understand that was a bit--it was a logistical challenge, that you actually stopped shooting Borat in order to get to the set for Chicago 7, but you really couldn't talk about Borat at that point, because it was still pretty secret; is that right?

MR. COHEN: Yes, so, I managed to convince my fellow producers that we'd be able to finish Borat and have it out in time for the election.

I mean, we were making this movie for the sole reason of having it seen prior to the election, as people were going, you know, to vote, or hopefully encouraging some people to vote. And I managed to convince my fellow producers that we could do it and we could still edit it and shoot it in time. They were worried. And then, obviously, what I didn't factor in was the pandemic.

But then, once I arrived on set, I didn't tell anyone, including Aaron Sorkin, what I'd been doing the prior three months, because I had to keep Borat under wraps.

MS. HORNADAY: I cannot even imagine what a challenge that would have been as--just performance-wise. You're coming from this persona that you've built over the years, this very specific style of comedy and performance that you have perfected and refined and turned into just--developed a really sublime art form. And then, you're--you know, you're going more to a straight dramatic role, even though the guy you're playing is also part of the comedic agitprop tradition. It's fascinating.

Did you--was it technically difficult to make that shift?

MR. COHEN: Yes, I mean, it was--you know, because I was going straight from Borat. So, while I was shooting Borat during the days, at night I was learning the dialect of Abbie with this incredible dialect coach called Tim Monich, who I met on the set of Scorsese's Hugo.

And so, I was, you know, trying to--you know, it's an Aaron Sorkin movie, so you have to be perfect down to every comma and full stop. And so, I was, you know, trying to make sure that script was completely innate, trying to study Abbie and learn him and research him at night, and during the day shooting Borat, and obviously, rewriting that script at the same time. So, it was--that period there was really hard. Then, when I actually got to Chicago, I could fully focus on Abbie Hoffman and yeah, it was challenging, because Abbie has his own set of challenges.

MS. HORNADAY: Indeed. And also, I have checked with friends in Massachusetts they say, "Yeah, it's okay," the Worcester--the Worcester accent, "It's good." And that's high praise coming from people in Massachusetts because they are so--

MR. COHEN: Thank you very much. Because they don't overdo it like people all in LA and say it's awesome when it's just good. So, that's good; I'll take that.

Yeah, I mean, he's got a very specific accent. It's Massachusetts mixed with a little bit of Brandeis and mixed with Berkeley, where he spent many years. And then, he's just got very, very unique voice. So, I managed to track down all the audio recordings that have been made by him by going to some archives, which are now no longer open.

But he had these--when he was performing live, he'd sometimes jump an octave, you know, be a kind of--turn into a Yiddish "mama" [phonetic]. And he also had these sort of weird rhythms. He was very influenced by Lenny Bruce, the standup. And when he was doing his live performances, he'd slightly ape some of those rhythms.

So, you know, I wasn't trying to do an impersonation of him, but I felt, to do--to give him credit and his legacy and those who survived him credit, I had to at least know him completely before trying to inhabit my version of him on set.

MS. HORNADAY: [Audio distortion] technical challenge to kind of internalize as much as you can about a person and then kind of throw it away so that you can really deliver a performance rather than a mere mimicry.

Tell me a little bit about--like you said, you did study him. I mean, you wrote your dissertation on him. And my understanding, too, is that Aaron Sorkin maybe didn't quite know as much about him as you did. So, could you tell us a little bit about how you helped Aaron understand who Abbie really was and then how that informed your performance?

MR. COHEN: Well, the first time I met Aaron, he was the writer for Chicago 7 being directed by Steven Spielberg. And I had a debate--not a "debate"--a discussion with Spielberg at the time, which was, why do we have to make this movie. You know, I feel like there has to be a purpose to actually make a movie.

And at that time, this was I think 2007, it didn't actually feel like there was an imperative to make the movie. My suggestion was that we do it to inspire young people to go out and become like Abbie Hoffman and to go on the streets and to make democracy an actual act. You know, not all of them would risk their lives like Abbie was doing, but at that time, in that period in American history, it felt that there was not much active political protest. You weren't seeing the huge demonstrations that we saw last year.

And so, I felt Abbie was an inspirational figure and a hero. Again, I'd known and admired him since the age of 20. And Aaron, at that point, saw him more as a buffoon and a clown. And actually, the thing that convinced Aaron was not me; it was a press conference that you saw a little clip of beforehand, where Abbie's joking around in front of all these journalists. They'd asked him what his price was to call off the protest, and he says, very seriously, "My life," and it's chilling when you see it. And we actually--I did a Zoom with Lee Weiner, one of the surviving members of the Chicago 7 the other day, and he said he saw that scene in the movie and it reminded him of the chill down his spine when he saw Abbie in the room.

You know, Abbie was this prankster, he was a buffoon. He was hilarious, he did all these crazy stunts, he joined the Yippies, tried to get a pig elected, tried to levitate the Pentagon. But underneath it all, he was deeply serious and he was actually ready to die for the fight against injustice. And that's what I'd come across in my thesis in my 20s, which was, he was one of a group of sort of left-wing Jewish protestors who'd joined the civil rights movement in completely disproportionate numbers next to their--considering their race. Because you know, Jews were about 30 times more likely than general White people to join the Black civil rights movement. And what I was interested by and compelled by was the fact that these--many of these activists knew that they could get violently beaten or they could even get murdered. There's the case of Schwerner, Chaney, Goodman, which is two Jewish students who were murdered and one African-American student who were murdered by the KKK.

That was a long answer, wasn't it? You can tell me to shut up.

MS. HORNADAY: Oh, no, well, you know, but we have a wonderful clip that illustrates your point beautifully in terms of that balance that Abbie Hoffman, and I would argue Sacha Baron Cohen have between that comedic, agitprop sensibility and really being thoughtfully grounded.

This is a scene, one of the best scenes in the movie, I think, a courtroom scene when Abbie Hoffman's on the stand. He's being cross-examined by a federal prosecutor, Richard Schultz, played in the film by Joseph Gordon Leavitt. Let's watch.

[Video played]

MS. HORNADAY: What a great line.

MR. COHEN: Yeah.

MS. HORNADAY: "I've never been on trial for my thoughts," right?

MR. COHEN: Well, the reason you have that incredible cast and those are some of the greatest actors in the world, they really are. Many of them have won Oscars. They are legends, you know, of stage and screen, is because of that writing, right? It's not just the story. It's that you have Aaron Sorkin, who's our Shakespeare of cinema, has refined and reinvented this script that he's been living with for 13 years. Everybody reads it and he can get anyone in the world to play those roles, and I was lucky enough that he chose me again. Yeah, he is the greatest living screenwriter.

MS. HORNADAY: Well, there's another parallel there, I think, between Abbie and you, which is that you have made an art form of getting us--and by that, I mean, Americans and the people that are in your Borat films--to reveal their deepest thoughts, you know, through that very unique way of performing that you have developed, which I would argue has its roots in Jonathan Swift, and you've already talked about your clown teacher in the bouffon tradition. But do you see a parallel there with Abbie and Borat and you and all your multitudes?

MR. COHEN: Well, you know, Borat is obviously the opposite of Abbie. Abbie--Borat is a misogynist; Abbie is a feminist. Borat is an anti-Semite; Abbie is an anti-racist. Borat is an authoritarian; Abbie fights for democracy.

But yes, I wonder whether--and I'm very bad at knowing myself or my mental process, but I wonder whether subconsciously perhaps when I was studying Abbie Hoffman in Cambridge, whether I was inspired by him, and inspired by the idea of using humor to challenge the establishment and challenge those with power. You know, that's in the tradition of the bouffon which is, as you referred to, it's this kind of medieval style of comedy and satire where people who were kind of dispossessed would put on plays where they would pretend to be the King of France. And it was an early form of satire, quite a viscous form.

And what I noticed, the first time I ever did Borat, I actually--I realized it would allow people to open up far more than we'd ever seen them on TV, primarily because they thought they were doing this for a show in another country. And actually, the first TV show that I pitched a TV channel, which failed, and they rejected it, was me as Borat. And I pitched it not as a comedy show; I pitched it to the documentary department of the BBC. I said, "This is a mechanism to get English people to really reveal what they think about things, not what they're ready to say in front of a camera, what they would say behind closed doors." And so, yeah, it is--I'm hoping to reveal the thoughts of Americans, and the complexity of them, really. I mean--I know I finished in the middle of a sentence, but then I raised my eyebrows, you know?

I'm not very good at doing interviews as myself. This is my least-popular character, Sacha Baron Cohen. So, you may see the numbers decline during this live show.

MS. HORNADAY: I disagree. I think you're doing absolutely splendidly, it's wonderful.

MR. COHEN: Thank you.

MS. HORNADAY: You just set up another--there's a great clip from Borat that I think, again, illustrates exactly what you're saying, which is that not only are you allowing us to sometimes reveal our deepest flaws, but our humanity, as well. This is a scene from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Let's watch this and then come back and talk about it.

[Video played]

MS. HORNADAY: So, this is a really interesting scene here with you and these two gentlemen, because as you were saying earlier, when you were first developing Borat and Ali G, the aim was to punch up all the time, right, and sort of speak truth to power. But the power dynamic here is not as clear.

MR. COHEN: Yes. Because that's not what I'm trying to show, here. This is--the aim of living with them was to show the dangers of conspiracies and lies being spread by those with power. And by that, I mean politicians, owners of certain news channels, and the handful of people who run social media. So, these are people who are spreading lies and conspiracies for their own power. And I wanted to see the effects of that on ordinary people, and also to show their complexity.

So, Jim and Jerry are ordinary guys. They're actually good people. They welcomed Borat. A lot of liberals would probably see them as the enemy, because they hold views that are not dissimilar from the people who attacked the Capitol. But what I wanted to show is that they've been fed a diet of lies and conspiracies and that there was complexity.

They had many positive things about them that, you know, we would--you'd probably dismiss--in a very divided America and increasingly divided world, I wanted to show that we actually can't dismiss these people. You know, they recognize that many of Borat's views about women were horrific. In a way they were--Jim and Jerry were feminists. They believed that women should be treated equally. And so, I wanted to show their humanity and that the internet had made them and us susceptible to lies.

So, this--you know, the first meeting was more about revealing a darker side of America. I mean, it was a comedy, but it's to show kind of the underbelly of racism, misogyny, and anti-Semitism. This movie was more about showing how these lies could lead, if Trump had won again, into an authoritarian regime in America, and the end of what we perceive as American democracy. And the way to do that is by spreading lies to ordinary people. So, I had to talk to ordinary people here and I had to do the following scene where Borat sings a song that these two guys, Jim and Jerry, have cowritten, which is called--uses Trump's racist term for coronavirus, and it's entitled "The Wuhan Flu." And it was to show, actually, the danger of these racist views that were being adopted by common people. And that that eventually would lead to violence.

So, for me, it was imperative to show that how these conspiracies--you know, when lies are spread, people will die, right? That's what we saw recently with these horrific killings of Asians. That's what we saw at the Capitol. That's what we're seeing with the lies spread about coronavirus. These lies spread by fundamentally--you know, people who are looking to promote their own power or their own wealth and adopted by ordinary people lead to death.

It's not the basis of a normal comedy movie, but yeah, that's what that's about.

MS. HORNADAY: You take it where you can find it. Do you--you know, I'm sure you get this question a lot, Sacha, about your--and it kind of circles back to that line from Abbie in the trailer where he says, "You're going to have to hurt some feelings." You know, if we're going to do our job right, we're going to hurt some feelings.

And when you are doing this work in these communities, do you worry about crossing a line, an ethical line or humanistic line, and/or what are your kind of own private rules of the road and guardrails so that you are staying true to your own principles in terms of dealing with people?

MR. COHEN: Yes. Well, listen, firstly, you know, a reminder, I'm a comedian and an actor. So, I'm meant to be deeply immoral. So, but I would say in the writers' room, we are discussing the ethics of every piece continually. You know, is there a satirical point?

You know, obviously there are scenes that are there just to be funny, but there are a number of lines that we are trying to stay within. So, yes, literally, your--I've been doing that continually, really, from day one.

So, you know, I have different standards put on me because I'm not a politician. You're not expecting Peter Sellers to be a great human being, or any other comedians. But yeah, you know, myself and my fellow writers, we're trying to do something that is firstly really funny. In this movie, we tried to do something which was really moving, which was a challenge for us, and I hope we succeeded. But we are trying to do something that is moral.

And I was really angry about the--this immoral government and these things that were so wrong to me. And so, yes, the whole basis of that movie, of Borat, making it, is to not be a bystander which, to me, is an immoral thing to do when democracy is being shattered. I feel like you're complicit if you're a bystander. How do I not be a bystander? You know, some people go out and march in the streets. What I do is I open the cupboard and take out the gray suit and go out into the world. So, that's--

MS. HORNADAY: Perfect segue.

MR. COHEN: Sorry. Sorry, you were saying.

MS. HORNADAY: No, this is actually the perfect point to introduce another Sacha Baron Cohen to our audience, which is the guy who puts on the suit and goes and does activist work.

This is a clip from your speech upon receiving the International Leadership Award from the Antidefamation League. That was in 2019. This has been seen over 2 million times. Let's see a short clip.

[Video played]

MS. HORNADAY: Those words are truer than ever. They were true then and they're even truer now. Of course, we did see some of the leaders of social media and Google today on the Hill. But how do you think these executives should be held accountable? Do you have any specific ideas, either on the basis of regulation, or just our own behavior?

MR. COHEN: Well, there--you know, there has to be regulation. What's clear and what's evident is that there's only one objective of these handful of people that run Silicon Valley, and that's to increase their share price; in other words, greed. And any changes that have happened along--in the internet since that speech have been through the campaigning of groups like Stop Hate for Profit.

So, these companies do not become more ethical. The only way to do that is through public pressure, which I believe Stop Hate for Profit helped create, and then through regulation. So, we have to completely overhaul something called Section 230, and some of you may have heard of it because Donald Trump popularized that part of the law. And you know, quite simply, you know, I believe, if someone like Mark Zuckerberg helps facilitate the death of people, if he spreads lies that kill people, if he spreads anti-Asian sentiment that leads to murders, if he allows death threats online that lead to people being killed, it's odd that he can't end up in jail. I mean, currently, he can't even be sued.

So, I'm liable for anything that I put out. I've been sued many times. I'm currently being sued by Judge Roy Moore for a piece I did with him on a show a few years ago. But because of a law that was set up in a completely different age, these internet companies and this handful of people--and it really is about five or six people--cannot be sued. So, they are completely unaccountable. So, yes, regulation needs to happen fast, because these platforms are biased towards spreading conspiracy theories that kill.

I mean, look at the COVID conspiracies. YouTube, which is also completely controlled by one person, has been spreading conspiracy theories about COVID from the beginning, about 5G, which led to attacks on masts that were spreading radio signals. They spread the concept of the Plandemic, the idea that the pandemic was in fact planned by George Soros and Bill Gates. I mean, these are--these are very dangerous ideas that ended up convincing people not to follow scientific protocol, and that leads to the needless death of, you know, hundreds of thousands, if not more, people.

I mean, it's very--what's clear a year on from the start of the pandemic is that there were two ways to handle it. And again, I'm a comedian, I'm an actor, so feel free to switch off, but you could either follow science, which countries like New Zealand did, or Singapore, and you can reduce the death rate drastically; or you can spread conspiracies like Donald Trump did and you can have a huge death toll. So, the spreading of these conspiracies, whether it's about Asians or whether it's about Jews or whether it's about COVID, these lies--when people lie, people die. And they're unaccountable.

So, I think the need for legislation is urgent, because you have fundamentally a small group of completely amoral billionaires who are working within organizations where nobody is challenging them, and it's going to carry on, you know, the lies, the conspiracies. And ultimately, it destroys democracy and it destroys fact, and it undermines scientific, you know, consensus. And that's very problematic.

You know, people aren't going to take the vaccine if antivax conspiracy theories are spread on the net. And they are--we've recently found out that the antivaxxers have actually intentionally targeted certain ethnic groups. They've targeted Muslims saying that--spreading lies that the vaccine is not halal. You know, these lies--but they're trying to get people not to take the vaccine. That's going to lead to this pandemic being with us longer, more variants and more death. So, no, it's not okay. I think we will look back at this period and we will look at it in disbelief that we allowed this handful of people to act like emperors.

MS. HORNADAY: You know, I wanted to ask you about the pandemic and what this last year has taught you about audiences and stories and has it changed your plans in terms of the kinds of storytelling and stories you're going to be doing in the future? What's next?

MR. COHEN: I have no plans. I don't really--I'm very bad at making plans. I've done very few projects, really, considering I've been around for quite a while. I've only really done about five movies that are not my own, and usually I do them when I just completely admire the director. So, if Scorsese asks me to play a role in Hugo, I'd say yes. And again, Abbie Hoffman was the thing that drew me, and obviously Aaron Sorkin's writing.

So, I don't know. I mean, I don't know if the pandemic has changed my attitude to that. I mean, again, I brought out Borat because I felt democracy--you know, I feel very privileged to have been brought up in a democratic country. And you know, democracy, with all its faults, it was something that I felt you have to--you know, to actually be active to defend. I'm not saying I defended it, but it was my attempt and it was the reason why the crew I had and the writers, and Maria Bakalova, the brilliant actress who plays Borat's daughter, took these real risks making that movie, because we were just really scared that American democracy was disintegrating.

MS. HORNADAY: Well--

MR. COHEN: I'm not sure if I answered your question.

MS. HORNADAY: No, you did, and unfortunately, we're out of time, but I do want to--that ties into your activism continuing. I know there's a townhall, I think, tomorrow at noon. Can you quickly tell us how to tune into that, with activists like Dolores Huerta and other important people? How do people tune in?

MR. COHEN: I do not know the details, but I can tell you it was really interesting. I mean, I was really honored to be there. And there's actually one of the original members of the Chicago 7 was there. So, it was a real honor to be in that panel.

But you know, there's a talk about--sorry.

MS. HORNADAY: No, go ahead, I'm sorry.

MR. COHEN: No, no, no, you know, it felt--you know, I felt slightly out of place, because those are real activists who have really made a change. I mean, Weiner, from the Chicago 7, is still an activist. You know, he's still true--you know, much like Abbie Hoffman who, until his dying day--unfortunately, as those of you who saw the movie know, he committed suicide; he was a manic depressive. But until his dying day, he was--almost all the money he was making through giving speeches and writing books, he gave back to the cause. So, I would tune in. I found it really interesting.

MS. HORNADAY: I'm sure it will be fascinating. I think it's the Netflix YouTube Channel, if such a thing exists. So, google that, tune in.

Sacha, I could go on forever, but unfortunately that's all we have time for tonight. I cannot thank you enough for joining us. Thank you so much.

MR. COHEN: Thank you for having me on. It's having my least-entertaining character on. Thank you.

MS. HORNADAY: Not at all. Everyone, please tune in again tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. Eastern for a powerful conversation about combating anti-Asian racism, with representatives Judy Chu and Mark Takano.

Once again, I'm Ann Hornaday, chief film critic for The Washington Post. Thank you all for watching Washington Post Live.