Guests

Julián Castro, Former Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Julián Castro served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014-2017. Before that, he was Mayor of his native San Antonio, Texas — the youngest mayor of a Top 50 American city at the time. In 2012, he gave a rousing keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention, during which he described the American Dream as a relay to be passed from generation to generation. After his historic campaign for president in 2020, Secretary Castro launched People First Future in May to help elect bold, progressive candidates whose campaigns are focused on improving the lives of all people they hope to represent. In September, Secretary Castro launched “Our America with Julián Castro,” a podcast with Lemonada Media that puts a spotlight on vulnerable communities and takes a humanizing and hopeful look at how drastically the American experience shifts from one person to the next.

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.)

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland proudly represents Washington’s 10th Congressional District. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Strickland is the first African-American to represent Washington State and the Pacific Northwest at the federal level, and one of the first Korean-American women elected to Congress. As the daughter of a veteran and a former Mayor, Strickland brings a deep-seated passion for service and the experience of rebuilding a recession-era economy to her work on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and House Armed Services Committee. She is the only African-American woman to serve on the House Armed Services Committee, and is a Member of both the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC). She came to Congress to ensure that big government works for the South Sound and serve as a voice for traditionally underrepresented communities as we rebuild an economy that works for all of us. Strickland resides in Tacoma, Washington with her husband, Patrick.

Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation

Darren Walker is president of the Ford Foundation, a $13 billion international social justice philanthropy. He is a member of Governor Cuomo’s Reimagining New York Commission and co-chair of NYC Census 2020. He chaired the philanthropy committee that brought a resolution to the city of Detroit’s historic bankruptcy.

Before joining Ford, Darren was vice president at Rockefeller Foundation, overseeing global and domestic programs. In the 1990s, he was COO of the Abyssinian Development Corporation, Harlem’s largest community development organization.

Darren co-chairs New York City’s Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers; has served on the Independent Commission on New York City Criminal Justice and Incarceration Reform and the UN International Labour Organization Global Commission on the Future of Work. He co-founded both the U.S. Impact Investing Alliance and the Presidents’ Council on Disability Inclusion in Philanthropy. He serves on many boards, including Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, The National Gallery of Art, Carnegie Hall, the High Line, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the recipient of 16 honorary degrees and university awards, including Harvard University’s W.E.B. Du Bois Medal.