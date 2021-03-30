Guests

Pippa Ehrlich, Director, “My Octopus Teacher”

Pippa Ehrlich is an award-winning natural history filmmaker and environmental journalist, specialising in the field of marine science and conservation and the intersection between people and the natural world. She has worked with some of the world’s top marine researchers and underwater photographers and been an avid freediver for more than a decade. For the last five years she has been focused on exploring the underwater forests of Cape Town and directing My Octopus Teacher - South Africa’s first Netflix Original documentary. The film has garnered attention from celebrities, conservationists and scientists all over the world, been nominated for a Bafta and an Oscar and already received more than 20 international awards, including the prestigious Wildscreen Golden Panda, Jackson Hole’s Grand Teton and the IDA’s Pare Lorentz. Pippa is a member of the Sea Change Project - a collective of divers, storytellers and scientists who are dedicated to connecting people to nature and protecting The Great African Seaforest.