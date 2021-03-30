Join Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday in conversation with directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed on Tuesday, March 30 at 3:00pm ET.
Guests
Pippa Ehrlich, Director, “My Octopus Teacher”
Pippa Ehrlich is an award-winning natural history filmmaker and environmental journalist, specialising in the field of marine science and conservation and the intersection between people and the natural world. She has worked with some of the world’s top marine researchers and underwater photographers and been an avid freediver for more than a decade. For the last five years she has been focused on exploring the underwater forests of Cape Town and directing My Octopus Teacher - South Africa’s first Netflix Original documentary. The film has garnered attention from celebrities, conservationists and scientists all over the world, been nominated for a Bafta and an Oscar and already received more than 20 international awards, including the prestigious Wildscreen Golden Panda, Jackson Hole’s Grand Teton and the IDA’s Pare Lorentz. Pippa is a member of the Sea Change Project - a collective of divers, storytellers and scientists who are dedicated to connecting people to nature and protecting The Great African Seaforest.
James Reed, Director, “My Octopus Teacher”
James Reed is an award winning film maker who most recently co-wrote and directed the Netflix feature documentary My Octopus Teacher. Previously James wrote and directed Rise of The Warrior Apes, produced with Keo Films for Discovery, which has won awards for best script and animal behavior as well as the Golden Panda for best film at Wildscreen 2018. James also wrote and directed the Netflix film Jago: A Life Underwater, awarded Best Documentary at RTS and the Grand Teton Best in Festival at Jackson Hole 2015. Throughout his career the majority of films James has worked on (from researcher to executive producer) have been based on ideas he created and developed himself.