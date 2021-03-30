MR. REED: Thanks very much.

MS. HORNADAY: It's great to see you both, and I believe, Pippa, you're joining us from South Africa, and James is joining us from Bristol, England. So, it's a wonderfully global event that we have today.

This is an extraordinary story of one man's relationship with an octopus. This is Craig Foster, who we saw in that trailer, who embarked on this project involving him diving every day in the water off the back of his home, just outside Cape Town.

AD

AD

Pippa, how did you get involved in this project?

MS. EHRLICH: So, I met Craig through a mutual friend. I was working as a conservation journalist at the time, focused on the marine conservation and science, and I was very interested in getting to know the kelp forest better. And I went for a dive with Craig and our friend, Russ, and very quickly, I just saw that he was seeing things in that environment, which I had been diving in for 10 years at the time. But he was picking up signs and finding animals and behaviors that I just never dreamed were possible.

And he and I started diving together regularly, and I started working on kind of cold thermogenesis, which is the process of adapting your body to the cold. And about six months into that process, Craig asked me if I wanted to help him make this little film that he had in his mind, and the film would about this very special experience he had with an octopus. He hadn't told me too much about it, but he sent me a treatment. I remember sitting in my desk and just bursting into tears because it resonated with me on a very deep level, and yep, that's how I got involved.

AD

AD

MS. HORNADAY: So, my understanding, it sounds like he was already involved with this octopus, and this film really, really takes us through the arc of his relationship, which lasts about a year, which is around the average time that a common octopus lives. And so, did he introduce you to the octopus on that first dive? No. So, you were just taking to--and again--yeah.

MS. EHRLICH: Yes, the film is essentially an archive job. You know, when James and I came to the project, I came in a little while before him, but we had hard drives and hard drives full of footage that had been recorded during this incredible year that Craig had spent with the octopus. But she died long before he even dreamed of making a film about her. It was a very organic process, the making of this film and the realizing that it should be a film.

MS. HORNADAY: Right. And I guess this is where we should make it clear that Craig Foster himself is a documentary filmmaker, and he had the foresight and wherewithal to film these days. It's almost like a diary, a visual diary, and he took some stunning, stunning underwater photography which we just saw in that clip. And that is one of the great strengths of this film is just the imagery that he managed to capture.

AD

AD

Where did I read 3,000 hours of filmed material that you had to work with and then kind of find this story within it? So, the octopus narrative and their relationship obviously affected you emotionally, but had you already thought of other storylines? I mean, did you kind of consider other storylines?

MS. EHRLICH: Absolutely. We started freshwater. We started with--obviously, in many ways, the story was coming from Craig, and so many life experiences that he'd had had informed even the fact that he was interested in pursuing this kind of experience with an octopus and this daily emersion in the kelp forest.

So, we started with something much, much bigger, and we cut many, many sequences that we really liked that were very difficult to let go of. But as soon as we started getting into the nuts and bolts of the octopus's story, that was just so compelling. It was just kind of a river that just ran fast and strong, and more and more, we realized that that was where our story was going to go and where it should go.

AD

AD

MS. HORNADAY: Right. And now, James--I want to bring James in, and I want to tell our listeners that we might be experiencing about an eight-second delay. So just know that as we embark on our conversation with James.

But, James, am I correct that your involvement was really drawing Craig out? Craig was drawing the octopus out, but maybe your job was to--because Craig's story is just as germane to this film as the octopus.

MR. REED: I'm so sorry about the eight-second delay. You realize that that's a long time in human communication.

And so, yeah, I came on late in the process, and I think that was kind of--it was really interesting for me. And I had never really done that before. I mean, usually, you're sort of--you know, you're on a film from the start, and you see it all the way through. But this is a really unique opportunity for me, and hopefully, it was an interesting collaboration for everybody, because Pippa and Craig were so embedded in the story and the environment. And their knowledge is so intimate of that place and the animal, and they'd been working for years actually to sort of come to the point where they had sort of reduced this incredible year down into these amazing things, sort of story-based. And they had accomplished a great deal to tell the story.

AD

AD

And I think they sort of reached a point where they knew they were on to something so great that it was worth sort of experimenting with a different way of telling the story, perhaps, and a new perspective.

And I was very lucky that they contacted me through a company in Bristol called "Off the Fence," and Ellen Windemuth contacted me and sent an email with cuts and a link to a person there, and I just thought I had nothing--I had no prior information about it at all, other than it was an interesting story about a man and an octopus, and I clicked on it and I thought I'll just give it 10 minutes and see what this is about.

And I was instantly drawn in to this incredible perspective that Craig had captured himself but also that he and Pippa put together this amazing sort of sequencing of events and an incredible sort of story around the octopus.

AD

AD

But what was clear to me and to them--but they had a different type of experience on it--was that there was another thread to be brought in there, and I have some background in making interview-driven films. And I also have--you know, I came to it completely fresh. So, I didn't know the story. So, I hadn't lived it for the last few years like they had. So, I had a lot of new questions and natural sort of curiosity for it. We thought here's a great opportunity, so combine this intimate knowledge and experience with a sort of new way of exploring the story and asking about it.

So, I had a quick Skype call with Craig to chat. We just wanted to check that he was okay with the idea, and then we didn't really talk much more about it because I went to South Africa. I met with Pippa and Craig personally, and we spent three days interviewing Craig at his kitchen table. And Pippa and I talked a lot about sort of different places we could interview him, and ultimately, we decided on the place he was most comfortable, which is where he drinks tea and looks out on the ocean. We were going to spent a lot of time there.

So, we bedded down and we just--we took it slowly, and we just asked him about every piece, how he came to this story and how it impacted him and how the whole relationship developed and built. It took about three days, and we were all exhausted afterwards, but in the end, we had got this sort of really unique and authentic perspective on his own story.

AD

AD

And he had been distanced from it for long enough. Having a stranger come in and sort of asking these sorts of details, he was able to sort of transport himself back to those moments and sort of relive them as if they were fresh, and it was fantastic. Yeah, it was just a really interesting sort of combination of experiences that we all sort of brought to it, and then--and yeah, the film took on a new form. And Pippa and I went back to Bristol and sort of reshaped the film around that conversation.

MS. HORNADAY: That's just a wonderful tutorial in documentary process, right, and how important it is to bring those fresh eyes in at the crucial moment to kind of bring everything together.

Pippa, one of the most revelatory things about this film are the revelations and what Craig was learning about the common octopus and behavior and biology. You know, I think you--I'm sure scientists knew a lot about cephalopods and their ability to learn, and they are brilliant, brilliant creatures.

AD

AD

But were you surprised? I mean, do you remember any particular revelations you came across in the course of your work on this?

MS. EHRLICH: I mean, I was astounded. I was astounded regularly. Going through those rushes the very first time, the things that you see, you know, when she wraps herself up like a transformer to protect herself from the sharks, an armor of shells and stones, the fact that the octopus was clever enough to realize that if she got onto the back of the shark, away from its teeth and its head, she'd be safe there, knowing to wrap herself up in a basket of kelp, learning throughout time how to hunt crustaceans, and that the way that you hunt a crab is different from the way that you hunt a lobster. Even the fact that every single octopus has a different personality--and, you know, Craig--this wasn't the friendliest octopus that Craig had ever met, but she was the most kind of intriguing for him.

I think it was astounding, and some things we knew already. But what's quite amazing about this little octopus is she has lived in the kelp forest for millions of years. So, the particular strategies that she has in her life--you know, and they say an octopus's main driving forces are curiosity and fear, but this particular kelp forest octopus has developed these strategies because of where she lives. And that, I think, was different for octopus science in general.

I don't think this particular octopus has ever been looked at this closely, and in fact, we worked with a number of experts, including Professor Jennifer Mather, who is a cephalopod expert in Canada. She's actually--she's known as an octopus psychologist because she studies cephalopods and she studies human psychology, and she came out to South Africa. And she watched every scene of the film with us. It was always Craig's interpretation. That's how the story is told, but she definitely gave us all the insight that she could into kind of what the octopus was thinking at different phases in her development.

This idea that an octopus can do geometry because it has to drill in a very, very specific place on the shell, otherwise it doesn't get the animal where it needs to, these were the kinds of insights that we couldn't have worked out by ourselves, and it was amazing. We had a number of scientists, including Dr. Jannes Landschoff, who is our scientific advisor at the Sea Change Projects. Him and Craig worked together for a very long time to figure all of these things out.

MS. HORNADAY: You know, this is a perfect time to show a clip illustrating this brilliance in action. This is a real scene of discovery. Let's watch.

[Video plays]

MS. HORNADAY: That never gets old. Also, P.S., I'm never eating calamari again. I don't know about all of you.

But have these strategies been documented before, Pippa, do you know, by human beings?

MS. EHRLICH: I mean, I don't think they've ever been filmed in the wild, and the kelp forests is a very understudied area.

One thing that the octopus riding on the shark's back, I've seen that on images of dolphins, for example. So, I think that is definitely known to science. All of the world, octopuses have figured out that if you're dealing with a predator, get onto the back of the head and get away with the teeth and hold on as tightly as you can.

But much of--I mean, I would say most of what you see in this film has certainly never been captured on camera before in terms of octopus behavior.

MS. HORNADAY: Now, I want you to tell us a little bit about the Sea Change Project, and then there might be a Part B to that question which is, is this work ongoing? Is Craig still filming the kelp forests? Are you still going? Tell us a little bit about the ongoing work.

MS. EHRLICH: So, the Sea Change Project is a local conservation organization based in Cape Town, South Africa, and we're dedicated to telling stories that, one, connect human beings with the natural world, but, two, showcase and promote the protection of the Great African Sea Forest, which is this amazing kelp forest at the foot of Africa.

What's amazing and unknown about kelp forests is that they cover 25 percent of our global coastlines, but they're hardly ever talked about. Unlike a coral reef or a Serengeti or an Amazon, it's not an iconic wilderness that people immediately recognize when they hear the word "kelp forest," and they're very, very vulnerable.

As climate change becomes more and more of a problem in our oceans, which it is at a rapid rate, kelp forests are disappearing. In Tasmania and in California, almost entire forests have disappeared over just a number of years. So that's really what we're trying to do is showcase kelp forests, raise awareness about them, and garner a kind of foundation of global support for these incredibly magical underwater forests, because they're very important. They are major carbon sequesters. They contain enumerable life forms. So, in terms of biodiversity, they're one of the most biodiverse ecosystems on our planet, which is very, very critical if you look at the crisis that we're facing today, the COVID pandemic. That's a direct result of disappearing biodiversity. So, yeah.

MS. HORNADAY: There's another moment I'd like to share with our viewers, which is one of the most touching--literally touching moments in the film, and it's when Craig first makes physical contact with this octopus that starts to play such an important role in his life. Let's watch this.

[Video plays]

MS. HORNADAY: So that moment, it's very emotional. It's a beautiful moment on so many levels, but it also raises some interesting questions about just the whole--how much projection that we are doing as viewers and maybe you as filmmakers were allowing yourselves to do in terms of imparting motivation and emotion to this animal. Did you talk these things through? And maybe I'll direct this to both Pippa and then James after a suitable delay, but, Pippa, did this come up at all, and how did you walk through those questions?

MS. EHRLICH: I mean, absolutely, every minute of the process, we were discussing it with one another, and there was just a conversation that was going on between our whole team, especially James and I but certainly Craig and I and the greater production team.

You know, and there all sorts of questions that you could ask, but there's no doubt that the octopus was curious about Craig, that he--that she recognized him as an individual, and that she got used to the fact that he was coming back every single day. You could ask questions like, "Well, did she allow him to watch her hunt because she felt safe when he was around, because he had never threatened her before, and he was a big reassuring presence?" I think that's very possible. Yeah.

James, what do you think?

MR. REED: I think--I mean, it's a really interesting question. Like Pippa said, we--"possible" is a strong word, but it was a topic of debate for us all the time or consideration with everything that we included in the film.

I mean, I think the beauty of having Craig tell his own story means that it's entirely from his perspective. It's his interpretation of that relationship, and there are things that he recorded that you can see and are very clearly happening, that you can't really doubt his interpretation about some of it. But others are based on his interpretation, how he--what he felt was happening, and I think that we--you know, that wasn't the reason for doing Craig's personal testimony and making it entirely in his own words, but, you know, we would have had an additional challenge.

If we had been writing a script that was describing what happened and so putting our own views as filmmakers on it, I think we would have had sort of a much more difficult set of choices to make because it would have been us making these interpretations, and it might have sort of confused the viewers, this sort of--of these facts being told or--and I think, you know, Craig is, without a doubt, a man of great experience and sensitivity, certainly. But they are all his interpretations. So, I hope that that's kind of clear in the film.

We're confident about those interpretations, but it is about his relationship and how he felt about it. And he's the one telling that story, and we don't get the octopus' side of the story other than the behavior that she exhibits and the interactions that we can see on the screen.

So, we thought that was a great--something beautiful about the film. It did leave quite a lot open to interpretation, and sometimes we used Craig's interpretations, and at other times, we didn't say a lot. And we let the footage sort of speak for itself, and we left it open. And I think probably people will interpret those things in different ways.

But I know--and Pippa will talk more about this, but things that we were a bit sort of concerned about or thought we should give some extra attention to how they are interpreted and whether we include Craig's interpretation or not--I mean, Pippa had a long-standing relationship with a number of octopus scientists that she could check things from. So, everything in the film, we are confident is--you know, is a reasonable interpretation of that behavior as far as you can know about any individual octopus at any time.

But we do wonder about her motivations because Craig did, and the audience will and should. But, hopefully, we don't sort of--we're not too conclusive about exactly what she may be thinking or it doesn't come across like that, because, you know, these are--it's how Craig felt about it, and that felt like the most important thing.

MS. HORNADAY: Well, that sounds fair.

I want to get to at least one audience--obviously, this movie is inspiring lots of audience questions, and I want to get to one from Patrick Markey in Germany. He asks, "Did the filming team join Craig in the water every day, and did you give the octopus a name?" That's kind of a [unclear] question.

MS. EHRLICH: We didn't join Craig in the water at all with the octopus, certainly not James and I, but Craig's very good friend, Roger Horrocks, who he's been making films with for years, is a top, top underwater cameraman. And Roger lives just up the road, and when these incredible things started happening with the octopus, Craig kind of gave Roger and call and said, "You need to come and meet this octopus, and you need to see what she's doing because I've never seen anything like it. And we should see what we can capture." So, there were times when Roger and Craig were filming together, but for the most part, it was Craig on his own.

And he didn't name the octopus, and the reason for that is partly, you know, as filmmakers, we knew we were in a dangerous world of anthropomorphism, and we wanted to minimize that where we could. And, secondly, she is a wild creature, and we wanted to give her the space to be herself as an octopus as much as we could.

MS. HORNADAY: Yes. We have time for one more question. This is from Tonia Krueger from Florida, and she wants to know, "How has the climate crisis impacted the welfare of octopuses in the area where the film was made?"

MS. EHRLICH: I don't know if the climate crisis has impacted octopuses too much. I think what we're lucky with, with our particular kelp forest, is that at this point, it seems quite resilient to climate change, and our water is not warming up at too drastic a rate.

So, octopuses are doing fairly well here. There is an octopus fishery which we're aware of, but of course, in other parts of the world, when the kelp forest disappears and the habitat disappears, all of the other species start to disappear as well. And that means that the octopuses don't have places to hide, and they have nothing to eat. So, everything is deeply connected and interdependent.

MS. HORNADAY: Well, that's another connection that you make beautifully in this film. I mean, it's not--even though the octopus is definitely the star, you really--the images of all the other creatures in that delicate balance in that ecosystem, they're beautifully evoked.

We don't have any time left. I want to thank both of you. I especially want to thank James and your patience, and I'm sorry we weren't able to get to your more because of the delay. But we're so happy that you could join us here today. Congratulations on your nomination. I'm sure that's a thrill for both of you. Thank you so much.

And thank you all for joining us at Washington Post Live.

MR. REED: Thank you.

MS. EHRLICH: Thank you.

MS. HORNADAY: Please join me again tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. for a discussion about another Academy Award-nominated documentary, "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution," and I'll be speaking with the directors, Nicole Newnham and Jim Lebrecht.

Once again, I'm Ann Hornaday, and thanks for watching Washington Post Live.