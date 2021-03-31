To give a little additional context for our listening audience today I wanted to let you know I am wearing a blue sweater, smudged glasses, and I have a small plant to my left. Nicole, Jim, thank you both for joining us and congratulations on the nomination.

MR. LeBRECHT: Thank you for having us.

MS. NEWNHAM: It is great to be here.

MS. HORNADAY: "Crip Camp," as you can probably discern from that clip, tells this incredible story of this amazing camp that we meet in the 1970s. It is older than that, and we will get into the history a little bit. But the story of this group of people who went to this camp in the '70s and how that community blossomed into what we know of as the disability rights movement.

Nicole, you have been making nonfiction films for 25 years. Of course, you made "The Rape of Europa" about the theft and destruction of European works of art during World War II. You have made a film about children in Calcutta seizing their own futures. What drew you to the disability rights movement, or did it draw you?

MS. NEWNHAM: Kind of both, you know. I mean, I had been colleagues with Jim for 15 years, and friends, and over that time Jim had really opened up a sort of portal for me into disability, and a way of looking at disability that I hadn't before known. I saw it as a culture, as a community. I would come in to mix a film with Jim--you know, he is a brilliant sound mixer in the Bay Area and all the documentary filmmakers here cherish the time when we get to bring our films in to his studio--and he would be playing, you know, an album by a disabled rapper, and he would be talking to me about his struggle to get access to, say, the filmmakers lodge at the Sundance Festival, which used to be up, you know, several flights of stairs. And I was really fascinated by this more rights-based way of looking at disability.

So, then I got lucky enough one day that Jim decided to pitch me on, you know, trying to make films about disability from that point of view and films that would authentically relate experience. And he pitched me the idea of a film about his summer camp. And I kind of rolled my eyes, because it sounded sort of like a cute idea, and like that kind of thing that people always feel their summer camp was special, you know. And then he sent me some pictures of Camp Jened, and I literally almost fell out of my chair, because I realized that Jened was this utopia, as Jim described it, that, you know, was the kind of thing that most of us have never even known existed, and it still doesn't exist today, you know.

So, the fact that he was saying, "This may be connected to the Civil Rights Movement, this profound experience of liberation that I and my friends had," was really intriguing. And rather than me take on the project I said to Jim, "Why don't we direct this together, so the story can be told from your point of view," and we set about trying to figure out how.

MS. HORNADAY: Brilliant. And "liberation" is exactly the world. The imagery, the sheer wealth of images that you had to work with I thought was just breathtaking.

I want our audience to see a clip, sooner rather than later, because in order to get to that sense of joy and immense freedom that Camp Jened offered to its campers is really contagious.

Let's play a clip that kind of gets to how magical this place was, and then, Jim, I'd like to circle back with you.

[Video plays.]

MS. HORNADAY: You know, it is stunning to think that this was a camp that was founded as far back as 1951. Jim, could you give us a little history of Camp Jened and the ethos behind what, as one of the campers described, what became a utopia?

MR. LeBRECHT: Yeah. The camp back then was started by two sisters, and there as just kind of a history of trying to have a camp that was a bit different, a bit more open, a bit less restrictive. And certainly, when I got there, in the early '70s, indeed it truly was what Denise says, a utopia. I had a sense of freedom there and acceptance and joy that I rarely ever had outside of that camp. I can't imagine, actually, that I really, really did.

But it was a product of its time. It was the early '70s. We were questioning everything, all these different liberation movements, and, you know, why not us?

MS. HORNADAY: Right. And, you know, I think one of the most profound things that this film advances is the importance of community and social space, right? I think that one of the definitions of privilege is that, you know, social space is yours for the taking. It is not even questioned. And this movie just shows us, in such concrete ways, how having a social space that you can claim for your own is just absolutely essential in terms of personal development and political development.

One of the campers there happened to be Judy Heumann, of course, who is now very well known as a disability rights activist. And the other thing, something she points out but that this film expresses beautifully, is the organic intersectionality of the disability rights movement, to use a term that we would use today but maybe not so much them.

Nicole, how critical do you think intersectionality was to the success of the disability rights movement?

AD

MS. NEWNHAM: I mean, what we found was that it was completely essential. You know, the most striking example of that in a film, which is actually literal, is that the Black Panthers delivered food to the organizers who were sitting in this Federal building, you know, for about a month, every single day, three hot meals a day. And they could not have sustained their protest and pushed forward with the implementation of the first really significant disability civil rights legislation in this country had that food not been delivered. But not only that, folks from the LGBTQ movement, folks from the women's movement, all of these different people who had members who were in the building, of their own communities, because disability is, by its very nature, intersectional, were contributing to the success of this.

And I think that we felt that that was a really valuable lesson for the particular time that we find ourselves in. And, you know, as the pandemic happened and then, you know, we saw the upswell of the Black Lives Matter movement this summer, it seemed like sort of striking that this story from 1977 was kind of meeting our moment of today in such a powerful way, that we really felt like that was true, that you can see that the seeds of this kind of community across difference that is created at the camp, and then how that very philosophy and kind of, you know, way of being became the kind of secret weapon, or really power that provoked and built up a change down the road.

MS. HORNADAY: That's fascinating.

The protest that you are alluding to was this incredible occupation of a Federal building in San Francisco, which lasted for 25 days, 150 activists occupied the building. I think it is still, to this day, the longest occupation of a Federal building, a sit-in at a Federal building.

I want to play a clip and then come back to Jim, who was there, who was actually a participant. But let's watch a clip that shows how that protest began.

[Video plays.]

MS. HORNADAY: So, Jim, put us in the room. You were there at that protest. Tell us how it all began and what your memories are from that time.

MR. LeBRECHT: Well, I really wish I could say I was there but actually I wasn't. I was in college in San Diego, kind of blithely not knowing that this was happening. But I must tell you that I learned so much about this particular event by the work that we did on our film, and to talk to Dennis Billups, and to talk to Corbett O'Toole, and to really hear what their experiences were, and, of course, Judy and other folks. I wish I had been there.

AD

MS. HORNADAY: Well, you know, that brings up a really good--one of my questions is just this wealth of footage that you had to work with. Jim, how did you assemble these images? I am so gratified and grateful for all the home movies that were taken at Camp Jened. Those are really special. But then you have all of this fabulous footage from other events. Can you tell us a little bit about that journey?

MR. LeBRECHT: Certainly. I mean, when we first started out, we did not know that that black-and-white video footage from Camp Jened existed. I had this memory of this group of hippie videographers showing up at camp, and then, in fact, one day that handed me the camera, and I did a tour of the camp.

With a little bit of information, Nicole set out to try to see if we could figure out who these people were, and, you know, lo and behold, after three months of searching Nicole found, in the back of a digitized magazine for video makers in the time an advertisement for a videotape of the crab epidemic at Camp Jened, when they had the camp by the People's Video Theater. And at that point we had a name of an organization.

We found that one of them, Howard Gutstadt, just lived across the bay, in San Francisco. And we wound up being able to leave a message for him--he was a board member at an anarchist bookstore in San Francisco, which all makes sense to me. And we both remember this day where we got this email, and he said, "Yeah, we have this footage, and we have got 5 1/2 hours of it."

And that was extraordinary. I mean, especially the footage from the sit-in, is really due to all of us digging around, finding things. We had some incredible archival research people, but we all dug in to really try to find this footage. Much of it was very hard to find, and as you can kind of see, we had to piece together.

MS. HORNADAY: Well, and, you know, you reminded me, when we were looking at the "Crip Camp" poster, waiting for this session to start, I think it has the distinction of being rated R, to which the great crab epidemic of whatever year it was [laughter]. It's a badge of courage, sir.

Nicole, this documentary is a production of Higher Ground, of course, which is Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company with Netflix. And I understand this was one of the first projects that they signed on for. Can you tell us a little bit about their involvement?

MS. NEWNHAM: Yeah. I think actually it was the first. It was incredible, actually. So, we have this executive producer, Howard Gertler, and he read in the trades that the Obamas were starting a production company in partnership with Netflix. And he immediately thought, because we were really early on in our process--we had the story mapped out and we had a fundraising trailer and we were finding footage and starting to assemble it--you know, he thought this could be perfect for them, because of the sort of shared values between the Obamas and our project, this idea of the importance of grassroots organizing, the capacity for young people to change the world, the idea that this is elevating a story from a marginalized community that needs to be told. And even that idea of kind of like becoming and telling your own story, all of those things are embodied in our project.

So, we made an effort to get our fundraising trailer in front of Priya Swaminathan, who had just been hired to run Higher Ground. She called us up and said, "I don't know what you guys did but I cannot stop watching this thing, and my bosses feel the same way." So eventually, you know, they said they wanted to roll up their sleeves and partner with us, and it has really been an incredibly rewarding partnership, in that they were fully engaged in the process, incredibly supportive of our vision, gave us a lot of artistic leeway, but actually also gave us a lot of advice. And President Obama and Mrs. Obama themselves watched three cuts of our film and gave feedback.

I don't think that we have still fully internalized that this is actually happening, or has happened, but it has been an incredible platform, from which to kind of, you know, tell this story, which is such an important, important American story, I think one of the great civil rights stories of our history, but that for so long has remained relatively unknown.

MS. HORNADAY: You know, I was going to say the same thing. This is buried history. And it is so interesting to me that it's at the Oscars this year, alongside movies like "Trial of Chicago 7" and "Judas and the Black Messiah," that also get, especially "Judas and the Black Messiah," gets to that same intersectionality that Fred Hampton was practicing before his life was ended prematurely. So, it is fascinating to me that we sort of get what we need, in this kind of generational way sometimes, from the culture. And like you said earlier, who would have known that these would have been brought to us in the year of pandemic and the year of protest on behalf of black lives? So, I hope that the viewers will take these lessons to heart.

I must ask, though, both Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are such gifted storytellers in their own right. Can you share some of their notes? I mean, do you remember any specific feedback or advice that they gave? I would be fascinated to hear that.

MS. NEWNHAM: They were really interested in sort of like--President Obama himself was really interested in the process of how did the actual legislation come about, you know. It was very hard for us to figure out how to tell this really complicated kind of story about how does a movement push legislation forward in a way that was really digestible but also really historically accurate. So insightful questions that kind of got us to the place of being able to do that effectively. And also, just like lots of really thought-provoking questions about kind of, you know, the camp itself and what was the philosophy of the camp.

You know, I think we had, at one point, thought that we didn't need to have the camp director's voice, necessarily, in the camp, kind of laying out the camp philosophy. And, you know, we actually--Larry Allison, who started the camp, is not alive anymore so it seemed almost impossible. And it was this kind of gentle questioning that kind of pushed us to figure out, you know, some way to do it, and we ended up being able to use this old audio recording and splice together. It was just like an editing feat that kind of--you know, if President Obama wants it, then we will make it happen, you know. I'm so grateful that we actually figured out some way to have Larry's voice there.

MS. HORNADAY: It works beautifully. So, Jim, this is, in many ways, your life story. I mean, it really does chronicle your development, from a little boy to the gifted sound designer that you are today. So, you are both--you're a character in this film and you are the co-director. Was that ever awkward for you? Thread us through that journey for you.

MR. LeBRECHT: Well, first off, you know, I was surprised but incredibly happy that Nicole asked me to co-direct, co-produce the film with her. And, you know, I think that it worked because we had this incredible collaboration. We had known each other for a long time, but there was a lot of trust. And I had to put on different hats at times and kind of just dig in and really try not to filter myself as I was trying to relate stories and such. But there was this trust that I could say anything, and that if I felt like there was something that made me very uncomfortable that, you know, we would talk about it. So, you know, the trust and support of everybody really made a big difference.

MS. HORNADAY: And I would imagine, too, another thing I really admire about this, and I would assume, but you tell me, that one of the challenges is tone. Because this is definitely an inspiring story, but I even think somebody in the film uses the term "inspiration porn." You know, you don't want to teeter into being patronizing or condescending. And so, can you tell us a little bit about those conversations?

MR. LeBRECHT: Well, I mean, you know, the title itself is something that we, you know, we chose "Crip Camp." Oh my gosh, you are using the C-word. And in reality, it was a way for us very quickly to kind of say, "Look, this is not your average, aww, what an incredible, inspiring story." This is a story about a people and a culture and a movement, and that for me, as somebody with a disability--not everybody likes this term, but for me it represents the fact that I identify culturally as somebody with a disability, and politically. And it is words that, you know, I have heard.

I remember Corbett, who you see in the film, saying to me, "Hey, Jim. Did you go to Crip Camp?" And it was the first time I kind of heard somebody use it in that way, and I went, "Oh yeah, but of course." And when my wife, Sarah, who is one of our producers, and I were driving around, and I go, "Let's go up one more block because there's a crip spot on the right side up ahead." That is a handicapped parking spot.

MS. NEWNHAM: You know, this issue that you raise, it was probably the most important thing for us to get right in the film, and we kind of ended up talking about how there were like these two tractor ruts that people's brains go into around disability. And one of them is the inspiring thing and the other is the tragic thing.

So something like Willowbrook, you know, this horrible institution in New York State, from which a bunch of Camp Jedenian campers came, and which Jim remembers kind of being haunted by having seen Geraldo Rivera's expose about it in the '70s, you know, how could we put that in there without it kind of ruining the feeling that we were painstakingly creating, which was allowing people to come into Camp Jened and not ever feel any of those feelings that people are almost uniquely used to feeling when they see disability represented in the media, you know.

And so, we had a couple of ways of working on it. One way something called the "spirit of Steve," which was this sort of punk attitude of Steve Hoffman, one of the characters in the film. And we just asked ourselves, does every scene have that kind of punk, like sort of "F- you, you know, I'm going to be the way I am" kind of attitude. That was one thing. And the other thing was just like really laying a complexity of emotion in every scene, you know, and not allowing any scene to be kind of one pure emotion. Because if you did that, sure enough we would have test screenings and we would see audience kind of slipping into that way of seeing disability.

MS. HORNADAY: Fascinating. By the way, Steve is the other source of the R rating here, and I will leave you with that tantalizing little teaser. Fascinating character, just a wonderful, wonderful protagonist, among many in this film.

I want to at least get to--we are coming against time here, but I want to get to an audience question. This is from Rena Strober of California, and this is for Jim, Jim who has become like, as we have said, a really accomplished sound designer, especially in the theater. She asks, "How can theater specifically become more inclusive of those with disabilities?"

MR. LeBRECHT: That's a really wonderful question. Look, I think that we have seen non-traditional casting happen in the past, and I think this needs to be extended towards actors with disabilities, but also the infrastructure needs to change. Wouldn't it be great if this $2-, $3-trillion-dollar package that President Biden is pushing forward now included some money to renovate theaters so that people with disabilities can easily be on stage and work behind the set, in backstage also? I mean, there are people with disabilities who are capable and able to work in the entertainment business, but we are being held back by stigma and lack of access. And, you know, you will see more authentic films and theater projects like "Crip Camp" if our industries really embraced us and applied the same diversity and inclusion efforts that they have for other people.

MS. HORNADAY: Well, you know, that gets to something that really struck home with me watching it, which is that this is the largest--and I don't want to even use the word "minority group," but this is the largest group in the country, and we're all--most of us are going to be a member of that group in some fashion, in terms of natural limitations. And so, as we have seen with the Americans with Disabilities Act, those reforms helped us all, and we are grateful for those every day.

So, Nicole, specifically--oh, go ahead, Jim.

MR. LeBRECHT: Don't frame it as limitations. It is a natural progression in life, and my gosh, so many of us think that this is our special power. You know, I have to improvise almost every day, and I am not the only one. All of us do. So, you know, let's frame it not as this medical decline, but this evolution of who we are as people. And it can be a beautiful thing, and an enlightening thing for so many people.

MS. HORNADAY: Very well said. And the fact that this did come out in pandemic year, Nicole, where accessibility, in many ways, through things like Zoom, like what we are doing today, you know, it has opened up accessibilities to some programs to more people. So, I don't know. Nicole, can you speak to that briefly, before we have to say goodbye? Do you think people's consciousnesses have been lifted a little bit over the last year?

MS. NEWNHAM: You know, I do, and I am happy that "Crip Camp" has been able to be kind of a part of that cultural conversation. I think that, you know, people with disabilities have seen suddenly things that folks have been being told for years, where it was impossible for a class, a college class, for example, or a meeting, or working from home, to be done. And all of a sudden, because of the pandemic, and everybody needs it, it's possible.

And I think that the hope is that there has been enough learning about the importance of accessibility that those things won't be taken away, you know, as vaccinations ramp up and things get back to "normal," but that we will have realized the importance of making these kinds of accommodations around accessibility in order for our workplaces, our communities, et cetera, to be truly inclusive.

And actually, our impact producer, Andraéa LaVant, and Stacey Park Milbern, two brilliant, young disabled activists out of the disability justice movement created a virtual "Crip Camp" experience at the very beginning of the pandemic, but 10,000 people from all over the world joined in. It was a weekly summer camp all summer for 16 Sundays, that really did have a lot of the elements of the community of Camp Jened, and actually built capacity for the disability rights movement in the middle of the pandemic, and now is being kind of lauded as an example of how you can make a virtual environment really inclusive.

So, it is an exciting conversation and I just hope we don't forget the learnings that we had this year.

MS. HORNADAY: Indeed. Well, that is it, an optimistic note to end on. I want to thank both of you so very much for joining us today and for helping introduce our audience to "Crip Camp."

MS. NEWNHAM: Great to talk to you.

MR. LeBRECHT: Thank you.

Once again, I'm Ann Hornaday, and thank you for watching Washington Post Live.