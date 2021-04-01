Joining me now is a star of the film, veteran actor, playwright, director, Colman Domingo.

MR. DOMINGO: Hello.

MR. CAPEHART: Thanks for coming to Washington Post Live. Welcome. Can I call you Colman?

MR. DOMINGO: You sure can, Jonathan. Absolutely, absolutely.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: I have home training. So, let's start with Ma Rainey. Who was she and why was she such a trailblazer?

MR. DOMINGO: Ma Rainey is the mother of the blues. She is someone who has--she carved her whole existence out actually being so forthright and self-possessed when it comes to her music and the way she has agency in the world. She created her own sort of ecosystem when it comes to having power in a male-dominated industry. Also, she was openly bisexual. She was very much a revolutionary in her lyrics and in the way she lived her life. So, I'm very happy that August Wilson's pen took to loving telling her story, which is a very impactful and important story in America.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, and very powerful. And watching the film, I sort of, in my 2021 kind of way, was flinching at the way--at how assertive she was and how forthright she was in standing up for herself--flinching, because I know the history of our country. In 1920s Chicago, anyone talking like that, behaving like that who's Black would be met with all sorts of reprisals.

AD

Given who she was and everything she was able to do, how was she able to do that? And what were the challenges she met along the way?

MR. DOMINGO: You know what? She had many challenges. Again, it was such a male-dominated industry, the blues. But there's something about those people who stood up against the system and said, "No, pay me my worth or I can go back." She created her own audiences. She owned a couple theaters in the South. So, she knew her worth, truly. And so, when she was coming up to the north to record, she--you know, of course, those systems were against here. And I think that she just tried to--I think speak with as much grace and clarity about her worth, knowing what her voice was and knowing the impact that she could make.

AD

So, there are so many of the Ma Raineys that, you know, we don't know their history and know how we got to where we are now. So, I think that's why it's great to really reflect on this and really, you know, give them voice, truly, to know where we've come from, and took the knocks before us.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, there are--I mean, as with all of August Wilson's plays, you know, they're artistic, but they draw on the real life, they draw on the real struggle of Black Americans, but also working-class Americans and the struggles that they face.

And there are lots of things that Ma Rainey says--well, Viola Davis as Ma Rainey says in the film. One of them was, "They don't care nothing about me. All they want is my voice." Talk about Ma Rainey's battles with White producers at the time, but also how--what she says there, "They don't care nothing about me; all they want is my voice." How that is reflective of Black artists walking in the artistic world.

AD

MR. DOMINGO: Well, that's something I think I understand very deeply, being an artist for over 30 years, and knowing that you're constantly having to prove your worth. Viola Davis even talked about that in an interview, how constantly, no matter how many accolades that she has, that she still has to have certain fights that she doesn't feel that she should anymore. And that is the significance of Ma Rainey. She had to fight, fight, fight, and you feel like every single day you have to fight.

AD

I know that as a Black artist, as well, that you always feel that you know--you know that your White counterparts may not have it as hard. And I think that we're now becoming more vocal about it in just saying, "I just want my worth. That's all I'm asking for. I'm not asking for any handouts. I'm not asking you to give me anything. I actually just want my worth, and for you to pay me my worth, for you to--if you say you--contractually, you're going to do this, if you're going to set up the world to make sure that I'm taken care of, then really take care of me." And I think that that's something that I understand, and many Black artists do understand. It is always more difficult for us in this industry. And I think that we're now becoming a bit more vocal about that, as well, and knowing that all we have is our talent and our voice. And if you don't respect that, then I need to do something else.

I mean, I've always been a person who sort of created my own systems, as well, so I can survive and thrive in this industry. And I think that that's something that Ma Rainey did and I think that's something that is absolutely true right now. There's not one lie in that statement when she says, "They don't care nothing about me but my voice." And she's demanding them, to say, "Not just my voice, take all of me," which is why I love that she's so forthright in her being in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" in every single way, and I admire the Ma Raineys, yeah.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, and in fact, I was just about to ask you about this other line, and you just touched on it, where she says, "They want your talent, but they don't want all of you."

AD

And in creating that ecosystem, ecosphere that you were talking about around yourself, how do you--you know, even in my profession, I run into that, where they want your voice but they don't want all of you. How do you push back against that, and how do you make them take all of you, as an artist?

MR. DOMINGO: You demand it. You demand it by being as open, graceful, and loving, but to let people know that also that we, as African-Americans, we do know this, that grace is a choice; it truly is. We also have the spirit and fire in us to burn it all down. But we're trying. We work hard; we're very patient. We are trying to work within the systems, but I think now it is about saying, "No, this is my worth," and standing on that. I know that for sure to be true, because that's all we have; otherwise, why do it?

AD

And I think that it's just really--it's about time. And it's about time that they knew that our counterparts--our fellows with other hues, our counterparts, that they know that it's their responsibility, as well. It shouldn’t just be about me always stepping up.

AD

To be very honest, the first contract I ever received in my life where I didn't have to fight because I was very respected from my credentials, from my experience, my work ethic, was "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." And it makes you think, because it's helmed by Denzel Washington and Todd Black and George C. Wolfe, incredible director. So, it is people who understand and respect your worth, and they're not coming in under to see if they can pay you under your worth. They're coming in on top of it, saying, "We respect you and know your worth and we're going to give you that."

MR. CAPEHART: You know, even though this is set in 1920s Chicago, you know, we're watching this in 2021 America, and even though the things that they're talking about--you know, Chadwick Boseman's character, Levee, who's doing a monologue about the time his--I think it was his mother--when White men raped his mother. Your character, I believe--or at least one of the band members is holding a newspaper that has a headline about a lynching.

AD

MR. DOMINGO: Yeah.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: And in 2021, a lot of the dialogue, a lot of what's being said in the movie, in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," they're relevant today, aren't they? Talk more about that?

MR. DOMINGO: Absolutely relevant today. Levee is such a symptom of America. He's someone who is played beautifully by Chadwick Boseman. He's someone who believes that the system can work for him in every single way. He's believing--again, we do believe that if it's about justice and about giving us our due, that we're going to get that. but also, I love the fact that--yeah, there are headlines, and that was a planting that George did, a headline of today's headlines, of, like, exactly how Black people are treated in America, to understand that in context with these arguments and these interrogations about blackness and our place in it, in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." It's all of it.

AD

So, he wanted to make sure that we also knew what was happening outside of that studio and in that rehearsal room, that we knew that our lives were at stake, and that's also what we're wrestling with our dialogue. Our lives are at stake. Our livelihoods are at stake. And it's absolutely indicative of what's been going on in America. I didn't know that Ma Rainey was going to be such a gift when it comes to a conversation about race, because we shot it two years ago, and not that I didn't--

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, wow.

MR. DOMINGO: --yeah, not that I was unaware that we would be in the middle of what we've been in the middle of, but I thought that it was just very apropos, that it's giving us a tool. We have to go into these places like the theater--well, these days, now, on your laptop or et cetera. But to go into the theater with a play like Ma Rainey to wrestle with these ideas about who we are in America and what we can be. It's the safest place to be very honest, and that's what August Wilson does. He gives us such honest language of exactly to the core what African-Americans think is important, the way we speak to each other, that we're not a monolith, that we have different ideals and things that we want, and we're wrestling with it together, as we're wrestling with America, which is what was on the headline in that newspaper.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk about your character. You're the bandleader. Talk about your character in relation to Levee, Ma Rainey, the other characters, and what did the role mean to you?

MR. DOMINGO: The role of Cutler meant everything to me, because I understand Cutler. Cutler is--he's one of the boys in the band. He's also Ma Rainey's proxy when she's not in the room. He's also the first face that the White establishment sees when he enters their spaces. So, he's really doing a dance, and it's a subtle dance with a lot of coat-switching attached to it, as well.

Looking at how he sort of maneuvers through the world to make his place in the world and just have some peace. And I think that's what he's trying to do. He's trying to have some peace in this day and get the job done. And he's--there's these moments that I know for sure that I was very cognizant of making sure that, like, the moment the White agent came into the room, to try to shrink my 6'2" body down a few notches and really use a certain tone to be heard, and to be somewhat deferential and also--but also to assert that he does have power in this system.

So, it is a tricky dance. It's a very difficult role, to be very honest, and I think he's got to be the glue in the whole event to make sure that everything keeps moving forward. And it means the world to me. I've always been--I feel like George C. Wolfe cast everyone perfectly, because I've always been sort of the equity deputy in a stage production. I'm always the one when people say, oh, something--some wrongs need to be righted, they look to me. And so, apparently, I'm that guy who knows how to do that dance. And so, I think I brought some of myself into there, as well.

MR. CAPEHART: Now, one thing you said is that you were Ma Rainey's--you were her voice with the band.

MR. DOMINGO: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: You were her representative, her diplomat.

MR. DOMINGO: Yes, exactly.

MR. CAPEHART: And I want to play a scene between you, Chadwick Boseman, and the other bandmembers in this fantastic scene. Let's watch.

[Video plays]

MR. CAPEHART: And right there, you see--and it didn't click when I watched the movie and saw the scene, it didn't click what was going on there until you just said what you said about being Ma Rainey's mouthpiece, her envoy.

You were trying to tell him, "I don't care what's on the White man's sheet, Ma is not going to sing your version."

MR. DOMINGO: Absolutely, I think he--yes.

MR. CAPEHART: "And I'm trying to get that through to you, young man."

MR. DOMINGO: And get him straight, exactly, trying to gather him up.

I think that it--first of all, I love working with those men, and Chadwick and Glynn and Michael, and we really did really learn how to strike that balance with one another. And I think that all Cutler keeps saying is, "No, you've got to wait for Ma; it's about Ma." I think he's ultimate feminist, as well. I think that's another layer to him, as well. He's making sure that he protects Ma, because Ma protects not only him but the entire band. We're under her system, which is very interesting and very rare. We're under her whole system, and so, basically, he's like, "No, no, no, we can be deferential to the White producers, et cetera, but it's about Ma. We're empowering Ma because she's given us our power and our place in this industry."

MR. CAPEHART: That scene that we just saw obviously has Chadwick Boseman as Levee. He has since passed away; I believe he passed away in August. I would love to hear from you what it was like working with Chadwick Boseman, and did you know what he was going through at the time of filming?

MR. DOMINGO: No, I did not know what he was going through. What I saw was a man who had an incredible work ethic. He's funny, silly, we laughed a lot. Any time I see behind-the-scenes footage, you see us falling all over each other. We just really enjoyed doing the work. That's something that I really just remember about him. He was so immersed in the work and learning his instrument and creating. And I can't say whether or not that was because of his illness, because I'm not sure. What I saw was him giving his whole life to this work, because it was meaningful. That's what August Wilson gives us. So, we all put all of our sweat, tears, heartache, heartbreak, brought a lot of ourselves into our work. So, that's all I saw.

And I saw, even on our last day--I know he was exhausted, but we were all exhausted. We left it all on the floor. And then, he left me--you know, he sent me a beautiful wrap gift, you know, saying that he looks forward to seeing me again. He bought me a record player. He wanted to give me a gift of music. And he said, "You know, may God keep you until we see each other again." And I thought that again would be soon, or doing press or something, but I guess his fate was sealed.

But I do remember he had such a huge lifeforce and a grace and humor and a sweetness to him, and I think that he's going to have an impact on culture and film and society for many, many years.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, I am ashamed to say that the first time I saw you was in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

MR. DOMINGO: Really?

MR. CAPEHART: Yes, yes.

MR. DOMINGO: Jonathan, really? I've been working for 30 years. That's the first time you saw me?

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: I said I'm sorry. But I bring that up--I loved that movie, and I loved every character in that movie. I especially loved your character. That movie said so much--yeah, there was the story, but it said so much about who we are as a people, who we are as Black people, you know, our innate goodness and wanting to be part of the fabric of this country. Obviously, "If Beale Street Could Talk" was written by James Baldwin, the chronicler of Black America, but so is August Wilson and his plays, particularly the Pittsburg Series, I think the ten plays that August Wilson wrote, all centered on Pittsburg, also writing about and giving voice to--about what it means to be Black in America.

As an artist, certainly as an African-American, I would love to hear your thoughts on those two men, James Baldwin and August Wilson, and their chronicling of the Black experience in America, and hopefully of America's understanding of who we are, truly, as a people.

MR. DOMINGO: Wow. You know, James Baldwin, he--there's a quote that I'm going to butcher right now, but he said something to the effect of, "I have the right to criticize America because I love it so much." And I think that the critiquing of America and its ideals and what it could be with the promises, I think he is that honest mirror in interrogating of America.

That's why I always go back to James Baldwin. I mean, I always have James Baldwin, literally, like, within arm's reach [indicating], because I think sometimes he helps me wrestle with what's going on in the world, what I see on the news channels. And he helps give you context so you can live, so you can have hope, to be honest.

August Wilson does the same thing. He's an interrogator of America and all the great things about us, all the poor things about us, and he puts it in the mouths of ordinary people, of working-class people.

And same with James Baldwin: He speaks to our sisters and our brothers and our aunties and our uncles. And he speaks to the soul of America. That's why I think they're so impactful and significant and why I keep them within arm's reach, because they're my personal heroes, truly, especially James Baldwin. No one can put a phrase together like James Baldwin, and it all makes so much sense. And then, suddenly, you can see--that sounds, I don't know, maybe kind of odd, but suddenly you can see your place in America, what America is, what it hopes to be, what it was built on, and helps you give you your place. You can stand a little taller. You can greet the world with even more grace and dignity and fire, because it's him putting it in your soul. That's why I love books so much, and plays, because it goes inside of you.

Like Maya Angelou says, "Words are things, get on you." And if you take that in, that's the way you have more of an identity in America, which has always tried to make us all have amnesia: Black, White, and other. And that's why I think it's important.

I'm always telling my students, "It's important for you to know." I teach my students, when I'm teaching acting, I teach my White students August Wilson, "You must learn August Wilson as you learned O'Neill, as you learned Ibsen. You must know about us as we have learned about you." And I think that's why things like "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" are so important. And they're not just for Black folks; they're for all of us. They're for--anyone who loves America, it's for you, because we need to know each other. And that's the only way we're going to get better and stronger and more loving, more peaceful.

Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: And speaking of, you know, getting to know each other, you said in an interview with Vox in 2018, you said, quote, "I think that James Baldwin knows the complexities of African-American men, especially these blue-collar, hardworking men. We don't usually see these guys. They're so ordinary in a strange way, but in their simplicity, they're actually quite extraordinary."

And that's what I think also about James Baldwin and August Wilson. He is reflecting who we are in ways that we know it, we see it, we live it--

MR. DOMINGO: Yeah, they're loving, Black men.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, and that's what I loved about your character in Beale Street. It was such a loving, Black man, father, family man, who was doing everything he could to hold his family together in the middle of so much tumult.

What's not extraordinary to us when we see it on the screen, because we live it, is extraordinary to us when we see it on the screen because we so rarely see it.

MR. DOMINGO: Yes, I've had nothing but the most outpouring of love and respect, especially for "If Beal Street Could Talk." I've had so many women, in particular, reaching out and saying, "Thank you. For the first time, I saw my father. I saw my uncle. I saw my brother," and we don't usually see that. And we have to also question that. Why don't we see that? Why don't we think that's an important thing to amplify when it comes to roles and characters that we see of my hue? I think that he--basically, characters like that fight against tropes. It's like, "Oh, you think you know who we are, but you really don't, at all," which is why I take that--I mean, when I tell you that I love the brothers that I've been able to play, because that is my stepfather; that is my brother. My brother is a barber. My stepfather sanded hardwood floors for a living, blue-collar guys who their job was to take care of the family and make sure that--you know, I remember my stepfather had a second-grade education and he would always tell me--he said, "My job is to make sure that--I work so hard, I break my back so you can have it a little bit easier." So, they're superheroes to me, these men; they truly are.

It's like, you know, they know the mother did the rearing and, you know, he did the discipline, and he also made sure the food was on the table, that we were provided for. And he was hard on me, I remember my stepfather in particular was hard on me because he wanted sure that I was a good citizen. He wanted a great life for me, and for me to know myself in the world. And so, I think that that's why those guys are superheroes to me, and they're rarely seen, and it's time that we have more of those characters out there that shows about--so, then, people will think twice when they think they know us, when they think they know who we are, especially from the inner city.

Because I write--as a writer, I write many perspectives from the inner city, because I never saw them. I was like, well, you know, I grew up in a house with a mom and a stepfather and we ate at 6:00 around the table and we--you know, kids went to college. There was no gangbanging and drugs. So, I choose to write about those worlds, because--and they seem--we know them, Jonathan, but I think it seems foreign to others when they have an idea of who we are and we have to--

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MR. DOMINGO: I think the only way to fight that, the only way to truly fight it, is to create these loving, complex experiences. And we don't all have to be superheroes; we can be terrible people, but it has to be complex.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, complex and whole.

We've got a little bit of time left, but we can't have this conversation that we're having and not talk about the trial that is literally happening right now as we're talking, and that is Derek Chauvin's trial for the killing of George Floyd last May in Minneapolis. You wrote after his death last year, quote, "Taking a knee didn't work. It's time to stand."

Did the country stand in the way you had hoped?

MR. DOMINGO: I'm not sure. I think the country is standing but we're on some wobbly knees, because it takes all of us and it's a daily practice of a revolution. It's a daily practice, it's a personal practice, and it can't just be done by putting up antiracism statement on a website and saying we did our job, but it's daily, daily practices.

So, I think we're trying to stand. We're trying. Some of us have sat down already. They went back to their Instagram posting cute pictures, but I think that it is something that we have to be dedicated to in order for us all to win, to be very honest. And I think that I'm hopeful we can get there. I've met with incredible leaders from the civil rights movement who say they have a lot of hope because finally people are sort of trying to get there to stand up for the first time. All this history and years of oppression and strife are finally--it's on everyone's minds. You can't get away from it. So, I think that we're trying. I think we're trying, but we've got to really, truly commit to it every, single, day.

MR. CAPEHART: Have you had any chance or time or opportunity to see any of the trial, any of the Derek Chauvin trial?

MR. DOMINGO: I have. I've made it a practice this year to really curate my newsfeed. So, I will watch maybe about a half-an-hour at the end of the day, when I can take it. Because before--you know, you can't go on this 24-hour news cycle. I just can't do it. It just--I need joy; I need to live.

And I have watched a little and it's distressing, it's upsetting, because there is that--that Black trauma that you feel like you're reliving. You're reliving in the eyes of people taking the witness stand, and I hurt for them, watching Derek--watching George Floyd in those few moments before he died in that grocery store is painful to watch, to watch someone living and then knowing his fate.

You know, I understand due process, like anyone else, but I almost don't understand this trial, to be very honest, because we all saw, we all bore witness to this. We saw. There's no question. I don't care if he was high or not. I don't care. What we saw is a murder, plain and simple. We all saw it with our own two eyes. There's no refuting it, so justice must be served.

MR. CAPEHART: And with that, we are out of time. Colman Domingo, I could sit and keep talking to you all day. I wish--I hope that we will be able to meet one day in person to continue this great conversation.

MR. DOMINGO: I think we will. You have no idea, I admire you, and you're my buddy, whether you know it or not.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, well, thank you, that is such an honor. Thank you very much, Colman Domingo, who's starring in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," thank you very much for coming to Washington Post Live.

MR. DOMINGO: Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for joining us. I'll be back tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern for First Look, your one-stop shop for news and analysis, the latest news and analysis, from Washington Post reporters from the newsroom and the opinion pages.

Until then, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you very much for watching Washington Post Live.