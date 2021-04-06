Register for the program here.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R)

Christopher T. Sununu is the 82nd Governor of the State of New Hampshire and is currently serving his third term, winning in 2020 with more votes than any candidate in state history.

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Sununu took unprecedented action to protect the health and safety of Granite Staters.

Just days after declaring a State of Emergency and transitioning New Hampshire schools to remote learning, Governor Sununu swiftly expanded unemployment benefits to provide financial relief to a historic number of New Hampshire residents.

He established the Emergency Health Care System Relief Fund and secured tens of millions of PPE for New Hampshire. His efforts have received national recognition.

Governor Sununu created the Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery to oversee the fair and transparent disbursement of the $1.25 billion CARES Act funds to businesses, communities, and organizations.

His accomplishments include delivering two balanced state budgets with no new taxes and establishing full day kindergarten. Additionally, Governor Sununu invested $275 million in clean water projects, established New Hampshire Care Academies allowing high school seniors to earn their Associates Degree at no cost to them or taxpayers, returned nearly $180 million to cities and towns for education aid and municipal grants, and signed job creating business tax cuts into law. Governor Sununu is a strong advocate of social and emotional learning in early childhood education and was the first Governor in the nation to release a statewide school safety plan.

In 2018, Governor Sununu announced the nationwide launch of his Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative to engage employers and empower workplaces to provide support for people recovering from substance use disorder.

Governor Sununu's leadership has garnered a number of awards including New Futures' 2017 President's Award for championing policies that improve the health and wellness of all Granite Staters and he is one of only five Governors honored by AARP with their Capitol Caregiver 2017 award. He received CASA's 2018 John McDermott Champion of Children Award, New Hampshire Humane Society's 2019 Legislator of the Year Award, Nashua Humane Society's 2019 Pets' Choice Award, Housing Action New Hampshire's Home Matters in New Hampshire Award, and Volunteer New Hampshire Community Pillar Award.

An environmental engineer, Chris worked for ten years cleaning up hazardous waste sites across the country.

In 1998, Chris completed a five-month through-hike of the Appalachian Trail from Maine to Georgia.

Chris grew up in Salem, NH. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) with a BS in Civil/Environmental Engineering.