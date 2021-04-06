Guests

Garrett Bradley

Garrett Bradley was born and raised in New York City. She works across narrative, documentary, and experimental modes of filmmaking to address themes such as race, class, familial relationships, social justice, Southern culture, and the history of film in the United States. Her collaborative and research-based approach to filmmaking is often inspired by the real-life stories of her subjects. For Bradley, this research takes multiple forms –deep dives into historical archives, in-depth dialogues prompted by Craigslist want-ads, or an extended engagement with the communities and individuals she seeks to represent. This results in works that combine both scripted and improvisatory scenes. Bradley’s films explore the space between fact and fiction, embracing modes of working and of representing history that blur the boundaries between traditional notions of narrative and documentary cinema. Her rigorous explorations of the social, economic, and racial politics of everyday life –its joys, pleasures, and pains –are lyrically and intimately rendered on screen. In January of 2020,Bradleybecame the first Black woman to win the Best Director Award in the US Documentary Competition for her feature length documentary TIME.TIME has since been nominated for4Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, 3 IDA Awards, and a Gotham Award for Best Documentary Feature. Garrett also won the top directing prize at Doc NYC this year and has been honored with the 2020 IDA Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award. At Sundance 2017, she won the Jury Prize for her New York Times Op Docs short film ALONE, which went on to be shortlisted for the2018 Academy Awards®. Bradley’s work can be seen across a variety of spaces including her second unit directing work on Ava DuVernay’s WHEN THEY SEE US. Bradley’s first solo museum exhibition," American Rhapsody", was curated by Rebecca Matalon at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. She has participated in two group shows, the2019 Whitney Biennial, curated by Jane Panetta and Rujeko Hockley, and “Bodies of Knowledge” at the New Orleans Museum of Art, curated by Katie Pfohl. Her first New York solo exhibition, “Projects: Garrett Bradley” curated by Thelma Golden, the Director and Chief Curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem, opened November 21stof this year. The exhibition is presented as part of a multiyear partnership between The Museum of Modern Art and the Studio Museum in Harlem and features a multichannel video installation of her film AMERICA (2019). She is currently directing and executive producing a Netflix docuseries on Naomi Osaka. In association with Uninterrupted, a subdivision of LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, and produced by Film 45, this series will give audiences a deep window into the life of the global tennis superstar.