Greg Fischer was elected Louisville’s 50th mayor in 2010 — and was sworn in for a third four-year term on January 5, 2019.
During Mayor Fischer’s tenure, Louisville has experienced a renaissance, adding 83,000 jobs and 3,000 new businesses, with unprecedented investments in affordable housing. In addition, 20,000 Louisvillians have worked themselves out of poverty or into the middle class. More than $15 billion dollars in capital construction is planned or underway, including 25 new hotels built to support the city’s thriving bourbon and local food tourism, also known as Bourbonism.
Louisville has been named an International Model City of Compassion four times and was a 2018 Top 15 city for attracting millennials.
Governing Magazine named Mayor Fischer Public Official of the Year in 2013. A 2016 Politico survey named him as the most innovative mayor in America, and in 2017, Politico named Mayor Fischer among its list of the nation’s most interesting mayors. America’s mayors elected him to serve as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and his one-year term as leader of this non-partisan organization began on July 1, 2020.
Mayor Fischer is determined to work with America’s mayors to set a bold agenda that promotes equity and opportunity for all as the nation’s cities work to rebuild their economies in the wake of COVID-19 and renewed calls for racial justice.
Mayor Fischer is a national award-winning entrepreneur who started and invested in dozens of businesses, including SerVend International and Iceberg Ventures, a private investment firm. He also co-founded bCatalyst, the first business accelerator in Louisville.
Mayor Fischer is a graduate of Trinity High School and Vanderbilt University. He is married to Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides, the daughter of Greek immigrants who were uprooted during the Greek Civil War. The couple have four adult children and one granddaughter.