MS. ALBERDI: Thank you.

MS. SANTIBÁÑEZ: Thank you.

MS. HORNADAY: It's great to see both of you. What a charming film. What a charming protagonist. Maite, we got a little of the plot there from that teaser, that the daughter of a patron of a nursing home outside Buenos Aires, I think--I don't know what city it's out of--

MS. ALBERDI: [Audio distortion.]

MS. HORNADAY: --hires this private detective to check on her mother.

So, when you set out to make this film, were you making your film about a spy or were you making a film about elderly people?

MS. ALBERDI: At the beginning, I was making a film, or I was developing an idea of a film about private detective agencies, how like how private detective agencies are increasing in Chile and how ex-FBI have their own. I start thinking, why do the people hire private detectives today? And from that starting point we see the different cases and we arrive to this case of the retirement home; the different detectives have in their agencies. And that was a topic on all the cases that we saw, that was a topic that it's really related with my previous film, and my own obsession. So, it was like the perfect match. But I started the film with the idea to make a film noir about a private detective.

MS. HORNADAY: Well, that explains why you're there so early. I mean, I don't want to spoil anything about this movie, but one of the most amusing sequences comes earlier where the agency is auditioning all of these different gentlemen to go undercover, and I was so curious how you were able to be there from the very beginning, so that explains it.

So, Marcela, as we see in the film, Sergio, our hero, your protagonist, is answering a want ad in the newspaper. So, did he know you would be filming him going in? Was that kind of part of his assignment, was agreeing to be filmed by a documentary team?

MS. SANTIBÁÑEZ: Yeah. I mean, when he saw the ad in the newspaper it's the real ad for a job to become a spy. When he arrived there, he met the detective and he explained the whole situation. And then we came and told him, "So, we are also making a documentary. Would you agree that we, you know, shoot your whole experience?" and he agreed.

MS. HORNADAY: You know, it's so interesting. It's almost meta, because the detective agency is auditioning, they're casting, you know, it's almost like a casting call, and then you're casting your film, and you couldn't ask for a better--were your antenna up? Did you know when you saw him, like, what an amazing--like he could carry a film? Is that clear from the very first few minutes when you see someone like that?

MS. SANTIBÁÑEZ: When I saw him the first time? Yeah, we were very disappointed because we were supposed to work with the mole that Romulo worked with, but he broke his hip so he put the ad to find a new one. And when Sergio arrived, yeah, it was love at first sight, in the sense that all the men that arrived were incredible because they were super active people in their 80s. So, I really admired all of them when they arrived, and for me, all of them were super good, possible moles. But Sergio makes something that was really special. He started like speaking about her feelings, speaking about to be a widower in his job interview, and for me that was something that is out of the common construction or the way to be an old man in Chile, in Latin America. Like we were raised thinking that men don't cry, and old men neither, or less. So, he starts to be super emotional, and that was like a super hard, open person from the beginning. And I think that was also his mood inside the retirement home all the time.

MS. HORNADAY: Absolutely. He is a very special, special man. And because of his character and the kind of person he is, the narrative really changes. You know, you think you're going to be in on this little caper film, and it is, and it's got all those fun spy scenes, but then Sergio really sort of transforms the place. And I want to show a clip that sort of expresses how important he becomes to the mostly women who live there. It's mostly women, and they just have this really, really profound reaction to him, because he's such a compassionate man and he's such a good listener.

So, let's play this clip and then we'll come back on the other side.

[Video plays.]

MS. HORNADAY: So, obviously, that is when Sergio is being crowned king of the nursing home.

So, Maite, I guess would it be fair to say that you would have had an entirely different film if Romulo had gone with a different gentleman for the mission?

MS. ALBERDI: Yeah, probably. If I or if Romulo go with his mole that he usually work with, it will be a film where talk was on the case and on the clues and on the detective line and the narrative will be more the thriller film and not a film about experience and about what that--the people living there. I think that, yeah, exactly, he was the one that changed the focus of the film and the focus of the narrative.

MS. HORNADAY: Yeah. Marcela, I understand from our research that at one point Sergio wanted to leave the project. Is that true? Tell us a little bit about that.

MS. SANTIBÁÑEZ: Yeah. I mean, that was probably one of the days I cried the most during the shoot.

We were in the retirement home and it was just at the beginning, when he just arrived. And to be honest, he was having a hard time. I think for him it was really impactful to see all these people, you know, with dementia or like he wasn't used to seeing people that felt so old. I mean, he's older than most of the people that actually appear there but he always seemed so young. And for him it was really tough at the beginning, and he had doubts, and he said, "I'm sorry. I think I'm going to leave this research."

And then, we had to talk. I mean, his boss talked to him, and he said, "Don't do it." But then we also had to explain to him, you know, the importance of this film also. But also, I think he just needed a little bit more time to get used to the situation and to start to fall in love with all the people there. And suddenly, he started making friends and he started enjoying his time there, and I mean, fortunately, he changed his mind.

MS. HORNADAY: Indeed. I can understand, though, that would have been sort of overwhelming for him.

And Maite, you've structured this film in such a way that we can forget that it's a documentary, just because it's so dramatic. And like you said, it does have that thriller element but it's really a human drama, and there are more than one love stories. Bertita falls in love but a lot of people fall in love with Sergio. I think the audience kind of falls in love with Sergio a little bit.

But I understand also that you started filming in the home before Sergio got there. Is that right?

MS. ALBERDI: Yeah. We started filming. We first shoot the training inside the office and then we went to shoot the retirement home before that he entered. Like we speak to them and we say that we wanted to make a documentary about old age and what happens with the people that are living there. So, that was our topic for them, but it's the topic of the film. Like, we didn't say the storytelling about the mole, but we speak about the topic.

So, we enter before, the people get used to us. We started to learn how to shoot in that place, and we spent like, yeah, two or three weeks before Sergio arrived. So, all the residents were super used to us. We started to understand which one of them felt comfortable with the camera. And when he arrived, yeah, he was one of the extra characters that we were following in that space, so, we act that we don't know each other when he enters.

MS. HORNADAY: Right. So, you were then able--that makes sense. So, it didn't look like you were necessarily just following him, because you were filming everybody.

And then toward that end, though, were you filming a variety of characters and plot lines in order to choose later how you wanted to structure it? You know, you were getting so much material. Again, you're following Sergio but then there are so many other very compelling characters in this film.

So, I'm not expressing this question very well, but I guess how sure of the story line were you at the time, or did it come together in the editing?

MS. ALBERDI: No, I think the editing, we only were clear about the starting point and the end. Like, this starts with this case but, in the editing, we were not clear about the focus, probably, or the equilibrium between the case and the life inside the retirement home.

And we realized in editing that the importance was in Sergio's experience and then the detective case was only a starting point to tell this story of this unique experience. And yeah, that is something that we discovered in the editing, because in the shooting, as you say, we were shooting different lines, and we were shooting a lot of characters inside the retirement home, more characters that appears at the end of the film, which was a lot of women of that place that are not in the final cut. But we determined which were more important for Sergio, and that is the one that we maintained, but at the end, because we take that special point of view to take the story, so we construct mostly the relationships that were super important for him.

MS. HORNADAY: Yeah, right. I'd like to set up another clip, and this shows Sergio in action. When he gets his job, Romulo gives him special glasses. I mean, it's real James Bond stuff. So, this is a clip where he's trailing his target, a woman named Marta--or no, I don't know that--that's another resident. But Marta has sticky fingers and she has a penchant for going through her neighbor's possessions. Let's take a look at this clip and then we'll come back.

[Video plays.]

MS. HORNADAY: One of the great sources of comedy in this film is watching Sergio and technology interacting. It's really charming. But there's also kind of, for me at least, there was an interesting subtext, and this might circle back, Marcela, to his misgivings at the beginning about, you know, maybe wanting to pull out, which is the ethics of it. You know, I mean, he's sort of deceiving people, and then like Maite said, even though, yes, you're making a film about old age, you weren't 100 percent transparent, you know, to get in. You had to do a little subterfuge.

So, Marcela, could you talk us through those issues, the ethics issues and the deception?

MS. SANTIBÁÑEZ: Yeah, I mean, of course it's something complicated and you think about it a lot. I feel that the reason why we went through and we kind of felt right is because we knew that, at the end of the day, what we were portraying was the truth inside that place, and we knew that the real subject matter had to do with old age, and we were giving space and, you know, pulling the spotlight in a group of people that are usually, you know, so on the side of society in a way.

So, of course, it was complicated, especially in the retirement home, not telling them about the research, but in a way when we told them and they saw the film, their reaction was so good and they were so happy with the film that we knew that, in the core, what we were doing, there was a big benefit, and we knew that we were really making a piece of work that would help. I don't know. I think that was what kept us doing it and working on it. And you know, but it is complicated, of course.

MS. HORNADAY: Maite, I don't know, would you want to add anything? There's also, even in that scene we see him photographing people's belongings. I mean, there's a privacy issue for him, and then also for you. I mean, it's very multilayered. So, I don't know if you have anything to add to that, or, like, how you--what your rules were for your own team.

MS. ALBERDI: Yeah. We also have a relief, in the sense that we feel that, or I feel that if something bad was happening, like if was--it wasn't announced and suppose that something bad was happening, you have a relief at the beginning because you are going to denounce something, and that moves you in another ethical place when you have to discover this kind of denouncement, like, to how honest to be to get the access. But as Marcela said, I feel like that we were--super care with the topic, or the film at the end, it's the same topic that we say at the beginning. But we also can take another route if the place was not good, as it is. So yeah, we have the both possible roads at the beginning.

But yeah, I think that they knew that we were going to shoot everything, that we were looking there, and they were conscious about our camera and not about Sergio's camera. Yeah, that was always a big problem about how to shoot and what are we going to show about what he's shooting. But at the end he shoots so bad and he never have like nothing that it's really private or something that our camera cannot cut. So, we feel super comfortable taking his image too, because it was like copying, in some way, of our image but from his lenses, that a small time that he really got something because he never do it again.

MS. HORNADAY: So, Marcela did answer my question, which is have they seen it, have the women seen it. And she said yes. Could you tell us a little bit more about their reaction to the film?

MS. SANTIBÁÑEZ: Yeah. The women of the retirement home, when we show it to them, actually--they were our first viewers ever, because it was before our premier at Sundance, actually, that we showed them the film. And we got together with Mike in the post-production house. We invited them, and we said like, "Okay, the film is ready, but we need to tell you, like, a minor detail. It's actually a spy movie." And they're like, okay. They were really nervous. And we say like, "But watch it and let's talk afterwards, and you'll see."

And then, yeah, they were nervous at the beginning but then once they saw the film, as I told you, they were really proud of that. Because, I mean, we told them, "We're going to show the good things and the bad things." That was something that we told them, regardless if this was about a spy or not, and they were always really open. So, I think they were really nervous what were we going to show. But they felt really proud because what the film actually showed at the end is how they really work, and this place, especially, really, really cares about their old people. There's this, like, preconception in the world that these places treat people badly and that we should never take our old people there, but they showed the other way. They say, "Like we actually really cared. Most of the times what we have to deal is with loneliness, because it's these families that kind of leave us this responsibility and we have to take over." And in that sense, I feel they were really, and happy is not the word, but at least like proud that what the world is in is a reality that they really are that they want to keep on doing it like that.

MS. HORNADAY: Absolutely. I mean, I think that's one of the interesting transformations in the film, or pivots. You know, like you said, we come in with assumptions; Sergio and Romulo come in with assumptions; and then they are very gradually and gracefully overturned. And that's one of the beautiful things that you do in this film.

So, when they saw the film, was that when they realized Sergio was a spy, or was that clear earlier? Did they find that out earlier?

MS. ALBERDI: No, we decided to do it when we showed the film to them. We felt that they suspected. We really cannot believe that they never suspect. And when we show the film to them, we explain that before to show it, because we feel that when we realized that it was a super good place, like, if you explain it without showing the film to them, I think it will be super confusing. So, we were thinking to say to them after the shooting, but at the end we thought that our best card it will be to make the explanation with the result of the film, like to them, so, don't be like afraid. And I think that this worked. Like, we explained it to them before to show it, and, yeah, they laughed, they cried, they loved it, and it was a big relief for us, that reception.

MS. HORNADAY: I am sure. And then, you must tell us, how is Sergio? How is Sergio doing? What's he doing? What's he up to?

[Overlapping speakers]

MS. ALBERDI: It's like a new star. He is like receiving offers for ads, and to be on TV, yeah, in TV ads. Yeah, he's like super well known here. The problem is like because of the lockdown he cannot go out enough. So, I think that he doesn't really realize how famous he is. He make an Instagram and he has like 30,000 followers in two days. And now he's going to the Oscars. He told us it's his first trip. It's the first time that he take a plane in his life, and he told that, "It's my first trip and my last adventure," and he's so emotional now with this that it's great.

MS. HORNADAY: That's so charming. Well, I think wherever he buys his sweaters, I think they should hire him to be their spokesmodel, because this man has the most beautiful wardrobe. It was just fabulous, really fabulous.

You know, you brought up the lockdown, and it's so interesting to me that, as you said, this film premiered at Sundance, but then the world changed and our lives changed and the context changed. I don't know. Both Marcela and then Maite, I'd love to hear from you if you think the meaning of the film has changed for audiences, because it is so much about loneliness and isolation, but also fellowship and communion. I don't know. Do you think it's sort of changed its own, morphed a little bit during the pandemic? I'll start with Marcela.

MS. SANTIBÁÑEZ: Yes, of course. I mean, it's weird to say, like, old age is trendy now, you know, because old age is something that has always been there. But it's just like the pandemic and the lockdown has taught us how difficult it is to live in isolation, and it has been so contingent. Like, we are all talking about isolation, and this film shows you that these people have been isolated their whole lives, you know. We just realized because we are living it in first--like, we are experiencing it, but these people have experienced that their whole lives.

And also, on the other side, I feel like the pandemic has made us be much more, like, honest or more emotional. We have suffered, like, worldwide, so we are also more open to talk about our emotions. And I think this film also gives you that chance. It's really insightful to read, for example, on social media how everybody talks about how they cried with this film, how they called their parents. And I feel like in a normal year, maybe our society, we wouldn't be so open to talk about our feelings, and I think that in that sense, yeah, the complicated year that we had to premier our film really, really made a huge influence in the impact that the film is having, I would say worldwide.

MS. HORNADAY: So true. Maite, do you want to add anything? That's very well said.

MS. ALBERDI: Yeah. Very well said.

MS. HORNADAY: Well, and now we're out of time, but I can't thank you both enough. Maite and Marcela, thank you so much for joining us, and congratulations on this honor.

MS. ALBERDI: Thank you.

MS. SANTIBÁÑEZ: Thank you very much.

Once again, I'm Ann Hornaday, and thank you for watching Washington Post Live.