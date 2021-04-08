Register for the program here.
Bharat Ramamurti
Bharat Ramamurti is a Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. He previously served as a Member of the Congressional Oversight Commission for the CARES Act, and as the Managing Director of the Corporate Power program at the Roosevelt Institute. He was the top economic adviser on Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign, and served as senior counsel for banking and economic policy in her Senate office. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School.