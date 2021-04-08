President Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan would provide billions in funding for job creation, roads and bridges, clean energy, affordable housing, high-speed internet, the care economy and more. White House National Economic Council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti joins opinions writer Jonathan Capehart to discuss how the Biden administration plans to build infrastructure for the 21st century, pay for the ambitious eight-year plan, and pass it through Congress to ignite the post-pandemic economy. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, April 8 at 10:00am ET.

Bharat Ramamurti

Bharat Ramamurti is a Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. He previously served as a Member of the Congressional Oversight Commission for the CARES Act, and as the Managing Director of the Corporate Power program at the Roosevelt Institute. He was the top economic adviser on Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign, and served as senior counsel for banking and economic policy in her Senate office. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School.