Grover Norquist

Grover Norquist is president of Americans for Tax Reform (ATR), a taxpayer advocacy group he founded in 1985 at President Reagan’s request. ATR works to limit the size and cost of government and opposes higher taxes at the federal, state, and local levels and supports tax reform that moves towards taxing consumed income one time at one rate.

ATR organizes the Taxpayer Protection Pledge, which asks all candidates for federal and state office to commit themselves in writing to the American people to oppose all net tax increases. In the 115th Congress, 212 House members and 45 Senators have taken the pledge.

Norquist chairs the Washington, DC - based Wednesday Meeting, a weekly gathering of more than 150 elected officials, political activists, and movement leaders. The meeting started in 1993 and takes place in ATR's conference room. There are now 48 similar center-right meetings in 40 states.

Mr. Norquist also:

Serves on the board of the Parental Rights Organization and Center for the National Interest (formerly The Nixon Center.)

Served on the board of directors of the National Rifle Association of America, from 2000 - 2018.

Serves as a Contributing Editor to the American Spectator Magazine.

Serves as president of the American Society of Competitiveness.

Authored four books: Rock the House; Leave Us Alone – Getting the Government’s Hands Off Our Money, Our Guns, Our Lives; Debacle: Obama’s War on Jobs and Growth and What We Can Do Now to Regain Our Future (with co-author John Lott) and End the IRS Before it Ends Us — How to Restore a Low Tax, High Growth, Wealthy America — published April 7, 2015.

Previously, Mr. Norquist served as:

A commissioner on the Advisory Commission on Electronic Commerce.

A commissioner on the National Commission on Restructuring the Internal Revenue Service.

Economist and chief speech-writer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce (1983-1984.)

Campaign staff on the 1988, 1992, 1996 Republican Platform Committees.

Executive director of the National Taxpayers’ Union.

Executive director of the College Republicans.