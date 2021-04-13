Register for the program here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a lifelong Michigander who is focused on getting things done that will make a difference in people’s lives. She’s an attorney, an educator, former prosecutor, State Representative, and Senator. But the most important title she boasts is MOM. Inspired by her family, she’s devoted her life to building a stronger Michigan for all and governed through unprecedented, colliding crises.

As Governor Whitmer has led Michigan through this extraordinary time, she’s remained focused on doing the right things: acting decisively, following the science, and listening to the experts. Her leadership helped get the once in a century pandemic under control and laid the groundwork to rebuild Michigan’s economy back stronger than ever.

The Governor ran on fixing the damn roads, cleaning up drinking water, and expanding opportunity for all. In two years, the Whitmer’s administration has created 11,000 new auto jobs while working to diversify the economy, made the largest investment in K-12 schools in state history without raising taxes, established the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs to create a more dynamic, educated workforce, and is fixing crumbling roads and water infrastructure while creating 7,500 jobs in the process.

She remains dedicated to investing in small businesses, the lifeblood of our communities, making sure they have the support they need to stay afloat and help rebuild our economy. The Governor is also taking bold steps to improve schools, build a more skilled workforce, and create better jobs for Michiganders. She’s made historic investments in education and is offering free community college and job training to adults over 25 and essential workers, making education accessible to those who can’t afford it.

Governor Whitmer achieved this progress alongside the most diverse cabinet in state history and three dynamic elected leaders: Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The Whitmer administration will continue working to ensure that every Michigander has a great public education and a path to a good-paying job, every community has clean, safe drinking water, and everyone can drive to work or drop their kids at school safely, without blowing a tire or cracking a windshield. She will keep fighting for Michiganders every day and tackling the big challenges Michigan faces with bold solutions and decisive leadership.