Senator Rick Scott, thank you so much for joining us, today.

SEN. SCOTT: Hi, Jackie. It's nice to be with you.

MS. ALEMANY: Well, let's get right into things. I want to talk about the award that you presented to former president Trump this past weekend with the NRSC's Inaugural Champion of Freedom Award, highlighting appointing three pro-Constitution judges to the Supreme Court, cutting taxes for middle class families, job creators, and securing the border. Why was it important for you to award this to the former president?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SEN. SCOTT: I always believed, and I did this when I was governor--I think it's always important to recognize, you know, people who do the right things. I mean, I'm very appreciative of what the president's done. I'm appreciative of all the federal judges he got done. I'm appreciative what he did holding the Castro regime accountable, holding Xi and China accountable, holding Maduro accountable, the Ayatollah.

So, I'm very appreciative of what he did for kids like me growing up. I grew up in a poor family. I grew up with a mom that said even though we lived in public housing, we could be anything. And I believe Trump believed the same thing, that we need to have an America that anything is possible, and that's what he tried to do.

MS. ALEMANY: And this is the first time that the NRSC has presented this award. Did you create it just to give it to President Trump? Was it your idea?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SEN. SCOTT: Well, we put together--you know, when I was governor, I had medals for entrepreneurs; I had medals for--I did over 15,000 veteran medals. I mean, I recognized people for excellence. We're going to be giving this award out to other individuals, men and women, that I believe focus on the freedoms of this country. I'm proud to live in this country. I'm glad that I live in this country. I'm appreciative that I live in this country, and I know there are a lot of other people working hard that this is the country that everybody has a chance to live the dream.

And so, we're going to be giving the award out to other people, but I was proud to give it to the president on Friday, and I'm appreciative of what he did while he was president and how much he cared about freedom.

MS. ALEMANY: So, it was your idea?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SEN. SCOTT: Well, our team at the NRSC and I put it together, but I've been--you know what, Jackie? I've been--since I got up here, I've been asking how can we recognize people.

So, I recognized--when I was governor, I recognized teachers and business people and veterans and students and entrepreneurs, young entrepreneurs. We--I try to recognize people. I'm a business guy, and I know that people appreciate being recognized. And so, I've been asking them what awards can we do--I do the same thing in my office. And so, one of our team members came up with this idea and it was--I'm glad we did it.

MS. ALEMANY: Do you regret recognizing the former president, though, after he was critical of several Republicans and has continued to sow disunity in the GOP, calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell "a dumb son of a bitch" and "a stone-cold loser" this past weekend?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SEN. SCOTT: Well, as you know, I gave the president the award on Friday. I don't agree with the things the president said on Saturday night. I have a very good working relationship with Senator McConnell and with all the Republican Senators. I'm going to work hard to make sure we get a majority back.

You know, my goal is to get everybody to work together. That's why what I've been doing as the Chair of the NRSC, I've been putting out national polls to show people that the Biden agenda is unpopular. The Biden agenda on election reform is unpopular, so we can get everybody together. I'm talking to--we're working together well with the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, the Republican Governors' Association, state party chairs. And so, my goal is to bring everybody together.

MS. ALEMANY: Do you think you would have withheld the award had you not presented it on Friday and were supposed to maybe present it on Sunday, in the aftermath of his comments?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SEN. SCOTT: Well, my scheduled meeting with him was on Friday and so that's why I did it then. You know, who knows. You know, that's hypothetical. But my goal is to bring people together. I have a very good working relationship with the Republicans around the country. I was the Vice Chair of the Republican Governors Association. I have a great working relationship with the Republican National Committee. Ronna McDaniel from the Republican National Committee; Tom Emmer for the National Republican Congressional Committee and I did a panel together on Saturday talking about how we are working together to make sure we take back the House, we take back the Senate, and we position ourselves to win the presidency in 2024.

MS. ALEMANY: Do you believe that Trump's rhetoric, though, is harmful to this goal of unity that you're striving for?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, I'm focused on the issues. I believe the election going--the election in '22 will be similar to my elections in '10, '14, and '18. My elections were about policy. So, I made sure, when you went to the polls in Florida, you said, "If I vote for that person, you get that policy; and if you vote for Rick Scott, you get this policy." I clearly am going to do the same thing in this--in my role as the Chairman of the Republican National Senatorial Committee--is make sure people know what's the difference between a Republican and a Democrat.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So, as an example, we were explaining that Mark Kelly down in Arizona has now voted three times against border security in Arizona. That's not what the people of Arizona want.

We just--we showed that--I mean, that Warnock in Georgia just supported getting the Major League Baseball to move out of Georgia; that's not what the people of Georgia wanted.

And so, what I'm going to do in my role as the Chair of the NRSC is I'm going to make sure everybody knows what do Republicans stand for and what the Democrats stand for. That's how I won my races.

MS. ALEMANY: But I think it's hard for these policy conversations to shine through when the former president is sucking up a lot of the oxygen with this inflammatory rhetoric and this GOP civil war that he is really reveling in.

Story continues below advertisement

SEN. SCOTT: Jackie, travel the country. You know, that's all interesting stuff in D.C. I've been--in the last two weeks, I've been to Alabama, I've been in Tennessee, Iowa, Mississippi, California, Florida and you talk to people, they're not talking about the disagreements; they're talking about how bad the Biden agenda is. They're talking about--they want a secure border. They're talking about the fact they want their schools open. They don't want men to play in women's sports. They don't want to shut down the Keystone Pipeline. They want voter ID. They don't want the federal government to run our election system. That's what people are talking about. They're not talking about, you know, two individuals that might have a disagreement; they're talking about the policy issues that matter to their family.

Advertisement

MS. ALEMANY: Well, with all due respect, Senator, I was traveling the country extensively leading up to the November 2020 election. And I was in Georgia specifically actually for a stretch of time where a lot of voters were really confused by the GOP's messaging, which the president at the time had focused on, you know, trying to undermine the electoral process.

So, what is the message of the Republican Party is trying to get through here? Then, obviously, a consequence is in a place like Georgia where both incumbent Republican senators lost to Democrats.

Story continues below advertisement

SEN. SCOTT: Well, the Republican message is we believe in you have an opportunity to get a good job; we believe in your family living in a safe community. We believe in your children getting a good education. And we believe in a secure border. We believe in schools open. We believe in women playing in women's sports; men playing in men's sport. I mean, the things that matter to people. We want 100 percent participation elections, but we don't want any fraud, zero fraud.

Advertisement

And if you look at what Americans believe, they agree with us. Hispanics agree with us. And you know, I win the Hispanic vote in my state. The Hispanics around the country actually agree with us. They want a secure border. They want their kids to get back in school. They want to live in safe communities. We're all in this together and we want something good for this country.

What the Democrat agenda is doing is not good for this country. And so, if you--when I talk to people around the country, they didn't get what they thought they were going to get when they elected Joe Biden. They didn't know he was going to open the borders.

I mean, I took a trip to the border. I mean, did he ever say, "Oh, I'm not going to put up--I'm not going to put up the gates next to the walls"? Did he say, "I'm not going to electrify the lights and cameras so border patrol can't watch things"? No, he didn't say that stuff. I mean, the things he's done through his Executive Orders and the things he's pushing, look at what's happened--just what just came out this morning with the CPI. CPI is up again. I mean, the cost of living is up, gas prices are up, food prices are up, and this is being driven by the Democrats can't stop spending money on things that the American public didn't ask for.

MS. ALEMANY: I do want to get back to the crisis at the border and President Biden's COVID relief bill and infrastructure bill, but quickly just want to put a button on what we saw from the Republican Party and some of the party's top donors this past weekend. The president also took aim at former vice president Mike Pence for not fighting for decertifying the results of the election in January. He continued to reiterate the false assertion that he won the November contest.

Who do you think won the November 2020 election?

SEN. SCOTT: Joe Biden clearly is the--he was constitutionally elected. He's the president of the United States. I'm disappointed in the actions he's taken since the inauguration, but he is the duly elected president of the United States.

You know, I've been fortunate that I've had one primary and three general elections I've been able to win my elections. I'm sure it's frustrating if you don't win your election, but we have a new president. I'd love to work with the president, but President Biden does not want to work with Republicans. You look at the bill they passed--the so-called COVID bill had very little to do with COVID and he got no Republican support because he wouldn't even work with us.

So, this is a very partisan president; it's a very partisan time for our country caused a president that's very partisan.

MS. ALEMANY: And if you believe that Biden is our legitimate president, do you regret voting to decertify the Pennsylvania electors? Do you feel like it's compromised your ability to lead the Senate's reelection effort?

SEN. SCOTT: Absolutely not. I mean, I believe people should follow the law. And in Pennsylvania, the governor and the Supreme Court did not follow the Constitution and I believe it's important that that happened.

And by the way, let's go back: In every Republican presidential win in the last 20 years, we've had Democrats vote not to certify certain electors. And so, and but nobody wants to--no one wants to talk about that.

Joe Biden is the duly elected president. I would like to work with him. I know Republicans would like to work with him. But he's elected to go down a very partisan path that is bad for the country. You know, the border's not closed, schools aren't open. We're seeing significant inflation already.

MS. ALEMANY: Do you think the president should stop continuing to propagate these false assertions that he won the November election?

SEN. SCOTT: You know what's great about our country? People can--you know, we have great First Amendment rights. Everybody has the opportunity to say what they believe. I'm going to go out in my position as a U.S. Senator from Florida and as the Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and talk about the issues that I believe are important to American citizens and represent my state as well as I can.

MS. ALEMANY: I'm wondering, though, what the line is, here, because we have seen a direct connection between rhetoric, and not necessarily policy, but an uptick in domestic terrorism, hate crimes, and incidents against Asian people and immigrants.

And so, what is the line, here? When will Republicans--what sort of rhetoric or language from this president would you condemn?

SEN. SCOTT: Look, I believe we ought to try to, you know, bring--have a positive message that brings people together. And look, I think there's a lot of people that can always do a better job of bringing people together. When I was governor, what I tried to do is talk about the things that were important to families. Law enforcement was very important to families. What the Democrats have done, talking about defunding the police? When they go out there and say--when you see in the background something burning and they act like, "Oh, that's a peaceful protest," that's not bringing our country together. So, what I'm focused on is how do we bring people together by focusing on the issues that are important to American families. And that's what I'm going to do in both of my roles as a U.S. Senator and as the Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

MS. ALEMANY: Do you welcome the former president's involvement in GOP senate primaries?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, what I've asked is I would like him in open primaries to not be involved. You know, I personally don't get involved in the primaries. That's not the role of the national--either personally, for me, or the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

I had a very tough primary back in 2010. I think every Republican in the country endorsed my opponent. I've elected to stay out of primaries. You know, my goal is, you know, let the voters make a choice and, once the voters choose, and then I would like all Republicans, including the former president, to be very supportive of a Republican nominee and do everything they can to be helpful.

My experience so far in this job is every Republican senator and all Republicans around the country want to be helpful to me in my goal of getting a majority back for Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

MS. ALEMANY: So, how was the president's response to that conversation that I presume you had with him about backing off of his threats to primary people like incumbent Senator John Thune.

SEN. SCOTT: Well, I've--what I've talked to him about is--what I've suggested that--is that he support the incumbents, all the incumbents. I mean, what I've--look, if I, you know, give advice to somebody, I don't necessarily expect them to take it. I tell them why I think they should do it. I think it's in his best interest. He wants to be successful. You know, I know our Republican incumbent senators are going to win, and I believe we're going to get the majority back in the U.S. Senate. So, I said, "Look, I'd like your help just like"--you know, whether it's Mitch McConnell's or Republican governors or anybody else. I would like everybody to work together to make sure we win in '22. I want us to get the House back; I want to get the Senate back; and I want to be ready for winning Republican--having a Republican president in '24.

MS. ALEMANY: And our colleague, Josh Dawsey, had reported that from the RNC retreat this past weekend, a lot of donors were not happy with the former president's speech, one saying that the speech was long and dour and that the president didn't spend enough time talking about his accomplishments during his four years in the White House.

Is it time for former president Trump to move on, accept the 2020 presidential election results for the sake of unity in the Republican Party?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, I was not at his speech, so I didn't see the speech. My goal is I've gone--I went to see him as the Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee to make--you know, do everything I can to get him to be involved in helping us win senate seats.

MS. ALEMANY: And do you think that he should be the Republican nominee in 2024? Is that something you would support?

SEN. SCOTT: That's a choice--that's a choice that he'll make. I know there's lots of--lots of my colleagues that--looks like they're interested in doing it.

MS. ALEMANY: So, if former president Trump does make that choice to become--to be the nominee again, is that a choice that you support?

SEN. SCOTT: I'll make a distinction at the time, but you know, I'm going to support the Republican nominee.

MS. ALEMANY: And is that a role that you're potentially interested in vying for?

SEN. SCOTT: No, I'm--I like my role as the U.S. Senator from Florida. I like--I have a two-year responsibility to get the majority back, and that's what I'm going to focus on--I'm going to focus on.

MS. ALEMANY: And there have been reports that the former president might be eyeing his successor as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the potential, you know, Republican 2024 nominee, or maybe even as a vice--on the vice-presidential ticket. What are your thoughts on a Trump/DeSantis ticket?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, look, I'm appreciative that I live in a state that our businesses are open, our schools are open. And again, I'm going to support whoever the Republican nominee is.

MS. ALEMANY: And what is your working relationship like with Governor DeSantis, especially when it has come to handling the coronavirus pandemic?

SEN. SCOTT: Look, I live in a state that--you know, look at what's happened. Our schools are open, our businesses are open. I think at every level of government they've done a lot of good things.

What I've always asked for is, you know, lots--put out as much information as possible, and if you look at the information the state's putting out, they're putting out more and more information all the time.

MS. ALEMANY: Do you believe there was any sort of pay-to-play action that was suggested in the 60 Minutes piece on Governor DeSantis when it came to rolling out the vaccine program in Florida?

SEN. SCOTT: You know, I have never seen anything like that. I can tell you they talked about Publix supermarket chain. My experience with Publix has been very, very positive. So, you know, they're a group that, you know, always want to do the right thing and they're all across the state. So, it seemed to me that it'd be a logical decision to use Publix, and I think they were already using CVS and Walgreen's to get the vaccine out. And I think, as far as I can see, those three companies have actually done a real good job.

MS. ALEMANY: And on immigration, the crisis that we're seeing at the border, so far we have seen that Republicans want to prioritize border security before addressing a path to citizenship. Why should that come first?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, because what'll happen is you'll never secure the border. I mean, that's been the conversation forever. I mean, we have to have a secure border.

I mean, I'm very supportive of immigration. I'm from a state that we are proud of immigration. I've been very supportive of fixing the TPS program. I actually took a bill that every Republican senator came on board with me on to the floor of the Senate, the Democrats blocked it. I've been supportive for a long time for the DACA recipient, but I know that you can't get anything done if you don't have a secure border. I think what Biden has done is actually harm the ability to get any immigration reform done.

I mean, I took an aerial tour with Governor Ducey and, I mean, this idea that you would just not put up the fences--I mean, put up the gates where there's just gaping holes, or you wouldn't electrify the lights and the cameras so that border patrol can do their job. I mean, how--where was this conversation in the election last year? I mean, Joe Biden never said that is what he was going to do.

And think about now we have--we have, what, over 20,000 children in custody and they apprehended over 150,000 people and we don't know how many people we're not apprehending. When I was down in Arizona three weeks ago, border patrol was telling me they have to shut down some other areas because they don’t have enough resources now to do, you know, security in certain places because of the way cartels are sending people in different places to max--you know, to make sure they use up all the border patrol resources in an inefficient manner. I mean, this makes no sense in the world. Let's do--let's secure our border. We all want a secure border. Americans want a secure border. I mean, that's what's so crazy about this. I mean, Americans want a secure border and Americans love immigration but it has to be legal.

I mean, I ask when the--you know, these secretaries are nominated, are you going to comply with the law? I mean, we shouldn't be changing how we run our country because we get a new president. I mean, they're supposed to be coming to Congress if they want to change the laws of this country, not just take Executive Orders and say, "Oh, we're going to not comply with the law." I mean, we are supposed to secure our border; that's what we're supposed to do. That's the law.

MS. ALEMANY: And Vice President Kamala Harris has been charged with overseeing the migrant crisis and the rise of unaccompanied children that has peaked, potentially as many as 26,000 in September, children at the border.

We haven't heard much from her on the issue. What do you think--do you want to hear from her? Do you think she needs to address this more publicly? And if so, what would you like to see from the White House?

SEN. SCOTT: She's done nothing, as far as I can see. I mean, look, she is what--I don't know how many days it's been since she was tasked with this, and as far as I can tell, she's done nothing. She hasn't been to the border. And here's a person that believes in open borders. She believes in decriminalizing illegal border crossings. She wants American taxpayers to pay for health care for illegal immigrants. We sit here, we have $30 trillion worth of debt already in this country, and it's not--we're running big deficits--we're going to run big deficits again this year.

And so, I mean, the way I look at it is, when you give Kamala Harris the opportunity--a responsibility to do this, that's like telling somebody that--that's an arsonist that they're going to be our firefighter. I mean, that's just--doesn't make any sense. I mean, she's not--as far as I can tell, nothing's changed since she was tasked with the responsibility to secure the border. There's not--not one thing's changed.

MS. ALEMANY: And I want to talk about some of the policies and legislative priorities that Democrats have that are going to be imminently voted on in the Senate and then others that are being considered right now.

On the infrastructure bill, are there any taxes that you support, from the corporate tax to the wealth tax, in order to pay for this infrastructure bill?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, first off, let me give you a little history. I cut taxes and fees almost a hundred times in my years as governor. We didn't raise any. We don't need more revenue in this country. What we need is to just spend our money better.

And I dramatically increased our real infrastructure spending. We spent, in my eight years, $85 billion on infrastructure. That means roads, bridges, ports. It doesn't mean a bunch of other social programs that might be logical to do, but they're not infrastructure. So, to say that these things are infrastructure is not being honest. So, I will not support tax increases. I will not support tax increases on families. I will not support tax increases on death taxes on people. I will not support increases in business taxes because, ultimately, it impacts a family like mine growing up because it ruins the economy of this country. We don't need more taxes. We've got to make sure we can spend our money wiser so we can continue to build this economy.

And by the way, I cut taxes, over $10 billion, I paid off a third of the state debt of Florida and we had record funding for education, for the environment, for transportation. Because once you do that, you grow your economy so fast your revenues come in so you can make more investment. You don't do it by taxing people and hurt your economy.

MS. ALEMANY: And do you plan on voting in support of the anti-Asian hate crime bill that was drafted by Senator Hirono and Congresswoman Meng that's being brought to the Senate floor tomorrow?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, I'm against any discrimination, period. So, I'm going to be reviewing that, just to see exactly what it does. But I will oppo--I oppose any discrimination. I want everybody in this country to have the same opportunity I had as a kid to go build businesses, serve in the military, build a family. I want the same opportunity for everybody.

MS. ALEMANY: And I want to get back to another one of your Florida colleagues, you know, obviously, I'm sure you're well aware that there is this investigation into Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz right now, who is being accused of having a relationship with a 17-year-old girl. He has yet to be charged with any crimes and has denied the allegations, but the House Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into these charges.

Should Congressman Gaetz resign?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, these are serious allegations. I think the most important thing before anything happens is people get the--you know, let's get the facts out, and then, you know, if anybody's done anything wrong, then we can decide what to do.

MS. ALEMANY: And what is your working relationship with Congressman Gaetz like? I mean, you two have been in Florida politics together for quite a stretch.

SEN. SCOTT: Sure, he was in the house when I was governor. So, there's a variety of bills that he worked on that--you do so many bills as governor, you can't remember who sponsored all of them. Because I think there were about 2,000 bills a year, trying to remember how many. But I dealt with--I worked with him there. Since I've been up here, you know, most of my work has been in the Senate.

MS. ALEMANY: And if he is found guilty of--if the Justice Department does decide that there are serious charges here, would you call for his resignation?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, I think the most important thing is get the facts out. So, we'll see what happens when the facts come out.

MS. ALEMANY: And someone like Congressman Gaetz, you know, former House Speaker John Boehner alluded to him as this example of what he called a legislative or political terrorist. These--this new crop of lawmakers who come to Capitol Hill and are primarily focused on their social media presence and doing, you know, hits on Fox News in order to make headlines.

You know, what do you make of the former House Speaker's commentary on the state of the Republican Party and the fact that the party is maybe controlled by these quote/unquote "political terrorists"?

SEN. SCOTT: Well, I respect and admire actually John Boehner. I think he worked really hard and he really cared. I enjoyed the times I was around him and had the opportunity to talk to him about policy issues. And I've seen him just in passing a few times, since he's retired.

I didn't see that comment, but my experience up here is that people are trying to get their message in a lot of ways and, you know, sometimes you do it through TV; sometimes you do it through different social media accounts. It's a way, you know, people receive their news now. And so, you know, one thing that's positive, it seems like there's a proliferation of ways that you can get your message out. There seems to be more cable channels all the time and more and different ways that you can get your message out. And I think it's part of what everybody has to do as far as talking to your constituents. So, you know--when I was really young, it's like there was only three networks, that's the only way you can get your message out. There's a lot more ways, now.

MS. ALEMANY: And before we wrap out, because I know you're on a hard deadline. You're getting vaccinated this week, I believe?

SEN. SCOTT: Yup, yup, I'm getting--yeah, I got--I've had COVID. Fortunately for me, if I didn't know that it was COVID, I would have thought I maybe had some allergies or something. But I've been checking with my doctor, and so I'm going to--with regard to antibodies. And so, I'm going to get the vaccine sometime this week. I don't know which day it is.

MS. ALEMANY: Well, congratulations, good luck with that. Thank you so much, Senator Scott, for joining us today.

SEN. SCOTT: Hope everybody gets their vaccine. Stay safe, bye-bye.

MS. ALEMANY: Thanks again everyone for joining us. Please come back tomorrow--and actually today, in just a few hours, at 11:00 a.m., my colleague, Paige Cunningham, is going to be focused on a section about the coronavirus vaccines and variants with Dr. Céline Gounder and Dr. Julie Morita.

And at 1:30, Jonathan Capehart is going to interview Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Do tune in to that. Thank you so much for joining us. I'm Jackie Alemany and I'll see you guys again at the end of the week.