Retired Navy Adm. William H. McRaven has written a new book called, “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived.” McRaven knows about heroic deeds, having directed the 2011 U.S. Joint Special Operations Command mission that killed terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, and overseeing the team that rescued Captain Richard Phillips, whose ship was captured by Somali pirates in 2009. Now the best-selling author is focusing on everyday heroes he’s met in his travels, from the armed services to hospital ERs, to college classrooms. Join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Wednesday, April 14 at 11:00am ET.

Adm. William H. McRaven

Admiral William H. McRaven is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Make Your Bed and the New York Times bestseller Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations. In his thirty-seven years as a Navy SEAL, he commanded at every level. As a Four-Star Admiral, his final assignment was as Commander of all U.S. Special Operations Forces. After retiring from the Navy, he served as the Chancellor of the University of Texas System from 2015 to 2018. He now lives in Austin, Texas with his wife, Georgeann.