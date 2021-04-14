Register for the program here.
Guests
Jason Dorsey, President, Center for Generational Kinetics
Jason Dorsey is an acclaimed generational expert, global researcher, and bestselling author. He is President of The Center for Generational Kinetics, the leading Gen Z and Millennial research and strategy firm. Jason and his team have led more than 65 generational studies around the world and worked with more than 700 clients, including many of the biggest global brands. His specialty is separating generational myth from truth through data so leaders can take informed actions. Jason’s newest book is Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business--and What To Do About It. More info available at JasonDorsey.com and GenHQ.com