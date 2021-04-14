Register for the program here.
Guests
Alexander Nanau
Alexander Nanau is a German-Romanian filmmaker. His documentary film, THE WORLD ACCORDING TO ION B was awarded an International Emmy Award in 2010. His feature documentary film TOTO AND HIS SISTERS was a European Academy Award nominee 2015. The film had a wide international distribution and played successfully in festivals worldwide. Alexander served as Director of Photography for the French/German documentary NOTHINGWOOD (Sonia Kronlund) that was shot in Afghanistan and premiered in Cannes as part of La Quinzaine des Réalisateurs in 2017. COLLECTIVE is produced by Alexander Nanau Production in co-production with Samsa Film Luxembourg and HBO Europe. Alexander also teaches and mentors in several intl. Film Universities and Filmlabs.
Cătălin Tolontan
Cătălin Tolontan is a sports and investigative journalist in Romania where he serves as Head of Editorial at Ringier Romania (Libertatea and Gazeta Sporturilor daily newspapers). Over the last decades, Tolontan gained notoriety by leading a series of journalistic investigations* into corruption across Romanian sports and politics. His findings have led to several resignations of ministers and a series of court cases resulting in the imprisonment of several high level politicians, ministers in governments of various political colors, directors of national companies, key business people, football club owners and football player agents. Tolontan also runs a award wining blog, tolo.ro and co-authored the books, Inimi la Beijing (Hearts at Beijing), on the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008 and Lacrimi si singe la Atlanta (Tears and Blood in Atlanta) about the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996.