Register for the program here.
Tim Ryan
Tim Ryan is US Chair and Senior Partner of PwC, having been elected by his fellow partners. He is responsible for setting the strategy, leading the culture, and setting the tone on quality for the firm’s 55,000 employees and partners. Tim serves as the Chair of the US Board of Partners and Principals and is a member of the Network Leadership Team (NLT), which includes the senior partners from the network’s four largest territories. He serves as Asia Pacific Americas (APA) Leader and oversees the execution of our network strategy in that region.
Tim is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Brookings Institution. He also serves as a member of the Governing Board at the Center for Audit Quality (CAQ), a non-partisan and non-profit group dedicated to enhancing investor confidence and public trust in the global capital markets. He also serves on the Financial Accounting Foundation’s Board of Trustees and is the Co-Chair of its Standard-Setting Process Oversight Committee.
Tim worked with a small group of CEOs to launch CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ now the largest ever CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with more than 1,500 signatory organizations. He also founded CEO Action for Racial Equity to identify and promote scalable and sustainable policies and corporate best practices to address systemic racism and social injustice.
Tim has over 30 years of diversified experience serving clients across the globe. He is a certified public accountant in Massachusetts and New York and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He graduated from Babson College where he studied accounting and communications, and joined the firm after graduation. Tim is a Boston native, a runner, and proud father of six children.