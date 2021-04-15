Gentlemen, welcome.

MR. NANAU: Hello, thank you for having us.

MR. TOLONTAN: Good afternoon, and thank you for having us. I dress like that, as a bingo announcer, because for us as a journalist the presence in front of the readers of The Washington Post is like a night of the Oscar awards, really. I say this not because I don't go to the LA ceremony, because there are no seats, and it's fair, because restricted pandemic ceremony versus [audio distortion] one; but really, because this incongruous cross-Skype between the newsroom of Romanian Sports Daily and curiosity--and right to now of global audience make us feel like the night of the Oscar awards.

MS. HORNADAY: That means the world--that means the world--coming from you. And anybody who has seen your work and the way you do it in this film understands that the honor is truly hours. So, thank you--thank you, both--for being here.

And Alexander, congratulations. You have earned Romania's first Oscar nomination, and not just one nomination for best documentary feature, but for best international feature, as well. So, congratulations two times over.

MR. NANAU: Thank you very much. Yeah, it is a great honor and means also a lot--not only for sure for Romanian cinema because, you know, Romanian cinema has shown its quality since many, many years around the world; but also, because it is this story that really is so important for the Romanian society.

MS. HORNADAY: Indeed. And I'd like for you to tell us just a little bit, we did learn sort of the outline of the story in that trailer, but so, let's refresh some memories, here.

A lot of us do remember that 2015 fire in the nightclub called Collectiv. It was a Bucharest nightclub in Romania; 27 lives were lost. But then, the story deepened, and so could you just explain to us briefly what happened and what you cover in the film?

MR. NANAU: Yeah, so, the starting point was basically what happened after the fire. You know, many people took to streets in many cities around Romania, mostly a young generation demonstrating against the political class of their parents' world, basically--political class of populism, incompetence, and corruption.

And on top of that came the manipulation that occur in the health care system that they can treat these burn patients, which was a big lie which was done systematically by politicians, health care officials, and doctors, and many more people died in hospitals because they could not be treated properly, basically.

So, from that on, I wanted to try to understand power, who--you know, who these people are in power that use their power to manipulate and knowingly, you know, killing people, although they promised everybody and the parents that they will rescue them and have all the medical, you know, preparation to do that. So, when we saw that Cătălin's team is investigating the health care system and the power, we thought maybe that's the best way for an observational documentary, not only to see the victims and their stories, but to try to understand power through the eyes of investigative journalism.

MS. HORNADAY: And that is so fascinating to me. It looks, from the way the film is structured--it looks like you got in really early in terms of covering Cătălin's investigation. Is that true? So, did you--so, his investigation and the team's investigation was already underway and you just zoomed right in with your cameras, or how did that--tell us a little bit about how you--the logistics of all of that.

MR. NANAU: Yeah, we were basically--we became aware of the team at the Gazeta through two investigations. The first one was on the firemen--the fire department, they were lying that they didn't know where the--that the club existed, when actually it was a popular venue and it was a venue that they authorized to function.

And the second one was when they found out that the only really equipped burn unit in the country was not giving surgery to these patients, as they said, but it was closed down. And so, when we approached them and stepped in, they were basically just about to find out and also publish about the hospital infections that existed.

MS. HORNADAY: And Cătălin, you are--again, you and your team are the central characters to this amazing film which--we'll get into this later--it unfolds like a thriller, like a journalism--a classic journalism thriller. And you get to the heart of this medical scandal involving a disinfectant, and this is all the more astonishing because you're a sports newspaper, I understand; is that right?

MR. TOLONTAN: Yeah, it's right. But we have--working in investigation for more than 20 years, and we have some results. Of course, for us, results mean information for the public. But sometimes for the public, results means punishment for the corruptions. And the people trust us. We gained the trust of the people in time--time means not months or even years, but decades. This is the true bond between the journalist and the public all over the world.

Advertisement

And they came to us with some deep--some news, just after the fire, two or three days. And we do our job, because you know, I saw your colleagues write under my name "investigative journalist." I don't know if it's something like this. We are all news journalists first, yes, and every big investigation is in the first stage--in its inception only a small news. And if you are struggling, seeking for the facts--not for the truth, because I think it's a very interesting distinction between the facts and the truth. Okay, if you are seeking for the facts, maybe--maybe--you are going after a big case of investigation.

MS. HORNADAY: But it starts with the facts. That's a wonderful lesson. That's a wonderful journalistic lesson that we should all be reminded of.

You know, this film addresses--

MR. TOLONTAN: But sorry, if I may, your audience from U.S. know very well this kind of need, because I saw the first speech of President Biden, and I think it was the first speech in the U.S. and maybe in the democratic countries' history in which the phrase "facts" was applause--of collect--the applause from the people--from the audience, for facts themselves, as President Biden says.

MS. HORNADAY: Although--

MR. TOLONTAN: This is our society, right now, we need facts. We need facts.

MS. HORNADAY: And we need transparency. And it's interesting, my colleague, Margaret Sullivan, has a column just today about a study that shows that, for a lot of American citizens, they don't value facts and transparency the way journalists would value those values. And so, there's an interesting disconnect, which makes it all the more interesting to me that the Romanian citizens obviously--like you said, you had built up trust and accountability with them so that they felt like they could come to you and get response.

But did you sense among them, were they cynical about their institutions or did this come as a complete shock? Because the institutional rot goes sort of throughout Romanian society. So, tell me a little about the citizens and their level of cynicism about institutions.

MR. TOLONTAN: This is very, very interesting discussion because, you know, five years ago, Martin Baron, the former Editor of Boston Globe wrote an article in Washington Post, just in the day of Oscar awards five years ago. And he wrote something like this: "I'm in the spotlight, but it's not about me and it is about journalism, the power of journalism," he says. If I may add, I think--I mean, Collective--but it is neither about me nor the power of journalism; it's about the right, the need, and the struggle of the public itself to have access to facts in order to ensure the maintenance of democracy, and the maintenance of institutions, of course.

Because you know, we have a lot of debate in our team with Alex--just today, we have a debate. And he told me, "You always quote too much," but this is my profession. I have to quote. And I read in an Indian newspaper, first post is the name--the comparation--and you made also this kind of comparation in your review about Collective last year--about Freddy Wiseman--sorry for the pronunciation--and Alexander Nanau. And I come back to your question about the bond between people and institutions and democracy, yes, and the magic of cinema which is capable to put these kind of layers together. And the Indian journalist wrote something like this: "Wiseman are working in one institution only," about university for some times--for--"Berkeley" was the name of the movie--now, "City Hall" was the most recent Weisman movie--but Alexander Nanau says the Indian journalist work on the more horizontal layer of the democracy."

And I think something like this, okay, first it is about pillars. It is about legislature, it is about media, it is about city halls. And the second way which is--I think it's proper and very reliable shows in "Collective" with the huge work and the talent of Alexander--it's about the bricks of democracy. And for me, this is the definition of the Collective movie.

Because I think for more than one year, what is Collective, it is about despair or it is about hope? It is about corruption or it's about incompetence? It is about the abuse of the power or it's about integrity? It's about the involvement of the citizen or the despair of the democracy? I don't--I think it's about the bricks of democracy, the day-by-day concrete--cement of democracy.

MS. HORNADAY: I couldn't agree more. That's very, very well said. And ultimately, it's--the bricks are the people, and that actually sets up a clip. I'd like to play a clip that really gets to the emotional core of this, and I think that's another gift of this film, is that, along with this incredible investigation and the sort of thriller aspects, Alexander, you never lose sight of the human cost and the human stakes. So, let's play this clip that shows the heartache behind these losses, and then we'll come back. Let's watch.

[Video played]

MS. HORNADAY: Alexander, what has the film meant to those parents? Do they feel--I mean, it seems almost trivial to ask if a movie has brought them extra layers of accountability or an extra feeling of having been seen and heard. But has the movie helped them process the trauma and feel like they have been seen and heard?

MR. NANAU: I think that, you know--I think that the toughest screening I ever had in my career until now was the screening when--when we finished the film, we invited all families and victims of the fire to see the film in the same room in a cinema. And it was tough, because I didn't know--you know, it was such a test for us to see if these people accept what we have done as their story. And it was a relief afterwards, because they came and, you know, said, like, "This is the most realistic thing we have seen about what we went through." I was for sure a bit afraid if they might say, you know, "It's not enough about us; it's too much about journalism and politics."

But basically, I think they felt that this description of society and of these different forces that basically influence your life, and what happened to them, I think that is reflected in a way, how they felt all this time after it happened; how many different forces basically--you know, people manipulated them. Part of the press failed them. You know, all these different layers of also injustice, until today, there is no final sentence to not--to find the people that are responsible for the fire or for the mistreatment of these kids in the hospitals; or there is no final sentence for any compensation. So, you have these young people, many of them students, just started jobs, maybe, mutilated by the fire. There's no compensation. They live--you know, they can't really live a life because some of them maybe can't do their job, anymore.

So, and then, after--you know, in this whole awards season and after the nominations, "Narches" [phonetic], the father that we have just seen, has written on Facebook that--like, kind of a letter to his son that, you know, "We couldn't help you because we didn't know better when they lied to us, but at least now other people can see the story and one of our greatest wishes was always to share your story and help other people not go through the same thing. Hopefully, they can realize in time when they're manipulated or, you know, what rights they have."

MS. HORNADAY: Absolutely. And that goes for everyone, including Americans. I mean, this was so relevant to our own--I mean, it's a universal story and a cautionary tale.

And I think another sort of irony or contradiction is that, on the one hand, I'm so impressed that Romania submitted this film, you know, and that this was Romania's choice to submit to the Academy. It's now been nominated. So, you have this kind of strange, contradictory situation where this film that's kind of an indictment of institutional laxness, that is still going on, as you point out, is also being celebrated.

I mean, are you getting support from the Romanian people and Romanian Government?

MR. NANAU: One has to say that the fact that this film was chosen is a result of the Oscar rules. The AMPAS rules are very clear: It has to be an independent commission that decides upon the film, not the government, not the state institutions--or the state institution names in Romania five independent film journalists, film critics, and they cast a secret ballot, right? And that's how the film got nominated, and we have faced quite--some difficulties with the state institutions because our film was chosen. They tried to cut any funding for the campaign. I--you know, I had my right with them after they couldn't reverse the decision. They looked for--in the AMPAS rules, you know, they told me, like, "We looked at everything and next year we will let open public vote for the film."

And after they couldn't harm it for real, they tried to embrace it and they tried to award me a medal of honor for my merits to culture and I said, "No, thank you. I mean, that's not going to work," because it is a government that, since the pandemic has started, has done nothing for the cultures. There is no--not a single financial mechanism to support the institutions that were closed or the artists. So, I could not just play this fake game with them.

MS. HORNADAY: I want to show--

MR. TOLONTAN: Yes, you are so right. But sorry, one second, but this is the proof that the institution matters in a democracy. Even if in a political bias environment like Romania, or like U.K. or like U.S., if you have institutions and you protect them as citizen and as community, they are working better and better.

MR. NANAU: It depends always on the individual, also in institutions. You know, it depends so much how well, as we see also in the film, you know, it depends sometimes on one person that does not abide to corruption, does not abide to what the system has created as, you know, misusing its power. And I think that's so important. That's also what I think was enforced in myself during this film, that it comes down to everyone's life attitude. You know, if your life attitude--if your attitude is right, this will, you know, spread to other people and that's the way you can turn things around or repair, in a way, a society.

MS. HORNADAY: Exactly.

MR. TOLONTAN: And just opposite for me--it is not about one person or about persons, I think it's about institution. And your movie, Collective, it's about institution, because we saw a lot of institutions like Paris Conference. This is institutions in Romania--we have some function between our citizen and the state.

MS. HORNADAY: How about I be a tiebreaker--

MR. TOLONTAN: And of course, you are right, because--and this is a bitter paradox, because Romania, as Ann says--

MS. HORNADAY: For a guy [audio distortion]--

MR. TOLONTAN: --Romania put on the Oscar list such a critical movie about their reality.

MS. HORNADAY: I want to get a clip in of Cătălin being interviewed about his investigation and then come back on the other side, and we can keep talking about these issues.

[Video played]

MS. HORNADAY: So, as I said earlier, I actually think it's both/and. I think this shows institutions are important, but it also shows individuals like you, Cătălin, are important. Institutions don't work unless the people who populate them have integrity and courage, which you displayed throughout this film, and which other figures did, too.

But have you experienced repercussions for your work? Are you still able to do the work you need to do in the way you need to do it?

MR. TOLONTAN: Yes, and I think our first fear is not about states about big pharma companies about to mobs--no, our first fear is about to abundant effects--to mistakes, yes--to make mistakes, because the people feels when the journalist abandon facts for the confirmation or for the applause sometimes. And when we--when we abandon news for the entertainment, I think here is the magic of the movie, because--not only of the "Collective" movie, because I saw "The Dissident," I saw the--"For Sama," "The Cave" in last years. And I think when the facts become fiction and entertainment, as today all over the world, I think, the people go to the fiction of the cinema to seeking the facts.

Of course, documentary movie is not journalist, and you wrote, Ann, a lot about this kind of bond and this kind of difference between journalism and documentary movie, but the people seem so impressed and so emotional struggle in them, and they are seeking for the truth and for the facts in this kind of movie. I don't know how. I don't know how because is magic for me as journalist. Alexander and the other directors works in this kind of style. I don't know how. I don't know how, really; it's a miracle for me--and put the people in front of the facts.

MS. HORNADAY: We're grateful for the work.

I want to very quickly--Alexander, I must not let you go, and we're almost out of time, but I do want to ask about the Health Minister Vlad, who's one of the protagonists in this film. Could you give us a very quick update on where he is right now?

MR. NANAU: Yeah. So, you know, things changed a bit in Romania in the last two years, I think. People voted differently. We have some reform parties and he became part of one of these parties two years ago. They won enough votes to become part of a coalition government, and he became Minister of Health last Christmas; so, three months ago.

And since then, for sure, scandals around COVID have happened that were not so much his fault, because they came with the mismanagement of the system before. But today, he was basically kicked out by the Prime Minister. With no warning, the Prime Minister decided that Vlad Voiculescu should not be anymore the Minister of Health, because he is--I think they think he is too weak.

But that had many things that happened before--he--Cătălin was also involved in this. He published this--the team of Vlad published data about vaccination and the journalist could discover that there were more secret vaccine stations for the elite so to say than for the vulnerable people and for the open public, and they were forced by that to open vaccine stations to the public, those secret ones. And a lot more things that come with, you know, intentions to transparentize how the money is spent in the system. And so, many think these are the real reasons why he was kicked out, because he started transparentize the system, and transparentization in a system that, in crisis, enriches many people is maybe the last thing power really wants.

MS. HORNADAY: Well, I'm sorry to hear--

MR. TOLONTAN: Yes, but I have to keep the political distance as journalist between me and the Ministry of Health. And from my point of view, he is not a victim anymore, because he made a lot of mistakes, also. Of course, he have a lot of enemies in the--from the corruption layer of Romanian society, but I think this is also the proof from the main message from "Collective" movie, because the highest position in democracy is not a super hero like Health Minister; it is a citizen. They, the citizens, are in the highest position in democracy.

MS. HORNADAY: That is the perfect way to end this fascinating program, which I wish could go on forever but we're out of time.

Alexander, Cătălin, thank you so much for joining us, today. And congratulations again on your nomination.

MR. NANAU: Thank you for having us. Thank you very much.

MR. TOLONTAN: Thank you. Thank you a lot.

Again, I'm Ann Hornaday, and thanks so much for watching Washington Post Live.