Jonathan Capehart

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jonathan Capehart is a member of The Washington Post editorial board, writes about politics and social issues, and hosts the “Cape Up” podcast. He is also an MSNBC Contributor, who regularly serves as a substitute anchor, and has served as a guest host on “Midday on WNYC” on New York Public Radio.

Capehart is a regular moderator of panels at the Aspen Ideas Festival and for the Aspen Institute, the Center for American Progress and at the Atlantic Dialogues conference and the Brussels Forum of the German Marshall Fund. He has also moderated sessions at the Atlantic’s Washington Ideas Forum and for the Connecticut Forum.

Capehart was deputy editorial page editor of the New York Daily News from 2002 to 2004, and served on that paper’s editorial board from 1993 to 2000. In 1999, his 16-month editorial campaign to save the famed Apollo Theatre in Harlem earned him and the board the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing. Capehart left the Daily News in July 2000 to become the national affairs columnist at Bloomberg News, and took a leave from this position in February 2001 to serve as a policy adviser to Michael Bloomberg in his first successful campaign for New York City mayor.

Frances Stead Sellers

Frances Stead Sellers joined the National staff in 2016 to cover the presidential campaign. Sellers became a senior writer based in the Sunday Magazine in 2014 and spent two years before that as the editor of Style, with a focus on profiles, personalities, arts and ideas. She ran the newsroom’s health, science and environmental coverage during the battle over health care and the Gulf oil spill, and she edited a series of stories about military medical care that was a Pulitzer finalist. She has also been deputy editor of Outlook. Sellers came to The Washington Post from Civilization, the bimonthly magazine of the Library of Congress, which she helped launch in 1994 and which won a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in 1996.

Megan McArdle

Megan McArdle is a Washington Post columnist and the author of “The Up Side of Down: Why Failing Well Is the Key to Success.”

Eugene Robinson