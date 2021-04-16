Register for the program here.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
Building on a background as a public servant, university president, and teacher, Roy Blunt was elected to the United States Senate in 2010.
Senator Blunt serves as the Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and as the Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also the Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.
The people of Southwest Missouri overwhelmingly elected Senator Blunt seven times to the U.S. House of Representatives. Senator Blunt was elected the Majority Whip earlier in his career than any Member of Congress in eight decades and was elected to the Senate leadership in his first year in the Senate.
Before serving in Congress, he was a history teacher, a county official, and in 1984 became the first Republican elected as Missouri's Secretary of State in more than 50 years. Senator Blunt also served four years as the president of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.
Senator Blunt is married to Abigail Blunt and has four children and six grandchildren.