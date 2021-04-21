Register for the program here.

Guests

Jennifer Nuzzo, Senior Scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

Dr. Nuzzo is a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, an Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering and the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a Senior Fellow for Global Health at the Council on Foreign Relations. An epidemiologist by training, her work focuses on global health security, with a focus on pandemic preparedness, outbreak detection and response, health systems as they relate to global health security, biosurveillance, and infectious disease diagnostics. She directs the Outbreak Observatory, which conducts, in partnership with frontline public health practitioners, operational research to improve outbreak preparedness and response.

Dr. Nuzzo is also the lead epidemiologist for the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Testing Insights Initiative housed within the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Together with colleagues from the Nuclear Threat Initiative and the Economist Intelligence Unit, she coleads the development of the first-ever Global Health Security Index, which benchmarks 195 countries’ public health and healthcare capacities and capabilities, their commitment to international norms and global health security financing, and their socioeconomic, political, and environmental risk environments. Previously, she conducted research related to the Affordable Care Act, tuberculosis control, foodborne outbreaks, and water security. Dr. Nuzzo is an Associate Editor of the peer-reviewed journal Health Security.

In addition to her work at the Center, Dr. Nuzzo advises national governments and for-profit and nonprofit organizations on pandemic preparedness and response, including COVID-19. She has also served as a member of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s National Drinking Water Advisory Council (NDWAC) and the NDWAC’s Water Security Working Group. She has also served as a project advisor for the American Water Works Association Research Foundation (now called the Water Research Foundation), a primary funding organization for drinking water research in the United States.

Prior to joining the Center for Health Security, Dr. Nuzzo worked as a public health epidemiologist for the City of New York, where she was involved with disease and syndromic surveillance efforts related to the city’s Waterborne Disease Risk Assessment Program. Central to her duties was the management of an over-the-counter medication sales monitoring program, which was part of the city’s syndromic surveillance efforts. She also previously worked for the City of Cambridge, Massachusetts on a local climate change initiative.

Dr. Nuzzo received a DrPH in epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, an SM in environmental health from Harvard University, and a BS in environmental sciences from Rutgers University.

Content from Siemens Healthineers

This content was produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom was not involved in the production of this content.

Deepak Nath, PhD, President, Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Diagnostics

Deepak Nath was appointed President of Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Diagnostics in February 2018.

Dr. Nath has more than 20 years of wide-ranging leadership experience in healthcare, including general management, strategy, R&D, commercial operations, and change management. Prior to Siemens Healthineers, Dr. Nath served as President of Abbott’s Vascular division and as an executive officer of Abbott. His 10-year career there also comprised a variety of global leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including President of the Molecular Diagnostics division, Divisional Vice President and General Manager of Ibis Biosciences, and several commercial leadership positions across mature and emerging markets.

Earlier in his career, he held positions at Amgen, where he led process improvement initiatives; at McKinsey, serving clients in a range of industries including medical devices and pharma, and as a scientist in the computational physics group at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Dr. Nath has B.S. and M.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Theoretical Mechanics, all from the University of California, Berkeley.

Interviewed by Jeanne Meserve, Journalist, CTV News

Jeanne Meserve is a homeland security expert and analyst, moderator, and award-winning journalist. She is currently a Security Expert for Canada’s CTV News. While a correspondent and anchor at CNN and ABC Jeanne earned her profession’s highest honors, including two Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow Award. She also contributed to two CNN Peabody Awards.

Jeanne is a member of the Homeland Security Experts Group and the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity, and serves on the board of the non-profit Space Foundation.

She moderates discussions on topics ranging from technology and security, to medicine and the environment. Clients include AtlanticLIVE, the Munich Security Conference, the Aspen Security Forum, the Halifax International Security Forum, and the global conferences of the International Women’s Forum.