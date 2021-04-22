Former vice president Al Gore has been sounding the alarm about the global climate crisis for decades. Elected in 1976 to the House of Representatives, Gore held some of the first congressional hearings on the subject. He continued the fight throughout his political career and beyond, becoming a co-recipient of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his work to inform the world about the dangers posed by climate change. This Earth Day he discusses several topics, including how to fight disinformation with science, the importance of cutting global emissions and investing in clean energy. Join Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart on Thursday, April 22 at 3:30pm ET.

Al Gore

Former Vice President Al Gore is the cofounder and chairman of Generation Investment Management, and the founder and chairman of The Climate Reality Project, a nonprofit devoted to solving the climate crisis. He is also a senior partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and a member of Apple Inc.’s board of directors.

Gore was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1976, 1978, 1980, and 1982 and to the U.S. Senate in 1984 and 1990. He was inaugurated as the 45th vice president of the United States on January 20, 1993, and served eight years.

He is the author of the #1 New York Times best-sellers "An Inconvenient Truth" and "The Assault on Reason," and the best-sellers “Earth in the Balance,” "Our Choice: A Plan To Solve the Climate Crisis," "The Future: Six Drivers of Global Change," and most recently, The New York Times best-seller "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

He is the subject of the documentary movie “An Inconvenient Truth,” which won two Oscars in 2006 -- and a second documentary in 2017, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” In 2007, Gore was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, along with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, for “informing the world of the dangers posed by climate change.”